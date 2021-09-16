Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,143 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 172 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 120.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.5.
- There have been 1,177,656 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,072 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,633.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,351.
- There have been 77,367 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 258 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 399.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 275.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 16, there were 5,191 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 136 hospitalizations since yesterday.
THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:
Appling 2663 78
Atkinson 1102 22
Bacon 1791 40
Baker 232 13
Baldwin 5038 142
Banks 2208 48
Barrow 11877 163
Bartow 14410 265
Ben Hill 1811 63
Berrien 1466 41
Bibb 19140 477
Bleckley 1050 34
Brantley 1834 54
Brooks 1336 44
Bryan 4367 45
Bulloch 7710 79
Burke 2202 42
Butts 3112 86
Calhoun 592 21
Camden 5506 68
Candler 1067 41
Carroll 9413 139
Catoosa 7676 74
Charlton 1626 40
Chatham 31132 520
Chattahoochee 4470 13
Chattooga 3314 72
Cherokee 29324 364
Clarke 16392 154
Clay 229 4
Clayton 31944 570
Clinch 1000 30
Cobb 78555 1131
Coffee 5960 163
Colquitt 5218 109
Columbia 13973 194
Cook 1616 47
Coweta 11849 263
Crawford 761 27
Crisp 1775 62
Dade 1679 15
Dawson 3895 54
DeKalb 73497 1068
Decatur 3145 70
Dodge 1441 57
Dooly 1014 34
Dougherty 8251 335
Douglas 16263 211
Early 1486 49
Echols 397 4
Effingham 6585 109
Elbert 1869 63
Emanuel 2575 57
Evans 1098 26
Fannin 2931 77
Fayette 9055 183
Floyd 14281 237
Forsyth 24437 215
Franklin 3057 54
Fulton 104291 1464
Gilmer 3257 94
Glascock 177 7
Glynn 11927 256
Gordon 8154 147
Grady 2196 60
Greene 2068 57
Gwinnett 102485 1214
Habersham 5933 162
Hall 31650 518
Hancock 982 67
Haralson 2197 39
Harris 2925 68
Hart 2151 42
Heard 991 22
Henry 26907 366
Houston 14990 235
Irwin 882 19
Jackson 11883 162
Jasper 943 25
Jeff Davis 1748 39
Jefferson 1788 62
Jenkins 879 40
Johnson 983 44
Jones 2430 64
Lamar 2134 64
Lanier 731 10
Laurens 5441 171
Lee 2441 66
Liberty 6009 74
Lincoln 652 25
Long 1238 14
Lowndes 10435 186
Lumpkin 4166 76
Macon 806 33
Madison 3838 52
Marion 611 25
McDuffie 2084 51
McIntosh 1344 21
Meriwether 2055 83
Miller 931 11
Mitchell 2049 87
Monroe 2614 103
Montgomery 1061 25
Morgan 1703 27
Murray 5561 99
Muscogee 19378 479
Newton 10256 272
Oconee 4042 68
Oglethorpe 1563 34
Paulding 15045 207
Peach 2532 68
Pickens 3298 73
Pierce 2078 67
Pike 1738 37
Polk 5867 105
Pulaski 841 34
Putnam 2474 68
Quitman 115 2
Rabun 1927 46
Randolph 565 36
Richmond 25006 483
Rockdale 8241 179
Schley 295 6
Screven 1291 26
Seminole 1161 21
Spalding 6243 195
Stephens 3987 81
Stewart 1103 26
Sumter 2564 105
Talbot 536 22
Taliaferro 125 3
Tattnall 2656 61
Taylor 708 24
Telfair 919 48
Terrell 758 54
Thomas 5685 138
Tift 4696 114
Toombs 4195 125
Towns 1456 58
Treutlen 855 33
Troup 8168 231
Turner 753 38
Twiggs 708 43
Union 2938 92
Upson 2584 114
Walker 8817 96
Walton 10304 263
Ware 4309 183
Warren 468 18
Washington 2218 68
Wayne 4276 114
Webster 148 4
Wheeler 588 27
White 4238 94
Whitfield 18235 271
Wilcox 610 31
Wilkes 816 23
Wilkinson 1071 31
Worth 1690 72