Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 25,362 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 10 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 80.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 125.43. 
  • There have been 1,274,491 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,698 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,300 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,364. 
  • There have been 88,040 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 225 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.36. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 15, there were 950 current hospitalizations – the same amount of hospitalizations since Friday.
  • In addition, 50% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2794    95

Atkinson    1187    32

Bacon    1944    50

Baker    241    13

Baldwin    5287    167

Banks    2429    59

Barrow    13156    192

Bartow    15542    315

Ben Hill    1867    70

Berrien    1541    50

Bibb    20351    578

Bleckley    1098    40

Brantley    1896    75

Brooks    1393    54

Bryan    4643    64

Bulloch    7930    98

Burke    2305    48

Butts    3391    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6059    79

Candler    1109    49

Carroll    10065    156

Catoosa    8501    93

Charlton    1741    43

Chatham    33292    657

Chattahoochee    5254    15

Chattooga    3701    89

Cherokee    31784    442

Clarke    17546    176

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35378    711

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    85733    1296

Coffee    6345    185

Colquitt    5545    131

Columbia    14761    251

Cook    1679    52

Coweta    12858    340

Crawford    837    37

Crisp    1857    65

Dade    1830    17

Dawson    4182    73

DeKalb    80713    1222

Decatur    3477    78

Dodge    1531    61

Dooly    1082    38

Dougherty    9134    385

Douglas    17707    246

Early    1545    51

Echols    412    5

Effingham    7021    151

Elbert    2057    68

Emanuel    2697    72

Evans    1119    36

Fannin    3227    91

Fayette    9814    216

Floyd    15550    306

Forsyth    27161    269

Franklin    3295    68

Fulton    112428    1663

Gilmer    3530    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12397    302

Gordon    8768    175

Grady    2421    67

Greene    2205    64

Gwinnett    113102    1396

Habersham    6448    193

Hall    34308    619

Hancock    1000    75

Haralson    2395    47

Harris    3210    84

Hart    2314    50

Heard    1038    26

Henry    29193    478

Houston    16175    289

Irwin    901    20

Jackson    12933    206

Jasper    1036    33

Jeff Davis    1815    44

Jefferson    1861    67

Jenkins    899    43

Johnson    1024    52

Jones    2625    87

Lamar    2305    82

Lanier    779    12

Laurens    5839    203

Lee    2633    72

Liberty    6637    99

Lincoln    695    27

Long    1391    20

Lowndes    11062    228

Lumpkin    4470    93

Macon    849    38

Madison    4239    69

Marion    663    33

McDuffie    2268    61

McIntosh    1395    28

Meriwether    2207    99

Miller    1004    15

Mitchell    2182    89

Monroe    2810    118

Montgomery    1146    39

Morgan    1897    35

Murray    6332    132

Muscogee    20959    568

Newton    11298    318

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32330    759

Oconee    4478    73

Oglethorpe    1715    42

Paulding    16617    252

Peach    2691    92

Pickens    3628    91

Pierce    2110    86

Pike    1889    50

Polk    6437    141

Pulaski    894    38

Putnam    2615    79

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2161    59

Randolph    603    39

Richmond    26710    585

Rockdale    9077    221

Schley    342    7

Screven    1350    35

Seminole    1214    23

Spalding    6851    273

Stephens    4557    108

Stewart    1331    28

Sumter    2803    127

Talbot    588    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2689    72

Taylor    760    32

Telfair    967    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6058    163

Tift    4876    139

Toombs    4417    152

Towns    1552    67

Treutlen    890    45

Troup    8572    265

Turner    812    40

Twiggs    759    49

Union    3149    118

Unknown    2750    6

Upson    2742    141

Walker    9694    120

Walton    11138    315

Ware    4562    208

Warren    512    20

Washington    2365    79

Wayne    4386    155

Webster    174    6

Wheeler    612    31

White    4471    114

Whitfield    19377    320

Wilcox    641    32

Wilkes    886    27

Wilkinson    1110    41

Worth    1779    77

    

