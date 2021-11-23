Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 23

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,621 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 53.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 53.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.57. There have been 1,280,748 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 899 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,086.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,778.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 899 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,086.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,778. There have been 88,929 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 23, there were 862 current hospitalizations – an increase of 13 hospitalizations since Monday.

– an increase of 13 hospitalizations since Monday. In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2799 97

Atkinson 1189 32

Bacon 1953 51

Baker 243 13

Baldwin 5296 169

Banks 2443 60

Barrow 13232 193

Bartow 15647 318

Ben Hill 1869 71

Berrien 1544 50

Bibb 20386 587

Bleckley 1101 40

Brantley 1900 75

Brooks 1396 54

Bryan 4649 65

Bulloch 7960 99

Burke 2308 48

Butts 3400 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6066 80

Candler 1110 49

Carroll 10117 157

Catoosa 8562 94

Charlton 1742 43

Chatham 33398 663

Chattahoochee 5330 15

Chattooga 3719 90

Cherokee 31892 448

Clarke 17602 178

Clay 233 4

Clayton 35515 721

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 86341 1309

Coffee 6358 190

Colquitt 5550 135

Columbia 14805 255

Cook 1678 53

Coweta 12967 345

Crawford 835 39

Crisp 1861 65

Dade 1844 17

Dawson 4221 75

DeKalb 81202 1236

Decatur 3486 78

Dodge 1534 63

Dooly 1085 38

Dougherty 9153 387

Douglas 17798 251

Early 1547 52

Echols 412 5

Effingham 7041 152

Elbert 2065 70

Emanuel 2702 73

Evans 1121 36

Fannin 3237 91

Fayette 9882 220

Floyd 15647 310

Forsyth 27390 275

Franklin 3310 68

Fulton 113092 1676

Gilmer 3543 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12418 303

Gordon 8802 177

Grady 2432 67

Greene 2213 64

Gwinnett 113873 1417

Habersham 6507 193

Hall 34488 626

Hancock 1002 75

Haralson 2403 47

Harris 3224 86

Hart 2316 50

Heard 1041 26

Henry 29318 480

Houston 16215 291

Irwin 903 21

Jackson 12999 210

Jasper 1045 33

Jeff Davis 1815 44

Jefferson 1863 67

Jenkins 900 43

Johnson 1025 52

Jones 2626 88

Lamar 2311 83

Lanier 784 12

Laurens 5864 203

Lee 2644 74

Liberty 6646 98

Lincoln 699 27

Long 1394 20

Lowndes 11088 230

Lumpkin 4531 93

Macon 849 39

Madison 4250 70

Marion 665 33

McDuffie 2270 62

McIntosh 1395 28

Meriwether 2220 100

Miller 1005 15

Mitchell 2183 89

Monroe 2816 119

Montgomery 1147 40

Morgan 1902 37

Murray 6358 135

Muscogee 21076 579

Newton 11379 320

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32,465 771

Oconee 4516 74

Oglethorpe 1729 42

Paulding 16745 252

Peach 2703 93

Pickens 3645 92

Pierce 2113 86

Pike 1895 50

Polk 6462 142

Pulaski 896 38

Putnam 2625 79

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2179 63

Randolph 606 39

Richmond 26805 588

Rockdale 9141 224

Schley 343 8

Screven 1353 35

Seminole 1215 23

Spalding 6877 278

Stephens 4578 110

Stewart 1335 29

Sumter 2819 127

Talbot 589 28

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2696 72

Taylor 764 32

Telfair 967 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6069 163

Tift 4882 139

Toombs 4418 153

Towns 1559 67

Treutlen 891 45

Troup 8588 269

Turner 813 40

Twiggs 758 49

Union 3164 118

Unknown 2761 7

Upson 2749 141

Walker 9755 121

Walton 11209 317

Ware 4563 207

Warren 515 20

Washington 2367 80

Wayne 4390 155

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 613 31

White 4528 115

Whitfield 19404 321

Wilcox 642 32

Wilkes 887 27

Wilkinson 1108 41