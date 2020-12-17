x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday Dec. 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/4-12/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/20-12/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.14.
  • There have been 494,173 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,835 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,344.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,622.

This is the second highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Georgia.

  • There have been 38,718 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 300 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia health officials, as of Dec. 16, there were 3, 221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 253 hospitalizations from the previous day. Editor's note:  The number above for current hospitalizations reflects the data from Wednesday. Dec. 16. The DPH said on Wednesday there was a technical issue affecting the hospital dashboard that supplies the current patient data. They were working to fix the problem. On Wednesday, DPH told 11Alive the number of COVID-19 positive hospital patients. We will update this story when we receive the data for Dec. 17.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1322    41

Atkinson    568    9

Bacon    706    20

Baker    116    6

Baldwin    2691    70

Banks    980    16

Barrow    4006    61

Bartow    5530    105

Ben Hill    1095    36

Berrien    685    19

Bibb    8335    230

Bleckley    592    30

Brantley    602    18

Brooks    706    26

Bryan    1599    17

Bulloch    3496    35

Burke    1081    14

Butts    1098    46

Calhoun    313    11

Camden    1998    18

Candler    589    28

Carroll    4754    89

Catoosa    2705    34

Charlton    769    11

Chatham    11718    217

Chattahoochee    2128    1

Chattooga    1357    38

Cherokee    10827    119

Clarke    7686    58

Clay    137    3

Clayton    11715    205

Clinch    511    14

Cobb    31565    525

Coffee    3038    73

Colquitt    2409    44

Columbia    6330    83

Cook    891    20

Coweta    4362    72

Crawford    282    7

Crisp    875    26

Dade    621    7

Dawson    1384    12

DeKalb    30716    466

Decatur    1497    42

Dodge    776    41

Dooly    488    20

Dougherty    3711    200

Douglas    5923    95

Early    659    39

Echols    299    2

Effingham    2243    33

Elbert    1058    24

Emanuel    1323    43

Evans    548    8

Fannin    1162    33

Fayette    3196    65

Floyd    5972    97

Forsyth    7767    71

Franklin    1404    21

Fulton    44255    714

Gilmer    1412    30

Glascock    76    3

Glynn    4407    120

Gordon    3599    55

Grady    976    27

Greene    758    26

Gwinnett    44202    533

Habersham    2952    82

Hall    15016    204

Hancock    536    46

Haralson    1072    23

Harris    1091    28

Hart    926    20

Heard    377    9

Henry    9320    138

Houston    5073    105

Irwin    477    11

Jackson    4124    56

Jasper    346    5

Jeff Davis    893    30

Jefferson    1055    38

Jenkins    500    34

Johnson    501    29

Jones    863    23

Lamar    676    24

Lanier    366    7

Laurens    2438    113

Lee    929    32

Liberty    1648    30

Lincoln    303    9

Long    362    5

Lowndes    5714    97

Lumpkin    1575    19

Macon    333    15

Madison    1337    15

Marion    234    10

McDuffie    891    21

McIntosh    416    7

Meriwether    717    19

Miller    382    2

Mitchell    994    49

Monroe    1071    59

Montgomery    425    9

Morgan    675    7

Murray    2215    36

Muscogee    7832    195

Newton    4044    110

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    19344    238

Oconee    1290    35

Oglethorpe    605    13

Paulding    4980    93

Peach    1054    29

Pickens    1268    14

Pierce    799    27

Pike    549    12

Polk    2224    39

Pulaski    412    25

Putnam    1030    30

Quitman    47    1

Rabun    818    15

Randolph    349    30

Richmond    11279    210

Rockdale    3135    60

Schley    143    2

Screven    489    11

Seminole    522    12

Spalding    2273    81

Stephens    1871    48

Stewart    597    17

Sumter    1180    70

Talbot    222    9

Taliaferro    43    0

Tattnall    1128    22

Taylor    316    13

Telfair    552    31

Terrell    410    33

Thomas    2021    78

Tift    2662    69

Toombs    1817    61

Towns    640    23

Treutlen    353    15

Troup    3645    120

Turner    427    24

Twiggs    294    15

Union    1219    39

Unknown    2622    3

Upson    1013    72

Walker    3233    53

Walton    3636    82

Ware    2005    72

Warren    203    6

Washington    1074    24

Wayne    1611    45

Webster    49    2

Wheeler    378    18

White    1668    30

Whitfield    9424    106

Wilcox    329    25

Wilkes    410    8

Wilkinson    466    18

Worth    747    37

Related Articles