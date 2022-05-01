x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 5

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 5

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:15 p.m., there have been 26,472 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.57.
  • There have been 1,493,254 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 17,371 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 13,685.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,494.
  • There have been 96,241 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 397 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 364.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 158.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 5, there were 4,371 current hospitalizations – an increase of 433 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,861    98

Atkinson    1,216    32

Bacon    2,023    52

Baker    250    13

Baldwin    5,733    176

Banks    2,664    65

Barrow    15,060    199

Bartow    17,610    329

Ben Hill    1,912    72

Berrien    1,588    51

Bibb    22,507    601

Bleckley    1,157    41

Brantley    1,951    77

Brooks    1,457    56

Bryan    4,894    65

Bulloch    8,339    100

Burke    2,424    48

Butts    3,873    114

Calhoun    631    21

Camden    6,400    82

Candler    1,154    50

Carroll    11,521    162

Catoosa    9,265    99

Charlton    1,772    44

Chatham    36,753    685

Chattahoochee    5,536    16

Chattooga    3,953    97

Cherokee    36,188    467

Clarke    19,985    181

Clay    245    4

Clayton    43,469    749

Clinch    1,055    34

Cobb    105,337    1,354

Coffee    6,545    198

Colquitt    5,989    136

Columbia    15,791    261

Cook    1,713    53

Coweta    16,549    359

Crawford    895    40

Crisp    1,953    66

Dade    1,998    19

Dawson    4,776    78

DeKalb    97,511    1,276

Decatur    3,638    79

Dodge    1,601    64

Dooly    1,145    38

Dougherty    9,906    394

Douglas    22,352    256

Early    1,602    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7,435    153

Elbert    2,167    72

Emanuel    2,771    74

Evans    1,175    35

Fannin    3,435    97

Fayette    12,761    229

Floyd    17,423    326

Forsyth    32,385    293

Franklin    3,503    69

Fulton    144,128    1,736

Gilmer    3,724    122

Glascock    208    7

Glynn    13,357    307

Gordon    9,431    182

Grady    2,581    68

Greene    2,546    65

Gwinnett    133,078    1,479

Habersham    6,922    204

Hall    37,884    662

Hancock    1,140    76

Haralson    2,619    48

Harris    3,562    86

Hart    2,480    50

Heard    1,174    27

Henry    36,279    501

Houston    17,798    299

Irwin    926    22

Jackson    14,457    224

Jasper    1,212    32

Jeff Davis    1,845    45

Jefferson    1,928    71

Jenkins    909    43

Johnson    1,082    52

Jones    2,877    90

Lamar    2,597    86

Lanier    821    12

Laurens    6,419    212

Lee    2,854    78

Liberty    7,050    99

Lincoln    733    27

Long    1,471    21

Lowndes    11,823    236

Lumpkin    5,028    94

Macon    941    40

Madison    4,603    74

Marion    710    35

McDuffie    2,493    63

McIntosh    1,487    29

Meriwether    2,592    101

Miller    1,029    15

Mitchell    2,317    90

Monroe    3,117    119

Montgomery    1,177    41

Morgan    2,220    42

Murray    6,821    143

Muscogee    23,554    596

Newton    14,140    328

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    39,347    786

Oconee    5,128    74

Oglethorpe    1,889    43

Paulding    20,671    258

Peach    2,963    96

Pickens    3,998    96

Pierce    2,182    90

Pike    2,111    53

Polk    7,119    143

Pulaski    943    42

Putnam    2,923    85

Quitman    133    3

Rabun    2,291    66

Randolph    639    40

Richmond    29,173    612

Rockdale    11,657    241

Schley    363    8

Screven    1,397    35

Seminole    1,258    23

Spalding    8,230    292

Stephens    4,779    114

Stewart    1,454    30

Sumter    3,089    134

Talbot    685    29

Taliaferro    136    3

Tattnall    2,755    73

Taylor    861    34

Telfair    1,003    56

Terrell    867    56

Thomas    6,385    165

Tift    5,128    142

Toombs    4,540    155

Towns    1,636    71

Treutlen    912    45

Troup    10,131    272

Turner    865    41

Twiggs    827    49

Union    3,402    120

Unknown    3,664    5

Upson    3,204    140

Walker    10,489    138

Walton    12,905    329

Ware    4,649    207

Warren    552    20

Washington    2,503    79

Wayne    4,544    161

Webster    190    7

Wheeler    632    32

White    4,861    118

Whitfield    20,856    333

Wilcox    663    32

Wilkes    937    27

Wilkinson    1,182    42

Worth    1,821    79

   

