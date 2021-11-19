Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,546 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93.
- There have been 1,277,939 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,020 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,157.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,933.
- There have been 88,574 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 19, there were 874 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 39 hospitalizations since yesterday.
- In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2798 96
Atkinson 1187 32
Bacon 1951 51
Baker 242 13
Baldwin 5291 169
Banks 2440 60
Barrow 13202 193
Bartow 15618 317
Ben Hill 1867 70
Berrien 1542 50
Bibb 20366 585
Bleckley 1100 40
Brantley 1897 75
Brooks 1395 54
Bryan 4642 64
Bulloch 7951 98
Burke 2305 48
Butts 3394 113
Calhoun 615 21
Camden 6064 80
Candler 1109 49
Carroll 10084 157
Catoosa 8533 94
Charlton 1740 43
Chatham 33344 660
Chattahoochee 5268 15
Chattooga 3716 90
Cherokee 31829 447
Clarke 17581 178
Clay 232 4
Clayton 35454 720
Clinch 1010 34
Cobb 86042 1303
Coffee 6352 189
Colquitt 5548 133
Columbia 14782 255
Cook 1678 52
Coweta 12911 345
Crawford 837 39
Crisp 1860 65
Dade 1839 17
Dawson 4207 75
DeKalb 81011 1232
Decatur 3479 78
Dodge 1532 61
Dooly 1085 38
Dougherty 9143 386
Douglas 17752 250
Early 1546 52
Echols 412 5
Effingham 7030 152
Elbert 2061 69
Emanuel 2698 73
Evans 1121 36
Fannin 3233 91
Fayette 9850 216
Floyd 15615 308
Forsyth 27315 274
Franklin 3305 68
Fulton 112810 1671
Gilmer 3536 119
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12412 303
Gordon 8795 177
Grady 2430 67
Greene 2211 64
Gwinnett 113540 1414
Habersham 6471 193
Hall 34423 625
Hancock 1000 75
Haralson 2400 47
Harris 3220 86
Hart 2315 50
Heard 1040 26
Henry 29272 479
Houston 16207 290
Irwin 902 21
Jackson 12967 209
Jasper 1040 33
Jeff Davis 1816 44
Jefferson 1861 67
Jenkins 900 43
Johnson 1024 52
Jones 2625 87
Lamar 2305 83
Lanier 783 12
Laurens 5847 203
Lee 2641 73
Liberty 6642 98
Lincoln 698 27
Long 1392 20
Lowndes 11077 230
Lumpkin 4492 93
Macon 849 38
Madison 4242 70
Marion 663 33
McDuffie 2268 62
McIntosh 1395 28
Meriwether 2211 100
Miller 1005 15
Mitchell 2182 89
Monroe 2814 118
Montgomery 1147 40
Morgan 1902 35
Murray 6351 133
Muscogee 21020 575
Newton 11331 318
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32404 771
Oconee 4505 73
Oglethorpe 1724 42
Paulding 16688 252
Peach 2696 92
Pickens 3641 92
Pierce 2112 86
Pike 1888 50
Polk 6456 142
Pulaski 895 38
Putnam 2621 79
Quitman 123 3
Rabun 2175 63
Randolph 606 39
Richmond 26761 588
Rockdale 9108 222
Schley 343 8
Screven 1353 35
Seminole 1214 23
Spalding 6857 276
Stephens 4572 109
Stewart 1334 29
Sumter 2812 127
Talbot 589 27
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2693 72
Taylor 762 32
Telfair 968 55
Terrell 825 56
Thomas 6064 163
Tift 4882 139
Toombs 4418 153
Towns 1555 67
Treutlen 890 45
Troup 8583 268
Turner 813 40
Twiggs 759 49
Union 3158 118
Unknown 2732 7
Upson 2746 141
Walker 9734 121
Walton 11167 317
Ware 4561 207
Warren 512 20
Washington 2366 80
Wayne 4390 155
Webster 175 6
Wheeler 612 31
White 4484 115
Whitfield 19398 319
Wilcox 641 32
Wilkes 886 27
Wilkinson 1109 41
Worth 1779 77