Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,362 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 80.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 125.43.

There have been 1,274,491 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,698 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,300 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,364.

There have been 88,040 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 225 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 15, there were 950 current hospitalizations – the same amount of hospitalizations since Friday.

In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2794 95

Atkinson 1187 32

Bacon 1944 50

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5287 167

Banks 2429 59

Barrow 13156 192

Bartow 15542 315

Ben Hill 1867 70

Berrien 1541 50

Bibb 20351 578

Bleckley 1098 40

Brantley 1896 75

Brooks 1393 54

Bryan 4643 64

Bulloch 7930 98

Burke 2305 48

Butts 3391 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6059 79

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 10065 156

Catoosa 8501 93

Charlton 1741 43

Chatham 33292 657

Chattahoochee 5254 15

Chattooga 3701 89

Cherokee 31784 442

Clarke 17546 176

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35378 711

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 85733 1296

Coffee 6345 185

Colquitt 5545 131

Columbia 14761 251

Cook 1679 52

Coweta 12858 340

Crawford 837 37

Crisp 1857 65

Dade 1830 17

Dawson 4182 73

DeKalb 80713 1222

Decatur 3477 78

Dodge 1531 61

Dooly 1082 38

Dougherty 9134 385

Douglas 17707 246

Early 1545 51

Echols 412 5

Effingham 7021 151

Elbert 2057 68

Emanuel 2697 72

Evans 1119 36

Fannin 3227 91

Fayette 9814 216

Floyd 15550 306

Forsyth 27161 269

Franklin 3295 68

Fulton 112428 1663

Gilmer 3530 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12397 302

Gordon 8768 175

Grady 2421 67

Greene 2205 64

Gwinnett 113102 1396

Habersham 6448 193

Hall 34308 619

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2395 47

Harris 3210 84

Hart 2314 50

Heard 1038 26

Henry 29193 478

Houston 16175 289

Irwin 901 20

Jackson 12933 206

Jasper 1036 33

Jeff Davis 1815 44

Jefferson 1861 67

Jenkins 899 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2625 87

Lamar 2305 82

Lanier 779 12

Laurens 5839 203

Lee 2633 72

Liberty 6637 99

Lincoln 695 27

Long 1391 20

Lowndes 11062 228

Lumpkin 4470 93

Macon 849 38

Madison 4239 69

Marion 663 33

McDuffie 2268 61

McIntosh 1395 28

Meriwether 2207 99

Miller 1004 15

Mitchell 2182 89

Monroe 2810 118

Montgomery 1146 39

Morgan 1897 35

Murray 6332 132

Muscogee 20959 568

Newton 11298 318

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32330 759

Oconee 4478 73

Oglethorpe 1715 42

Paulding 16617 252

Peach 2691 92

Pickens 3628 91

Pierce 2110 86

Pike 1889 50

Polk 6437 141

Pulaski 894 38

Putnam 2615 79

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2161 59

Randolph 603 39

Richmond 26710 585

Rockdale 9077 221

Schley 342 7

Screven 1350 35

Seminole 1214 23

Spalding 6851 273

Stephens 4557 108

Stewart 1331 28

Sumter 2803 127

Talbot 588 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2689 72

Taylor 760 32

Telfair 967 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6058 163

Tift 4876 139

Toombs 4417 152

Towns 1552 67

Treutlen 890 45

Troup 8572 265

Turner 812 40

Twiggs 759 49

Union 3149 118

Unknown 2750 6

Upson 2742 141

Walker 9694 120

Walton 11138 315

Ware 4562 208

Warren 512 20

Washington 2365 79

Wayne 4386 155

Webster 174 6

Wheeler 612 31

White 4471 114

Whitfield 19377 320

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 886 27

Wilkinson 1110 41