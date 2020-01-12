Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,798 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/18-12/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/4-11/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36.
- There have been 424,929 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,796 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,918.
- There have been 35,063 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 239 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 116 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 110.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 1, there were 2,267 current hospitalizations – an increase of 70 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 37784 670
Gwinnett 37061 496
Cobb 26605 496
DeKalb 26174 438
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17213 212
Hall 12541 195
Chatham 10681 203
Clayton 9883 195
Richmond 9569 196
Cherokee 9247 113
Henry 7743 130
Whitfield 7695 83
Bibb 7411 218
Muscogee 6958 188
Clarke 6725 54
Forsyth 6302 62
Columbia 5411 72
Lowndes 5241 94
Floyd 5090 77
Douglas 5028 82
Bartow 4544 101
Houston 4342 104
Glynn 4156 111
Carroll 4138 83
Paulding 4074 79
Coweta 3675 68
Dougherty 3451 199
Newton 3415 105
Troup 3316 116
Bulloch 3306 35
Barrow 3260 57
Jackson 3213 51
Gordon 3109 55
Walton 2913 77
Fayette 2742 61
Coffee 2652 72
Rockdale 2606 54
Walker 2599 50
Baldwin 2527 69
Habersham 2360 80
Tift 2323 67
Laurens 2234 108
Colquitt 2225 41
Effingham 2099 32
Catoosa 2084 29
Unknown 2074 2
Polk 2024 33
Chattahoochee 1998 1
Spalding 1955 73
Ware 1911 71
Murray 1790 23
Camden 1762 18
Thomas 1752 77
Toombs 1652 60
Stephens 1543 45
Liberty 1493 29
Wayne 1474 45
Bryan 1445 16
Decatur 1384 41
White 1319 28
Lumpkin 1286 19
Emanuel 1281 43
Appling 1234 38
Gilmer 1221 29
Franklin 1188 19
Chattooga 1140 31
Dawson 1138 11
Union 1089 35
Oconee 1056 35
Sumter 1043 69
Pickens 1042 13
Madison 1032 13
Tattnall 1017 19
Burke 1008 12
Fannin 998 30
Washington 984 20
Harris 961 28
Jefferson 955 38
Peach 950 28
Ben Hill 948 35
Upson 946 71
Elbert 930 18
Monroe 919 59
Grady 918 27
Putnam 908 30
Mitchell 896 48
Butts 895 45
Haralson 894 20
Jeff Davis 840 29
Lee 825 32
McDuffie 791 20
Cook 778 19
Banks 773 12
Jones 751 20
Hart 742 20
Pierce 741 26
Crisp 721 26
Dodge 716 37
Charlton 698 11
Bacon 663 20
Worth 650 35
Greene 646 26
Meriwether 638 19
Early 616 36
Brooks 600 26
Berrien 594 17
Rabun 593 11
Morgan 589 7
Candler 580 27
Stewart 575 17
Towns 563 21
Lamar 560 23
Bleckley 550 30
Brantley 550 18
Atkinson 527 9
Telfair 521 25
Evans 520 8
Hancock 515 46
Oglethorpe 503 13
Dade 496 7
Clinch 490 13
Jenkins 487 34
Seminole 481 12
Pike 472 12
Screven 469 11
Johnson 466 28
Dooly 424 18
Irwin 417 11
Wilkinson 413 18
Montgomery 393 9
Pulaski 382 24
Turner 378 24
Wheeler 371 18
Wilkes 370 7
McIntosh 363 8
Miller 357 2
Terrell 351 32
Randolph 347 30
Lanier 338 7
Treutlen 331 13
Long 319 5
Macon 296 15
Heard 291 7
Wilcox 290 25
Jasper 287 5
Lincoln 282 8
Taylor 281 13
Calhoun 275 11
Echols 264 2
Twiggs 252 14
Crawford 231 6
Marion 220 10
Talbot 201 8
Warren 187 6
Schley 127 2
Clay 126 3
Baker 107 6
Glascock 63 2
Webster 46 2
Quitman 44 1
Taliaferro 37 0