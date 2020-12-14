Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,218 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/1-12/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/17-11/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.93.
- There have been 479,340 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,296 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,086.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,443.
- There have been 37,737 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 2,962 current hospitalizations – an increase of 96 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Fulton 42706 707
Gwinnett 42662 528
Cobb 30557 514
DeKalb 29831 462
Hall 14414 200
Chatham 11479 212
Clayton 11381 202
Richmond 11003 204
Cherokee 10486 116
Whitfield 9112 98
Henry 9030 136
Bibb 8139 229
Muscogee 7629 195
Clarke 7491 57
Forsyth 7447 68
Columbia 6188 81
Floyd 5777 92
Douglas 5735 95
Lowndes 5647 97
Bartow 5304 104
Houston 4880 104
Paulding 4759 87
Carroll 4649 90
Glynn 4351 118
Coweta 4202 72
Newton 3938 108
Jackson 3912 54
Barrow 3829 60
Dougherty 3646 200
Troup 3551 119
Walton 3499 81
Gordon 3482 55
Bulloch 3459 35
Fayette 3118 62
Walker 3066 53
Rockdale 3048 59
Coffee 2983 72
Habersham 2767 82
Baldwin 2658 71
Tift 2592 69
Catoosa 2513 34
Laurens 2397 113
Colquitt 2387 44
Effingham 2214 33
Polk 2177 38
Spalding 2177 80
Murray 2131 31
Chattahoochee 2100 1
Ware 1974 72
Camden 1954 18
Thomas 1943 78
Stephens 1780 47
Toombs 1759 61
Liberty 1631 30
White 1583 28
Wayne 1580 45
Bryan 1560 16
Lumpkin 1487 19
Decatur 1478 41
Gilmer 1378 29
Franklin 1351 21
Dawson 1331 11
Emanuel 1315 43
Chattooga 1304 36
Appling 1300 41
Madison 1265 16
Oconee 1219 35
Pickens 1217 14
Union 1195 39
Sumter 1153 69
Fannin 1127 31
Tattnall 1107 21
Ben Hill 1065 35
Burke 1063 13
Washington 1060 24
Harris 1049 28
Monroe 1039 59
Butts 1037 46
Haralson 1037 21
Peach 1034 29
Jefferson 1028 38
Elbert 1019 22
Putnam 991 30
Upson 991 71
Mitchell 979 49
Grady 961 27
Banks 929 13
Lee 902 32
Hart 883 20
McDuffie 878 21
Jeff Davis 876 30
Cook 858 19
Jones 841 23
Crisp 822 26
Rabun 779 14
Pierce 777 27
Dodge 761 40
Charlton 760 11
Greene 724 26
Worth 722 37
Meriwether 695 19
Bacon 694 20
Brooks 693 26
Berrien 658 19
Early 652 38
Morgan 650 7
Lamar 643 24
Towns 625 23
Dade 601 7
Brantley 592 18
Stewart 589 17
Candler 587 27
Bleckley 578 30
Oglethorpe 574 13
Atkinson 563 9
Telfair 540 30
Evans 537 8
Hancock 530 46
Pike 522 12
Seminole 510 12
Clinch 504 14
Jenkins 496 34
Johnson 491 29
Screven 486 11
Dooly 470 20
Irwin 457 11
Wilkinson 455 18
Montgomery 417 9
McIntosh 409 7
Turner 405 24
Pulaski 403 25
Wilkes 402 8
Terrell 401 33
Miller 376 2
Wheeler 375 18
Heard 365 8
Lanier 359 7
Long 356 5
Randolph 347 30
Treutlen 340 14
Jasper 334 5
Macon 329 15
Wilcox 320 25
Taylor 309 13
Calhoun 308 11
Lincoln 300 9
Echols 295 2
Twiggs 282 15
Crawford 271 7
Marion 223 10
Talbot 217 8
Warren 201 6
Schley 141 2
Clay 132 3
Baker 115 6
Glascock 69 2
Quitman 46 1
Webster 46 2
Taliaferro 43 0
