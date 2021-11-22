Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,591 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.64.
- There have been 1,279,849 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,910 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,213.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,747.
- There have been 88,802 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 228 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 256.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 22, there were 849 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2798 96
Atkinson 1187 32
Bacon 1951 51
Baker 243 13
Baldwin 5293 169
Banks 2442 60
Barrow 13226 193
Bartow 15639 317
Ben Hill 1867 71
Berrien 1542 50
Bibb 20377 586
Bleckley 1100 40
Brantley 1898 75
Brooks 1395 54
Bryan 4648 65
Bulloch 7959 98
Burke 2308 48
Butts 3399 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6064 80
Candler 1110 49
Carroll 10111 157
Catoosa 8548 94
Charlton 1740 43
Chatham 33373 663
Chattahoochee 5312 15
Chattooga 3716 90
Cherokee 31876 448
Clarke 17592 178
Clay 233 4
Clayton 35494 721
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 86247 1308
Coffee 6356 189
Colquitt 5550 133
Columbia 14799 255
Cook 1678 52
Coweta 12949 345
Crawford 836 39
Crisp 1861 65
Dade 1841 17
Dawson 4214 75
DeKalb 81130 1236
Decatur 3482 78
Dodge 1533 62
Dooly 1085 38
Dougherty 9152 386
Douglas 17791 251
Early 1547 52
Echols 412 5
Effingham 7040 152
Elbert 2064 70
Emanuel 2701 73
Evans 1121 36
Fannin 3235 91
Fayette 9870 218
Floyd 15631 311
Forsyth 27362 275
Franklin 3308 68
Fulton 112994 1676
Gilmer 3542 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12417 303
Gordon 8801 177
Grady 2432 67
Greene 2212 64
Gwinnett 113745 1415
Habersham 6501 193
Hall 34475 626
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2402 47
Harris 3221 86
Hart 2315 50
Heard 1040 26
Henry 29308 479
Houston 16211 290
Irwin 903 21
Jackson 12993 210
Jasper 1046 33
Jeff Davis 1815 44
Jefferson 1862 67
Jenkins 900 43
Johnson 1025 52
Jones 2627 88
Lamar 2309 83
Lanier 784 12
Laurens 5863 203
Lee 2644 74
Liberty 6643 98
Lincoln 699 27
Long 1392 20
Lowndes 11086 230
Lumpkin 4528 93
Macon 849 39
Madison 4245 70
Marion 664 33
McDuffie 2270 62
McIntosh 1395 28
Meriwether 2216 100
Miller 1005 15
Mitchell 2183 89
Monroe 2815 118
Montgomery 1147 40
Morgan 1902 35
Murray 6352 133
Muscogee 21069 578
Newton 11366 318
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32456 771
Oconee 4511 73
Oglethorpe 1729 42
Paulding 16721 252
Peach 2699 93
Pickens 3643 92
Pierce 2113 86
Pike 1891 50
Polk 6459 142
Pulaski 896 38
Putnam 2627 79
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2178 63
Randolph 606 39
Richmond 26791 588
Rockdale 9133 223
Schley 343 8
Screven 1353 35
Seminole 1214 23
Spalding 6872 278
Stephens 4576 109
Stewart 1334 29
Sumter 2817 127
Talbot 589 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2694 72
Taylor 764 32
Telfair 968 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6069 163
Tift 4883 139
Toombs 4418 153
Towns 1557 67
Treutlen 891 45
Troup 8586 269
Turner 813 40
Twiggs 759 49
Union 3158 118
Unknown 2752 7
Upson 2749 141
Walker 9741 121
Walton 11195 317
Ware 4563 207
Warren 514 20
Washington 2367 80
Wayne 4390 155
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 613 31
White 4528 115
Whitfield 19397 319
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 887 27
Wilkinson 1109 41
Worth 1780 77