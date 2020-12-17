Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday Dec. 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/4-12/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/20-12/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.14.

This is the second highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Georgia.

There have been 38,718 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 300 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.07.

According to Georgia health officials, as of Dec. 16, there were 3, 221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 253 hospitalizations from the previous day. Editor's note: The number above for current hospitalizations reflects the data from Wednesday. Dec. 16. The DPH said on Wednesday there was a technical issue affecting the hospital dashboard that supplies the current patient data. They were working to fix the problem. On Wednesday, DPH told 11Alive the number of COVID-19 positive hospital patients. We will update this story when we receive the data for Dec. 17.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1322 41

Atkinson 568 9

Bacon 706 20

Baker 116 6

Baldwin 2691 70

Banks 980 16

Barrow 4006 61

Bartow 5530 105

Ben Hill 1095 36

Berrien 685 19

Bibb 8335 230

Bleckley 592 30

Brantley 602 18

Brooks 706 26

Bryan 1599 17

Bulloch 3496 35

Burke 1081 14

Butts 1098 46

Calhoun 313 11

Camden 1998 18

Candler 589 28

Carroll 4754 89

Catoosa 2705 34

Charlton 769 11

Chatham 11718 217

Chattahoochee 2128 1

Chattooga 1357 38

Cherokee 10827 119

Clarke 7686 58

Clay 137 3

Clayton 11715 205

Clinch 511 14

Cobb 31565 525

Coffee 3038 73

Colquitt 2409 44

Columbia 6330 83

Cook 891 20

Coweta 4362 72

Crawford 282 7

Crisp 875 26

Dade 621 7

Dawson 1384 12

DeKalb 30716 466

Decatur 1497 42

Dodge 776 41

Dooly 488 20

Dougherty 3711 200

Douglas 5923 95

Early 659 39

Echols 299 2

Effingham 2243 33

Elbert 1058 24

Emanuel 1323 43

Evans 548 8

Fannin 1162 33

Fayette 3196 65

Floyd 5972 97

Forsyth 7767 71

Franklin 1404 21

Fulton 44255 714

Gilmer 1412 30

Glascock 76 3

Glynn 4407 120

Gordon 3599 55

Grady 976 27

Greene 758 26

Gwinnett 44202 533

Habersham 2952 82

Hall 15016 204

Hancock 536 46

Haralson 1072 23

Harris 1091 28

Hart 926 20

Heard 377 9

Henry 9320 138

Houston 5073 105

Irwin 477 11

Jackson 4124 56

Jasper 346 5

Jeff Davis 893 30

Jefferson 1055 38

Jenkins 500 34

Johnson 501 29

Jones 863 23

Lamar 676 24

Lanier 366 7

Laurens 2438 113

Lee 929 32

Liberty 1648 30

Lincoln 303 9

Long 362 5

Lowndes 5714 97

Lumpkin 1575 19

Macon 333 15

Madison 1337 15

Marion 234 10

McDuffie 891 21

McIntosh 416 7

Meriwether 717 19

Miller 382 2

Mitchell 994 49

Monroe 1071 59

Montgomery 425 9

Morgan 675 7

Murray 2215 36

Muscogee 7832 195

Newton 4044 110

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19344 238

Oconee 1290 35

Oglethorpe 605 13

Paulding 4980 93

Peach 1054 29

Pickens 1268 14

Pierce 799 27

Pike 549 12

Polk 2224 39

Pulaski 412 25

Putnam 1030 30

Quitman 47 1

Rabun 818 15

Randolph 349 30

Richmond 11279 210

Rockdale 3135 60

Schley 143 2

Screven 489 11

Seminole 522 12

Spalding 2273 81

Stephens 1871 48

Stewart 597 17

Sumter 1180 70

Talbot 222 9

Taliaferro 43 0

Tattnall 1128 22

Taylor 316 13

Telfair 552 31

Terrell 410 33

Thomas 2021 78

Tift 2662 69

Toombs 1817 61

Towns 640 23

Treutlen 353 15

Troup 3645 120

Turner 427 24

Twiggs 294 15

Union 1219 39

Unknown 2622 3

Upson 1013 72

Walker 3233 53

Walton 3636 82

Ware 2005 72

Warren 203 6

Washington 1074 24

Wayne 1611 45

Webster 49 2

Wheeler 378 18

White 1668 30

Whitfield 9424 106

Wilcox 329 25

Wilkes 410 8

Wilkinson 466 18