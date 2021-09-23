x
Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,865 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 156 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.79. 
  • There have been 1,203,812 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,485 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,146.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,555.
  • There have been 79,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 400.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.79. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 23, there were 4,077 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 189 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2724  80 

Atkinson  1120  23 

Bacon  1820  41 

Baker  233  13 

Baldwin  5114  145 

Banks  2283  49 

Barrow  12242  171 

Bartow  14692  279 

Ben Hill  1822  65 

Berrien  1490  43 

Bibb  19511  500 

Bleckley  1067  35 

Brantley  1880  58 

Brooks  1348  45 

Bryan  4457  51 

Bulloch  7787  88 

Burke  2237  43 

Butts  3176  88 

Calhoun  599  21 

Camden  5662  70 

Candler  1091  44 

Carroll  9633  142 

Catoosa  7847  79 

Charlton  1651  40 

Chatham  31674  543 

Chattahoochee  4605  13 

Chattooga  3434  77 

Cherokee  29830  376 

Clarke  16739  156 

Clay  231  4 

Clayton  33153  593 

Clinch  1034  30 

Cobb  80507  1152 

Coffee  6052  164 

Colquitt  5284  110 

Columbia  14173  203 

Cook  1637  49 

Coweta  12094  273 

Crawford  790  31 

Crisp  1802  62 

Dade  1701  15 

Dawson  3973  54 

DeKalb  75189  1092 

Decatur  3238  73 

Dodge  1478  57 

Dooly  1033  35 

Dougherty  8473  337 

Douglas  16631  215 

Early  1502  50 

Echols  400  4 

Effingham  6700  114 

Elbert  1912  64 

Emanuel  2617  60 

Evans  1115  28 

Fannin  3012  82 

Fayette  9282  185 

Floyd  14650  257 

Forsyth  25267  225 

Franklin  3126  59 

Fulton  106302  1500 

Gilmer  3313  96 

Glascock  178  7 

Glynn  12089  272 

Gordon  8303  148 

Grady  2268  62 

Greene  2110  59 

Gwinnett  104960  1240 

Habersham  6041  165 

Hall  32276  532 

Hancock  989  69 

Haralson  2256  40 

Harris  2986  70 

Hart  2192  42 

Heard  1005  22 

Henry  27550  379 

Houston  15324  243 

Irwin  882  19 

Jackson  12153  172 

Jasper  961  28 

Jeff Davis  1779  39 

Jefferson  1807  62 

Jenkins  885  41 

Johnson  996  46 

Jones  2475  68 

Lamar  2184  66

Lanier  744  10 

Laurens  5549  178 

Lee  2489  66 

Liberty  6089  79 

Lincoln  658  27 

Long  1267  15 

Lowndes  10600  189 

Lumpkin  4268  78 

Macon  822  33 

Madison  3971  55 

Marion  630  26 

McDuffie  2134  53 

McIntosh  1357  22 

Meriwether  2104  86 

Miller  948  11 

Mitchell  2085  88 

Monroe  2666  107 

Montgomery  1087  28 

Morgan  1744  30 

Murray  5749  105 

Muscogee  19845  484 

Newton  10533  280 

Oconee  4150  71 

Oglethorpe  1598  35 

Paulding  15389  215 

Peach  2576  73 

Pickens  3402  77 

Pierce  2125  70 

Pike  1794  41 

Polk  6040  118 

Pulaski  845  34 

Putnam  2522  72 

Quitman  117  3 

Rabun  1978  46 

Randolph  573  37 

Richmond  25443  498 

Rockdale  8471  186 

Schley  298  7 

Screven  1314  27 

Seminole  1171  22 

Spalding  6422  203 

Stephens  4197  87 

Stewart  1178  27 

Sumter  2619  108 

Talbot  553  21 

Taliaferro  126  3 

Tattnall  2703  66 

Taylor  722  27 

Telfair  927  49 

Terrell  773  54 

Thomas  5849  151 

Tift  4739  116 

Toombs  4269  131 

Towns  1482  59 

Treutlen  861  34 

Troup  8303  239 

Turner  771  40 

Twiggs  726  46 

Union  3000  97  

Upson  2643  121 

Walker  9006  102

Walton  10557  265 

Ware  4378  187 

Warren  488  18 

Washington  2278  69 

Wayne  4333  133 

Webster  151  4 

Wheeler  590  28 

White  4307  98 

Whitfield  18498  282 

Wilcox  627  31 

Wilkes  846  23 

Wilkinson  1080  33 

Worth  1711  74

 

