x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 29

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 25,704 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 deaths since last Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.93.
  • There have been 1,284,354 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,859 since last Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,375.
  • There have been 89,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 298 since last Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 29, there were 930 current hospitalizations – an increase of 83 hospitalizations since last Tuesday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2803    97

Atkinson    1190    32

Bacon    1956    51

Baker    243    13

Baldwin    5301    170

Banks    2458    60

Barrow    13287    193

Bartow    15694    318

Ben Hill    1870    71

Berrien    1550    50

Bibb    20403    587

Bleckley    1103    40

Brantley    1902    75

Brooks    1399    54

Bryan    4659    65

Bulloch    7971    99

Burke    2314    48

Butts    3412    113

Calhoun    613    21

Camden    6074    80

Candler    1110    49

Carroll    10163    159

Catoosa    8581    96

Charlton    1743    43

Chatham    33452    665

Chattahoochee    5351    15

Chattooga    3727    90

Cherokee    31982    449

Clarke    17655    178

Clay    233    4

Clayton    35636    725

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    86721    1313

Coffee    6362    192

Colquitt    5558    135

Columbia    14832    256

Cook    1680    53

Coweta    13031    347

Crawford    833    39

Crisp    1862    65

Dade    1847    18

Dawson    4237    75

DeKalb    81466    1242

Decatur    3474    78

Dodge    1535    63

Dooly    1085    38

Dougherty    9155    389

Douglas    17841    252

Early    1544    52

Echols    413    5

Effingham    7064    153

Elbert    2070    70

Emanuel    2702    73

Evans    1127    36

Fannin    3247    93

Fayette    9940    221

Floyd    15677    312

Forsyth    27545    276

Franklin    3318    68

Fulton    113514    1678

Gilmer    3555    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12431    303

Gordon    8814    177

Grady    2436    67

Greene    2221    64

Gwinnett    114276    1424

Habersham    6530    193

Hall    34634    631

Hancock    1005    75

Haralson    2408    47

Harris    3231    86

Hart    2326    50

Heard    1042    26

Henry    29411    482

Houston    16234    291

Irwin    905    21

Jackson    13066    211

Jasper    1045    33

Jeff Davis    1816    44

Jefferson    1864    68

Jenkins    900    43

Johnson    1025    52

Jones    2629    89

Lamar    2316    83

Lanier    784    12

Laurens    5865    206

Lee    2645    74

Liberty    6658    98

Lincoln    700    27

Long    1399    20

Lowndes    11103    230

Lumpkin    4548    93

Macon    849    39

Madison    4261    70

Marion    666    33

McDuffie    2282    62

McIntosh    1396    28

Meriwether    2226    100

Miller    1002    15

Mitchell    2183    89

Monroe    2822    119

Montgomery    1149    40

Morgan    1910    39

Murray    6380    136

Muscogee    21137    583

Newton    11422    321

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32352    770

Oconee    4548    74

Oglethorpe    1735    42

Paulding    16834    252

Peach    2707    95

Pickens    3666    92

Pierce    2121    87

Pike    1898    50

Polk    6477    143

Pulaski    897    38

Putnam    2634    79

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2188    63

Randolph    606    39

Richmond    26855    589

Rockdale    9180    225

Schley    343    8

Screven    1362    35

Seminole    1219    23

Spalding    6910    278

Stephens    4587    110

Stewart    1367    29

Sumter    2822    127

Talbot    590    28

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2699    72

Taylor    766    33

Telfair    969    55

Terrell    824    56

Thomas    6055    163

Tift    4890    139

Toombs    4419    153

Towns    1566    67

Treutlen    891    45

Troup    8604    270

Turner    813    40

Twiggs    759    49

Union    3176    119

Unknown    2722    7

Upson    2753    141

Walker    9792    123

Walton    11261    317

Ware    4567    208

Warren    517    20

Washington    2369    80

Wayne    4393    156

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    613    31

White    4540    115

Whitfield    19438    323

Wilcox    643    32

Wilkes    889    27

Wilkinson    1109    41

Worth    1774    78

Related Articles

In Other News

Georgia sees slight uptick in COVID patients