Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, April 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,749 deaths in Georgia, an increase of no new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/23-4/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/9-3/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.93.

in Georgia, an increase of no new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/23-4/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/9-3/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.93. There have been 856 ,340 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 501 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 904.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 501 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 904.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043. There have been 59,103 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 9 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 9 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 5, there were 1,141 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1883 63

Atkinson 770 16

Bacon 1264 28

Baker 160 9

Baldwin 3794 109

Banks 1601 33

Barrow 8433 126

Bartow 10922 201

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1045 29

Bibb 13130 389

Bleckley 793 33

Brantley 903 30

Brooks 931 36

Bryan 2636 33

Bulloch 5166 62

Burke 1729 35

Butts 2133 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3150 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7271 129

Catoosa 5416 61

Charlton 1044 23

Chatham 19608 394

Chattahoochee 2996 12

Chattooga 2184 60

Cherokee 21733 288

Clarke 12480 129

Clay 183 3

Clayton 22490 415

Clinch 719 25

Cobb 58586 915

Coffee 4211 133

Colquitt 3468 74

Columbia 10802 158

Cook 1153 36

Coweta 8444 181

Crawford 519 17

Crisp 1405 52

Dade 1174 11

Dawson 2647 39

DeKalb 55552 878

Decatur 2111 54

Dodge 1074 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5404 274

Douglas 11502 169

Early 1001 42

Echols 355 4

Effingham 3690 62

Elbert 1515 56

Emanuel 1714 52

Evans 749 17

Fannin 2067 55

Fayette 6448 142

Floyd 9821 175

Forsyth 17266 167

Franklin 2308 41

Fulton 78946 1208

Gilmer 2428 70

Glascock 143 7

Glynn 6484 149

Gordon 6388 100

Grady 1507 46

Greene 1472 53

Gwinnett 83871 1008

Habersham 4597 144

Hall 24517 416

Hancock 827 60

Haralson 1684 34

Harris 2115 55

Hart 1687 35

Heard 613 15

Henry 18392 274

Houston 9791 185

Irwin 676 18

Jackson 8344 133

Jasper 663 18

Jeff Davis 1279 37

Jefferson 1557 58

Jenkins 716 39

Johnson 781 41

Jones 1558 52

Lamar 1297 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3647 141

Lee 1571 50

Liberty 3175 59

Lincoln 504 24

Long 643 10

Lowndes 7602 136

Lumpkin 2722 61

Macon 598 23

Madison 2686 44

Marion 384 17

McDuffie 1624 39

McIntosh 672 14

Meriwether 1481 68

Miller 666 8

Mitchell 1503 73

Monroe 1843 85

Montgomery 707 20

Morgan 1175 22

Murray 4050 74

Muscogee 13750 374

Newton 7217 209

Oconee 2975 62

Oglethorpe 1167 28

Paulding 10430 161

Peach 1806 49

Pickens 2455 58

Pierce 1217 43

Pike 1028 24

Polk 3886 77

Pulaski 603 32

Putnam 1742 55

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1475 39

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19298 391

Rockdale 5797 145

Schley 208 4

Screven 802 20

Seminole 735 17

Spalding 3883 149

Stephens 2937 76

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1786 91

Talbot 379 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1827 42

Taylor 503 22

Telfair 708 43

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3496 112

Tift 3399 94

Toombs 2867 94

Towns 1057 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5806 178

Turner 595 31

Twiggs 506 35

Union 1993 65

Upson 1774 104

Walker 6258 77

Walton 7843 227

Ware 2948 144

Warren 367 13

Washington 1592 56

Wayne 2666 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2926 65

Whitfield 14603 224

Wilcox 472 29

Wilkes 667 19

Wilkinson 724 27