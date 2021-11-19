x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 19

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,546 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93.
  • There have been 1,277,939 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,020 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 1,157.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,933.
  • There have been 88,574 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 19, there were 874 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 39 hospitalizations since yesterday.
  • In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2798    96

Atkinson    1187    32

Bacon    1951    51

Baker    242    13

Baldwin    5291    169

Banks    2440    60

Barrow    13202    193

Bartow    15618    317

Ben Hill    1867    70

Berrien    1542    50

Bibb    20366    585

Bleckley    1100    40

Brantley    1897    75

Brooks    1395    54

Bryan    4642    64

Bulloch    7951    98

Burke    2305    48

Butts    3394    113

Calhoun    615    21

Camden    6064    80

Candler    1109    49

Carroll    10084    157

Catoosa    8533    94

Charlton    1740    43

Chatham    33344    660

Chattahoochee    5268    15

Chattooga    3716    90

Cherokee    31829    447

Clarke    17581    178

Clay    232    4

Clayton    35454    720

Clinch    1010    34

Cobb    86042    1303

Coffee    6352    189

Colquitt    5548    133

Columbia    14782    255

Cook    1678    52

Coweta    12911    345

Crawford    837    39

Crisp    1860    65

Dade    1839    17

Dawson    4207    75

DeKalb    81011    1232

Decatur    3479    78

Dodge    1532    61

Dooly    1085    38

Dougherty    9143    386

Douglas    17752    250

Early    1546    52

Echols    412    5

Effingham    7030    152

Elbert    2061    69

Emanuel    2698    73

Evans    1121    36

Fannin    3233    91

Fayette    9850    216

Floyd    15615    308

Forsyth    27315    274

Franklin    3305    68

Fulton    112810    1671

Gilmer    3536    119

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12412    303

Gordon    8795    177

Grady    2430    67

Greene    2211    64

Gwinnett    113540    1414

Habersham    6471    193

Hall    34423    625

Hancock    1000    75

Haralson    2400    47

Harris    3220    86

Hart    2315    50

Heard    1040    26

Henry    29272    479

Houston    16207    290

Irwin    902    21

Jackson    12967    209

Jasper    1040    33

Jeff Davis    1816    44

Jefferson    1861    67

Jenkins    900    43

Johnson    1024    52

Jones    2625    87

Lamar    2305    83

Lanier    783    12

Laurens    5847    203

Lee    2641    73

Liberty    6642    98

Lincoln    698    27

Long    1392    20

Lowndes    11077    230

Lumpkin    4492    93

Macon    849    38

Madison    4242    70

Marion    663    33

McDuffie    2268    62

McIntosh    1395    28

Meriwether    2211    100

Miller    1005    15

Mitchell    2182    89

Monroe    2814    118

Montgomery    1147    40

Morgan    1902    35

Murray    6351    133

Muscogee    21020    575

Newton    11331    318

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    32404    771

Oconee    4505    73

Oglethorpe    1724    42

Paulding    16688    252

Peach    2696    92

Pickens    3641    92

Pierce    2112    86

Pike    1888    50

Polk    6456    142

Pulaski    895    38

Putnam    2621    79

Quitman    123    3

Rabun    2175    63

Randolph    606    39

Richmond    26761    588

Rockdale    9108    222

Schley    343    8

Screven    1353    35

Seminole    1214    23

Spalding    6857    276

Stephens    4572    109

Stewart    1334    29

Sumter    2812    127

Talbot    589    27

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2693    72

Taylor    762    32

Telfair    968    55

Terrell    825    56

Thomas    6064    163

Tift    4882    139

Toombs    4418    153

Towns    1555    67

Treutlen    890    45

Troup    8583    268

Turner    813    40

Twiggs    759    49

Union    3158    118

Unknown    2732    7

Upson    2746    141

Walker    9734    121

Walton    11167    317

Ware    4561    207

Warren    512    20

Washington    2366    80

Wayne    4390    155

Webster    175    6

Wheeler    612    31

White    4484    115

Whitfield    19398    319

Wilcox    641    32

Wilkes    886    27

Wilkinson    1109    41

Worth    1779    77

In Other News

Cobb County ends COVID 'Declaration of Emergency'