Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, April 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,761 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/24-4/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/10-3/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.57.
  • There have been 857,307 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 967 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.
  • There have been 59,192 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 6, there were 1,128 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1883    63

Atkinson    771    16

Bacon    1265    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3796    109

Banks    1602    33

Barrow    8440    126

Bartow    10929    202

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1046    29

Bibb    13138    390

Bleckley    793    33

Brantley    907    30

Brooks    931    36

Bryan    2644    33

Bulloch    5175    62

Burke    1729    35

Butts    2134    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3151    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7286    130

Catoosa    5423    61

Charlton    1045    23

Chatham    19646    394

Chattahoochee    3037    12

Chattooga    2184    60

Cherokee    21750    288

Clarke    12493    129

Clay    183    3

Clayton    22538    415

Clinch    720    25

Cobb    58665    919

Coffee    4211    133

Colquitt    3470    74

Columbia    10807    158

Cook    1153    36

Coweta    8450    181

Crawford    519    17

Crisp    1405    52

Dade    1176    11

Dawson    2650    39

DeKalb    55643    878

Decatur    2112    54

Dodge    1074    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5409    274

Douglas    11525    169

Early    1001    42

Echols    356    4

Effingham    3692    62

Elbert    1515    56

Emanuel    1716    52

Evans    749    17

Fannin    2073    55

Fayette    6451    142

Floyd    9830    175

Forsyth    17292    167

Franklin    2309    41

Fulton    79064    1210

Gilmer    2433    70

Glascock    143    7

Glynn    6488    149

Gordon    6394    100

Grady    1507    46

Greene    1474    53

Gwinnett    83982    1008

Habersham    4604    144

Hall    24545    416

Hancock    827    60

Haralson    1686    34

Harris    2116    55

Hart    1687    35

Heard    614    15

Henry    18413    274

Houston    9798    185

Irwin    676    18

Jackson    8350    133

Jasper    662    18

Jeff Davis    1281    37

Jefferson    1557    58

Jenkins    716    39

Johnson    782    41

Jones    1561    52

Lamar    1298    44

Lanier    490    9

Laurens    3649    141

Lee    1575    50

Liberty    3197    59

Lincoln    504    24

Long    646    10

Lowndes    7605    136

Lumpkin    2724    61

Macon    598    23

Madison    2687    44

Marion    385    17

McDuffie    1624    39

McIntosh    673    14

Meriwether    1482    68

Miller    666    9

Mitchell    1503    73

Monroe    1841    85

Montgomery    707    20

Morgan    1175    22

Murray    4058    74

Muscogee    13763    374

Newton    7224    209

Oconee    2978    62

Oglethorpe    1167    28

Paulding    10439    161

Peach    1806    49

Pickens    2459    58

Pierce    1217    43

Pike    1029    24

Polk    3891    77

Pulaski    603    32

Putnam    1742    55

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1476    39

Randolph    463    32

Richmond    19308    391

Rockdale    5805    145

Schley    208    4

Screven    805    20

Seminole    735    17

Spalding    3894    149

Stephens    2937    76

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1786    91

Talbot    380    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1827    42

Taylor    503    22

Telfair    710    43

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3498    112

Tift    3401    94

Toombs    2872    94

Towns    1057    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5812    178

Turner    595    31

Twiggs    505    35

Union    1993    65

Upson    1774    104

Walker    6263    78

Walton    7849    227

Ware    2954    144

Warren    367    13

Washington    1592    56

Wayne    2666    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2935    65

Whitfield    14615    224

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    667    19

Wilkinson    725    27

Worth    1167    59

   

