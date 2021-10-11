Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 10

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,255 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.36.

There have been 1,271,271 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 646 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,215 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,730.

There have been 87,599 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 10, there were 979 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 15 hospitalizations since yesterday.

In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2793 95

Atkinson 1183 32

Bacon 1942 50

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5278 167

Banks 2422 59

Barrow 13116 192

Bartow 15511 314

Ben Hill 1864 70

Berrien 1539 50

Bibb 20317 578

Bleckley 1095 40

Brantley 1895 75

Brooks 1391 54

Bryan 4638 64

Bulloch 7926 98

Burke 2301 48

Butts 3385 113

Calhoun 620 21

Camden 6056 79

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 10039 156

Catoosa 8457 93

Charlton 1739 42

Chatham 33228 653

Chattahoochee 5221 15

Chattooga 3692 89

Cherokee 31697 437

Clarke 17492 175

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35268 703

Clinch 1007 34

Cobb 85358 1294

Coffee 6328 184

Colquitt 5536 131

Columbia 14735 250

Cook 1673 52

Coweta 12806 338

Crawford 836 37

Crisp 1856 64

Dade 1825 17

Dawson 4168 72

DeKalb 80442 1218

Decatur 3473 77

Dodge 1526 61

Dooly 1082 38

Dougherty 9116 382

Douglas 17645 245

Early 1545 51

Echols 411 5

Effingham 7003 150

Elbert 2054 68

Emanuel 2692 72

Evans 1118 36

Fannin 3204 91

Fayette 9781 216

Floyd 15517 306

Forsyth 27023 268

Franklin 3289 68

Fulton 112060 1659

Gilmer 3517 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12380 301

Gordon 8742 175

Grady 2414 66

Greene 2203 64

Gwinnett 112717 1393

Habersham 6432 192

Hall 34215 618

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2393 46

Harris 3204 83

Hart 2309 48

Heard 1037 26

Henry 29106 476

Houston 16124 287

Irwin 901 20

Jackson 12913 204

Jasper 1035 33

Jeff Davis 1813 44

Jefferson 1861 67

Jenkins 899 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2608 86

Lamar 2298 81

Lanier 779 12

Laurens 5822 201

Lee 2626 72

Liberty 6620 98

Lincoln 692 27

Long 1386 20

Lowndes 11038 227

Lumpkin 4462 92

Macon 848 38

Madison 4231 69

Marion 662 33

McDuffie 2263 61

McIntosh 1394 28

Meriwether 2201 97

Miller 1002 15

Mitchell 2178 89

Monroe 2791 118

Montgomery 1145 38

Morgan 1896 35

Murray 6296 132

Muscogee 20911 567

Newton 11253 317

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32609 753

Oconee 4453 73

Oglethorpe 1710 42

Paulding 16548 250

Peach 2676 90

Pickens 3613 91

Pierce 2108 86

Pike 1887 50

Polk 6408 139

Pulaski 887 38

Putnam 2610 78

Quitman 122 3

Rabun 2155 57

Randolph 602 39

Richmond 26659 579

Rockdale 9041 219

Schley 339 7

Screven 1348 35

Seminole 1213 23

Spalding 6826 271

Stephens 4544 106

Stewart 1328 28

Sumter 2794 126

Talbot 586 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2680 72

Taylor 758 32

Telfair 964 55

Terrell 825 55

Thomas 6054 162

Tift 4874 139

Toombs 4413 152

Towns 1550 66

Treutlen 889 45

Troup 8559 264

Turner 812 40

Twiggs 756 49

Union 3142 118

Unknown 2888 6

Upson 2739 141

Walker 9632 120

Walton 11102 315

Ware 4554 208

Warren 510 20

Washington 2365 79

Wayne 4384 155

Webster 172 6

Wheeler 613 32

White 4469 114

Whitfield 19335 318

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 885 26

Wilkinson 1111 40