Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 17

THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,235 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 173 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07.
- There have been 1,181,648 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,992 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,320.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,240.
- There have been 77,560 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 193 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 379.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 298.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 17, there were 5,044 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since yesterday.
THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:
Appling 2666 78
Atkinson 1103 22
Bacon 1794 40
Baker 232 13
Baldwin 5047 142
Banks 2222 48
Barrow 11921 164
Bartow 14469 265
Ben Hill 1812 63
Berrien 1472 41
Bibb 19263 483
Bleckley 1052 34
Brantley 1837 54
Brooks 1337 44
Bryan 4383 45
Bulloch 7729 80
Burke 2207 42
Butts 3119 86
Calhoun 594 21
Camden 5538 68
Candler 1069 41
Carroll 9480 140
Catoosa 7688 75
Charlton 1629 40
Chatham 31246 524
Chattahoochee 4474 13
Chattooga 3335 72
Cherokee 29417 365
Clarke 16417 154
Clay 229 4
Clayton 32048 574
Clinch 1006 30
Cobb 78879 1135
Coffee 5970 163
Colquitt 5231 109
Columbia 14009 196
Cook 1621 47
Coweta 11885 264
Crawford 764 27
Crisp 1779 62
Dade 1680 15
Dawson 3916 54
DeKalb 73688 1069
Decatur 3169 70
Dodge 1450 57
Dooly 1023 34
Dougherty 8290 336
Douglas 16314 211
Early 1489 50
Echols 398 4
Effingham 6613 110
Elbert 1874 63
Emanuel 2578 57
Evans 1099 26
Fannin 2943 78
Fayette 9096 183
Floyd 14346 241
Forsyth 24587 215
Franklin 3075 55
Fulton 104544 1468
Gilmer 3272 94
Glascock 177 7
Glynn 11963 259
Gordon 8184 147
Grady 2206 60
Greene 2077 57
Gwinnett 102688 1219
Habersham 5949 162
Hall 31748 522
Hancock 983 68
Haralson 2216 40
Harris 2936 68
Hart 2163 42
Heard 993 22
Henry 27021 368
Houston 15053 237
Irwin 883 19
Jackson 11909 163
Jasper 945 25
Jeff Davis 1751 39
Jefferson 1789 62
Jenkins 880 40
Johnson 985 44
Jones 2445 64
Lamar 2149 64
Lanier 736 10
Laurens 5468 171
Lee 2448 66
Liberty 6021 75
Lincoln 654 25
Long 1242 14
Lowndes 10469 186
Lumpkin 4186 76
Macon 808 33
Madison 3849 53
Marion 616 25
McDuffie 2092 51
McIntosh 1348 21
Meriwether 2064 83
Miller 935 11
Mitchell 2054 87
Monroe 2625 103
Montgomery 1064 25
Morgan 1710 27
Murray 5600 99
Muscogee 19454 479
Newton 10298 272
Oconee 4047 68
Oglethorpe 1567 34
Paulding 15128 207
Peach 2539 68
Pickens 3305 73
Pierce 2087 67
Pike 1746 37
Polk 5900 106
Pulaski 840 34
Putnam 2482 68
Quitman 115 3
Rabun 1943 46
Randolph 567 36
Richmond 25116 485
Rockdale 8277 179
Schley 297 6
Screven 1302 27
Seminole 1164 21
Spalding 6280 195
Stephens 4036 82
Stewart 1104 27
Sumter 2570 106
Talbot 544 22
Taliaferro 125 3
Tattnall 2660 63
Taylor 709 24
Telfair 921 48
Terrell 759 54
Thomas 5723 140
Tift 4702 115
Toombs 4208 125
Towns 1459 58
Treutlen 859 33
Troup 8199 231
Turner 754 38
Twiggs 713 43
Union 2957 93
Upson 2598 117
Walker 8848 96
Walton 10330 263
Ware 4323 183
Warren 472 18
Washington 2221 68
Wayne 4286 118
Webster 149 4
Wheeler 588 27
White 4253 94
Whitfield 18286 273
Wilcox 615 31
Wilkes 819 23
Wilkinson 1073 32
Worth 1693 73