Coronavirus in Georgia | State numbers show six days in a row of slight increases in hospitalizations

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 16,886 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 59 new deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (3/26-4/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/12-3/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43.
- There have been 859,388 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,120 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 903.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,019.
- There have been 59,481 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 125 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 8, there were 1,176 current hospitalizations – an increase of 22 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1882 63
Atkinson 772 16
Bacon 1269 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3801 109
Banks 1601 33
Barrow 8456 127
Bartow 10946 202
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1046 30
Bibb 13169 394
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 907 31
Brooks 931 36
Bryan 2655 33
Bulloch 5173 62
Burke 1729 36
Butts 2149 73
Calhoun 443 14
Camden 3154 27
Candler 736 36
Carroll 7317 130
Catoosa 5444 61
Charlton 1045 23
Chatham 19717 398
Chattahoochee 3086 12
Chattooga 2189 60
Cherokee 21812 292
Clarke 12515 131
Clay 184 3
Clayton 22644 418
Clinch 725 25
Cobb 58849 922
Coffee 4214 135
Colquitt 3476 74
Columbia 10818 159
Cook 1155 36
Coweta 8460 189
Crawford 520 17
Crisp 1407 53
Dade 1180 11
Dawson 2652 39
DeKalb 55850 887
Decatur 2117 54
Dodge 1075 55
Dooly 781 31
Dougherty 5423 275
Douglas 11559 169
Early 1001 42
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3704 63
Elbert 1515 57
Emanuel 1719 53
Evans 752 17
Fannin 2078 56
Fayette 6465 144
Floyd 9845 176
Forsyth 17349 170
Franklin 2312 41
Fulton 79340 1221
Gilmer 2436 70
Glascock 144 7
Glynn 6490 150
Gordon 6409 100
Grady 1508 46
Greene 1475 55
Gwinnett 84191 1016
Habersham 4609 144
Hall 24614 419
Hancock 829 60
Haralson 1693 34
Harris 2118 55
Hart 1693 36
Heard 614 15
Henry 18475 281
Houston 9817 185
Irwin 676 18
Jackson 8364 134
Jasper 666 18
Jeff Davis 1282 37
Jefferson 1558 59
Jenkins 718 39
Johnson 782 41
Jones 1564 52
Lamar 1303 44
Lanier 489 9
Laurens 3652 142
Lee 1578 50
Liberty 3231 59
Lincoln 505 24
Long 645 10
Lowndes 7622 136
Lumpkin 2733 61
Macon 601 23
Madison 2694 45
Marion 387 17
McDuffie 1626 39
McIntosh 673 14
Meriwether 1484 68
Miller 667 9
Mitchell 1505 73
Monroe 1846 85
Montgomery 707 21
Morgan 1176 22
Murray 4069 75
Muscogee 13805 377
Newton 7248 210
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23171 454
Oconee 2983 62
Oglethorpe 1171 28
Paulding 10467 162
Peach 1805 49
Pickens 2474 58
Pierce 1218 43
Pike 1031 24
Polk 3896 77
Pulaski 604 32
Putnam 1743 56
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1480 39
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19351 395
Rockdale 5827 146
Schley 208 4
Screven 808 21
Seminole 738 17
Spalding 3899 150
Stephens 2938 76
Stewart 778 23
Sumter 1785 91
Talbot 380 17
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1828 43
Taylor 504 22
Telfair 711 44
Terrell 556 43
Thomas 3501 112
Tift 3401 95
Toombs 2874 93
Towns 1063 42
Treutlen 622 23
Troup 5817 179
Turner 595 31
Twiggs 505 35
Union 1998 65
Unknown 2426 12
Upson 1778 104
Walker 6287 78
Walton 7869 227
Ware 2959 145
Warren 367 13
Washington 1592 57
Wayne 2673 73
Webster 102 4
Wheeler 456 21
White 2942 65
Whitfield 14645 225
Wilcox 473 29
Wilkes 667 20
Wilkinson 726 28
Worth 1169 59