Nearly 40,000 new COVID cases hit Georgia over the weekend as omicron surges

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,589 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57. There have been 1,572,899 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 39,856 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 19,074.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,536.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 39,856 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 19,074.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,536. There have been 97,538 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 724 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 432.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 154.64.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 724 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 432.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 154.64. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 7, there were 4,992 current hospitalizations – an increase of 334 hospitalizations since Friday.

– an increase of 334 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,945 99

Atkinson 1,253 32

Bacon 2,066 53

Baker 259 13

Baldwin 6,115 176

Banks 2,794 67

Barrow 16,254 200

Bartow 18,468 335

Ben Hill 1,951 72

Berrien 1,628 51

Bibb 24,165 602

Bleckley 1,196 41

Brantley 2,003 77

Brooks 1,507 57

Bryan 5,170 65

Bulloch 8,745 100

Burke 2,490 49

Butts 4,084 114

Calhoun 645 21

Camden 6,716 82

Candler 1,170 51

Carroll 12,285 163

Catoosa 9,713 99

Charlton 1,825 44

Chatham 40,125 687

Chattahoochee 5,585 16

Chattooga 4,147 98

Cherokee 38,316 468

Clarke 21,486 181

Clay 266 4

Clayton 46,829 753

Clinch 1,107 34

Cobb 111,990 1,361

Coffee 6,859 198

Colquitt 6,303 137

Columbia 16,433 263

Cook 1,762 53

Coweta 17,724 361

Crawford 949 40

Crisp 2,062 66

Dade 2,055 20

Dawson 5,141 80

DeKalb 104,236 1,278

Decatur 3,780 80

Dodge 1,670 64

Dooly 1,233 38

Dougherty 10,541 395

Douglas 24,335 260

Early 1,653 53

Echols 422 5

Effingham 7,923 153

Elbert 2,232 72

Emanuel 2,820 74

Evans 1,209 36

Fannin 3,530 98

Fayette 13,759 230

Floyd 18,447 329

Forsyth 34,685 293

Franklin 3,676 69

Fulton 154,718 1,737

Gilmer 3,883 124

Glascock 217 7

Glynn 14,288 309

Gordon 9,767 183

Grady 2,764 68

Greene 2,678 65

Gwinnett 142,655 1,488

Habersham 7,160 206

Hall 39,935 664

Hancock 1,190 76

Haralson 2,767 49

Harris 3,928 86

Hart 2,609 50

Heard 1,251 27

Henry 39,192 506

Houston 18,745 299

Irwin 940 22

Jackson 15,327 229

Jasper 1,294 33

Jeff Davis 1,881 45

Jefferson 1,975 71

Jenkins 933 43

Johnson 1,137 52

Jones 3,062 90

Lamar 2,765 87

Lanier 857 12

Laurens 6,834 212

Lee 2,972 78

Liberty 7,748 99

Lincoln 760 27

Long 1,583 21

Lowndes 12,320 236

Lumpkin 5,310 94

Macon 1,010 40

Madison 4,878 74

Marion 761 36

McDuffie 2,603 64

McIntosh 1,573 29

Meriwether 2,769 101

Miller 1,053 15

Mitchell 2,418 90

Monroe 3,281 119

Montgomery 1,206 41

Morgan 2,316 42

Murray 7,197 143

Muscogee 25,633 595

Newton 15,286 329

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 43,919 797

Oconee 5,488 74

Oglethorpe 1,992 43

Paulding 21,896 261

Peach 3,093 96

Pickens 4,234 99

Pierce 2,241 91

Pike 2,227 53

Polk 7,544 143

Pulaski 970 42

Putnam 3,049 85

Quitman 164 3

Rabun 2,344 69

Randolph 682 40

Richmond 30,681 614

Rockdale 12,733 245

Schley 386 8

Screven 1,452 35

Seminole 1,312 23

Spalding 8,839 294

Stephens 4,937 115

Stewart 1,510 30

Sumter 3,296 134

Talbot 743 29

Taliaferro 139 3

Tattnall 2,805 75

Taylor 915 34

Telfair 1,033 56

Terrell 924 56

Thomas 6,775 165

Tift 5,337 143

Toombs 4,633 155

Towns 1,665 72

Treutlen 932 45

Troup 10,677 275

Turner 907 41

Twiggs 872 49

Union 3,492 120

Unknown 4,546 6

Upson 3,410 140

Walker 10,853 140

Walton 13,644 330

Ware 4,772 207

Warren 576 20

Washington 2,631 79

Wayne 4,675 161

Webster 203 7

Wheeler 643 32

White 5,101 118

Whitfield 21,990 334

Wilcox 683 32

Wilkes 976 27

Wilkinson 1,295 42