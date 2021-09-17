x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.     

THE LATEST DATA:  

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,235 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 173 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07.
  • There have been 1,181,648 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,992 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,320.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,240.
  • There have been 77,560 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 193 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 379.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 298.93. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 17, there were 5,044 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling  2666  78 

Atkinson  1103  22 

Bacon  1794  40 

Baker  232  13 

Baldwin  5047  142 

Banks  2222  48 

Barrow  11921  164 

Bartow  14469  265 

Ben Hill  1812  63 

Berrien  1472  41 

Bibb  19263  483 

Bleckley  1052  34 

Brantley  1837  54 

Brooks  1337  44 

Bryan  4383  45 

Bulloch  7729  80 

Burke  2207  42 

Butts  3119  86 

Calhoun  594  21 

Camden  5538  68 

Candler  1069  41 

Carroll  9480  140 

Catoosa  7688  75 

Charlton  1629  40 

Chatham  31246  524 

Chattahoochee  4474  13 

Chattooga  3335  72 

Cherokee  29417  365 

Clarke  16417  154 

Clay  229  4 

Clayton  32048  574 

Clinch  1006  30 

Cobb  78879  1135 

Coffee  5970  163 

Colquitt  5231  109 

Columbia  14009  196 

Cook  1621  47 

Coweta  11885  264 

Crawford  764  27 

Crisp  1779  62 

Dade  1680  15 

Dawson  3916  54 

DeKalb  73688  1069 

Decatur  3169  70 

Dodge  1450  57 

Dooly  1023  34 

Dougherty  8290  336 

Douglas  16314  211 

Early  1489  50 

Echols  398  4 

Effingham  6613  110 

Elbert  1874  63 

Emanuel  2578  57 

Evans  1099  26 

Fannin  2943  78 

Fayette  9096  183 

Floyd  14346  241 

Forsyth  24587  215 

Franklin  3075  55 

Fulton  104544  1468 

Gilmer  3272  94 

Glascock  177  7 

Glynn  11963  259 

Gordon  8184  147 

Grady  2206  60 

Greene  2077  57 

Gwinnett  102688  1219 

Habersham  5949  162 

Hall  31748  522 

Hancock  983  68 

Haralson  2216  40 

Harris  2936  68 

Hart  2163  42 

Heard  993  22 

Henry  27021  368 

Houston  15053  237 

Irwin  883  19 

Jackson  11909  163 

Jasper  945  25 

Jeff Davis  1751  39 

Jefferson  1789  62 

Jenkins  880  40 

Johnson  985  44 

Jones  2445  64 

Lamar  2149  64 

Lanier  736  10 

Laurens  5468  171 

Lee  2448  66 

Liberty  6021  75 

Lincoln  654  25 

Long  1242  14 

Lowndes  10469  186 

Lumpkin  4186  76 

Macon  808  33 

Madison  3849  53 

Marion  616  25 

McDuffie  2092  51 

McIntosh  1348  21 

Meriwether  2064  83 

Miller  935  11 

Mitchell  2054  87 

Monroe  2625  103 

Montgomery  1064  25 

Morgan  1710  27 

Murray  5600  99 

Muscogee  19454  479 

Newton  10298  272 

Oconee  4047  68 

Oglethorpe  1567  34 

Paulding  15128  207 

Peach  2539  68 

Pickens  3305  73 

Pierce  2087  67 

Pike  1746  37 

Polk  5900  106 

Pulaski  840  34 

Putnam  2482  68 

Quitman  115  3 

Rabun  1943  46 

Randolph  567  36 

Richmond  25116  485 

Rockdale  8277  179 

Schley  297  6 

Screven  1302  27 

Seminole  1164  21 

Spalding  6280  195 

Stephens  4036  82 

Stewart  1104  27 

Sumter  2570  106 

Talbot  544  22 

Taliaferro  125  3 

Tattnall  2660  63 

Taylor  709  24 

Telfair  921  48 

Terrell  759  54 

Thomas  5723  140 

Tift  4702  115 

Toombs  4208  125 

Towns  1459  58 

Treutlen  859  33 

Troup  8199  231 

Turner  754  38 

Twiggs  713  43 

Union  2957  93 

Upson  2598  117 

Walker  8848  96 

Walton  10330  263 

Ware  4323  183 

Warren  472  18 

Washington  2221  68 

Wayne  4286  118 

Webster  149  4 

Wheeler  588  27 

White  4253  94 

Whitfield  18286  273 

Wilcox  615  31 

Wilkes  819  23 

Wilkinson  1073  32 

Worth  1693  73 

