Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, April 5

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,749 deaths in Georgia, an increase of no new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/23-4/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/9-3/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.93.
  • There have been 856,340 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 501 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 904.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.
  • There have been 59,103 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 9 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 5, there were 1,141 current hospitalizations – an increase of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1883    63

Atkinson    770    16

Bacon    1264    28

Baker    160    9

Baldwin    3794    109

Banks    1601    33

Barrow    8433    126

Bartow    10922    201

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1045    29

Bibb    13130    389

Bleckley    793    33

Brantley    903    30

Brooks    931    36

Bryan    2636    33

Bulloch    5166    62

Burke    1729    35

Butts    2133    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3150    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7271    129

Catoosa    5416    61

Charlton    1044    23

Chatham    19608    394

Chattahoochee    2996    12

Chattooga    2184    60

Cherokee    21733    288

Clarke    12480    129

Clay    183    3

Clayton    22490    415

Clinch    719    25

Cobb    58586    915

Coffee    4211    133

Colquitt    3468    74

Columbia    10802    158

Cook    1153    36

Coweta    8444    181

Crawford    519    17

Crisp    1405    52

Dade    1174    11

Dawson    2647    39

DeKalb    55552    878

Decatur    2111    54

Dodge    1074    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5404    274

Douglas    11502    169

Early    1001    42

Echols    355    4

Effingham    3690    62

Elbert    1515    56

Emanuel    1714    52

Evans    749    17

Fannin    2067    55

Fayette    6448    142

Floyd    9821    175

Forsyth    17266    167

Franklin    2308    41

Fulton    78946    1208

Gilmer    2428    70

Glascock    143    7

Glynn    6484    149

Gordon    6388    100

Grady    1507    46

Greene    1472    53

Gwinnett    83871    1008

Habersham    4597    144

Hall    24517    416

Hancock    827    60

Haralson    1684    34

Harris    2115    55

Hart    1687    35

Heard    613    15

Henry    18392    274

Houston    9791    185

Irwin    676    18

Jackson    8344    133

Jasper    663    18

Jeff Davis    1279    37

Jefferson    1557    58

Jenkins    716    39

Johnson    781    41

Jones    1558    52

Lamar    1297    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3647    141

Lee    1571    50

Liberty    3175    59

Lincoln    504    24

Long    643    10

Lowndes    7602    136

Lumpkin    2722    61

Macon    598    23

Madison    2686    44

Marion    384    17

McDuffie    1624    39

McIntosh    672    14

Meriwether    1481    68

Miller    666    8

Mitchell    1503    73

Monroe    1843    85

Montgomery    707    20

Morgan    1175    22

Murray    4050    74

Muscogee    13750    374

Newton    7217    209

Oconee    2975    62

Oglethorpe    1167    28

Paulding    10430    161

Peach    1806    49

Pickens    2455    58

Pierce    1217    43

Pike    1028    24

Polk    3886    77

Pulaski    603    32

Putnam    1742    55

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1475    39

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19298    391

Rockdale    5797    145

Schley    208    4

Screven    802    20

Seminole    735    17

Spalding    3883    149

Stephens    2937    76

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1786    91

Talbot    379    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1827    42

Taylor    503    22

Telfair    708    43

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3496    112

Tift    3399    94

Toombs    2867    94

Towns    1057    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5806    178

Turner    595    31

Twiggs    506    35

Union    1993    65

Upson    1774    104

Walker    6258    77

Walton    7843    227

Ware    2948    144

Warren    367    13

Washington    1592    56

Wayne    2666    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2926    65

Whitfield    14603    224

Wilcox    472    29

Wilkes    667    19

Wilkinson    724    27

Worth    1166    59

   

