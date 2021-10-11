Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,255 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.36.
- There have been 1,271,271 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 646 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,215 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,730.
- There have been 87,599 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 10, there were 979 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2793 95
Atkinson 1183 32
Bacon 1942 50
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5278 167
Banks 2422 59
Barrow 13116 192
Bartow 15511 314
Ben Hill 1864 70
Berrien 1539 50
Bibb 20317 578
Bleckley 1095 40
Brantley 1895 75
Brooks 1391 54
Bryan 4638 64
Bulloch 7926 98
Burke 2301 48
Butts 3385 113
Calhoun 620 21
Camden 6056 79
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 10039 156
Catoosa 8457 93
Charlton 1739 42
Chatham 33228 653
Chattahoochee 5221 15
Chattooga 3692 89
Cherokee 31697 437
Clarke 17492 175
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35268 703
Clinch 1007 34
Cobb 85358 1294
Coffee 6328 184
Colquitt 5536 131
Columbia 14735 250
Cook 1673 52
Coweta 12806 338
Crawford 836 37
Crisp 1856 64
Dade 1825 17
Dawson 4168 72
DeKalb 80442 1218
Decatur 3473 77
Dodge 1526 61
Dooly 1082 38
Dougherty 9116 382
Douglas 17645 245
Early 1545 51
Echols 411 5
Effingham 7003 150
Elbert 2054 68
Emanuel 2692 72
Evans 1118 36
Fannin 3204 91
Fayette 9781 216
Floyd 15517 306
Forsyth 27023 268
Franklin 3289 68
Fulton 112060 1659
Gilmer 3517 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12380 301
Gordon 8742 175
Grady 2414 66
Greene 2203 64
Gwinnett 112717 1393
Habersham 6432 192
Hall 34215 618
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2393 46
Harris 3204 83
Hart 2309 48
Heard 1037 26
Henry 29106 476
Houston 16124 287
Irwin 901 20
Jackson 12913 204
Jasper 1035 33
Jeff Davis 1813 44
Jefferson 1861 67
Jenkins 899 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2608 86
Lamar 2298 81
Lanier 779 12
Laurens 5822 201
Lee 2626 72
Liberty 6620 98
Lincoln 692 27
Long 1386 20
Lowndes 11038 227
Lumpkin 4462 92
Macon 848 38
Madison 4231 69
Marion 662 33
McDuffie 2263 61
McIntosh 1394 28
Meriwether 2201 97
Miller 1002 15
Mitchell 2178 89
Monroe 2791 118
Montgomery 1145 38
Morgan 1896 35
Murray 6296 132
Muscogee 20911 567
Newton 11253 317
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32609 753
Oconee 4453 73
Oglethorpe 1710 42
Paulding 16548 250
Peach 2676 90
Pickens 3613 91
Pierce 2108 86
Pike 1887 50
Polk 6408 139
Pulaski 887 38
Putnam 2610 78
Quitman 122 3
Rabun 2155 57
Randolph 602 39
Richmond 26659 579
Rockdale 9041 219
Schley 339 7
Screven 1348 35
Seminole 1213 23
Spalding 6826 271
Stephens 4544 106
Stewart 1328 28
Sumter 2794 126
Talbot 586 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2680 72
Taylor 758 32
Telfair 964 55
Terrell 825 55
Thomas 6054 162
Tift 4874 139
Toombs 4413 152
Towns 1550 66
Treutlen 889 45
Troup 8559 264
Turner 812 40
Twiggs 756 49
Union 3142 118
Unknown 2888 6
Upson 2739 141
Walker 9632 120
Walton 11102 315
Ware 4554 208
Warren 510 20
Washington 2365 79
Wayne 4384 155
Webster 172 6
Wheeler 613 32
White 4469 114
Whitfield 19335 318
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 885 26
Wilkinson 1111 40
Worth 1777 77