Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,830 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/19-12/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.0 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/5-11/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.14.

in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/19-12/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.0 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/5-11/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.14. There have been 428,980 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,051 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,500.0 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,966.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,051 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,500.0 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,966. There have been 35,326 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 263 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 263 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 2, there were 2,273 current hospitalizations – an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 38101 671

Gwinnett 37488 501

Cobb 26906 499

DeKalb 26451 440

Hall 12657 196

Chatham 10755 203

Clayton 9970 195

Richmond 9638 197

Cherokee 9346 113

Henry 7837 130

Whitfield 7760 83

Bibb 7462 219

Muscogee 7008 188

Clarke 6803 55

Forsyth 6406 63

Columbia 5454 72

Lowndes 5279 94

Floyd 5138 77

Douglas 5070 82

Bartow 4600 101

Houston 4375 104

Glynn 4179 111

Carroll 4159 84

Paulding 4146 81

Coweta 3711 69

Dougherty 3460 199

Newton 3437 105

Troup 3345 116

Bulloch 3316 35

Barrow 3296 57

Jackson 3249 51

Gordon 3130 55

Walton 2952 78

Fayette 2763 61

Coffee 2683 72

Rockdale 2628 55

Walker 2625 51

Baldwin 2538 69

Habersham 2391 80

Tift 2353 67

Colquitt 2247 41

Laurens 2246 108

Catoosa 2116 29

Effingham 2110 32

Polk 2037 33

Chattahoochee 1999 1

Spalding 1971 74

Ware 1914 72

Murray 1823 23

Camden 1784 18

Thomas 1767 77

Toombs 1656 60

Stephens 1567 45

Liberty 1498 29

Wayne 1478 45

Bryan 1450 16

Decatur 1393 41

White 1336 28

Lumpkin 1295 19

Emanuel 1284 43

Appling 1239 39

Gilmer 1233 29

Franklin 1206 19

Dawson 1151 11

Chattooga 1149 31

Union 1100 35

Oconee 1068 35

Madison 1052 13

Pickens 1049 14

Sumter 1048 69

Tattnall 1022 19

Burke 1012 12

Fannin 1004 31

Washington 993 20

Harris 969 28

Jefferson 962 38

Peach 957 28

Ben Hill 949 35

Upson 949 71

Elbert 935 19

Monroe 923 59

Grady 922 27

Putnam 917 30

Mitchell 910 48

Butts 901 45

Haralson 900 20

Jeff Davis 840 29

Lee 829 32

McDuffie 794 21

Cook 789 19

Banks 781 12

Jones 764 20

Hart 749 20

Pierce 743 26

Crisp 724 26

Dodge 717 38

Charlton 700 11

Bacon 664 20

Worth 656 35

Greene 650 26

Meriwether 645 19

Brooks 620 26

Early 618 36

Rabun 610 11

Berrien 604 17

Morgan 591 7

Candler 580 27

Stewart 575 17

Towns 570 21

Lamar 564 23

Brantley 553 18

Bleckley 551 30

Atkinson 532 9

Telfair 521 25

Evans 520 8

Hancock 515 46

Oglethorpe 510 13

Dade 499 7

Clinch 493 13

Jenkins 487 34

Seminole 484 12

Pike 472 12

Screven 469 11

Johnson 466 28

Dooly 424 18

Irwin 419 11

Wilkinson 416 18

Montgomery 397 9

Pulaski 383 24

Turner 381 24

Wilkes 372 7

Wheeler 369 18

McIntosh 365 8

Miller 358 2

Terrell 353 32

Randolph 347 30

Lanier 343 7

Treutlen 331 13

Long 324 5

Heard 305 7

Macon 297 15

Wilcox 291 25

Jasper 290 5

Lincoln 283 8

Taylor 282 13

Calhoun 279 11

Echols 274 2

Twiggs 253 14

Crawford 233 6

Marion 221 10

Talbot 203 8

Warren 187 6

Schley 130 2

Clay 126 3

Baker 108 6

Glascock 63 2

Webster 46 2

Quitman 44 1

Taliaferro 38 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.