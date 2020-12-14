Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,218 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/1-12/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/17-11/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/1-12/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/17-11/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.93. There have been 479,340 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,296 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,086.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,443.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,296 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,086.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,443. There have been 37,737 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 2,962 current hospitalizations – an increase of 96 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton 42706 707

Gwinnett 42662 528

Cobb 30557 514

DeKalb 29831 462

Hall 14414 200

Chatham 11479 212

Clayton 11381 202

Richmond 11003 204

Cherokee 10486 116

Whitfield 9112 98

Henry 9030 136

Bibb 8139 229

Muscogee 7629 195

Clarke 7491 57

Forsyth 7447 68

Columbia 6188 81

Floyd 5777 92

Douglas 5735 95

Lowndes 5647 97

Bartow 5304 104

Houston 4880 104

Paulding 4759 87

Carroll 4649 90

Glynn 4351 118

Coweta 4202 72

Newton 3938 108

Jackson 3912 54

Barrow 3829 60

Dougherty 3646 200

Troup 3551 119

Walton 3499 81

Gordon 3482 55

Bulloch 3459 35

Fayette 3118 62

Walker 3066 53

Rockdale 3048 59

Coffee 2983 72

Habersham 2767 82

Baldwin 2658 71

Tift 2592 69

Catoosa 2513 34

Laurens 2397 113

Colquitt 2387 44

Effingham 2214 33

Polk 2177 38

Spalding 2177 80

Murray 2131 31

Chattahoochee 2100 1

Ware 1974 72

Camden 1954 18

Thomas 1943 78

Stephens 1780 47

Toombs 1759 61

Liberty 1631 30

White 1583 28

Wayne 1580 45

Bryan 1560 16

Lumpkin 1487 19

Decatur 1478 41

Gilmer 1378 29

Franklin 1351 21

Dawson 1331 11

Emanuel 1315 43

Chattooga 1304 36

Appling 1300 41

Madison 1265 16

Oconee 1219 35

Pickens 1217 14

Union 1195 39

Sumter 1153 69

Fannin 1127 31

Tattnall 1107 21

Ben Hill 1065 35

Burke 1063 13

Washington 1060 24

Harris 1049 28

Monroe 1039 59

Butts 1037 46

Haralson 1037 21

Peach 1034 29

Jefferson 1028 38

Elbert 1019 22

Putnam 991 30

Upson 991 71

Mitchell 979 49

Grady 961 27

Banks 929 13

Lee 902 32

Hart 883 20

McDuffie 878 21

Jeff Davis 876 30

Cook 858 19

Jones 841 23

Crisp 822 26

Rabun 779 14

Pierce 777 27

Dodge 761 40

Charlton 760 11

Greene 724 26

Worth 722 37

Meriwether 695 19

Bacon 694 20

Brooks 693 26

Berrien 658 19

Early 652 38

Morgan 650 7

Lamar 643 24

Towns 625 23

Dade 601 7

Brantley 592 18

Stewart 589 17

Candler 587 27

Bleckley 578 30

Oglethorpe 574 13

Atkinson 563 9

Telfair 540 30

Evans 537 8

Hancock 530 46

Pike 522 12

Seminole 510 12

Clinch 504 14

Jenkins 496 34

Johnson 491 29

Screven 486 11

Dooly 470 20

Irwin 457 11

Wilkinson 455 18

Montgomery 417 9

McIntosh 409 7

Turner 405 24

Pulaski 403 25

Wilkes 402 8

Terrell 401 33

Miller 376 2

Wheeler 375 18

Heard 365 8

Lanier 359 7

Long 356 5

Randolph 347 30

Treutlen 340 14

Jasper 334 5

Macon 329 15

Wilcox 320 25

Taylor 309 13

Calhoun 308 11

Lincoln 300 9

Echols 295 2

Twiggs 282 15

Crawford 271 7

Marion 223 10

Talbot 217 8

Warren 201 6

Schley 141 2

Clay 132 3

Baker 115 6

Glascock 69 2

Quitman 46 1

Webster 46 2

Taliaferro 43 0

