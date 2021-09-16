x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 16

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.    

THE LATEST DATA:  

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,143 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 172 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 120.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.5.
  • There have been 1,177,656 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,072 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,633.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,351.
  • There have been 77,367 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 258 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 399.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.29. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 16, there were 5,191 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 136 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling  2663  78 

Atkinson  1102  22 

Bacon  1791  40

Baker  232  13 

Baldwin  5038  142 

Banks  2208  48 

Barrow  11877  163 

Bartow  14410  265 

Ben Hill  1811  63 

Berrien  1466  41 

Bibb  19140  477 

Bleckley  1050  34 

Brantley  1834  54 

Brooks  1336  44 

Bryan  4367  45 

Bulloch  7710  79 

Burke  2202  42 

Butts  3112  86 

Calhoun  592  21 

Camden  5506  68 

Candler  1067  41 

Carroll  9413  139 

Catoosa  7676  74 

Charlton  1626  40 

Chatham  31132  520 

Chattahoochee  4470  13 

Chattooga  3314  72 

Cherokee  29324  364 

Clarke  16392  154 

Clay  229  4 

Clayton  31944  570 

Clinch  1000  30 

Cobb  78555  1131 

Coffee  5960  163 

Colquitt  5218  109 

Columbia  13973  194 

Cook  1616  47 

Coweta  11849  263 

Crawford  761  27 

Crisp  1775  62 

Dade  1679  15 

Dawson  3895  54 

DeKalb  73497  1068 

Decatur  3145  70 

Dodge  1441  57 

Dooly  1014  34 

Dougherty  8251  335 

Douglas  16263  211 

Early  1486  49 

Echols  397  4 

Effingham  6585  109 

Elbert  1869  63 

Emanuel  2575  57 

Evans  1098  26 

Fannin  2931  77 

Fayette  9055  183 

Floyd  14281  237 

Forsyth  24437  215 

Franklin  3057  54 

Fulton  104291  1464 

Gilmer  3257  94 

Glascock  177  7 

Glynn  11927  256 

Gordon  8154  147 

Grady  2196  60 

Greene  2068  57 

Gwinnett  102485  1214 

Habersham  5933  162 

Hall  31650  518 

Hancock  982  67 

Haralson  2197  39 

Harris  2925  68 

Hart  2151  42 

Heard  991  22 

Henry  26907  366 

Houston  14990  235 

Irwin  882  19 

Jackson  11883  162 

Jasper  943  25 

Jeff Davis  1748  39 

Jefferson  1788  62 

Jenkins  879  40 

Johnson  983  44 

Jones  2430  64 

Lamar  2134  64 

Lanier  731  10 

Laurens  5441  171 

Lee  2441  66 

Liberty  6009  74 

Lincoln  652  25 

Long  1238  14 

Lowndes  10435  186 

Lumpkin  4166  76 

Macon  806  33 

Madison  3838  52 

Marion  611  25 

McDuffie  2084  51 

McIntosh  1344  21 

Meriwether  2055  83 

Miller  931  11 

Mitchell  2049  87 

Monroe  2614  103 

Montgomery  1061  25 

Morgan  1703  27 

Murray  5561  99 

Muscogee  19378  479 

Newton  10256  272 

Oconee  4042  68 

Oglethorpe  1563  34 

Paulding  15045  207 

Peach  2532  68 

Pickens  3298  73 

Pierce  2078  67 

Pike  1738  37 

Polk  5867  105 

Pulaski  841  34 

Putnam  2474  68 

Quitman  115  2 

Rabun  1927  46 

Randolph  565  36 

Richmond  25006  483 

Rockdale  8241  179 

Schley  295  6 

Screven  1291  26 

Seminole  1161  21 

Spalding  6243  195 

Stephens  3987  81 

Stewart  1103  26 

Sumter  2564  105 

Talbot  536  22 

Taliaferro  125  3 

Tattnall  2656  61 

Taylor  708  24 

Telfair  919  48 

Terrell  758  54 

Thomas  5685  138 

Tift  4696  114 

Toombs  4195  125 

Towns  1456  58 

Treutlen  855  33 

Troup  8168  231 

Turner  753  38 

Twiggs  708  43 

Union  2938  92 

Upson  2584  114 

Walker  8817  96 

Walton  10304  263 

Ware  4309  183 

Warren  468  18 

Washington  2218  68 

Wayne  4276  114 

Webster  148  4 

Wheeler  588  27 

White  4238  94 

Whitfield  18235  271 

Wilcox  610  31 

Wilkes  816  23 

Wilkinson  1071  31 

Worth  1690  72

