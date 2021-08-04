Coronavirus in Georgia | State numbers show six days in a row of slight increases in hospitalizations

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,886 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/26-4/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/12-3/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43.

There have been 859,388 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,120 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 903.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,019.

There have been 59,481 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 125 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 8, there were 1,176 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1882 63

Atkinson 772 16

Bacon 1269 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3801 109

Banks 1601 33

Barrow 8456 127

Bartow 10946 202

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1046 30

Bibb 13169 394

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 907 31

Brooks 931 36

Bryan 2655 33

Bulloch 5173 62

Burke 1729 36

Butts 2149 73

Calhoun 443 14

Camden 3154 27

Candler 736 36

Carroll 7317 130

Catoosa 5444 61

Charlton 1045 23

Chatham 19717 398

Chattahoochee 3086 12

Chattooga 2189 60

Cherokee 21812 292

Clarke 12515 131

Clay 184 3

Clayton 22644 418

Clinch 725 25

Cobb 58849 922

Coffee 4214 135

Colquitt 3476 74

Columbia 10818 159

Cook 1155 36

Coweta 8460 189

Crawford 520 17

Crisp 1407 53

Dade 1180 11

Dawson 2652 39

DeKalb 55850 887

Decatur 2117 54

Dodge 1075 55

Dooly 781 31

Dougherty 5423 275

Douglas 11559 169

Early 1001 42

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3704 63

Elbert 1515 57

Emanuel 1719 53

Evans 752 17

Fannin 2078 56

Fayette 6465 144

Floyd 9845 176

Forsyth 17349 170

Franklin 2312 41

Fulton 79340 1221

Gilmer 2436 70

Glascock 144 7

Glynn 6490 150

Gordon 6409 100

Grady 1508 46

Greene 1475 55

Gwinnett 84191 1016

Habersham 4609 144

Hall 24614 419

Hancock 829 60

Haralson 1693 34

Harris 2118 55

Hart 1693 36

Heard 614 15

Henry 18475 281

Houston 9817 185

Irwin 676 18

Jackson 8364 134

Jasper 666 18

Jeff Davis 1282 37

Jefferson 1558 59

Jenkins 718 39

Johnson 782 41

Jones 1564 52

Lamar 1303 44

Lanier 489 9

Laurens 3652 142

Lee 1578 50

Liberty 3231 59

Lincoln 505 24

Long 645 10

Lowndes 7622 136

Lumpkin 2733 61

Macon 601 23

Madison 2694 45

Marion 387 17

McDuffie 1626 39

McIntosh 673 14

Meriwether 1484 68

Miller 667 9

Mitchell 1505 73

Monroe 1846 85

Montgomery 707 21

Morgan 1176 22

Murray 4069 75

Muscogee 13805 377

Newton 7248 210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23171 454

Oconee 2983 62

Oglethorpe 1171 28

Paulding 10467 162

Peach 1805 49

Pickens 2474 58

Pierce 1218 43

Pike 1031 24

Polk 3896 77

Pulaski 604 32

Putnam 1743 56

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1480 39

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19351 395

Rockdale 5827 146

Schley 208 4

Screven 808 21

Seminole 738 17

Spalding 3899 150

Stephens 2938 76

Stewart 778 23

Sumter 1785 91

Talbot 380 17

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1828 43

Taylor 504 22

Telfair 711 44

Terrell 556 43

Thomas 3501 112

Tift 3401 95

Toombs 2874 93

Towns 1063 42

Treutlen 622 23

Troup 5817 179

Turner 595 31

Twiggs 505 35

Union 1998 65

Unknown 2426 12

Upson 1778 104

Walker 6287 78

Walton 7869 227

Ware 2959 145

Warren 367 13

Washington 1592 57

Wayne 2673 73

Webster 102 4

Wheeler 456 21

White 2942 65

Whitfield 14645 225

Wilcox 473 29

Wilkes 667 20

Wilkinson 726 28