Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 25,704 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 deaths since last Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.93.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,859 since last Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,375. There have been 89,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 298 since last Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 298 since last Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 29, there were 930 current hospitalizations – an increase of 83 hospitalizations since last Tuesday.

In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2803 97

Atkinson 1190 32

Bacon 1956 51

Baker 243 13

Baldwin 5301 170

Banks 2458 60

Barrow 13287 193

Bartow 15694 318

Ben Hill 1870 71

Berrien 1550 50

Bibb 20403 587

Bleckley 1103 40

Brantley 1902 75

Brooks 1399 54

Bryan 4659 65

Bulloch 7971 99

Burke 2314 48

Butts 3412 113

Calhoun 613 21

Camden 6074 80

Candler 1110 49

Carroll 10163 159

Catoosa 8581 96

Charlton 1743 43

Chatham 33452 665

Chattahoochee 5351 15

Chattooga 3727 90

Cherokee 31982 449

Clarke 17655 178

Clay 233 4

Clayton 35636 725

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 86721 1313

Coffee 6362 192

Colquitt 5558 135

Columbia 14832 256

Cook 1680 53

Coweta 13031 347

Crawford 833 39

Crisp 1862 65

Dade 1847 18

Dawson 4237 75

DeKalb 81466 1242

Decatur 3474 78

Dodge 1535 63

Dooly 1085 38

Dougherty 9155 389

Douglas 17841 252

Early 1544 52

Echols 413 5

Effingham 7064 153

Elbert 2070 70

Emanuel 2702 73

Evans 1127 36

Fannin 3247 93

Fayette 9940 221

Floyd 15677 312

Forsyth 27545 276

Franklin 3318 68

Fulton 113514 1678

Gilmer 3555 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12431 303

Gordon 8814 177

Grady 2436 67

Greene 2221 64

Gwinnett 114276 1424

Habersham 6530 193

Hall 34634 631

Hancock 1005 75

Haralson 2408 47

Harris 3231 86

Hart 2326 50

Heard 1042 26

Henry 29411 482

Houston 16234 291

Irwin 905 21

Jackson 13066 211

Jasper 1045 33

Jeff Davis 1816 44

Jefferson 1864 68

Jenkins 900 43

Johnson 1025 52

Jones 2629 89

Lamar 2316 83

Lanier 784 12

Laurens 5865 206

Lee 2645 74

Liberty 6658 98

Lincoln 700 27

Long 1399 20

Lowndes 11103 230

Lumpkin 4548 93

Macon 849 39

Madison 4261 70

Marion 666 33

McDuffie 2282 62

McIntosh 1396 28

Meriwether 2226 100

Miller 1002 15

Mitchell 2183 89

Monroe 2822 119

Montgomery 1149 40

Morgan 1910 39

Murray 6380 136

Muscogee 21137 583

Newton 11422 321

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32352 770

Oconee 4548 74

Oglethorpe 1735 42

Paulding 16834 252

Peach 2707 95

Pickens 3666 92

Pierce 2121 87

Pike 1898 50

Polk 6477 143

Pulaski 897 38

Putnam 2634 79

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2188 63

Randolph 606 39

Richmond 26855 589

Rockdale 9180 225

Schley 343 8

Screven 1362 35

Seminole 1219 23

Spalding 6910 278

Stephens 4587 110

Stewart 1367 29

Sumter 2822 127

Talbot 590 28

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2699 72

Taylor 766 33

Telfair 969 55

Terrell 824 56

Thomas 6055 163

Tift 4890 139

Toombs 4419 153

Towns 1566 67

Treutlen 891 45

Troup 8604 270

Turner 813 40

Twiggs 759 49

Union 3176 119

Unknown 2722 7

Upson 2753 141

Walker 9792 123

Walton 11261 317

Ware 4567 208

Warren 517 20

Washington 2369 80

Wayne 4393 156

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 613 31

White 4540 115

Whitfield 19438 323

Wilcox 643 32

Wilkes 889 27

Wilkinson 1109 41