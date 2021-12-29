x
Coronavirus Numbers

Georgia reports highest single-day for new COVID cases during pandemic

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the state of Georgia set a new single-day record for new COVID cases since the start of the pandemic. 

According to data from Georgia's Department of Public Health, there are 19,124 new COVID cases on Dec. 29, including both PCR and antigen tests.

The previous record was set on Jan. 8 of this year with 13,296, including both PCR and antigen tests. 

Credit: 11Alive

Average daily case numbers are up 694% since Thanksgiving and have tripled in just one week's time. In the past week, average daily cases (shown in the dotted line) are up 192%. 

Credit: 11Alive

Georgia's average daily testing numbers are up 18% in the past week, which means more people are getting tested. In the past 24 hours, one-third of COVID tests have come back positive. 

According to the CDC, widespread community transmission occurs when a COVID positivity rate is above 5%. As of Wednesday, Georgia's positivity rate is nearly 35%, almost seven times higher than what is recommended. 

Credit: 11Alive

Hospitalizations are also a concern across Georgia. Cobb, Douglas and Cherokee hospital regions continue to lead the state with the highest number of hospitalizations. 

According to data from the DPH, hospitalizations are up 96% in the past week and have nearly doubled since Dec. 22. 

Credit: 11Alive

However, while cases are continuing to climb, it should be noted that hospitalizations are roughly half of what they were during the last two COVID waves -- last winter's surge and the delta surge over the summer.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world. 

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

*Hospitalization numbers lag about five days, meaning those low numbers could increase*

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.
  • There have been 1,384,606 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13, 781 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 6451.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,304. 
  • There have been 94,250 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 357 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 29, there were 2,564 current hospitalizations – an increase of 362 hospitalizations since Tuesday. 
  • In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2826    98

Atkinson    1203    32

Bacon    1997    52

Baker    247    13

Baldwin    5383    174

Banks    2555    64

Barrow    14070    198

Bartow    16570    329

Ben Hill    1884    72

Berrien    1573    51

Bibb    21225    598

Bleckley    1119    41

Brantley    1920    76

Brooks    1419    56

Bryan    4775    65

Bulloch    8148    100

Burke    2358    48

Butts    3612    114

Calhoun    618    21

Camden    6210    82

Candler    1129    50

Carroll    10865    162

Catoosa    8950    98

Charlton    1758    44

Chatham    34642    683

Chattahoochee    5512    16

Chattooga    3853    92

Cherokee    34125    464

Clarke    18831    181

Clay    239    4

Clayton    40285    747

Clinch    1029    34

Cobb    97398    1346

Coffee    6431    197

Colquitt    5696    136

Columbia    15298    260

Cook    1692    53

Coweta    14987    357

Crawford    856    40

Crisp    1886    66

Dade    1958    19

Dawson    4494    77

DeKalb    90787    1273

Decatur    3561    79

Dodge    1558    64

Dooly    1098    38

Dougherty    9422    393

Douglas    20054    253

Early    1563    53

Echols    415    5

Effingham    7219    153

Elbert    2117    72

Emanuel    2721    73

Evans    1149    35

Fannin    3353    97

Fayette    11515    227

Floyd    16517    325

Forsyth    29909    290

Franklin    3410    69

Fulton    131934    1734

Gilmer    3635    122

Glascock    195    7

Glynn    12730    306

Gordon    9114    181

Grady    2488    68

Greene    2399    65

Gwinnett    123654    1477

Habersham    6754    202

Hall    36148    658

Hancock    1050    75

Haralson    2513    48

Harris    3391    86

Hart    2400    50

Heard    1119    27

Henry    33152    501

Houston    16776    298

Irwin    912    22

Jackson    13726    222

Jasper    1117    32

Jeff Davis    1821    45

Jefferson    1883    69

Jenkins    898    43

Johnson    1043    52

Jones    2731    90

Lamar    2402    86

Lanier    804    12

Laurens    6133    211

Lee    2747    75

Liberty    6784    99

Lincoln    718    27

Long    1421    21

Lowndes    11395    235

Lumpkin    4791    94

Macon    868    40

Madison    4414    74

Marion    684    34

McDuffie    2370    63

McIntosh    1424    29

Meriwether    2405    101

Miller    1007    15

Mitchell    2223    90

Monroe    2917    119

Montgomery    1164    41

Morgan    2071    42

Murray    6623    141

Muscogee    22085    591

Newton    12982    328

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    35584    784

Oconee    4860    74

Oglethorpe    1800    42

Paulding    19170    258

Peach    2795    96

Pickens    3835    95

Pierce    2153    90

Pike    1979    53

Polk    6746    143

Pulaski    912    42

Putnam    2773    84

Quitman    124    3

Rabun    2247    64

Randolph    621    40

Richmond    27803    607

Rockdale    10723    241

Schley    350    8

Screven    1368    35

Seminole    1231    23

Spalding    7439    290

Stephens    4697    114

Stewart    1422    30

Sumter    2913    134

Talbot    625    28

Taliaferro    130    3

Tattnall    2734    73

Taylor    786    34

Telfair    984    56

Terrell    848    56

Thomas    6154    164

Tift    4965    142

Toombs    4479    155

Towns    1610    71

Treutlen    899    45

Troup    9435    272

Turner    833    41

Twiggs    780    49

Union    3326    120

Unknown    3088    5

Upson    2878    140

Walker    10292    138

Walton    12134    326

Ware    4607    207

Warren    531    20

Washington    2403    79

Wayne    4450    160

Webster    181    7

Wheeler    626    32

White    4687    118

Whitfield    20088    331

Wilcox    649    32

Wilkes    920    27

Wilkinson    1135    41

Worth    1795    79

