Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday Dec. 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,302 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/3-12/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/19-12/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.

in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/3-12/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/19-12/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21. There have been 488,338 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,186 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,239.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,500.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,186 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,239.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,500. There have been 38,418 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.50.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.50. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 16, there were 3,221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 253 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Editor's note: The DPH said there was a technical issue affecting the hospital dashboard that supplies the current patient data. They are working to fix the problem. In the meantime, DPH supplied 11Alive with the current number of COVID-19 positive hospital patients, which is provided above.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1307 41

Atkinson 565 9

Bacon 704 20

Baker 115 6

Baldwin 2680 71

Banks 965 14

Barrow 3936 60

Bartow 5437 104

Ben Hill 1091 35

Berrien 675 19

Bibb 8266 230

Bleckley 589 30

Brantley 598 18

Brooks 704 26

Bryan 1586 17

Bulloch 3486 35

Burke 1074 14

Butts 1063 46

Calhoun 313 11

Camden 1976 18

Candler 589 27

Carroll 4723 90

Catoosa 2631 34

Charlton 768 11

Chatham 11645 216

Chattahoochee 2113 1

Chattooga 1331 37

Cherokee 10693 118

Clarke 7624 57

Clay 137 3

Clayton 11578 203

Clinch 506 14

Cobb 31149 523

Coffee 3013 73

Colquitt 2394 44

Columbia 6252 83

Cook 878 20

Coweta 4302 73

Crawford 279 7

Crisp 857 26

Dade 613 7

Dawson 1360 11

DeKalb 30392 465

Decatur 1492 42

Dodge 768 41

Dooly 484 20

Dougherty 3687 200

Douglas 5863 95

Early 655 38

Echols 299 2

Effingham 2240 33

Elbert 1047 24

Emanuel 1321 44

Evans 546 8

Fannin 1155 32

Fayette 3158 64

Floyd 5893 97

Forsyth 7657 71

Franklin 1375 21

Fulton 43693 709

Gilmer 1397 29

Glascock 73 2

Glynn 4393 120

Gordon 3553 55

Grady 967 27

Greene 745 26

Gwinnett 43671 531

Habersham 2898 82

Hall 14848 202

Hancock 534 46

Haralson 1056 22

Harris 1071 28

Hart 906 20

Heard 370 8

Henry 9190 137

Houston 4984 104

Irwin 473 11

Jackson 4031 56

Jasper 339 5

Jeff Davis 887 30

Jefferson 1039 38

Jenkins 497 34

Johnson 498 29

Jones 854 23

Lamar 657 24

Lanier 363 7

Laurens 2426 113

Lee 917 32

Liberty 1639 30

Lincoln 302 9

Long 356 5

Lowndes 5694 97

Lumpkin 1529 19

Macon 330 15

Madison 1306 15

Marion 232 10

McDuffie 885 21

McIntosh 413 7

Meriwether 709 19

Miller 380 2

Mitchell 991 49

Monroe 1060 59

Montgomery 423 9

Morgan 664 7

Murray 2185 35

Muscogee 7746 195

Newton 4005 110

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19175 233

Oconee 1261 35

Oglethorpe 586 13

Paulding 4895 87

Peach 1047 29

Pickens 1241 14

Pierce 785 27

Pike 532 12

Polk 2197 39

Pulaski 406 25

Putnam 1014 30

Quitman 46 1

Rabun 803 14

Randolph 348 30

Richmond 11144 209

Rockdale 3092 59

Schley 142 2

Screven 489 11

Seminole 518 12

Spalding 2212 80

Stephens 1836 47

Stewart 590 17

Sumter 1177 70

Talbot 218 8

Taliaferro 42 0

Tattnall 1122 21

Taylor 315 13

Telfair 548 31

Terrell 407 33

Thomas 1993 78

Tift 2630 69

Toombs 1786 61

Towns 631 23

Treutlen 345 14

Troup 3601 120

Turner 425 24

Twiggs 288 15

Union 1210 39

Unknown 2580 3

Upson 1003 72

Walker 3176 53

Walton 3595 82

Ware 1992 72

Warren 203 6

Washington 1071 24

Wayne 1596 45

Webster 48 2

Wheeler 377 18

White 1630 28

Whitfield 9262 102

Wilcox 324 25

Wilkes 406 8

Wilkinson 460 18