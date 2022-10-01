x
Coronavirus Numbers

Nearly 40,000 new COVID cases hit Georgia over the weekend as omicron surges

Nearly 40,000 new COVID cases hit Georgia over the weekend as omicron surges

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,589 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57.
  • There have been 1,572,899 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 39,856 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 19,074.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,536.
  • There have been 97,538 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 724 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 432.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 154.64. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 7, there were 4,992 current hospitalizations – an increase of 334 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,945    99

Atkinson    1,253    32

Bacon    2,066    53

Baker    259    13

Baldwin    6,115    176

Banks    2,794    67

Barrow    16,254    200

Bartow    18,468    335

Ben Hill    1,951    72

Berrien    1,628    51

Bibb    24,165    602

Bleckley    1,196    41

Brantley    2,003    77

Brooks    1,507    57

Bryan    5,170    65

Bulloch    8,745    100

Burke    2,490    49

Butts    4,084    114

Calhoun    645    21

Camden    6,716    82

Candler    1,170    51

Carroll    12,285    163

Catoosa    9,713    99

Charlton    1,825    44

Chatham    40,125    687

Chattahoochee    5,585    16

Chattooga    4,147    98

Cherokee    38,316    468

Clarke    21,486    181

Clay    266    4

Clayton    46,829    753

Clinch    1,107    34

Cobb    111,990    1,361

Coffee    6,859    198

Colquitt    6,303    137

Columbia    16,433    263

Cook    1,762    53

Coweta    17,724    361

Crawford    949    40

Crisp    2,062    66

Dade    2,055    20

Dawson    5,141    80

DeKalb    104,236    1,278

Decatur    3,780    80

Dodge    1,670    64

Dooly    1,233    38

Dougherty    10,541    395

Douglas    24,335    260

Early    1,653    53

Echols    422    5

Effingham    7,923    153

Elbert    2,232    72

Emanuel    2,820    74

Evans    1,209    36

Fannin    3,530    98

Fayette    13,759    230

Floyd    18,447    329

Forsyth    34,685    293

Franklin    3,676    69

Fulton    154,718    1,737

Gilmer    3,883    124

Glascock    217    7

Glynn    14,288    309

Gordon    9,767    183

Grady    2,764    68

Greene    2,678    65

Gwinnett    142,655    1,488

Habersham    7,160    206

Hall    39,935    664

Hancock    1,190    76

Haralson    2,767    49

Harris    3,928    86

Hart    2,609    50

Heard    1,251    27

Henry    39,192    506

Houston    18,745    299

Irwin    940    22

Jackson    15,327    229

Jasper    1,294    33

Jeff Davis    1,881    45

Jefferson    1,975    71

Jenkins    933    43

Johnson    1,137    52

Jones    3,062    90

Lamar    2,765    87

Lanier    857    12

Laurens    6,834    212

Lee    2,972    78

Liberty    7,748    99

Lincoln    760    27

Long    1,583    21

Lowndes    12,320    236

Lumpkin    5,310    94

Macon    1,010    40

Madison    4,878    74

Marion    761    36

McDuffie    2,603    64

McIntosh    1,573    29

Meriwether    2,769    101

Miller    1,053    15

Mitchell    2,418    90

Monroe    3,281    119

Montgomery    1,206    41

Morgan    2,316    42

Murray    7,197    143

Muscogee    25,633    595

Newton    15,286    329

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    43,919    797

Oconee    5,488    74

Oglethorpe    1,992    43

Paulding    21,896    261

Peach    3,093    96

Pickens    4,234    99

Pierce    2,241    91

Pike    2,227    53

Polk    7,544    143

Pulaski    970    42

Putnam    3,049    85

Quitman    164    3

Rabun    2,344    69

Randolph    682    40

Richmond    30,681    614

Rockdale    12,733    245

Schley    386    8

Screven    1,452    35

Seminole    1,312    23

Spalding    8,839    294

Stephens    4,937    115

Stewart    1,510    30

Sumter    3,296    134

Talbot    743    29

Taliaferro    139    3

Tattnall    2,805    75

Taylor    915    34

Telfair    1,033    56

Terrell    924    56

Thomas    6,775    165

Tift    5,337    143

Toombs    4,633    155

Towns    1,665    72

Treutlen    932    45

Troup    10,677    275

Turner    907    41

Twiggs    872    49

Union    3,492    120

Unknown    4,546    6

Upson    3,410    140

Walker    10,853    140

Walton    13,644    330

Ware    4,772    207

Warren    576    20

Washington    2,631    79

Wayne    4,675    161

Webster    203    7

Wheeler    643    32

White    5,101    118

Whitfield    21,990    334

Wilcox    683    32

Wilkes    976    27

Wilkinson    1,295    42

Worth    1,897    79

