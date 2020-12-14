Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 14

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,218 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/1-12/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/17-11/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.93.
  • There have been 479,340 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,296 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,086.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,443.
  • There have been 37,737 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 100 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 14, there were 2,962 current hospitalizations – an increase of 96 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton    42706    707

Gwinnett    42662    528

Cobb    30557    514

DeKalb    29831    462

Hall    14414    200

Chatham    11479    212

Clayton    11381    202

Richmond    11003    204

Cherokee    10486    116

Whitfield    9112    98

Henry    9030    136

Bibb    8139    229

Muscogee    7629    195

Clarke    7491    57

Forsyth    7447    68

Columbia    6188    81

Floyd    5777    92

Douglas    5735    95

Lowndes    5647    97

Bartow    5304    104

Houston    4880    104

Paulding    4759    87

Carroll    4649    90

Glynn    4351    118

Coweta    4202    72

Newton    3938    108

Jackson    3912    54

Barrow    3829    60

Dougherty    3646    200

Troup    3551    119

Walton    3499    81

Gordon    3482    55

Bulloch    3459    35

Fayette    3118    62

Walker    3066    53

Rockdale    3048    59

Coffee    2983    72

Habersham    2767    82

Baldwin    2658    71

Tift    2592    69

Catoosa    2513    34

Laurens    2397    113

Colquitt    2387    44

Effingham    2214    33

Polk    2177    38

Spalding    2177    80

Murray    2131    31

Chattahoochee    2100    1

Ware    1974    72

Camden    1954    18

Thomas    1943    78

Stephens    1780    47

Toombs    1759    61

Liberty    1631    30

White    1583    28

Wayne    1580    45

Bryan    1560    16

Lumpkin    1487    19

Decatur    1478    41

Gilmer    1378    29

Franklin    1351    21

Dawson    1331    11

Emanuel    1315    43

Chattooga    1304    36

Appling    1300    41

Madison    1265    16

Oconee    1219    35

Pickens    1217    14

Union    1195    39

Sumter    1153    69

Fannin    1127    31

Tattnall    1107    21

Ben Hill    1065    35

Burke    1063    13

Washington    1060    24

Harris    1049    28

Monroe    1039    59

Butts    1037    46

Haralson    1037    21

Peach    1034    29

Jefferson    1028    38

Elbert    1019    22

Putnam    991    30

Upson    991    71

Mitchell    979    49

Grady    961    27

Banks    929    13

Lee    902    32

Hart    883    20

McDuffie    878    21

Jeff Davis    876    30

Cook    858    19

Jones    841    23

Crisp    822    26

Rabun    779    14

Pierce    777    27

Dodge    761    40

Charlton    760    11

Greene    724    26

Worth    722    37

Meriwether    695    19

Bacon    694    20

Brooks    693    26

Berrien    658    19

Early    652    38

Morgan    650    7

Lamar    643    24

Towns    625    23

Dade    601    7

Brantley    592    18

Stewart    589    17

Candler    587    27

Bleckley    578    30

Oglethorpe    574    13

Atkinson    563    9

Telfair    540    30

Evans    537    8

Hancock    530    46

Pike    522    12

Seminole    510    12

Clinch    504    14

Jenkins    496    34

Johnson    491    29

Screven    486    11

Dooly    470    20

Irwin    457    11

Wilkinson    455    18

Montgomery    417    9

McIntosh    409    7

Turner    405    24

Pulaski    403    25

Wilkes    402    8

Terrell    401    33

Miller    376    2

Wheeler    375    18

Heard    365    8

Lanier    359    7

Long    356    5

Randolph    347    30

Treutlen    340    14

Jasper    334    5

Macon    329    15

Wilcox    320    25

Taylor    309    13

Calhoun    308    11

Lincoln    300    9

Echols    295    2

Twiggs    282    15

Crawford    271    7

Marion    223    10

Talbot    217    8

Warren    201    6

Schley    141    2

Clay    132    3

Baker    115    6

Glascock    69    2

Quitman    46    1

Webster    46    2

Taliaferro    43    0

