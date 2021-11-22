Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 22

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,591 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.64.

There have been 1,279,849 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,910 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,213.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,747.

There have been 88,802 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 228 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 256.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 22, there were 849 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations since Friday.

In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2798 96

Atkinson 1187 32

Bacon 1951 51

Baker 243 13

Baldwin 5293 169

Banks 2442 60

Barrow 13226 193

Bartow 15639 317

Ben Hill 1867 71

Berrien 1542 50

Bibb 20377 586

Bleckley 1100 40

Brantley 1898 75

Brooks 1395 54

Bryan 4648 65

Bulloch 7959 98

Burke 2308 48

Butts 3399 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6064 80

Candler 1110 49

Carroll 10111 157

Catoosa 8548 94

Charlton 1740 43

Chatham 33373 663

Chattahoochee 5312 15

Chattooga 3716 90

Cherokee 31876 448

Clarke 17592 178

Clay 233 4

Clayton 35494 721

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 86247 1308

Coffee 6356 189

Colquitt 5550 133

Columbia 14799 255

Cook 1678 52

Coweta 12949 345

Crawford 836 39

Crisp 1861 65

Dade 1841 17

Dawson 4214 75

DeKalb 81130 1236

Decatur 3482 78

Dodge 1533 62

Dooly 1085 38

Dougherty 9152 386

Douglas 17791 251

Early 1547 52

Echols 412 5

Effingham 7040 152

Elbert 2064 70

Emanuel 2701 73

Evans 1121 36

Fannin 3235 91

Fayette 9870 218

Floyd 15631 311

Forsyth 27362 275

Franklin 3308 68

Fulton 112994 1676

Gilmer 3542 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12417 303

Gordon 8801 177

Grady 2432 67

Greene 2212 64

Gwinnett 113745 1415

Habersham 6501 193

Hall 34475 626

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2402 47

Harris 3221 86

Hart 2315 50

Heard 1040 26

Henry 29308 479

Houston 16211 290

Irwin 903 21

Jackson 12993 210

Jasper 1046 33

Jeff Davis 1815 44

Jefferson 1862 67

Jenkins 900 43

Johnson 1025 52

Jones 2627 88

Lamar 2309 83

Lanier 784 12

Laurens 5863 203

Lee 2644 74

Liberty 6643 98

Lincoln 699 27

Long 1392 20

Lowndes 11086 230

Lumpkin 4528 93

Macon 849 39

Madison 4245 70

Marion 664 33

McDuffie 2270 62

McIntosh 1395 28

Meriwether 2216 100

Miller 1005 15

Mitchell 2183 89

Monroe 2815 118

Montgomery 1147 40

Morgan 1902 35

Murray 6352 133

Muscogee 21069 578

Newton 11366 318

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32456 771

Oconee 4511 73

Oglethorpe 1729 42

Paulding 16721 252

Peach 2699 93

Pickens 3643 92

Pierce 2113 86

Pike 1891 50

Polk 6459 142

Pulaski 896 38

Putnam 2627 79

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2178 63

Randolph 606 39

Richmond 26791 588

Rockdale 9133 223

Schley 343 8

Screven 1353 35

Seminole 1214 23

Spalding 6872 278

Stephens 4576 109

Stewart 1334 29

Sumter 2817 127

Talbot 589 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2694 72

Taylor 764 32

Telfair 968 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6069 163

Tift 4883 139

Toombs 4418 153

Towns 1557 67

Treutlen 891 45

Troup 8586 269

Turner 813 40

Twiggs 759 49

Union 3158 118

Unknown 2752 7

Upson 2749 141

Walker 9741 121

Walton 11195 317

Ware 4563 207

Warren 514 20

Washington 2367 80

Wayne 4390 155

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 613 31

White 4528 115

Whitfield 19397 319

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 887 27

Wilkinson 1109 41