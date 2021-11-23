x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 23

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,621 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 53.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.57.
  • There have been 1,280,748 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 899 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,086.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,778.
  • There have been 88,929 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 23, there were 862 current hospitalizations – an increase of 13 hospitalizations since Monday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2799    97

Atkinson    1189    32

Bacon    1953    51

Baker    243    13

Baldwin    5296    169

Banks    2443    60

Barrow    13232    193

Bartow    15647    318

Ben Hill    1869    71

Berrien    1544    50

Bibb    20386    587

Bleckley    1101    40

Brantley    1900    75

Brooks    1396    54

Bryan    4649    65

Bulloch    7960    99

Burke    2308    48

Butts    3400    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6066    80

Candler    1110    49

Carroll    10117    157

Catoosa    8562    94

Charlton    1742    43

Chatham    33398    663

Chattahoochee    5330    15

Chattooga    3719    90

Cherokee    31892    448

Clarke    17602    178

Clay    233    4

Clayton    35515    721

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    86341    1309

Coffee    6358    190

Colquitt    5550    135

Columbia    14805    255

Cook    1678    53

Coweta    12967    345

Crawford    835    39

Crisp    1861    65

Dade    1844    17

Dawson    4221    75

DeKalb    81202    1236

Decatur    3486    78

Dodge    1534    63

Dooly    1085    38

Dougherty    9153    387

Douglas    17798    251

Early    1547    52

Echols    412    5

Effingham    7041    152

Elbert    2065    70

Emanuel    2702    73

Evans    1121    36

Fannin    3237    91

Fayette    9882    220

Floyd    15647    310

Forsyth    27390    275

Franklin    3310    68

Fulton    113092    1676

Gilmer    3543    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12418    303

Gordon    8802    177

Grady    2432    67

Greene    2213    64

Gwinnett    113873    1417

Habersham    6507    193

Hall    34488    626

Hancock    1002    75

Haralson    2403    47

Harris    3224    86

Hart    2316    50

Heard    1041    26

Henry    29318    480

Houston    16215    291

Irwin    903    21

Jackson    12999    210

Jasper    1045    33

Jeff Davis    1815    44

Jefferson    1863    67

Jenkins    900    43

Johnson    1025    52

Jones    2626    88

Lamar    2311    83

Lanier    784    12

Laurens    5864    203

Lee    2644    74

Liberty    6646    98

Lincoln    699    27

Long    1394    20

Lowndes    11088    230

Lumpkin    4531    93

Macon    849    39

Madison    4250    70

Marion    665    33

McDuffie    2270    62

McIntosh    1395    28

Meriwether    2220    100

Miller    1005    15

Mitchell    2183    89

Monroe    2816    119

Montgomery    1147    40

Morgan    1902    37

Murray    6358    135

Muscogee    21076    579

Newton    11379    320

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32,465 771

Oconee    4516    74

Oglethorpe    1729    42

Paulding    16745    252

Peach    2703    93

Pickens    3645    92

Pierce    2113    86

Pike    1895    50

Polk    6462    142

Pulaski    896    38

Putnam    2625    79

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2179    63

Randolph    606    39

Richmond    26805    588

Rockdale    9141    224

Schley    343    8

Screven    1353    35

Seminole    1215    23

Spalding    6877    278

Stephens    4578    110

Stewart    1335    29

Sumter    2819    127

Talbot    589    28

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2696    72

Taylor    764    32

Telfair    967    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6069    163

Tift    4882    139

Toombs    4418    153

Towns    1559    67

Treutlen    891    45

Troup    8588    269

Turner    813    40

Twiggs    758    49

Union    3164    118

Unknown 2761 7

Upson    2749    141

Walker    9755    121

Walton    11209    317

Ware    4563    207

Warren    515    20

Washington    2367    80

Wayne    4390    155

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    613    31

White    4528    115

Whitfield    19404    321

Wilcox    642    32

Wilkes    887    27

Wilkinson    1108    41

Worth    1779    77

