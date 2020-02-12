Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,830 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/19-12/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.0 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/5-11/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.14.
- There have been 428,980 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,051 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,500.0 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,966.
- There have been 35,326 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 263 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 2, there were 2,273 current hospitalizations – an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 38101 671
Gwinnett 37488 501
Cobb 26906 499
DeKalb 26451 440
Hall 12657 196
Chatham 10755 203
Clayton 9970 195
Richmond 9638 197
Cherokee 9346 113
Henry 7837 130
Whitfield 7760 83
Bibb 7462 219
Muscogee 7008 188
Clarke 6803 55
Forsyth 6406 63
Columbia 5454 72
Lowndes 5279 94
Floyd 5138 77
Douglas 5070 82
Bartow 4600 101
Houston 4375 104
Glynn 4179 111
Carroll 4159 84
Paulding 4146 81
Coweta 3711 69
Dougherty 3460 199
Newton 3437 105
Troup 3345 116
Bulloch 3316 35
Barrow 3296 57
Jackson 3249 51
Gordon 3130 55
Walton 2952 78
Fayette 2763 61
Coffee 2683 72
Rockdale 2628 55
Walker 2625 51
Baldwin 2538 69
Habersham 2391 80
Tift 2353 67
Colquitt 2247 41
Laurens 2246 108
Catoosa 2116 29
Effingham 2110 32
Polk 2037 33
Chattahoochee 1999 1
Spalding 1971 74
Ware 1914 72
Murray 1823 23
Camden 1784 18
Thomas 1767 77
Toombs 1656 60
Stephens 1567 45
Liberty 1498 29
Wayne 1478 45
Bryan 1450 16
Decatur 1393 41
White 1336 28
Lumpkin 1295 19
Emanuel 1284 43
Appling 1239 39
Gilmer 1233 29
Franklin 1206 19
Dawson 1151 11
Chattooga 1149 31
Union 1100 35
Oconee 1068 35
Madison 1052 13
Pickens 1049 14
Sumter 1048 69
Tattnall 1022 19
Burke 1012 12
Fannin 1004 31
Washington 993 20
Harris 969 28
Jefferson 962 38
Peach 957 28
Ben Hill 949 35
Upson 949 71
Elbert 935 19
Monroe 923 59
Grady 922 27
Putnam 917 30
Mitchell 910 48
Butts 901 45
Haralson 900 20
Jeff Davis 840 29
Lee 829 32
McDuffie 794 21
Cook 789 19
Banks 781 12
Jones 764 20
Hart 749 20
Pierce 743 26
Crisp 724 26
Dodge 717 38
Charlton 700 11
Bacon 664 20
Worth 656 35
Greene 650 26
Meriwether 645 19
Brooks 620 26
Early 618 36
Rabun 610 11
Berrien 604 17
Morgan 591 7
Candler 580 27
Stewart 575 17
Towns 570 21
Lamar 564 23
Brantley 553 18
Bleckley 551 30
Atkinson 532 9
Telfair 521 25
Evans 520 8
Hancock 515 46
Oglethorpe 510 13
Dade 499 7
Clinch 493 13
Jenkins 487 34
Seminole 484 12
Pike 472 12
Screven 469 11
Johnson 466 28
Dooly 424 18
Irwin 419 11
Wilkinson 416 18
Montgomery 397 9
Pulaski 383 24
Turner 381 24
Wilkes 372 7
Wheeler 369 18
McIntosh 365 8
Miller 358 2
Terrell 353 32
Randolph 347 30
Lanier 343 7
Treutlen 331 13
Long 324 5
Heard 305 7
Macon 297 15
Wilcox 291 25
Jasper 290 5
Lincoln 283 8
Taylor 282 13
Calhoun 279 11
Echols 274 2
Twiggs 253 14
Crawford 233 6
Marion 221 10
Talbot 203 8
Warren 187 6
Schley 130 2
Clay 126 3
Baker 108 6
Glascock 63 2
Webster 46 2
Quitman 44 1
Taliaferro 38 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.