Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, April 5

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,749 deaths in Georgia, an increase of no new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/23-4/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/9-3/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.93.
- There have been 856,340 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 501 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 904.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.
- There have been 59,103 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 9 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 5, there were 1,141 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1883 63
Atkinson 770 16
Bacon 1264 28
Baker 160 9
Baldwin 3794 109
Banks 1601 33
Barrow 8433 126
Bartow 10922 201
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1045 29
Bibb 13130 389
Bleckley 793 33
Brantley 903 30
Brooks 931 36
Bryan 2636 33
Bulloch 5166 62
Burke 1729 35
Butts 2133 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3150 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7271 129
Catoosa 5416 61
Charlton 1044 23
Chatham 19608 394
Chattahoochee 2996 12
Chattooga 2184 60
Cherokee 21733 288
Clarke 12480 129
Clay 183 3
Clayton 22490 415
Clinch 719 25
Cobb 58586 915
Coffee 4211 133
Colquitt 3468 74
Columbia 10802 158
Cook 1153 36
Coweta 8444 181
Crawford 519 17
Crisp 1405 52
Dade 1174 11
Dawson 2647 39
DeKalb 55552 878
Decatur 2111 54
Dodge 1074 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5404 274
Douglas 11502 169
Early 1001 42
Echols 355 4
Effingham 3690 62
Elbert 1515 56
Emanuel 1714 52
Evans 749 17
Fannin 2067 55
Fayette 6448 142
Floyd 9821 175
Forsyth 17266 167
Franklin 2308 41
Fulton 78946 1208
Gilmer 2428 70
Glascock 143 7
Glynn 6484 149
Gordon 6388 100
Grady 1507 46
Greene 1472 53
Gwinnett 83871 1008
Habersham 4597 144
Hall 24517 416
Hancock 827 60
Haralson 1684 34
Harris 2115 55
Hart 1687 35
Heard 613 15
Henry 18392 274
Houston 9791 185
Irwin 676 18
Jackson 8344 133
Jasper 663 18
Jeff Davis 1279 37
Jefferson 1557 58
Jenkins 716 39
Johnson 781 41
Jones 1558 52
Lamar 1297 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3647 141
Lee 1571 50
Liberty 3175 59
Lincoln 504 24
Long 643 10
Lowndes 7602 136
Lumpkin 2722 61
Macon 598 23
Madison 2686 44
Marion 384 17
McDuffie 1624 39
McIntosh 672 14
Meriwether 1481 68
Miller 666 8
Mitchell 1503 73
Monroe 1843 85
Montgomery 707 20
Morgan 1175 22
Murray 4050 74
Muscogee 13750 374
Newton 7217 209
Oconee 2975 62
Oglethorpe 1167 28
Paulding 10430 161
Peach 1806 49
Pickens 2455 58
Pierce 1217 43
Pike 1028 24
Polk 3886 77
Pulaski 603 32
Putnam 1742 55
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1475 39
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19298 391
Rockdale 5797 145
Schley 208 4
Screven 802 20
Seminole 735 17
Spalding 3883 149
Stephens 2937 76
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1786 91
Talbot 379 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1827 42
Taylor 503 22
Telfair 708 43
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3496 112
Tift 3399 94
Toombs 2867 94
Towns 1057 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5806 178
Turner 595 31
Twiggs 506 35
Union 1993 65
Upson 1774 104
Walker 6258 77
Walton 7843 227
Ware 2948 144
Warren 367 13
Washington 1592 56
Wayne 2666 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2926 65
Whitfield 14603 224
Wilcox 472 29
Wilkes 667 19
Wilkinson 724 27
Worth 1166 59