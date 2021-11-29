Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 29

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 4:50 p.m., there have been 25,704 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 54 deaths since last Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 52.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.93.
- There have been 1,284,354 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,859 since last Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,248.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,375.
- There have been 89,324 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 298 since last Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 185.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 29, there were 930 current hospitalizations – an increase of 83 hospitalizations since last Tuesday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 42% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2803 97
Atkinson 1190 32
Bacon 1956 51
Baker 243 13
Baldwin 5301 170
Banks 2458 60
Barrow 13287 193
Bartow 15694 318
Ben Hill 1870 71
Berrien 1550 50
Bibb 20403 587
Bleckley 1103 40
Brantley 1902 75
Brooks 1399 54
Bryan 4659 65
Bulloch 7971 99
Burke 2314 48
Butts 3412 113
Calhoun 613 21
Camden 6074 80
Candler 1110 49
Carroll 10163 159
Catoosa 8581 96
Charlton 1743 43
Chatham 33452 665
Chattahoochee 5351 15
Chattooga 3727 90
Cherokee 31982 449
Clarke 17655 178
Clay 233 4
Clayton 35636 725
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 86721 1313
Coffee 6362 192
Colquitt 5558 135
Columbia 14832 256
Cook 1680 53
Coweta 13031 347
Crawford 833 39
Crisp 1862 65
Dade 1847 18
Dawson 4237 75
DeKalb 81466 1242
Decatur 3474 78
Dodge 1535 63
Dooly 1085 38
Dougherty 9155 389
Douglas 17841 252
Early 1544 52
Echols 413 5
Effingham 7064 153
Elbert 2070 70
Emanuel 2702 73
Evans 1127 36
Fannin 3247 93
Fayette 9940 221
Floyd 15677 312
Forsyth 27545 276
Franklin 3318 68
Fulton 113514 1678
Gilmer 3555 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12431 303
Gordon 8814 177
Grady 2436 67
Greene 2221 64
Gwinnett 114276 1424
Habersham 6530 193
Hall 34634 631
Hancock 1005 75
Haralson 2408 47
Harris 3231 86
Hart 2326 50
Heard 1042 26
Henry 29411 482
Houston 16234 291
Irwin 905 21
Jackson 13066 211
Jasper 1045 33
Jeff Davis 1816 44
Jefferson 1864 68
Jenkins 900 43
Johnson 1025 52
Jones 2629 89
Lamar 2316 83
Lanier 784 12
Laurens 5865 206
Lee 2645 74
Liberty 6658 98
Lincoln 700 27
Long 1399 20
Lowndes 11103 230
Lumpkin 4548 93
Macon 849 39
Madison 4261 70
Marion 666 33
McDuffie 2282 62
McIntosh 1396 28
Meriwether 2226 100
Miller 1002 15
Mitchell 2183 89
Monroe 2822 119
Montgomery 1149 40
Morgan 1910 39
Murray 6380 136
Muscogee 21137 583
Newton 11422 321
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32352 770
Oconee 4548 74
Oglethorpe 1735 42
Paulding 16834 252
Peach 2707 95
Pickens 3666 92
Pierce 2121 87
Pike 1898 50
Polk 6477 143
Pulaski 897 38
Putnam 2634 79
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2188 63
Randolph 606 39
Richmond 26855 589
Rockdale 9180 225
Schley 343 8
Screven 1362 35
Seminole 1219 23
Spalding 6910 278
Stephens 4587 110
Stewart 1367 29
Sumter 2822 127
Talbot 590 28
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2699 72
Taylor 766 33
Telfair 969 55
Terrell 824 56
Thomas 6055 163
Tift 4890 139
Toombs 4419 153
Towns 1566 67
Treutlen 891 45
Troup 8604 270
Turner 813 40
Twiggs 759 49
Union 3176 119
Unknown 2722 7
Upson 2753 141
Walker 9792 123
Walton 11261 317
Ware 4567 208
Warren 517 20
Washington 2369 80
Wayne 4393 156
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 613 31
White 4540 115
Whitfield 19438 323
Wilcox 643 32
Wilkes 889 27
Wilkinson 1109 41
Worth 1774 78