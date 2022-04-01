Georgia hits nearly 56,000 new cases after Department of Health overwhelmed with data

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The Georgia Department of Health did not provide its usual daily update on the Peach State's COVID-19 statistics on Monday, citing an overwhelming amount of data in need of compiling. Tuesday's data revealed nearly 56,000 new COVID-19 cases confirmed within Georgia since the department last reported data on Friday, Dec. 31.

Meanwhile, roughly 23% of Georgia patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that any COVID-19 patient percentage around 20% or higher is considered a serious statewide strain on medical resources.

Here is a deeper look at Tuesday's COVID-19 data.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,460 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5.

in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.5. There have been 1,475,883 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 55,849 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 12,589.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,413.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 55,849 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 12,589.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,413. There have been 95,844 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 965 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 347.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 965 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 347.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 155.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 4, there were 3,938 current hospitalizations – an increase of 882 hospitalizations since Friday.

– an increase of 882 hospitalizations since Friday. In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,861 98

Atkinson 1,216 32

Bacon 2,023 52

Baker 250 13

Baldwin 5,733 176

Banks 2,664 65

Barrow 15,060 199

Bartow 17,610 329

Ben Hill 1,912 72

Berrien 1,588 51

Bibb 22,507 601

Bleckley 1,157 41

Brantley 1,951 77

Brooks 1,457 56

Bryan 4,894 65

Bulloch 8,339 100

Burke 2,424 48

Butts 3,873 114

Calhoun 631 21

Camden 6,400 82

Candler 1,154 50

Carroll 11,521 162

Catoosa 9,265 99

Charlton 1,772 44

Chatham 36,753 685

Chattahoochee 5,536 16

Chattooga 3,953 97

Cherokee 36,188 467

Clarke 19,985 181

Clay 245 4

Clayton 43,469 749

Clinch 1,055 34

Cobb 105,337 1,354

Coffee 6,545 198

Colquitt 5,989 136

Columbia 15,791 261

Cook 1,713 53

Coweta 16,549 359

Crawford 895 40

Crisp 1,953 66

Dade 1,998 19

Dawson 4,776 78

DeKalb 97,511 1,276

Decatur 3,638 79

Dodge 1,601 64

Dooly 1,145 38

Dougherty 9,906 394

Douglas 22,352 256

Early 1,602 53

Echols 415 5

Effingham 7,435 153

Elbert 2,167 72

Emanuel 2,771 74

Evans 1,175 35

Fannin 3,435 97

Fayette 12,761 229

Floyd 17,423 326

Forsyth 32,385 293

Franklin 3,503 69

Fulton 144,128 1,736

Gilmer 3,724 122

Glascock 208 7

Glynn 13,357 307

Gordon 9,431 182

Grady 2,581 68

Greene 2,546 65

Gwinnett 133,078 1,479

Habersham 6,922 204

Hall 37,884 662

Hancock 1,140 76

Haralson 2,619 48

Harris 3,562 86

Hart 2,480 50

Heard 1,174 27

Henry 36,279 501

Houston 17,798 299

Irwin 926 22

Jackson 14,457 224

Jasper 1,212 32

Jeff Davis 1,845 45

Jefferson 1,928 71

Jenkins 909 43

Johnson 1,082 52

Jones 2,877 90

Lamar 2,597 86

Lanier 821 12

Laurens 6,419 212

Lee 2,854 78

Liberty 7,050 99

Lincoln 733 27

Long 1,471 21

Lowndes 11,823 236

Lumpkin 5,028 94

Macon 941 40

Madison 4,603 74

Marion 710 35

McDuffie 2,493 63

McIntosh 1,487 29

Meriwether 2,592 101

Miller 1,029 15

Mitchell 2,317 90

Monroe 3,117 119

Montgomery 1,177 41

Morgan 2,220 42

Murray 6,821 143

Muscogee 23,554 596

Newton 14,140 328

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 39,347 786

Oconee 5,128 74

Oglethorpe 1,889 43

Paulding 20,671 258

Peach 2,963 96

Pickens 3,998 96

Pierce 2,182 90

Pike 2,111 53

Polk 7,119 143

Pulaski 943 42

Putnam 2,923 85

Quitman 133 3

Rabun 2,291 66

Randolph 639 40

Richmond 29,173 612

Rockdale 11,657 241

Schley 363 8

Screven 1,397 35

Seminole 1,258 23

Spalding 8,230 292

Stephens 4,779 114

Stewart 1,454 30

Sumter 3,089 134

Talbot 685 29

Taliaferro 136 3

Tattnall 2,755 73

Taylor 861 34

Telfair 1,003 56

Terrell 867 56

Thomas 6,385 165

Tift 5,128 142

Toombs 4,540 155

Towns 1,636 71

Treutlen 912 45

Troup 10,131 272

Turner 865 41

Twiggs 827 49

Union 3,402 120

Unknown 3,664 5

Upson 3,204 140

Walker 10,489 138

Walton 12,905 329

Ware 4,649 207

Warren 552 20

Washington 2,503 79

Wayne 4,544 161

Webster 190 7

Wheeler 632 32

White 4,861 118

Whitfield 20,856 333

Wilcox 663 32

Wilkes 937 27

Wilkinson 1,182 42