Coronavirus Numbers

COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 12

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,657 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29.
  • There have been 1,603,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13,291 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 20,472.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,201.
  • There have been 98,215 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 156 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.64. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 12, there were 5,320 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,993    99

Atkinson    1,270    32

Bacon    2,094    53

Baker    264    13

Baldwin    6,236    176

Banks    2,853    67

Barrow    16,543    200

Bartow    18,770    335

Ben Hill    1,977    72

Berrien    1,673    51

Bibb    24,627    602

Bleckley    1,219    41

Brantley    2,025    78

Brooks    1,544    57

Bryan    5,291    65

Bulloch    8,869    100

Burke    2,529    49

Butts    4,143    114

Calhoun    658    21

Camden    6,835    82

Candler    1,178    51

Carroll    12,507    163

Catoosa    9,865    101

Charlton    1,847    44

Chatham    41,314    687

Chattahoochee    5,601    16

Chattooga    4,253    99

Cherokee    38,991    468

Clarke    21,927    182

Clay    278    4

Clayton    47,449    756

Clinch    1,133    34

Cobb    113,949    1,369

Coffee    6,963    198

Colquitt    6,409    137

Columbia    16,683    265

Cook    1,804    53

Coweta    18,009    362

Crawford    969    40

Crisp    2,103    66

Dade    2,086    20

Dawson    5,203    80

DeKalb    105,796    1,280

Decatur    3,830    80

Dodge    1,690    64

Dooly    1,252    38

Dougherty    10,881    396

Douglas    24,779    265

Early    1,702    53

Echols    425    5

Effingham    8,035    153

Elbert    2,268    73

Emanuel    2,853    74

Evans    1,226    37

Fannin    3,567    98

Fayette    14,010    230

Floyd    19,095    329

Forsyth    35,416    293

Franklin    3,733    70

Fulton    156,999    1,745

Gilmer    3,939    124

Glascock    219    7

Glynn    14,542    309

Gordon    9,969    186

Grady    2,838    69

Greene    2,730    65

Gwinnett    144,648    1,495

Habersham    7,253    206

Hall    40,613    665

Hancock    1,202    76

Haralson    2,821    49

Harris    4,034    86

Hart    2,672    50

Heard    1,276    27

Henry    39,859    509

Houston    19,195    299

Irwin    948    22

Jackson    15,685    229

Jasper    1,321    34

Jeff Davis    1,898    45

Jefferson    2,002    71

Jenkins    943    43

Johnson    1,153    52

Jones    3,122    90

Lamar    2,832    87

Lanier    879    12

Laurens    6,929    212

Lee    3,033    78

Liberty    8,014    99

Lincoln    764    27

Long    1,623    21

Lowndes    12,571    236

Lumpkin    5,402    94

Macon    1,038    40

Madison    4,967    74

Marion    777    36

McDuffie    2,638    64

McIntosh    1,597    29

Meriwether    2,833    101

Miller    1,063    15

Mitchell    2,464    90

Monroe    3,335    119

Montgomery    1,225    41

Morgan    2,402    42

Murray    7,375    143

Muscogee    26,156    596

Newton    15,518    330

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    44,768    800

Oconee    5,621    74

Oglethorpe    2,023    43

Paulding    22,346    261

Peach    3,149    96

Pickens    4,304    99

Pierce    2,287    91

Pike    2,280    53

Polk    7,796    143

Pulaski    998    42

Putnam    3,110    85

Quitman    168    3

Rabun    2,377    69

Randolph    695    40

Richmond    31,114    615

Rockdale    12,917    245

Schley    403    8

Screven    1,480    35

Seminole    1,330    23

Spalding    9,135    296

Stephens    4,992    115

Stewart    1,522    30

Sumter    3,343    134

Talbot    772    29

Taliaferro    146    3

Tattnall    2,835    75

Taylor    933    34

Telfair    1,042    56

Terrell    942    56

Thomas    6,908    165

Tift    5,491    143

Toombs    4,711    155

Towns    1,710    72

Treutlen    942    45

Troup    10,898    277

Turner    933    41

Twiggs    891    49

Union    3,539    121

Unknown    7,557    6

Upson    3,470    140

Walker    10,974    140

Walton    13,872    330

Ware    4,852    207

Warren    588    20

Washington    2,685    79

Wayne    4,744    161

Webster    210    7

Wheeler    652    32

White    5,204    118

Whitfield    22,403    336

Wilcox    695    32

Wilkes    984    27

Wilkinson    1,332    42

Worth    1,939    80

   

