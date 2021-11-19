Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Nov. 19

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 25,546 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 67.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.93.

There have been 88,574 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 99 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Nov. 19, there were 874 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 39 hospitalizations since yesterday.

– a decrease of 39 hospitalizations since yesterday. In addition, 51% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 6% in-between doses, and 43% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2798 96

Atkinson 1187 32

Bacon 1951 51

Baker 242 13

Baldwin 5291 169

Banks 2440 60

Barrow 13202 193

Bartow 15618 317

Ben Hill 1867 70

Berrien 1542 50

Bibb 20366 585

Bleckley 1100 40

Brantley 1897 75

Brooks 1395 54

Bryan 4642 64

Bulloch 7951 98

Burke 2305 48

Butts 3394 113

Calhoun 615 21

Camden 6064 80

Candler 1109 49

Carroll 10084 157

Catoosa 8533 94

Charlton 1740 43

Chatham 33344 660

Chattahoochee 5268 15

Chattooga 3716 90

Cherokee 31829 447

Clarke 17581 178

Clay 232 4

Clayton 35454 720

Clinch 1010 34

Cobb 86042 1303

Coffee 6352 189

Colquitt 5548 133

Columbia 14782 255

Cook 1678 52

Coweta 12911 345

Crawford 837 39

Crisp 1860 65

Dade 1839 17

Dawson 4207 75

DeKalb 81011 1232

Decatur 3479 78

Dodge 1532 61

Dooly 1085 38

Dougherty 9143 386

Douglas 17752 250

Early 1546 52

Echols 412 5

Effingham 7030 152

Elbert 2061 69

Emanuel 2698 73

Evans 1121 36

Fannin 3233 91

Fayette 9850 216

Floyd 15615 308

Forsyth 27315 274

Franklin 3305 68

Fulton 112810 1671

Gilmer 3536 119

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12412 303

Gordon 8795 177

Grady 2430 67

Greene 2211 64

Gwinnett 113540 1414

Habersham 6471 193

Hall 34423 625

Hancock 1000 75

Haralson 2400 47

Harris 3220 86

Hart 2315 50

Heard 1040 26

Henry 29272 479

Houston 16207 290

Irwin 902 21

Jackson 12967 209

Jasper 1040 33

Jeff Davis 1816 44

Jefferson 1861 67

Jenkins 900 43

Johnson 1024 52

Jones 2625 87

Lamar 2305 83

Lanier 783 12

Laurens 5847 203

Lee 2641 73

Liberty 6642 98

Lincoln 698 27

Long 1392 20

Lowndes 11077 230

Lumpkin 4492 93

Macon 849 38

Madison 4242 70

Marion 663 33

McDuffie 2268 62

McIntosh 1395 28

Meriwether 2211 100

Miller 1005 15

Mitchell 2182 89

Monroe 2814 118

Montgomery 1147 40

Morgan 1902 35

Murray 6351 133

Muscogee 21020 575

Newton 11331 318

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 32404 771

Oconee 4505 73

Oglethorpe 1724 42

Paulding 16688 252

Peach 2696 92

Pickens 3641 92

Pierce 2112 86

Pike 1888 50

Polk 6456 142

Pulaski 895 38

Putnam 2621 79

Quitman 123 3

Rabun 2175 63

Randolph 606 39

Richmond 26761 588

Rockdale 9108 222

Schley 343 8

Screven 1353 35

Seminole 1214 23

Spalding 6857 276

Stephens 4572 109

Stewart 1334 29

Sumter 2812 127

Talbot 589 27

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2693 72

Taylor 762 32

Telfair 968 55

Terrell 825 56

Thomas 6064 163

Tift 4882 139

Toombs 4418 153

Towns 1555 67

Treutlen 890 45

Troup 8583 268

Turner 813 40

Twiggs 759 49

Union 3158 118

Unknown 2732 7

Upson 2746 141

Walker 9734 121

Walton 11167 317

Ware 4561 207

Warren 512 20

Washington 2366 80

Wayne 4390 155

Webster 175 6

Wheeler 612 31

White 4484 115

Whitfield 19398 319

Wilcox 641 32

Wilkes 886 27

Wilkinson 1109 41