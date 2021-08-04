x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | State numbers show six days in a row of slight increases in hospitalizations

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,886 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/26-4/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/12-3/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43.
  • There have been 859,388 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,120 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 903.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,019.
  • There have been 59,481 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 125 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 8, there were 1,176 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1882    63

Atkinson    772    16

Bacon    1269    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3801    109

Banks    1601    33

Barrow    8456    127

Bartow    10946    202

Ben Hill    1482    58

Berrien    1046    30

Bibb    13169    394

Bleckley    796    34

Brantley    907    31

Brooks    931    36

Bryan    2655    33

Bulloch    5173    62

Burke    1729    36

Butts    2149    73

Calhoun    443    14

Camden    3154    27

Candler    736    36

Carroll    7317    130

Catoosa    5444    61

Charlton    1045    23

Chatham    19717    398

Chattahoochee    3086    12

Chattooga    2189    60

Cherokee    21812    292

Clarke    12515    131

Clay    184    3

Clayton    22644    418

Clinch    725    25

Cobb    58849    922

Coffee    4214    135

Colquitt    3476    74

Columbia    10818    159

Cook    1155    36

Coweta    8460    189

Crawford    520    17

Crisp    1407    53

Dade    1180    11

Dawson    2652    39

DeKalb    55850    887

Decatur    2117    54

Dodge    1075    55

Dooly    781    31

Dougherty    5423    275

Douglas    11559    169

Early    1001    42

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3704    63

Elbert    1515    57

Emanuel    1719    53

Evans    752    17

Fannin    2078    56

Fayette    6465    144

Floyd    9845    176

Forsyth    17349    170

Franklin    2312    41

Fulton    79340    1221

Gilmer    2436    70

Glascock    144    7

Glynn    6490    150

Gordon    6409    100

Grady    1508    46

Greene    1475    55

Gwinnett    84191    1016

Habersham    4609    144

Hall    24614    419

Hancock    829    60

Haralson    1693    34

Harris    2118    55

Hart    1693    36

Heard    614    15

Henry    18475    281

Houston    9817    185

Irwin    676    18

Jackson    8364    134

Jasper    666    18

Jeff Davis    1282    37

Jefferson    1558    59

Jenkins    718    39

Johnson    782    41

Jones    1564    52

Lamar    1303    44

Lanier    489    9

Laurens    3652    142

Lee    1578    50

Liberty    3231    59

Lincoln    505    24

Long    645    10

Lowndes    7622    136

Lumpkin    2733    61

Macon    601    23

Madison    2694    45

Marion    387    17

McDuffie    1626    39

McIntosh    673    14

Meriwether    1484    68

Miller    667    9

Mitchell    1505    73

Monroe    1846    85

Montgomery    707    21

Morgan    1176    22

Murray    4069    75

Muscogee    13805    377

Newton    7248    210

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23171    454

Oconee    2983    62

Oglethorpe    1171    28

Paulding    10467    162

Peach    1805    49

Pickens    2474    58

Pierce    1218    43

Pike    1031    24

Polk    3896    77

Pulaski    604    32

Putnam    1743    56

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1480    39

Randolph    464    32

Richmond    19351    395

Rockdale    5827    146

Schley    208    4

Screven    808    21

Seminole    738    17

Spalding    3899    150

Stephens    2938    76

Stewart    778    23

Sumter    1785    91

Talbot    380    17

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1828    43

Taylor    504    22

Telfair    711    44

Terrell    556    43

Thomas    3501    112

Tift    3401    95

Toombs    2874    93

Towns    1063    42

Treutlen    622    23

Troup    5817    179

Turner    595    31

Twiggs    505    35

Union    1998    65

Unknown    2426    12

Upson    1778    104

Walker    6287    78

Walton    7869    227

Ware    2959    145

Warren    367    13

Washington    1592    57

Wayne    2673    73

Webster    102    4

Wheeler    456    21

White    2942    65

Whitfield    14645    225

Wilcox    473    29

Wilkes    667    20

Wilkinson    726    28

Worth    1169    59

   

Related Articles