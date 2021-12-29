Georgia reports highest single-day for new COVID cases during pandemic

The previous record was set on Jan. 8 of this year with 13,296, including both PCR and antigen tests.

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the state of Georgia set a new single-day record for new COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from Georgia's Department of Public Health, there are 19,124 new COVID cases on Dec. 29, including both PCR and antigen tests.

Average daily case numbers are up 694% since Thanksgiving and have tripled in just one week's time. In the past week, average daily cases (shown in the dotted line) are up 192%.

Georgia's average daily testing numbers are up 18% in the past week, which means more people are getting tested. In the past 24 hours, one-third of COVID tests have come back positive.

According to the CDC, widespread community transmission occurs when a COVID positivity rate is above 5%. As of Wednesday, Georgia's positivity rate is nearly 35%, almost seven times higher than what is recommended.

Hospitalizations are also a concern across Georgia. Cobb, Douglas and Cherokee hospital regions continue to lead the state with the highest number of hospitalizations.

According to data from the DPH, hospitalizations are up 96% in the past week and have nearly doubled since Dec. 22.

However, while cases are continuing to climb, it should be noted that hospitalizations are roughly half of what they were during the last two COVID waves -- last winter's surge and the delta surge over the summer.

*Hospitalization numbers lag about five days, meaning those low numbers could increase*

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 2:50 p.m., there have been 26,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 45 deaths since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.

There have been 1,384,606 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13, 781 since Tuesday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 6451.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,304.

There have been 94,250 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 357 since Monday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 152.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 29, there were 2,564 current hospitalizations – an increase of 362 hospitalizations since Tuesday.

In addition, 53% of Georgians are now fully vaccinated, with 7% in-between doses, and 40% still unvaccinated.

