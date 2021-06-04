Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, April 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,761 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/24-4/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/10-3/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.57.
- There have been 857,307 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 967 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.
- There have been 59,192 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 6, there were 1,128 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1883 63
Atkinson 771 16
Bacon 1265 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3796 109
Banks 1602 33
Barrow 8440 126
Bartow 10929 202
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1046 29
Bibb 13138 390
Bleckley 793 33
Brantley 907 30
Brooks 931 36
Bryan 2644 33
Bulloch 5175 62
Burke 1729 35
Butts 2134 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3151 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7286 130
Catoosa 5423 61
Charlton 1045 23
Chatham 19646 394
Chattahoochee 3037 12
Chattooga 2184 60
Cherokee 21750 288
Clarke 12493 129
Clay 183 3
Clayton 22538 415
Clinch 720 25
Cobb 58665 919
Coffee 4211 133
Colquitt 3470 74
Columbia 10807 158
Cook 1153 36
Coweta 8450 181
Crawford 519 17
Crisp 1405 52
Dade 1176 11
Dawson 2650 39
DeKalb 55643 878
Decatur 2112 54
Dodge 1074 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5409 274
Douglas 11525 169
Early 1001 42
Echols 356 4
Effingham 3692 62
Elbert 1515 56
Emanuel 1716 52
Evans 749 17
Fannin 2073 55
Fayette 6451 142
Floyd 9830 175
Forsyth 17292 167
Franklin 2309 41
Fulton 79064 1210
Gilmer 2433 70
Glascock 143 7
Glynn 6488 149
Gordon 6394 100
Grady 1507 46
Greene 1474 53
Gwinnett 83982 1008
Habersham 4604 144
Hall 24545 416
Hancock 827 60
Haralson 1686 34
Harris 2116 55
Hart 1687 35
Heard 614 15
Henry 18413 274
Houston 9798 185
Irwin 676 18
Jackson 8350 133
Jasper 662 18
Jeff Davis 1281 37
Jefferson 1557 58
Jenkins 716 39
Johnson 782 41
Jones 1561 52
Lamar 1298 44
Lanier 490 9
Laurens 3649 141
Lee 1575 50
Liberty 3197 59
Lincoln 504 24
Long 646 10
Lowndes 7605 136
Lumpkin 2724 61
Macon 598 23
Madison 2687 44
Marion 385 17
McDuffie 1624 39
McIntosh 673 14
Meriwether 1482 68
Miller 666 9
Mitchell 1503 73
Monroe 1841 85
Montgomery 707 20
Morgan 1175 22
Murray 4058 74
Muscogee 13763 374
Newton 7224 209
Oconee 2978 62
Oglethorpe 1167 28
Paulding 10439 161
Peach 1806 49
Pickens 2459 58
Pierce 1217 43
Pike 1029 24
Polk 3891 77
Pulaski 603 32
Putnam 1742 55
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1476 39
Randolph 463 32
Richmond 19308 391
Rockdale 5805 145
Schley 208 4
Screven 805 20
Seminole 735 17
Spalding 3894 149
Stephens 2937 76
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1786 91
Talbot 380 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1827 42
Taylor 503 22
Telfair 710 43
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3498 112
Tift 3401 94
Toombs 2872 94
Towns 1057 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5812 178
Turner 595 31
Twiggs 505 35
Union 1993 65
Upson 1774 104
Walker 6263 78
Walton 7849 227
Ware 2954 144
Warren 367 13
Washington 1592 56
Wayne 2666 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2935 65
Whitfield 14615 224
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 667 19
Wilkinson 725 27
Worth 1167 59