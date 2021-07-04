x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, April 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,827 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/25-4/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/11-3/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36.
  • There have been 858,268 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 961 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,021.
  • There have been 59,356 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 7, there were 1,154 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1881    63

Atkinson    771    16

Bacon    1265    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3799    109

Banks    1601    33

Barrow    8452    126

Bartow    10941    202

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1046    30

Bibb    13157    392

Bleckley    793    34

Brantley    908    31

Brooks    931    36

Bryan    2646    33

Bulloch    5172    62

Burke    1729    35

Butts    2137    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3152    27

Candler    735    36

Carroll    7290    130

Catoosa    5434    61

Charlton    1045    23

Chatham    19673    397

Chattahoochee    3036    12

Chattooga    2189    60

Cherokee    21775    288

Clarke    12507    131

Clay    183    3

Clayton    22591    415

Clinch    723    25

Cobb    58744    923

Coffee    4213    134

Colquitt    3472    74

Columbia    10815    159

Cook    1155    36

Coweta    8456    185

Crawford    519    17

Crisp    1406    52

Dade    1178    11

Dawson    2650    39

DeKalb    55742    882

Decatur    2114    54

Dodge    1075    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5418    275

Douglas    11542    169

Early    1001    42

Echols    356    4

Effingham    3697    63

Elbert    1515    56

Emanuel    1717    52

Evans    749    17

Fannin    2075    55

Fayette    6458    144

Floyd    9840    176

Forsyth    17321    169

Franklin    2310    41

Fulton    79201    1216

Gilmer    2435    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6493    150

Gordon    6401    100

Grady    1507    46

Greene    1474    54

Gwinnett    84089    1013

Habersham    4607    144

Hall    24591    417

Hancock    828    60

Haralson    1686    34

Harris    2118    55

Hart    1692    36

Heard    614    15

Henry    18448    276

Houston    9809    185

Irwin    676    18

Jackson    8357    134

Jasper    662    18

Jeff Davis    1282    37

Jefferson    1557    58

Jenkins    717    39

Johnson    782    41

Jones    1563    52

Lamar    1300    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3652    142

Lee    1577    50

Liberty    3199    59

Lincoln    505    24

Long    645    10

Lowndes    7610    136

Lumpkin    2733    61

Macon    599    23

Madison    2690    45

Marion    387    17

McDuffie    1625    39

McIntosh    672    14

Meriwether    1482    68

Miller    666    9

Mitchell    1505    73

Monroe    1842    85

Montgomery    707    21

Morgan    1175    22

Murray    4064    75

Muscogee    13786    375

Newton    7236    210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23220    451

Oconee    2981    62

Oglethorpe    1168    28

Paulding    10452    161

Peach    1808    49

Pickens    2466    58

Pierce    1218    43

Pike    1030    24

Polk    3893    77

Pulaski    603    32

Putnam    1742    55

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1477    39

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19326    392

Rockdale    5815    146

Schley    208    4

Screven    806    21

Seminole    736    17

Spalding    3896    149

Stephens    2938    76

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1786    91

Talbot    380    17

Taliaferro    100    3

Tattnall    1826    42

Taylor    503    22

Telfair    711    44

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3500    112

Tift    3401    94

Toombs    2874    94

Towns    1062    42

Treutlen    622    22

Troup    5815    178

Turner    595    31

Twiggs    505    35

Union    1996    65

Unknown    2422    11

Upson    1775    104

Walker    6272    78

Walton    7861    227

Ware    2956    145

Warren    367    13

Washington    1592    57

Wayne    2671    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2941    65

Whitfield    14635    224

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    667    20

Wilkinson    725    28

Worth    1169    59

   

