Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday Dec. 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,302 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/3-12/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/19-12/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.
  • There have been 488,338 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,186 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,239.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,500.
  • There have been 38,418 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 307 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 16, there were 3,221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 253 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Editor's note: The DPH said there was a technical issue affecting the hospital dashboard that supplies the current patient data. They are working to fix the problem. In the meantime, DPH supplied 11Alive with the current number of COVID-19 positive hospital patients, which is provided above. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1307    41

Atkinson    565    9

Bacon    704    20

Baker    115    6

Baldwin    2680    71

Banks    965    14

Barrow    3936    60

Bartow    5437    104

Ben Hill    1091    35

Berrien    675    19

Bibb    8266    230

Bleckley    589    30

Brantley    598    18

Brooks    704    26

Bryan    1586    17

Bulloch    3486    35

Burke    1074    14

Butts    1063    46

Calhoun    313    11

Camden    1976    18

Candler    589    27

Carroll    4723    90

Catoosa    2631    34

Charlton    768    11

Chatham    11645    216

Chattahoochee    2113    1

Chattooga    1331    37

Cherokee    10693    118

Clarke    7624    57

Clay    137    3

Clayton    11578    203

Clinch    506    14

Cobb    31149    523

Coffee    3013    73

Colquitt    2394    44

Columbia    6252    83

Cook    878    20

Coweta    4302    73

Crawford    279    7

Crisp    857    26

Dade    613    7

Dawson    1360    11

DeKalb    30392    465

Decatur    1492    42

Dodge    768    41

Dooly    484    20

Dougherty    3687    200

Douglas    5863    95

Early    655    38

Echols    299    2

Effingham    2240    33

Elbert    1047    24

Emanuel    1321    44

Evans    546    8

Fannin    1155    32

Fayette    3158    64

Floyd    5893    97

Forsyth    7657    71

Franklin    1375    21

Fulton    43693    709

Gilmer    1397    29

Glascock    73    2

Glynn    4393    120

Gordon    3553    55

Grady    967    27

Greene    745    26

Gwinnett    43671    531

Habersham    2898    82

Hall    14848    202

Hancock    534    46

Haralson    1056    22

Harris    1071    28

Hart    906    20

Heard    370    8

Henry    9190    137

Houston    4984    104

Irwin    473    11

Jackson    4031    56

Jasper    339    5

Jeff Davis    887    30

Jefferson    1039    38

Jenkins    497    34

Johnson    498    29

Jones    854    23

Lamar    657    24

Lanier    363    7

Laurens    2426    113

Lee    917    32

Liberty    1639    30

Lincoln    302    9

Long    356    5

Lowndes    5694    97

Lumpkin    1529    19

Macon    330    15

Madison    1306    15

Marion    232    10

McDuffie    885    21

McIntosh    413    7

Meriwether    709    19

Miller    380    2

Mitchell    991    49

Monroe    1060    59

Montgomery    423    9

Morgan    664    7

Murray    2185    35

Muscogee    7746    195

Newton    4005    110

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    19175    233

Oconee    1261    35

Oglethorpe    586    13

Paulding    4895    87

Peach    1047    29

Pickens    1241    14

Pierce    785    27

Pike    532    12

Polk    2197    39

Pulaski    406    25

Putnam    1014    30

Quitman    46    1

Rabun    803    14

Randolph    348    30

Richmond    11144    209

Rockdale    3092    59

Schley    142    2

Screven    489    11

Seminole    518    12

Spalding    2212    80

Stephens    1836    47

Stewart    590    17

Sumter    1177    70

Talbot    218    8

Taliaferro    42    0

Tattnall    1122    21

Taylor    315    13

Telfair    548    31

Terrell    407    33

Thomas    1993    78

Tift    2630    69

Toombs    1786    61

Towns    631    23

Treutlen    345    14

Troup    3601    120

Turner    425    24

Twiggs    288    15

Union    1210    39

Unknown    2580    3

Upson    1003    72

Walker    3176    53

Walton    3595    82

Ware    1992    72

Warren    203    6

Washington    1071    24

Wayne    1596    45

Webster    48    2

Wheeler    377    18

White    1630    28

Whitfield    9262    102

Wilcox    324    25

Wilkes    406    8

Wilkinson    460    18

Worth    742    37

