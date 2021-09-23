Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 21,865 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 156 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.79.
- There have been 1,203,812 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,485 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,146.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,555.
- There have been 79,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 400.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 23, there were 4,077 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 189 hospitalizations since Wednesday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2724 80
Atkinson 1120 23
Bacon 1820 41
Baker 233 13
Baldwin 5114 145
Banks 2283 49
Barrow 12242 171
Bartow 14692 279
Ben Hill 1822 65
Berrien 1490 43
Bibb 19511 500
Bleckley 1067 35
Brantley 1880 58
Brooks 1348 45
Bryan 4457 51
Bulloch 7787 88
Burke 2237 43
Butts 3176 88
Calhoun 599 21
Camden 5662 70
Candler 1091 44
Carroll 9633 142
Catoosa 7847 79
Charlton 1651 40
Chatham 31674 543
Chattahoochee 4605 13
Chattooga 3434 77
Cherokee 29830 376
Clarke 16739 156
Clay 231 4
Clayton 33153 593
Clinch 1034 30
Cobb 80507 1152
Coffee 6052 164
Colquitt 5284 110
Columbia 14173 203
Cook 1637 49
Coweta 12094 273
Crawford 790 31
Crisp 1802 62
Dade 1701 15
Dawson 3973 54
DeKalb 75189 1092
Decatur 3238 73
Dodge 1478 57
Dooly 1033 35
Dougherty 8473 337
Douglas 16631 215
Early 1502 50
Echols 400 4
Effingham 6700 114
Elbert 1912 64
Emanuel 2617 60
Evans 1115 28
Fannin 3012 82
Fayette 9282 185
Floyd 14650 257
Forsyth 25267 225
Franklin 3126 59
Fulton 106302 1500
Gilmer 3313 96
Glascock 178 7
Glynn 12089 272
Gordon 8303 148
Grady 2268 62
Greene 2110 59
Gwinnett 104960 1240
Habersham 6041 165
Hall 32276 532
Hancock 989 69
Haralson 2256 40
Harris 2986 70
Hart 2192 42
Heard 1005 22
Henry 27550 379
Houston 15324 243
Irwin 882 19
Jackson 12153 172
Jasper 961 28
Jeff Davis 1779 39
Jefferson 1807 62
Jenkins 885 41
Johnson 996 46
Jones 2475 68
Lamar 2184 66
Lanier 744 10
Laurens 5549 178
Lee 2489 66
Liberty 6089 79
Lincoln 658 27
Long 1267 15
Lowndes 10600 189
Lumpkin 4268 78
Macon 822 33
Madison 3971 55
Marion 630 26
McDuffie 2134 53
McIntosh 1357 22
Meriwether 2104 86
Miller 948 11
Mitchell 2085 88
Monroe 2666 107
Montgomery 1087 28
Morgan 1744 30
Murray 5749 105
Muscogee 19845 484
Newton 10533 280
Oconee 4150 71
Oglethorpe 1598 35
Paulding 15389 215
Peach 2576 73
Pickens 3402 77
Pierce 2125 70
Pike 1794 41
Polk 6040 118
Pulaski 845 34
Putnam 2522 72
Quitman 117 3
Rabun 1978 46
Randolph 573 37
Richmond 25443 498
Rockdale 8471 186
Schley 298 7
Screven 1314 27
Seminole 1171 22
Spalding 6422 203
Stephens 4197 87
Stewart 1178 27
Sumter 2619 108
Talbot 553 21
Taliaferro 126 3
Tattnall 2703 66
Taylor 722 27
Telfair 927 49
Terrell 773 54
Thomas 5849 151
Tift 4739 116
Toombs 4269 131
Towns 1482 59
Treutlen 861 34
Troup 8303 239
Turner 771 40
Twiggs 726 46
Union 3000 97
Upson 2643 121
Walker 9006 102
Walton 10557 265
Ware 4378 187
Warren 488 18
Washington 2278 69
Wayne 4333 133
Webster 151 4
Wheeler 590 28
White 4307 98
Whitfield 18498 282
Wilcox 627 31
Wilkes 846 23
Wilkinson 1080 33
Worth 1711 74