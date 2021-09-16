Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 16

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 21 ,143 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 172 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 120.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.5.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 16, there were 5,191 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 136 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling 2663 78

Atkinson 1102 22

Bacon 1791 40

Baker 232 13

Baldwin 5038 142

Banks 2208 48

Barrow 11877 163

Bartow 14410 265

Ben Hill 1811 63

Berrien 1466 41

Bibb 19140 477

Bleckley 1050 34

Brantley 1834 54

Brooks 1336 44

Bryan 4367 45

Bulloch 7710 79

Burke 2202 42

Butts 3112 86

Calhoun 592 21

Camden 5506 68

Candler 1067 41

Carroll 9413 139

Catoosa 7676 74

Charlton 1626 40

Chatham 31132 520

Chattahoochee 4470 13

Chattooga 3314 72

Cherokee 29324 364

Clarke 16392 154

Clay 229 4

Clayton 31944 570

Clinch 1000 30

Cobb 78555 1131

Coffee 5960 163

Colquitt 5218 109

Columbia 13973 194

Cook 1616 47

Coweta 11849 263

Crawford 761 27

Crisp 1775 62

Dade 1679 15

Dawson 3895 54

DeKalb 73497 1068

Decatur 3145 70

Dodge 1441 57

Dooly 1014 34

Dougherty 8251 335

Douglas 16263 211

Early 1486 49

Echols 397 4

Effingham 6585 109

Elbert 1869 63

Emanuel 2575 57

Evans 1098 26

Fannin 2931 77

Fayette 9055 183

Floyd 14281 237

Forsyth 24437 215

Franklin 3057 54

Fulton 104291 1464

Gilmer 3257 94

Glascock 177 7

Glynn 11927 256

Gordon 8154 147

Grady 2196 60

Greene 2068 57

Gwinnett 102485 1214

Habersham 5933 162

Hall 31650 518

Hancock 982 67

Haralson 2197 39

Harris 2925 68

Hart 2151 42

Heard 991 22

Henry 26907 366

Houston 14990 235

Irwin 882 19

Jackson 11883 162

Jasper 943 25

Jeff Davis 1748 39

Jefferson 1788 62

Jenkins 879 40

Johnson 983 44

Jones 2430 64

Lamar 2134 64

Lanier 731 10

Laurens 5441 171

Lee 2441 66

Liberty 6009 74

Lincoln 652 25

Long 1238 14

Lowndes 10435 186

Lumpkin 4166 76

Macon 806 33

Madison 3838 52

Marion 611 25

McDuffie 2084 51

McIntosh 1344 21

Meriwether 2055 83

Miller 931 11

Mitchell 2049 87

Monroe 2614 103

Montgomery 1061 25

Morgan 1703 27

Murray 5561 99

Muscogee 19378 479

Newton 10256 272

Oconee 4042 68

Oglethorpe 1563 34

Paulding 15045 207

Peach 2532 68

Pickens 3298 73

Pierce 2078 67

Pike 1738 37

Polk 5867 105

Pulaski 841 34

Putnam 2474 68

Quitman 115 2

Rabun 1927 46

Randolph 565 36

Richmond 25006 483

Rockdale 8241 179

Schley 295 6

Screven 1291 26

Seminole 1161 21

Spalding 6243 195

Stephens 3987 81

Stewart 1103 26

Sumter 2564 105

Talbot 536 22

Taliaferro 125 3

Tattnall 2656 61

Taylor 708 24

Telfair 919 48

Terrell 758 54

Thomas 5685 138

Tift 4696 114

Toombs 4195 125

Towns 1456 58

Treutlen 855 33

Troup 8168 231

Turner 753 38

Twiggs 708 43

Union 2938 92

Upson 2584 114

Walker 8817 96

Walton 10304 263

Ware 4309 183

Warren 468 18

Washington 2218 68

Wayne 4276 114

Webster 148 4

Wheeler 588 27

White 4238 94

Whitfield 18235 271

Wilcox 610 31

Wilkes 816 23

Wilkinson 1071 31