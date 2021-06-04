Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, April 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,761 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 12 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/24-4/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/10-3/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 12 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/24-4/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 41 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/10-3/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 38.57. There have been 857,307 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 967 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 967 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 899.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,043. There have been 59,192 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 89 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 80.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 78.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 6, there were 1,128 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 13 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1883 63

Atkinson 771 16

Bacon 1265 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3796 109

Banks 1602 33

Barrow 8440 126

Bartow 10929 202

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1046 29

Bibb 13138 390

Bleckley 793 33

Brantley 907 30

Brooks 931 36

Bryan 2644 33

Bulloch 5175 62

Burke 1729 35

Butts 2134 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3151 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7286 130

Catoosa 5423 61

Charlton 1045 23

Chatham 19646 394

Chattahoochee 3037 12

Chattooga 2184 60

Cherokee 21750 288

Clarke 12493 129

Clay 183 3

Clayton 22538 415

Clinch 720 25

Cobb 58665 919

Coffee 4211 133

Colquitt 3470 74

Columbia 10807 158

Cook 1153 36

Coweta 8450 181

Crawford 519 17

Crisp 1405 52

Dade 1176 11

Dawson 2650 39

DeKalb 55643 878

Decatur 2112 54

Dodge 1074 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5409 274

Douglas 11525 169

Early 1001 42

Echols 356 4

Effingham 3692 62

Elbert 1515 56

Emanuel 1716 52

Evans 749 17

Fannin 2073 55

Fayette 6451 142

Floyd 9830 175

Forsyth 17292 167

Franklin 2309 41

Fulton 79064 1210

Gilmer 2433 70

Glascock 143 7

Glynn 6488 149

Gordon 6394 100

Grady 1507 46

Greene 1474 53

Gwinnett 83982 1008

Habersham 4604 144

Hall 24545 416

Hancock 827 60

Haralson 1686 34

Harris 2116 55

Hart 1687 35

Heard 614 15

Henry 18413 274

Houston 9798 185

Irwin 676 18

Jackson 8350 133

Jasper 662 18

Jeff Davis 1281 37

Jefferson 1557 58

Jenkins 716 39

Johnson 782 41

Jones 1561 52

Lamar 1298 44

Lanier 490 9

Laurens 3649 141

Lee 1575 50

Liberty 3197 59

Lincoln 504 24

Long 646 10

Lowndes 7605 136

Lumpkin 2724 61

Macon 598 23

Madison 2687 44

Marion 385 17

McDuffie 1624 39

McIntosh 673 14

Meriwether 1482 68

Miller 666 9

Mitchell 1503 73

Monroe 1841 85

Montgomery 707 20

Morgan 1175 22

Murray 4058 74

Muscogee 13763 374

Newton 7224 209

Oconee 2978 62

Oglethorpe 1167 28

Paulding 10439 161

Peach 1806 49

Pickens 2459 58

Pierce 1217 43

Pike 1029 24

Polk 3891 77

Pulaski 603 32

Putnam 1742 55

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1476 39

Randolph 463 32

Richmond 19308 391

Rockdale 5805 145

Schley 208 4

Screven 805 20

Seminole 735 17

Spalding 3894 149

Stephens 2937 76

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1786 91

Talbot 380 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1827 42

Taylor 503 22

Telfair 710 43

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3498 112

Tift 3401 94

Toombs 2872 94

Towns 1057 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5812 178

Turner 595 31

Twiggs 505 35

Union 1993 65

Upson 1774 104

Walker 6263 78

Walton 7849 227

Ware 2954 144

Warren 367 13

Washington 1592 56

Wayne 2666 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2935 65

Whitfield 14615 224

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 667 19

Wilkinson 725 27