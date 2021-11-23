Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,621 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 deaths since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 53.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.57.
- There have been 1,280,748 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 899 since Monday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,086.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,778.
- There have been 88,929 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 127 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 23, there were 862 current hospitalizations – an increase of 13 hospitalizations since Monday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2799 97
Atkinson 1189 32
Bacon 1953 51
Baker 243 13
Baldwin 5296 169
Banks 2443 60
Barrow 13232 193
Bartow 15647 318
Ben Hill 1869 71
Berrien 1544 50
Bibb 20386 587
Bleckley 1101 40
Brantley 1900 75
Brooks 1396 54
Bryan 4649 65
Bulloch 7960 99
Burke 2308 48
Butts 3400 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6066 80
Candler 1110 49
Carroll 10117 157
Catoosa 8562 94
Charlton 1742 43
Chatham 33398 663
Chattahoochee 5330 15
Chattooga 3719 90
Cherokee 31892 448
Clarke 17602 178
Clay 233 4
Clayton 35515 721
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 86341 1309
Coffee 6358 190
Colquitt 5550 135
Columbia 14805 255
Cook 1678 53
Coweta 12967 345
Crawford 835 39
Crisp 1861 65
Dade 1844 17
Dawson 4221 75
DeKalb 81202 1236
Decatur 3486 78
Dodge 1534 63
Dooly 1085 38
Dougherty 9153 387
Douglas 17798 251
Early 1547 52
Echols 412 5
Effingham 7041 152
Elbert 2065 70
Emanuel 2702 73
Evans 1121 36
Fannin 3237 91
Fayette 9882 220
Floyd 15647 310
Forsyth 27390 275
Franklin 3310 68
Fulton 113092 1676
Gilmer 3543 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12418 303
Gordon 8802 177
Grady 2432 67
Greene 2213 64
Gwinnett 113873 1417
Habersham 6507 193
Hall 34488 626
Hancock 1002 75
Haralson 2403 47
Harris 3224 86
Hart 2316 50
Heard 1041 26
Henry 29318 480
Houston 16215 291
Irwin 903 21
Jackson 12999 210
Jasper 1045 33
Jeff Davis 1815 44
Jefferson 1863 67
Jenkins 900 43
Johnson 1025 52
Jones 2626 88
Lamar 2311 83
Lanier 784 12
Laurens 5864 203
Lee 2644 74
Liberty 6646 98
Lincoln 699 27
Long 1394 20
Lowndes 11088 230
Lumpkin 4531 93
Macon 849 39
Madison 4250 70
Marion 665 33
McDuffie 2270 62
McIntosh 1395 28
Meriwether 2220 100
Miller 1005 15
Mitchell 2183 89
Monroe 2816 119
Montgomery 1147 40
Morgan 1902 37
Murray 6358 135
Muscogee 21076 579
Newton 11379 320
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32,465 771
Oconee 4516 74
Oglethorpe 1729 42
Paulding 16745 252
Peach 2703 93
Pickens 3645 92
Pierce 2113 86
Pike 1895 50
Polk 6462 142
Pulaski 896 38
Putnam 2625 79
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2179 63
Randolph 606 39
Richmond 26805 588
Rockdale 9141 224
Schley 343 8
Screven 1353 35
Seminole 1215 23
Spalding 6877 278
Stephens 4578 110
Stewart 1335 29
Sumter 2819 127
Talbot 589 28
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2696 72
Taylor 764 32
Telfair 967 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6069 163
Tift 4882 139
Toombs 4418 153
Towns 1559 67
Treutlen 891 45
Troup 8588 269
Turner 813 40
Twiggs 758 49
Union 3164 118
Unknown 2761 7
Upson 2749 141
Walker 9755 121
Walton 11209 317
Ware 4563 207
Warren 515 20
Washington 2367 80
Wayne 4390 155
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 613 31
White 4528 115
Whitfield 19404 321
Wilcox 642 32
Wilkes 887 27
Wilkinson 1108 41
Worth 1779 77