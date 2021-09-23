Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 23

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 21 ,865 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 156 deaths since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.79.

There have been 1,203,812 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,485 since Wednesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 7,146.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,555.

There have been 79,388 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 400.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 351.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 23, there were 4,077 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 189 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2724 80

Atkinson 1120 23

Bacon 1820 41

Baker 233 13

Baldwin 5114 145

Banks 2283 49

Barrow 12242 171

Bartow 14692 279

Ben Hill 1822 65

Berrien 1490 43

Bibb 19511 500

Bleckley 1067 35

Brantley 1880 58

Brooks 1348 45

Bryan 4457 51

Bulloch 7787 88

Burke 2237 43

Butts 3176 88

Calhoun 599 21

Camden 5662 70

Candler 1091 44

Carroll 9633 142

Catoosa 7847 79

Charlton 1651 40

Chatham 31674 543

Chattahoochee 4605 13

Chattooga 3434 77

Cherokee 29830 376

Clarke 16739 156

Clay 231 4

Clayton 33153 593

Clinch 1034 30

Cobb 80507 1152

Coffee 6052 164

Colquitt 5284 110

Columbia 14173 203

Cook 1637 49

Coweta 12094 273

Crawford 790 31

Crisp 1802 62

Dade 1701 15

Dawson 3973 54

DeKalb 75189 1092

Decatur 3238 73

Dodge 1478 57

Dooly 1033 35

Dougherty 8473 337

Douglas 16631 215

Early 1502 50

Echols 400 4

Effingham 6700 114

Elbert 1912 64

Emanuel 2617 60

Evans 1115 28

Fannin 3012 82

Fayette 9282 185

Floyd 14650 257

Forsyth 25267 225

Franklin 3126 59

Fulton 106302 1500

Gilmer 3313 96

Glascock 178 7

Glynn 12089 272

Gordon 8303 148

Grady 2268 62

Greene 2110 59

Gwinnett 104960 1240

Habersham 6041 165

Hall 32276 532

Hancock 989 69

Haralson 2256 40

Harris 2986 70

Hart 2192 42

Heard 1005 22

Henry 27550 379

Houston 15324 243

Irwin 882 19

Jackson 12153 172

Jasper 961 28

Jeff Davis 1779 39

Jefferson 1807 62

Jenkins 885 41

Johnson 996 46

Jones 2475 68

Lamar 2184 66

Lanier 744 10

Laurens 5549 178

Lee 2489 66

Liberty 6089 79

Lincoln 658 27

Long 1267 15

Lowndes 10600 189

Lumpkin 4268 78

Macon 822 33

Madison 3971 55

Marion 630 26

McDuffie 2134 53

McIntosh 1357 22

Meriwether 2104 86

Miller 948 11

Mitchell 2085 88

Monroe 2666 107

Montgomery 1087 28

Morgan 1744 30

Murray 5749 105

Muscogee 19845 484

Newton 10533 280

Oconee 4150 71

Oglethorpe 1598 35

Paulding 15389 215

Peach 2576 73

Pickens 3402 77

Pierce 2125 70

Pike 1794 41

Polk 6040 118

Pulaski 845 34

Putnam 2522 72

Quitman 117 3

Rabun 1978 46

Randolph 573 37

Richmond 25443 498

Rockdale 8471 186

Schley 298 7

Screven 1314 27

Seminole 1171 22

Spalding 6422 203

Stephens 4197 87

Stewart 1178 27

Sumter 2619 108

Talbot 553 21

Taliaferro 126 3

Tattnall 2703 66

Taylor 722 27

Telfair 927 49

Terrell 773 54

Thomas 5849 151

Tift 4739 116

Toombs 4269 131

Towns 1482 59

Treutlen 861 34

Troup 8303 239

Turner 771 40

Twiggs 726 46

Union 3000 97

Upson 2643 121

Walker 9006 102

Walton 10557 265

Ware 4378 187

Warren 488 18

Washington 2278 69

Wayne 4333 133

Webster 151 4

Wheeler 590 28

White 4307 98

Whitfield 18498 282

Wilcox 627 31

Wilkes 846 23

Wilkinson 1080 33