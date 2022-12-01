COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 12

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,657 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29.

There have been 1,603,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13,291 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 20,472.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,201.

There have been 98,215 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 156 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 12, there were 5,320 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,993 99

Atkinson 1,270 32

Bacon 2,094 53

Baker 264 13

Baldwin 6,236 176

Banks 2,853 67

Barrow 16,543 200

Bartow 18,770 335

Ben Hill 1,977 72

Berrien 1,673 51

Bibb 24,627 602

Bleckley 1,219 41

Brantley 2,025 78

Brooks 1,544 57

Bryan 5,291 65

Bulloch 8,869 100

Burke 2,529 49

Butts 4,143 114

Calhoun 658 21

Camden 6,835 82

Candler 1,178 51

Carroll 12,507 163

Catoosa 9,865 101

Charlton 1,847 44

Chatham 41,314 687

Chattahoochee 5,601 16

Chattooga 4,253 99

Cherokee 38,991 468

Clarke 21,927 182

Clay 278 4

Clayton 47,449 756

Clinch 1,133 34

Cobb 113,949 1,369

Coffee 6,963 198

Colquitt 6,409 137

Columbia 16,683 265

Cook 1,804 53

Coweta 18,009 362

Crawford 969 40

Crisp 2,103 66

Dade 2,086 20

Dawson 5,203 80

DeKalb 105,796 1,280

Decatur 3,830 80

Dodge 1,690 64

Dooly 1,252 38

Dougherty 10,881 396

Douglas 24,779 265

Early 1,702 53

Echols 425 5

Effingham 8,035 153

Elbert 2,268 73

Emanuel 2,853 74

Evans 1,226 37

Fannin 3,567 98

Fayette 14,010 230

Floyd 19,095 329

Forsyth 35,416 293

Franklin 3,733 70

Fulton 156,999 1,745

Gilmer 3,939 124

Glascock 219 7

Glynn 14,542 309

Gordon 9,969 186

Grady 2,838 69

Greene 2,730 65

Gwinnett 144,648 1,495

Habersham 7,253 206

Hall 40,613 665

Hancock 1,202 76

Haralson 2,821 49

Harris 4,034 86

Hart 2,672 50

Heard 1,276 27

Henry 39,859 509

Houston 19,195 299

Irwin 948 22

Jackson 15,685 229

Jasper 1,321 34

Jeff Davis 1,898 45

Jefferson 2,002 71

Jenkins 943 43

Johnson 1,153 52

Jones 3,122 90

Lamar 2,832 87

Lanier 879 12

Laurens 6,929 212

Lee 3,033 78

Liberty 8,014 99

Lincoln 764 27

Long 1,623 21

Lowndes 12,571 236

Lumpkin 5,402 94

Macon 1,038 40

Madison 4,967 74

Marion 777 36

McDuffie 2,638 64

McIntosh 1,597 29

Meriwether 2,833 101

Miller 1,063 15

Mitchell 2,464 90

Monroe 3,335 119

Montgomery 1,225 41

Morgan 2,402 42

Murray 7,375 143

Muscogee 26,156 596

Newton 15,518 330

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 44,768 800

Oconee 5,621 74

Oglethorpe 2,023 43

Paulding 22,346 261

Peach 3,149 96

Pickens 4,304 99

Pierce 2,287 91

Pike 2,280 53

Polk 7,796 143

Pulaski 998 42

Putnam 3,110 85

Quitman 168 3

Rabun 2,377 69

Randolph 695 40

Richmond 31,114 615

Rockdale 12,917 245

Schley 403 8

Screven 1,480 35

Seminole 1,330 23

Spalding 9,135 296

Stephens 4,992 115

Stewart 1,522 30

Sumter 3,343 134

Talbot 772 29

Taliaferro 146 3

Tattnall 2,835 75

Taylor 933 34

Telfair 1,042 56

Terrell 942 56

Thomas 6,908 165

Tift 5,491 143

Toombs 4,711 155

Towns 1,710 72

Treutlen 942 45

Troup 10,898 277

Turner 933 41

Twiggs 891 49

Union 3,539 121

Unknown 7,557 6

Upson 3,470 140

Walker 10,974 140

Walton 13,872 330

Ware 4,852 207

Warren 588 20

Washington 2,685 79

Wayne 4,744 161

Webster 210 7

Wheeler 652 32

White 5,204 118

Whitfield 22,403 336

Wilcox 695 32

Wilkes 984 27

Wilkinson 1,332 42