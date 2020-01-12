Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Dec. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,798 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 20 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/18-12/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/4-11/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.36.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 1, there were 2,267 current hospitalizations – an increase of 70 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 37784 670

Gwinnett 37061 496

Cobb 26605 496

DeKalb 26174 438

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 17213 212

Hall 12541 195

Chatham 10681 203

Clayton 9883 195

Richmond 9569 196

Cherokee 9247 113

Henry 7743 130

Whitfield 7695 83

Bibb 7411 218

Muscogee 6958 188

Clarke 6725 54

Forsyth 6302 62

Columbia 5411 72

Lowndes 5241 94

Floyd 5090 77

Douglas 5028 82

Bartow 4544 101

Houston 4342 104

Glynn 4156 111

Carroll 4138 83

Paulding 4074 79

Coweta 3675 68

Dougherty 3451 199

Newton 3415 105

Troup 3316 116

Bulloch 3306 35

Barrow 3260 57

Jackson 3213 51

Gordon 3109 55

Walton 2913 77

Fayette 2742 61

Coffee 2652 72

Rockdale 2606 54

Walker 2599 50

Baldwin 2527 69

Habersham 2360 80

Tift 2323 67

Laurens 2234 108

Colquitt 2225 41

Effingham 2099 32

Catoosa 2084 29

Unknown 2074 2

Polk 2024 33

Chattahoochee 1998 1

Spalding 1955 73

Ware 1911 71

Murray 1790 23

Camden 1762 18

Thomas 1752 77

Toombs 1652 60

Stephens 1543 45

Liberty 1493 29

Wayne 1474 45

Bryan 1445 16

Decatur 1384 41

White 1319 28

Lumpkin 1286 19

Emanuel 1281 43

Appling 1234 38

Gilmer 1221 29

Franklin 1188 19

Chattooga 1140 31

Dawson 1138 11

Union 1089 35

Oconee 1056 35

Sumter 1043 69

Pickens 1042 13

Madison 1032 13

Tattnall 1017 19

Burke 1008 12

Fannin 998 30

Washington 984 20

Harris 961 28

Jefferson 955 38

Peach 950 28

Ben Hill 948 35

Upson 946 71

Elbert 930 18

Monroe 919 59

Grady 918 27

Putnam 908 30

Mitchell 896 48

Butts 895 45

Haralson 894 20

Jeff Davis 840 29

Lee 825 32

McDuffie 791 20

Cook 778 19

Banks 773 12

Jones 751 20

Hart 742 20

Pierce 741 26

Crisp 721 26

Dodge 716 37

Charlton 698 11

Bacon 663 20

Worth 650 35

Greene 646 26

Meriwether 638 19

Early 616 36

Brooks 600 26

Berrien 594 17

Rabun 593 11

Morgan 589 7

Candler 580 27

Stewart 575 17

Towns 563 21

Lamar 560 23

Bleckley 550 30

Brantley 550 18

Atkinson 527 9

Telfair 521 25

Evans 520 8

Hancock 515 46

Oglethorpe 503 13

Dade 496 7

Clinch 490 13

Jenkins 487 34

Seminole 481 12

Pike 472 12

Screven 469 11

Johnson 466 28

Dooly 424 18

Irwin 417 11

Wilkinson 413 18

Montgomery 393 9

Pulaski 382 24

Turner 378 24

Wheeler 371 18

Wilkes 370 7

McIntosh 363 8

Miller 357 2

Terrell 351 32

Randolph 347 30

Lanier 338 7

Treutlen 331 13

Long 319 5

Macon 296 15

Heard 291 7

Wilcox 290 25

Jasper 287 5

Lincoln 282 8

Taylor 281 13

Calhoun 275 11

Echols 264 2

Twiggs 252 14

Crawford 231 6

Marion 220 10

Talbot 201 8

Warren 187 6

Schley 127 2

Clay 126 3

Baker 107 6

Glascock 63 2

Webster 46 2

Quitman 44 1