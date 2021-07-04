Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, April 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,827 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 66 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/25-4/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/11-3/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.36.
- There have been 858,268 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 961 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,021.
- There have been 59,356 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 164 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 83.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 7, there were 1,154 current hospitalizations – an increase of 26 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1881 63
Atkinson 771 16
Bacon 1265 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3799 109
Banks 1601 33
Barrow 8452 126
Bartow 10941 202
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1046 30
Bibb 13157 392
Bleckley 793 34
Brantley 908 31
Brooks 931 36
Bryan 2646 33
Bulloch 5172 62
Burke 1729 35
Butts 2137 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3152 27
Candler 735 36
Carroll 7290 130
Catoosa 5434 61
Charlton 1045 23
Chatham 19673 397
Chattahoochee 3036 12
Chattooga 2189 60
Cherokee 21775 288
Clarke 12507 131
Clay 183 3
Clayton 22591 415
Clinch 723 25
Cobb 58744 923
Coffee 4213 134
Colquitt 3472 74
Columbia 10815 159
Cook 1155 36
Coweta 8456 185
Crawford 519 17
Crisp 1406 52
Dade 1178 11
Dawson 2650 39
DeKalb 55742 882
Decatur 2114 54
Dodge 1075 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5418 275
Douglas 11542 169
Early 1001 42
Echols 356 4
Effingham 3697 63
Elbert 1515 56
Emanuel 1717 52
Evans 749 17
Fannin 2075 55
Fayette 6458 144
Floyd 9840 176
Forsyth 17321 169
Franklin 2310 41
Fulton 79201 1216
Gilmer 2435 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6493 150
Gordon 6401 100
Grady 1507 46
Greene 1474 54
Gwinnett 84089 1013
Habersham 4607 144
Hall 24591 417
Hancock 828 60
Haralson 1686 34
Harris 2118 55
Hart 1692 36
Heard 614 15
Henry 18448 276
Houston 9809 185
Irwin 676 18
Jackson 8357 134
Jasper 662 18
Jeff Davis 1282 37
Jefferson 1557 58
Jenkins 717 39
Johnson 782 41
Jones 1563 52
Lamar 1300 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3652 142
Lee 1577 50
Liberty 3199 59
Lincoln 505 24
Long 645 10
Lowndes 7610 136
Lumpkin 2733 61
Macon 599 23
Madison 2690 45
Marion 387 17
McDuffie 1625 39
McIntosh 672 14
Meriwether 1482 68
Miller 666 9
Mitchell 1505 73
Monroe 1842 85
Montgomery 707 21
Morgan 1175 22
Murray 4064 75
Muscogee 13786 375
Newton 7236 210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23220 451
Oconee 2981 62
Oglethorpe 1168 28
Paulding 10452 161
Peach 1808 49
Pickens 2466 58
Pierce 1218 43
Pike 1030 24
Polk 3893 77
Pulaski 603 32
Putnam 1742 55
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1477 39
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19326 392
Rockdale 5815 146
Schley 208 4
Screven 806 21
Seminole 736 17
Spalding 3896 149
Stephens 2938 76
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1786 91
Talbot 380 17
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1826 42
Taylor 503 22
Telfair 711 44
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3500 112
Tift 3401 94
Toombs 2874 94
Towns 1062 42
Treutlen 622 22
Troup 5815 178
Turner 595 31
Twiggs 505 35
Union 1996 65
Unknown 2422 11
Upson 1775 104
Walker 6272 78
Walton 7861 227
Ware 2956 145
Warren 367 13
Washington 1592 57
Wayne 2671 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2941 65
Whitfield 14635 224
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 667 20
Wilkinson 725 28
Worth 1169 59