COVID in Georgia | Case, death, and hospitalization data Jan. 12

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,657 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 36 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.29.
- There have been 1,603,820 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13,291 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 20,472.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,201.
- There have been 98,215 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 156 since Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 440.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 177.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 12, there were 5,320 current hospitalizations – an increase of 82 hospitalizations since Tuesday.
- In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 8% in-between doses, and 39% still unvaccinated.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,993 99
Atkinson 1,270 32
Bacon 2,094 53
Baker 264 13
Baldwin 6,236 176
Banks 2,853 67
Barrow 16,543 200
Bartow 18,770 335
Ben Hill 1,977 72
Berrien 1,673 51
Bibb 24,627 602
Bleckley 1,219 41
Brantley 2,025 78
Brooks 1,544 57
Bryan 5,291 65
Bulloch 8,869 100
Burke 2,529 49
Butts 4,143 114
Calhoun 658 21
Camden 6,835 82
Candler 1,178 51
Carroll 12,507 163
Catoosa 9,865 101
Charlton 1,847 44
Chatham 41,314 687
Chattahoochee 5,601 16
Chattooga 4,253 99
Cherokee 38,991 468
Clarke 21,927 182
Clay 278 4
Clayton 47,449 756
Clinch 1,133 34
Cobb 113,949 1,369
Coffee 6,963 198
Colquitt 6,409 137
Columbia 16,683 265
Cook 1,804 53
Coweta 18,009 362
Crawford 969 40
Crisp 2,103 66
Dade 2,086 20
Dawson 5,203 80
DeKalb 105,796 1,280
Decatur 3,830 80
Dodge 1,690 64
Dooly 1,252 38
Dougherty 10,881 396
Douglas 24,779 265
Early 1,702 53
Echols 425 5
Effingham 8,035 153
Elbert 2,268 73
Emanuel 2,853 74
Evans 1,226 37
Fannin 3,567 98
Fayette 14,010 230
Floyd 19,095 329
Forsyth 35,416 293
Franklin 3,733 70
Fulton 156,999 1,745
Gilmer 3,939 124
Glascock 219 7
Glynn 14,542 309
Gordon 9,969 186
Grady 2,838 69
Greene 2,730 65
Gwinnett 144,648 1,495
Habersham 7,253 206
Hall 40,613 665
Hancock 1,202 76
Haralson 2,821 49
Harris 4,034 86
Hart 2,672 50
Heard 1,276 27
Henry 39,859 509
Houston 19,195 299
Irwin 948 22
Jackson 15,685 229
Jasper 1,321 34
Jeff Davis 1,898 45
Jefferson 2,002 71
Jenkins 943 43
Johnson 1,153 52
Jones 3,122 90
Lamar 2,832 87
Lanier 879 12
Laurens 6,929 212
Lee 3,033 78
Liberty 8,014 99
Lincoln 764 27
Long 1,623 21
Lowndes 12,571 236
Lumpkin 5,402 94
Macon 1,038 40
Madison 4,967 74
Marion 777 36
McDuffie 2,638 64
McIntosh 1,597 29
Meriwether 2,833 101
Miller 1,063 15
Mitchell 2,464 90
Monroe 3,335 119
Montgomery 1,225 41
Morgan 2,402 42
Murray 7,375 143
Muscogee 26,156 596
Newton 15,518 330
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 44,768 800
Oconee 5,621 74
Oglethorpe 2,023 43
Paulding 22,346 261
Peach 3,149 96
Pickens 4,304 99
Pierce 2,287 91
Pike 2,280 53
Polk 7,796 143
Pulaski 998 42
Putnam 3,110 85
Quitman 168 3
Rabun 2,377 69
Randolph 695 40
Richmond 31,114 615
Rockdale 12,917 245
Schley 403 8
Screven 1,480 35
Seminole 1,330 23
Spalding 9,135 296
Stephens 4,992 115
Stewart 1,522 30
Sumter 3,343 134
Talbot 772 29
Taliaferro 146 3
Tattnall 2,835 75
Taylor 933 34
Telfair 1,042 56
Terrell 942 56
Thomas 6,908 165
Tift 5,491 143
Toombs 4,711 155
Towns 1,710 72
Treutlen 942 45
Troup 10,898 277
Turner 933 41
Twiggs 891 49
Union 3,539 121
Unknown 7,557 6
Upson 3,470 140
Walker 10,974 140
Walton 13,872 330
Ware 4,852 207
Warren 588 20
Washington 2,685 79
Wayne 4,744 161
Webster 210 7
Wheeler 652 32
White 5,204 118
Whitfield 22,403 336
Wilcox 695 32
Wilkes 984 27
Wilkinson 1,332 42
Worth 1,939 80