Nearly 40,000 new COVID cases hit Georgia over the weekend as omicron surges

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,589 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57.
- There have been 1,572,899 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 39,856 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 19,074.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,536.
- There have been 97,538 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 724 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 432.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 154.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 7, there were 4,992 current hospitalizations – an increase of 334 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,945 99
Atkinson 1,253 32
Bacon 2,066 53
Baker 259 13
Baldwin 6,115 176
Banks 2,794 67
Barrow 16,254 200
Bartow 18,468 335
Ben Hill 1,951 72
Berrien 1,628 51
Bibb 24,165 602
Bleckley 1,196 41
Brantley 2,003 77
Brooks 1,507 57
Bryan 5,170 65
Bulloch 8,745 100
Burke 2,490 49
Butts 4,084 114
Calhoun 645 21
Camden 6,716 82
Candler 1,170 51
Carroll 12,285 163
Catoosa 9,713 99
Charlton 1,825 44
Chatham 40,125 687
Chattahoochee 5,585 16
Chattooga 4,147 98
Cherokee 38,316 468
Clarke 21,486 181
Clay 266 4
Clayton 46,829 753
Clinch 1,107 34
Cobb 111,990 1,361
Coffee 6,859 198
Colquitt 6,303 137
Columbia 16,433 263
Cook 1,762 53
Coweta 17,724 361
Crawford 949 40
Crisp 2,062 66
Dade 2,055 20
Dawson 5,141 80
DeKalb 104,236 1,278
Decatur 3,780 80
Dodge 1,670 64
Dooly 1,233 38
Dougherty 10,541 395
Douglas 24,335 260
Early 1,653 53
Echols 422 5
Effingham 7,923 153
Elbert 2,232 72
Emanuel 2,820 74
Evans 1,209 36
Fannin 3,530 98
Fayette 13,759 230
Floyd 18,447 329
Forsyth 34,685 293
Franklin 3,676 69
Fulton 154,718 1,737
Gilmer 3,883 124
Glascock 217 7
Glynn 14,288 309
Gordon 9,767 183
Grady 2,764 68
Greene 2,678 65
Gwinnett 142,655 1,488
Habersham 7,160 206
Hall 39,935 664
Hancock 1,190 76
Haralson 2,767 49
Harris 3,928 86
Hart 2,609 50
Heard 1,251 27
Henry 39,192 506
Houston 18,745 299
Irwin 940 22
Jackson 15,327 229
Jasper 1,294 33
Jeff Davis 1,881 45
Jefferson 1,975 71
Jenkins 933 43
Johnson 1,137 52
Jones 3,062 90
Lamar 2,765 87
Lanier 857 12
Laurens 6,834 212
Lee 2,972 78
Liberty 7,748 99
Lincoln 760 27
Long 1,583 21
Lowndes 12,320 236
Lumpkin 5,310 94
Macon 1,010 40
Madison 4,878 74
Marion 761 36
McDuffie 2,603 64
McIntosh 1,573 29
Meriwether 2,769 101
Miller 1,053 15
Mitchell 2,418 90
Monroe 3,281 119
Montgomery 1,206 41
Morgan 2,316 42
Murray 7,197 143
Muscogee 25,633 595
Newton 15,286 329
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 43,919 797
Oconee 5,488 74
Oglethorpe 1,992 43
Paulding 21,896 261
Peach 3,093 96
Pickens 4,234 99
Pierce 2,241 91
Pike 2,227 53
Polk 7,544 143
Pulaski 970 42
Putnam 3,049 85
Quitman 164 3
Rabun 2,344 69
Randolph 682 40
Richmond 30,681 614
Rockdale 12,733 245
Schley 386 8
Screven 1,452 35
Seminole 1,312 23
Spalding 8,839 294
Stephens 4,937 115
Stewart 1,510 30
Sumter 3,296 134
Talbot 743 29
Taliaferro 139 3
Tattnall 2,805 75
Taylor 915 34
Telfair 1,033 56
Terrell 924 56
Thomas 6,775 165
Tift 5,337 143
Toombs 4,633 155
Towns 1,665 72
Treutlen 932 45
Troup 10,677 275
Turner 907 41
Twiggs 872 49
Union 3,492 120
Unknown 4,546 6
Upson 3,410 140
Walker 10,853 140
Walton 13,644 330
Ware 4,772 207
Warren 576 20
Washington 2,631 79
Wayne 4,675 161
Webster 203 7
Wheeler 643 32
White 5,101 118
Whitfield 21,990 334
Wilcox 683 32
Wilkes 976 27
Wilkinson 1,295 42
Worth 1,897 79