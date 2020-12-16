Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday Dec. 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,302 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/3-12/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/19-12/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.
- There have been 488,338 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,186 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,239.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,500.
- There have been 38,418 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 16, there were 3,221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 253 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Editor's note: The DPH said there was a technical issue affecting the hospital dashboard that supplies the current patient data. They are working to fix the problem. In the meantime, DPH supplied 11Alive with the current number of COVID-19 positive hospital patients, which is provided above.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1307 41
Atkinson 565 9
Bacon 704 20
Baker 115 6
Baldwin 2680 71
Banks 965 14
Barrow 3936 60
Bartow 5437 104
Ben Hill 1091 35
Berrien 675 19
Bibb 8266 230
Bleckley 589 30
Brantley 598 18
Brooks 704 26
Bryan 1586 17
Bulloch 3486 35
Burke 1074 14
Butts 1063 46
Calhoun 313 11
Camden 1976 18
Candler 589 27
Carroll 4723 90
Catoosa 2631 34
Charlton 768 11
Chatham 11645 216
Chattahoochee 2113 1
Chattooga 1331 37
Cherokee 10693 118
Clarke 7624 57
Clay 137 3
Clayton 11578 203
Clinch 506 14
Cobb 31149 523
Coffee 3013 73
Colquitt 2394 44
Columbia 6252 83
Cook 878 20
Coweta 4302 73
Crawford 279 7
Crisp 857 26
Dade 613 7
Dawson 1360 11
DeKalb 30392 465
Decatur 1492 42
Dodge 768 41
Dooly 484 20
Dougherty 3687 200
Douglas 5863 95
Early 655 38
Echols 299 2
Effingham 2240 33
Elbert 1047 24
Emanuel 1321 44
Evans 546 8
Fannin 1155 32
Fayette 3158 64
Floyd 5893 97
Forsyth 7657 71
Franklin 1375 21
Fulton 43693 709
Gilmer 1397 29
Glascock 73 2
Glynn 4393 120
Gordon 3553 55
Grady 967 27
Greene 745 26
Gwinnett 43671 531
Habersham 2898 82
Hall 14848 202
Hancock 534 46
Haralson 1056 22
Harris 1071 28
Hart 906 20
Heard 370 8
Henry 9190 137
Houston 4984 104
Irwin 473 11
Jackson 4031 56
Jasper 339 5
Jeff Davis 887 30
Jefferson 1039 38
Jenkins 497 34
Johnson 498 29
Jones 854 23
Lamar 657 24
Lanier 363 7
Laurens 2426 113
Lee 917 32
Liberty 1639 30
Lincoln 302 9
Long 356 5
Lowndes 5694 97
Lumpkin 1529 19
Macon 330 15
Madison 1306 15
Marion 232 10
McDuffie 885 21
McIntosh 413 7
Meriwether 709 19
Miller 380 2
Mitchell 991 49
Monroe 1060 59
Montgomery 423 9
Morgan 664 7
Murray 2185 35
Muscogee 7746 195
Newton 4005 110
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19175 233
Oconee 1261 35
Oglethorpe 586 13
Paulding 4895 87
Peach 1047 29
Pickens 1241 14
Pierce 785 27
Pike 532 12
Polk 2197 39
Pulaski 406 25
Putnam 1014 30
Quitman 46 1
Rabun 803 14
Randolph 348 30
Richmond 11144 209
Rockdale 3092 59
Schley 142 2
Screven 489 11
Seminole 518 12
Spalding 2212 80
Stephens 1836 47
Stewart 590 17
Sumter 1177 70
Talbot 218 8
Taliaferro 42 0
Tattnall 1122 21
Taylor 315 13
Telfair 548 31
Terrell 407 33
Thomas 1993 78
Tift 2630 69
Toombs 1786 61
Towns 631 23
Treutlen 345 14
Troup 3601 120
Turner 425 24
Twiggs 288 15
Union 1210 39
Unknown 2580 3
Upson 1003 72
Walker 3176 53
Walton 3595 82
Ware 1992 72
Warren 203 6
Washington 1071 24
Wayne 1596 45
Webster 48 2
Wheeler 377 18
White 1630 28
Whitfield 9262 102
Wilcox 324 25
Wilkes 406 8
Wilkinson 460 18
Worth 742 37