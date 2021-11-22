x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 22

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,591 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 65.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 102.64.
  • There have been 1,279,849 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,910 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,213.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,747.
  • There have been 88,802 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 228 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 203 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 256.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 22, there were 849 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 25 hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2798    96

Atkinson    1187    32

Bacon    1951    51

Baker    243    13

Baldwin    5293    169

Banks    2442    60

Barrow    13226    193

Bartow    15639    317

Ben Hill    1867    71

Berrien    1542    50

Bibb    20377    586

Bleckley    1100    40

Brantley    1898    75

Brooks    1395    54

Bryan    4648    65

Bulloch    7959    98

Burke    2308    48

Butts    3399    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6064    80

Candler    1110    49

Carroll    10111    157

Catoosa    8548    94

Charlton    1740    43

Chatham    33373    663

Chattahoochee    5312    15

Chattooga    3716    90

Cherokee    31876    448

Clarke    17592    178

Clay    233    4

Clayton    35494    721

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    86247    1308

Coffee    6356    189

Colquitt    5550    133

Columbia    14799    255

Cook    1678    52

Coweta    12949    345

Crawford    836    39

Crisp    1861    65

Dade    1841    17

Dawson    4214    75

DeKalb    81130    1236

Decatur    3482    78

Dodge    1533    62

Dooly    1085    38

Dougherty    9152    386

Douglas    17791    251

Early    1547    52

Echols    412    5

Effingham    7040    152

Elbert    2064    70

Emanuel    2701    73

Evans    1121    36

Fannin    3235    91

Fayette    9870    218

Floyd    15631    311

Forsyth    27362    275

Franklin    3308    68

Fulton    112994    1676

Gilmer    3542    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12417    303

Gordon    8801    177

Grady    2432    67

Greene    2212    64

Gwinnett    113745    1415

Habersham    6501    193

Hall    34475    626

Hancock    1000    75

Haralson    2402    47

Harris    3221    86

Hart    2315    50

Heard    1040    26

Henry    29308    479

Houston    16211    290

Irwin    903    21

Jackson    12993    210

Jasper    1046    33

Jeff Davis    1815    44

Jefferson    1862    67

Jenkins    900    43

Johnson    1025    52

Jones    2627    88

Lamar    2309    83

Lanier    784    12

Laurens    5863    203

Lee    2644    74

Liberty    6643    98

Lincoln    699    27

Long    1392    20

Lowndes    11086    230

Lumpkin    4528    93

Macon    849    39

Madison    4245    70

Marion    664    33

McDuffie    2270    62

McIntosh    1395    28

Meriwether    2216    100

Miller    1005    15

Mitchell    2183    89

Monroe    2815    118

Montgomery    1147    40

Morgan    1902    35

Murray    6352    133

Muscogee    21069    578

Newton    11366    318

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32456    771

Oconee    4511    73

Oglethorpe    1729    42

Paulding    16721    252

Peach    2699    93

Pickens    3643    92

Pierce    2113    86

Pike    1891    50

Polk    6459    142

Pulaski    896    38

Putnam    2627    79

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2178    63

Randolph    606    39

Richmond    26791    588

Rockdale    9133    223

Schley    343    8

Screven    1353    35

Seminole    1214    23

Spalding    6872    278

Stephens    4576    109

Stewart    1334    29

Sumter    2817    127

Talbot    589    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2694    72

Taylor    764    32

Telfair    968    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6069    163

Tift    4883    139

Toombs    4418    153

Towns    1557    67

Treutlen    891    45

Troup    8586    269

Turner    813    40

Twiggs    759    49

Union    3158    118

Unknown    2752    7

Upson    2749    141

Walker    9741    121

Walton    11195    317

Ware    4563    207

Warren    514    20

Washington    2367    80

Wayne    4390    155

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    613    31

White    4528    115

Whitfield    19397    319

Wilcox    641    32

Wilkes    887    27

Wilkinson    1109    41

Worth    1780    77

