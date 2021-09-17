Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 17

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,235 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 173 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07.

There have been 1,181,648 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,992 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 8,320.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 7,240.

There have been 77,560 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 193 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 379.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 298.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 17, there were 5,044 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 147 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling 2666 78

Atkinson 1103 22

Bacon 1794 40

Baker 232 13

Baldwin 5047 142

Banks 2222 48

Barrow 11921 164

Bartow 14469 265

Ben Hill 1812 63

Berrien 1472 41

Bibb 19263 483

Bleckley 1052 34

Brantley 1837 54

Brooks 1337 44

Bryan 4383 45

Bulloch 7729 80

Burke 2207 42

Butts 3119 86

Calhoun 594 21

Camden 5538 68

Candler 1069 41

Carroll 9480 140

Catoosa 7688 75

Charlton 1629 40

Chatham 31246 524

Chattahoochee 4474 13

Chattooga 3335 72

Cherokee 29417 365

Clarke 16417 154

Clay 229 4

Clayton 32048 574

Clinch 1006 30

Cobb 78879 1135

Coffee 5970 163

Colquitt 5231 109

Columbia 14009 196

Cook 1621 47

Coweta 11885 264

Crawford 764 27

Crisp 1779 62

Dade 1680 15

Dawson 3916 54

DeKalb 73688 1069

Decatur 3169 70

Dodge 1450 57

Dooly 1023 34

Dougherty 8290 336

Douglas 16314 211

Early 1489 50

Echols 398 4

Effingham 6613 110

Elbert 1874 63

Emanuel 2578 57

Evans 1099 26

Fannin 2943 78

Fayette 9096 183

Floyd 14346 241

Forsyth 24587 215

Franklin 3075 55

Fulton 104544 1468

Gilmer 3272 94

Glascock 177 7

Glynn 11963 259

Gordon 8184 147

Grady 2206 60

Greene 2077 57

Gwinnett 102688 1219

Habersham 5949 162

Hall 31748 522

Hancock 983 68

Haralson 2216 40

Harris 2936 68

Hart 2163 42

Heard 993 22

Henry 27021 368

Houston 15053 237

Irwin 883 19

Jackson 11909 163

Jasper 945 25

Jeff Davis 1751 39

Jefferson 1789 62

Jenkins 880 40

Johnson 985 44

Jones 2445 64

Lamar 2149 64

Lanier 736 10

Laurens 5468 171

Lee 2448 66

Liberty 6021 75

Lincoln 654 25

Long 1242 14

Lowndes 10469 186

Lumpkin 4186 76

Macon 808 33

Madison 3849 53

Marion 616 25

McDuffie 2092 51

McIntosh 1348 21

Meriwether 2064 83

Miller 935 11

Mitchell 2054 87

Monroe 2625 103

Montgomery 1064 25

Morgan 1710 27

Murray 5600 99

Muscogee 19454 479

Newton 10298 272

Oconee 4047 68

Oglethorpe 1567 34

Paulding 15128 207

Peach 2539 68

Pickens 3305 73

Pierce 2087 67

Pike 1746 37

Polk 5900 106

Pulaski 840 34

Putnam 2482 68

Quitman 115 3

Rabun 1943 46

Randolph 567 36

Richmond 25116 485

Rockdale 8277 179

Schley 297 6

Screven 1302 27

Seminole 1164 21

Spalding 6280 195

Stephens 4036 82

Stewart 1104 27

Sumter 2570 106

Talbot 544 22

Taliaferro 125 3

Tattnall 2660 63

Taylor 709 24

Telfair 921 48

Terrell 759 54

Thomas 5723 140

Tift 4702 115

Toombs 4208 125

Towns 1459 58

Treutlen 859 33

Troup 8199 231

Turner 754 38

Twiggs 713 43

Union 2957 93

Upson 2598 117

Walker 8848 96

Walton 10330 263

Ware 4323 183

Warren 472 18

Washington 2221 68

Wayne 4286 118

Webster 149 4

Wheeler 588 27

White 4253 94

Whitfield 18286 273

Wilcox 615 31

Wilkes 819 23

Wilkinson 1073 32