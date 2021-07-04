Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, April 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,827 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/25-4/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/11-3/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 66 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/25-4/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/11-3/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36. There have been 858,268 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 961 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,021.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 961 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,021. There have been 59,356 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 7, there were 1,154 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1881 63

Atkinson 771 16

Bacon 1265 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3799 109

Banks 1601 33

Barrow 8452 126

Bartow 10941 202

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1046 30

Bibb 13157 392

Bleckley 793 34

Brantley 908 31

Brooks 931 36

Bryan 2646 33

Bulloch 5172 62

Burke 1729 35

Butts 2137 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3152 27

Candler 735 36

Carroll 7290 130

Catoosa 5434 61

Charlton 1045 23

Chatham 19673 397

Chattahoochee 3036 12

Chattooga 2189 60

Cherokee 21775 288

Clarke 12507 131

Clay 183 3

Clayton 22591 415

Clinch 723 25

Cobb 58744 923

Coffee 4213 134

Colquitt 3472 74

Columbia 10815 159

Cook 1155 36

Coweta 8456 185

Crawford 519 17

Crisp 1406 52

Dade 1178 11

Dawson 2650 39

DeKalb 55742 882

Decatur 2114 54

Dodge 1075 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5418 275

Douglas 11542 169

Early 1001 42

Echols 356 4

Effingham 3697 63

Elbert 1515 56

Emanuel 1717 52

Evans 749 17

Fannin 2075 55

Fayette 6458 144

Floyd 9840 176

Forsyth 17321 169

Franklin 2310 41

Fulton 79201 1216

Gilmer 2435 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6493 150

Gordon 6401 100

Grady 1507 46

Greene 1474 54

Gwinnett 84089 1013

Habersham 4607 144

Hall 24591 417

Hancock 828 60

Haralson 1686 34

Harris 2118 55

Hart 1692 36

Heard 614 15

Henry 18448 276

Houston 9809 185

Irwin 676 18

Jackson 8357 134

Jasper 662 18

Jeff Davis 1282 37

Jefferson 1557 58

Jenkins 717 39

Johnson 782 41

Jones 1563 52

Lamar 1300 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3652 142

Lee 1577 50

Liberty 3199 59

Lincoln 505 24

Long 645 10

Lowndes 7610 136

Lumpkin 2733 61

Macon 599 23

Madison 2690 45

Marion 387 17

McDuffie 1625 39

McIntosh 672 14

Meriwether 1482 68

Miller 666 9

Mitchell 1505 73

Monroe 1842 85

Montgomery 707 21

Morgan 1175 22

Murray 4064 75

Muscogee 13786 375

Newton 7236 210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23220 451

Oconee 2981 62

Oglethorpe 1168 28

Paulding 10452 161

Peach 1808 49

Pickens 2466 58

Pierce 1218 43

Pike 1030 24

Polk 3893 77

Pulaski 603 32

Putnam 1742 55

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1477 39

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19326 392

Rockdale 5815 146

Schley 208 4

Screven 806 21

Seminole 736 17

Spalding 3896 149

Stephens 2938 76

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1786 91

Talbot 380 17

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1826 42

Taylor 503 22

Telfair 711 44

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3500 112

Tift 3401 94

Toombs 2874 94

Towns 1062 42

Treutlen 622 22

Troup 5815 178

Turner 595 31

Twiggs 505 35

Union 1996 65

Unknown 2422 11

Upson 1775 104

Walker 6272 78

Walton 7861 227

Ware 2956 145

Warren 367 13

Washington 1592 57

Wayne 2671 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2941 65

Whitfield 14635 224

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 667 20

Wilkinson 725 28