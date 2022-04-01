Georgia hits nearly 56,000 new cases after Department of Health overwhelmed with data

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Georgia Department of Health did not provide its usual daily update on the Peach State's COVID-19 statistics on Monday, citing an overwhelming amount of data in need of compiling. Tuesday's data revealed nearly 56,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Georgia since the department last reported data on Friday, Dec. 31.
Meanwhile, roughly 23% of Georgia patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that any COVID-19 patient percentage around 20% or higher is considered a serious statewide strain on medical resources.
Here is a deeper look at Tuesday's COVID-19 data.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,460 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5.
- There have been 1,475,883 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 55,849 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 12,589.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,413.
- There have been 95,844 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 965 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 347.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 4, there were 3,938 current hospitalizations – an increase of 882 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,861 98
Atkinson 1,216 32
Bacon 2,023 52
Baker 250 13
Baldwin 5,733 176
Banks 2,664 65
Barrow 15,060 199
Bartow 17,610 329
Ben Hill 1,912 72
Berrien 1,588 51
Bibb 22,507 601
Bleckley 1,157 41
Brantley 1,951 77
Brooks 1,457 56
Bryan 4,894 65
Bulloch 8,339 100
Burke 2,424 48
Butts 3,873 114
Calhoun 631 21
Camden 6,400 82
Candler 1,154 50
Carroll 11,521 162
Catoosa 9,265 99
Charlton 1,772 44
Chatham 36,753 685
Chattahoochee 5,536 16
Chattooga 3,953 97
Cherokee 36,188 467
Clarke 19,985 181
Clay 245 4
Clayton 43,469 749
Clinch 1,055 34
Cobb 105,337 1,354
Coffee 6,545 198
Colquitt 5,989 136
Columbia 15,791 261
Cook 1,713 53
Coweta 16,549 359
Crawford 895 40
Crisp 1,953 66
Dade 1,998 19
Dawson 4,776 78
DeKalb 97,511 1,276
Decatur 3,638 79
Dodge 1,601 64
Dooly 1,145 38
Dougherty 9,906 394
Douglas 22,352 256
Early 1,602 53
Echols 415 5
Effingham 7,435 153
Elbert 2,167 72
Emanuel 2,771 74
Evans 1,175 35
Fannin 3,435 97
Fayette 12,761 229
Floyd 17,423 326
Forsyth 32,385 293
Franklin 3,503 69
Fulton 144,128 1,736
Gilmer 3,724 122
Glascock 208 7
Glynn 13,357 307
Gordon 9,431 182
Grady 2,581 68
Greene 2,546 65
Gwinnett 133,078 1,479
Habersham 6,922 204
Hall 37,884 662
Hancock 1,140 76
Haralson 2,619 48
Harris 3,562 86
Hart 2,480 50
Heard 1,174 27
Henry 36,279 501
Houston 17,798 299
Irwin 926 22
Jackson 14,457 224
Jasper 1,212 32
Jeff Davis 1,845 45
Jefferson 1,928 71
Jenkins 909 43
Johnson 1,082 52
Jones 2,877 90
Lamar 2,597 86
Lanier 821 12
Laurens 6,419 212
Lee 2,854 78
Liberty 7,050 99
Lincoln 733 27
Long 1,471 21
Lowndes 11,823 236
Lumpkin 5,028 94
Macon 941 40
Madison 4,603 74
Marion 710 35
McDuffie 2,493 63
McIntosh 1,487 29
Meriwether 2,592 101
Miller 1,029 15
Mitchell 2,317 90
Monroe 3,117 119
Montgomery 1,177 41
Morgan 2,220 42
Murray 6,821 143
Muscogee 23,554 596
Newton 14,140 328
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 39,347 786
Oconee 5,128 74
Oglethorpe 1,889 43
Paulding 20,671 258
Peach 2,963 96
Pickens 3,998 96
Pierce 2,182 90
Pike 2,111 53
Polk 7,119 143
Pulaski 943 42
Putnam 2,923 85
Quitman 133 3
Rabun 2,291 66
Randolph 639 40
Richmond 29,173 612
Rockdale 11,657 241
Schley 363 8
Screven 1,397 35
Seminole 1,258 23
Spalding 8,230 292
Stephens 4,779 114
Stewart 1,454 30
Sumter 3,089 134
Talbot 685 29
Taliaferro 136 3
Tattnall 2,755 73
Taylor 861 34
Telfair 1,003 56
Terrell 867 56
Thomas 6,385 165
Tift 5,128 142
Toombs 4,540 155
Towns 1,636 71
Treutlen 912 45
Troup 10,131 272
Turner 865 41
Twiggs 827 49
Union 3,402 120
Unknown 3,664 5
Upson 3,204 140
Walker 10,489 138
Walton 12,905 329
Ware 4,649 207
Warren 552 20
Washington 2,503 79
Wayne 4,544 161
Webster 190 7
Wheeler 632 32
White 4,861 118
Whitfield 20,856 333
Wilcox 663 32
Wilkes 937 27
Wilkinson 1,182 42
Worth 1,821 79