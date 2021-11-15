Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,362 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 80.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 125.43.
- There have been 1,274,491 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,698 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,300 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,364.
- There have been 88,040 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 225 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 15, there were 950 current hospitalizations – the same amount of hospitalizations since Friday.
- In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2794 95
Atkinson 1187 32
Bacon 1944 50
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5287 167
Banks 2429 59
Barrow 13156 192
Bartow 15542 315
Ben Hill 1867 70
Berrien 1541 50
Bibb 20351 578
Bleckley 1098 40
Brantley 1896 75
Brooks 1393 54
Bryan 4643 64
Bulloch 7930 98
Burke 2305 48
Butts 3391 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6059 79
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 10065 156
Catoosa 8501 93
Charlton 1741 43
Chatham 33292 657
Chattahoochee 5254 15
Chattooga 3701 89
Cherokee 31784 442
Clarke 17546 176
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35378 711
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 85733 1296
Coffee 6345 185
Colquitt 5545 131
Columbia 14761 251
Cook 1679 52
Coweta 12858 340
Crawford 837 37
Crisp 1857 65
Dade 1830 17
Dawson 4182 73
DeKalb 80713 1222
Decatur 3477 78
Dodge 1531 61
Dooly 1082 38
Dougherty 9134 385
Douglas 17707 246
Early 1545 51
Echols 412 5
Effingham 7021 151
Elbert 2057 68
Emanuel 2697 72
Evans 1119 36
Fannin 3227 91
Fayette 9814 216
Floyd 15550 306
Forsyth 27161 269
Franklin 3295 68
Fulton 112428 1663
Gilmer 3530 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12397 302
Gordon 8768 175
Grady 2421 67
Greene 2205 64
Gwinnett 113102 1396
Habersham 6448 193
Hall 34308 619
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2395 47
Harris 3210 84
Hart 2314 50
Heard 1038 26
Henry 29193 478
Houston 16175 289
Irwin 901 20
Jackson 12933 206
Jasper 1036 33
Jeff Davis 1815 44
Jefferson 1861 67
Jenkins 899 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2625 87
Lamar 2305 82
Lanier 779 12
Laurens 5839 203
Lee 2633 72
Liberty 6637 99
Lincoln 695 27
Long 1391 20
Lowndes 11062 228
Lumpkin 4470 93
Macon 849 38
Madison 4239 69
Marion 663 33
McDuffie 2268 61
McIntosh 1395 28
Meriwether 2207 99
Miller 1004 15
Mitchell 2182 89
Monroe 2810 118
Montgomery 1146 39
Morgan 1897 35
Murray 6332 132
Muscogee 20959 568
Newton 11298 318
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32330 759
Oconee 4478 73
Oglethorpe 1715 42
Paulding 16617 252
Peach 2691 92
Pickens 3628 91
Pierce 2110 86
Pike 1889 50
Polk 6437 141
Pulaski 894 38
Putnam 2615 79
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2161 59
Randolph 603 39
Richmond 26710 585
Rockdale 9077 221
Schley 342 7
Screven 1350 35
Seminole 1214 23
Spalding 6851 273
Stephens 4557 108
Stewart 1331 28
Sumter 2803 127
Talbot 588 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2689 72
Taylor 760 32
Telfair 967 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6058 163
Tift 4876 139
Toombs 4417 152
Towns 1552 67
Treutlen 890 45
Troup 8572 265
Turner 812 40
Twiggs 759 49
Union 3149 118
Unknown 2750 6
Upson 2742 141
Walker 9694 120
Walton 11138 315
Ware 4562 208
Warren 512 20
Washington 2365 79
Wayne 4386 155
Webster 174 6
Wheeler 612 31
White 4471 114
Whitfield 19377 320
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 886 27
Wilkinson 1110 41
Worth 1779 77