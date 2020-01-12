x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,798 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/18-12/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/4-11/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36.
  • There have been 424,929 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,796 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,918.
  • There have been 35,063 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 239 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 116 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 1, there were 2,267 current hospitalizations – an increase of 70 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS: 

Fulton    37784    670

Gwinnett    37061    496

Cobb    26605    496

DeKalb    26174    438

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    17213    212

Hall    12541    195

Chatham    10681    203

Clayton    9883    195

Richmond    9569    196

Cherokee    9247    113

Henry    7743    130

Whitfield    7695    83

Bibb    7411    218

Muscogee    6958    188

Clarke    6725    54

Forsyth    6302    62

Columbia    5411    72

Lowndes    5241    94

Floyd    5090    77

Douglas    5028    82

Bartow    4544    101

Houston    4342    104

Glynn    4156    111

Carroll    4138    83

Paulding    4074    79

Coweta    3675    68

Dougherty    3451    199

Newton    3415    105

Troup    3316    116

Bulloch    3306    35

Barrow    3260    57

Jackson    3213    51

Gordon    3109    55

Walton    2913    77

Fayette    2742    61

Coffee    2652    72

Rockdale    2606    54

Walker    2599    50

Baldwin    2527    69

Habersham    2360    80

Tift    2323    67

Laurens    2234    108

Colquitt    2225    41

Effingham    2099    32

Catoosa    2084    29

Unknown    2074    2

Polk    2024    33

Chattahoochee    1998    1

Spalding    1955    73

Ware    1911    71

Murray    1790    23

Camden    1762    18

Thomas    1752    77

Toombs    1652    60

Stephens    1543    45

Liberty    1493    29

Wayne    1474    45

Bryan    1445    16

Decatur    1384    41

White    1319    28

Lumpkin    1286    19

Emanuel    1281    43

Appling    1234    38

Gilmer    1221    29

Franklin    1188    19

Chattooga    1140    31

Dawson    1138    11

Union    1089    35

Oconee    1056    35

Sumter    1043    69

Pickens    1042    13

Madison    1032    13

Tattnall    1017    19

Burke    1008    12

Fannin    998    30

Washington    984    20

Harris    961    28

Jefferson    955    38

Peach    950    28

Ben Hill    948    35

Upson    946    71

Elbert    930    18

Monroe    919    59

Grady    918    27

Putnam    908    30

Mitchell    896    48

Butts    895    45

Haralson    894    20

Jeff Davis    840    29

Lee    825    32

McDuffie    791    20

Cook    778    19

Banks    773    12

Jones    751    20

Hart    742    20

Pierce    741    26

Crisp    721    26

Dodge    716    37

Charlton    698    11

Bacon    663    20

Worth    650    35

Greene    646    26

Meriwether    638    19

Early    616    36

Brooks    600    26

Berrien    594    17

Rabun    593    11

Morgan    589    7

Candler    580    27

Stewart    575    17

Towns    563    21

Lamar    560    23

Bleckley    550    30

Brantley    550    18

Atkinson    527    9

Telfair    521    25

Evans    520    8

Hancock    515    46

Oglethorpe    503    13

Dade    496    7

Clinch    490    13

Jenkins    487    34

Seminole    481    12

Pike    472    12

Screven    469    11

Johnson    466    28

Dooly    424    18

Irwin    417    11

Wilkinson    413    18

Montgomery    393    9

Pulaski    382    24

Turner    378    24

Wheeler    371    18

Wilkes    370    7

McIntosh    363    8

Miller    357    2

Terrell    351    32

Randolph    347    30

Lanier    338    7

Treutlen    331    13

Long    319    5

Macon    296    15

Heard    291    7

Wilcox    290    25

Jasper    287    5

Lincoln    282    8

Taylor    281    13

Calhoun    275    11

Echols    264    2

Twiggs    252    14

Crawford    231    6

Marion    220    10

Talbot    201    8

Warren    187    6

Schley    127    2

Clay    126    3

Baker    107    6

Glascock    63    2

Webster    46    2

Quitman    44    1

Taliaferro    37    0

   

Related Articles