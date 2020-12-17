Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday Dec. 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/4-12/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/20-12/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.14.
- There have been 494,173 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,835 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,344.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,622.
This is the second highest number of new cases reported in a single day in Georgia.
- There have been 38,718 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 300 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia health officials, as of Dec. 16, there were 3, 221 current hospitalizations – an increase of 253 hospitalizations from the previous day. Editor's note: The number above for current hospitalizations reflects the data from Wednesday. Dec. 16. The DPH said on Wednesday there was a technical issue affecting the hospital dashboard that supplies the current patient data. They were working to fix the problem. On Wednesday, DPH told 11Alive the number of COVID-19 positive hospital patients. We will update this story when we receive the data for Dec. 17.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1322 41
Atkinson 568 9
Bacon 706 20
Baker 116 6
Baldwin 2691 70
Banks 980 16
Barrow 4006 61
Bartow 5530 105
Ben Hill 1095 36
Berrien 685 19
Bibb 8335 230
Bleckley 592 30
Brantley 602 18
Brooks 706 26
Bryan 1599 17
Bulloch 3496 35
Burke 1081 14
Butts 1098 46
Calhoun 313 11
Camden 1998 18
Candler 589 28
Carroll 4754 89
Catoosa 2705 34
Charlton 769 11
Chatham 11718 217
Chattahoochee 2128 1
Chattooga 1357 38
Cherokee 10827 119
Clarke 7686 58
Clay 137 3
Clayton 11715 205
Clinch 511 14
Cobb 31565 525
Coffee 3038 73
Colquitt 2409 44
Columbia 6330 83
Cook 891 20
Coweta 4362 72
Crawford 282 7
Crisp 875 26
Dade 621 7
Dawson 1384 12
DeKalb 30716 466
Decatur 1497 42
Dodge 776 41
Dooly 488 20
Dougherty 3711 200
Douglas 5923 95
Early 659 39
Echols 299 2
Effingham 2243 33
Elbert 1058 24
Emanuel 1323 43
Evans 548 8
Fannin 1162 33
Fayette 3196 65
Floyd 5972 97
Forsyth 7767 71
Franklin 1404 21
Fulton 44255 714
Gilmer 1412 30
Glascock 76 3
Glynn 4407 120
Gordon 3599 55
Grady 976 27
Greene 758 26
Gwinnett 44202 533
Habersham 2952 82
Hall 15016 204
Hancock 536 46
Haralson 1072 23
Harris 1091 28
Hart 926 20
Heard 377 9
Henry 9320 138
Houston 5073 105
Irwin 477 11
Jackson 4124 56
Jasper 346 5
Jeff Davis 893 30
Jefferson 1055 38
Jenkins 500 34
Johnson 501 29
Jones 863 23
Lamar 676 24
Lanier 366 7
Laurens 2438 113
Lee 929 32
Liberty 1648 30
Lincoln 303 9
Long 362 5
Lowndes 5714 97
Lumpkin 1575 19
Macon 333 15
Madison 1337 15
Marion 234 10
McDuffie 891 21
McIntosh 416 7
Meriwether 717 19
Miller 382 2
Mitchell 994 49
Monroe 1071 59
Montgomery 425 9
Morgan 675 7
Murray 2215 36
Muscogee 7832 195
Newton 4044 110
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 19344 238
Oconee 1290 35
Oglethorpe 605 13
Paulding 4980 93
Peach 1054 29
Pickens 1268 14
Pierce 799 27
Pike 549 12
Polk 2224 39
Pulaski 412 25
Putnam 1030 30
Quitman 47 1
Rabun 818 15
Randolph 349 30
Richmond 11279 210
Rockdale 3135 60
Schley 143 2
Screven 489 11
Seminole 522 12
Spalding 2273 81
Stephens 1871 48
Stewart 597 17
Sumter 1180 70
Talbot 222 9
Taliaferro 43 0
Tattnall 1128 22
Taylor 316 13
Telfair 552 31
Terrell 410 33
Thomas 2021 78
Tift 2662 69
Toombs 1817 61
Towns 640 23
Treutlen 353 15
Troup 3645 120
Turner 427 24
Twiggs 294 15
Union 1219 39
Unknown 2622 3
Upson 1013 72
Walker 3233 53
Walton 3636 82
Ware 2005 72
Warren 203 6
Washington 1074 24
Wayne 1611 45
Webster 49 2
Wheeler 378 18
White 1668 30
Whitfield 9424 106
Wilcox 329 25
Wilkes 410 8
Wilkinson 466 18
Worth 747 37