Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 10

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,255 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.36. 
  • There have been 1,271,271 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 646 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,215 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,730. 
  • There have been 87,599 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 10, there were 979 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2793    95

Atkinson    1183    32

Bacon    1942    50

Baker    241    13

Baldwin    5278    167

Banks    2422    59

Barrow    13116    192

Bartow    15511    314

Ben Hill    1864    70

Berrien    1539    50

Bibb    20317    578

Bleckley    1095    40

Brantley    1895    75

Brooks    1391    54

Bryan    4638    64

Bulloch    7926    98

Burke    2301    48

Butts    3385    113

Calhoun    620    21

Camden    6056    79

Candler    1109    49

Carroll    10039    156

Catoosa    8457    93

Charlton    1739    42

Chatham    33228    653

Chattahoochee    5221    15

Chattooga    3692    89

Cherokee    31697    437

Clarke    17492    175

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35268    703

Clinch    1007    34

Cobb    85358    1294

Coffee    6328    184

Colquitt    5536    131

Columbia    14735    250

Cook    1673    52

Coweta    12806    338

Crawford    836    37

Crisp    1856    64

Dade    1825    17

Dawson    4168    72

DeKalb    80442    1218

Decatur    3473    77

Dodge    1526    61

Dooly    1082    38

Dougherty    9116    382

Douglas    17645    245

Early    1545    51

Echols    411    5

Effingham    7003    150

Elbert    2054    68

Emanuel    2692    72

Evans    1118    36

Fannin    3204    91

Fayette    9781    216

Floyd    15517    306

Forsyth    27023    268

Franklin    3289    68

Fulton    112060    1659

Gilmer    3517    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12380    301

Gordon    8742    175

Grady    2414    66

Greene    2203    64

Gwinnett    112717    1393

Habersham    6432    192

Hall    34215    618

Hancock    1000    75

Haralson    2393    46

Harris    3204    83

Hart    2309    48

Heard    1037    26

Henry    29106    476

Houston    16124    287

Irwin    901    20

Jackson    12913    204

Jasper    1035    33

Jeff Davis    1813    44

Jefferson    1861    67

Jenkins    899    43

Johnson    1024    52

Jones    2608    86

Lamar    2298    81

Lanier    779    12

Laurens    5822    201

Lee    2626    72

Liberty    6620    98

Lincoln    692    27

Long    1386    20

Lowndes    11038    227

Lumpkin    4462    92

Macon    848    38

Madison    4231    69

Marion    662    33

McDuffie    2263    61

McIntosh    1394    28

Meriwether    2201    97

Miller    1002    15

Mitchell    2178    89

Monroe    2791    118

Montgomery    1145    38

Morgan    1896    35

Murray    6296    132

Muscogee    20911    567

Newton    11253    317

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32609    753

Oconee    4453    73

Oglethorpe    1710    42

Paulding    16548    250

Peach    2676    90

Pickens    3613    91

Pierce    2108    86

Pike    1887    50

Polk    6408    139

Pulaski    887    38

Putnam    2610    78

Quitman    122    3

Rabun    2155    57

Randolph    602    39

Richmond    26659    579

Rockdale    9041    219

Schley    339    7

Screven    1348    35

Seminole    1213    23

Spalding    6826    271

Stephens    4544    106

Stewart    1328    28

Sumter    2794    126

Talbot    586    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2680    72

Taylor    758    32

Telfair    964    55

Terrell    825    55

Thomas    6054    162

Tift    4874    139

Toombs    4413    152

Towns    1550    66

Treutlen    889    45

Troup    8559    264

Turner    812    40

Twiggs    756    49

Union    3142    118

Unknown    2888    6

Upson    2739    141

Walker    9632    120

Walton    11102    315

Ware    4554    208

Warren    510    20

Washington    2365    79

Wayne    4384    155

Webster    172    6

Wheeler    613    32

White    4469    114

Whitfield    19335    318

Wilcox    641    32

Wilkes    885    26

Wilkinson    1111    40

Worth    1777    77

    

