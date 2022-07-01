COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 7

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

As of 4:15 p.m., there have been 26,556 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 84 deaths since the DPH last reported Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.50.

There have been 1,533,043 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 39,789 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 16,392.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,575.

There have been 96,814 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 573 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 161.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 7, there were 4,658 current hospitalizations – an increase of 287 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

– an increase of 287 hospitalizations since Wednesday. In addition, 54% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 38% still unvaccinated.

DPH announced Friday it was having ongoing issues with its Electronic Laboratory Reporting. The ELR affects county data, the agency sai, thus choosing to not publish its daily status report. However, DPH did provide the general case, death and hospitalization data via news release to 11Alive.