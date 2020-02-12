x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 2

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,830 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/19-12/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 21.0 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/5-11/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.14.
  • There have been 428,980 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,051 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,500.0 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,966.
  • There have been 35,326 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 263 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 116.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 2, there were 2,273 current hospitalizations – an increase of 6 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    38101    671

Gwinnett    37488    501

Cobb    26906    499

DeKalb    26451    440

Hall    12657    196

Chatham    10755    203

Clayton    9970    195

Richmond    9638    197

Cherokee    9346    113

Henry    7837    130

Whitfield    7760    83

Bibb    7462    219

Muscogee    7008    188

Clarke    6803    55

Forsyth    6406    63

Columbia    5454    72

Lowndes    5279    94

Floyd    5138    77

Douglas    5070    82

Bartow    4600    101

Houston    4375    104

Glynn    4179    111

Carroll    4159    84

Paulding    4146    81

Coweta    3711    69

Dougherty    3460    199

Newton    3437    105

Troup    3345    116

Bulloch    3316    35

Barrow    3296    57

Jackson    3249    51

Gordon    3130    55

Walton    2952    78

Fayette    2763    61

Coffee    2683    72

Rockdale    2628    55

Walker    2625    51

Baldwin    2538    69

Habersham    2391    80

Tift    2353    67

Colquitt    2247    41

Laurens    2246    108

Catoosa    2116    29

Effingham    2110    32

Polk    2037    33

Chattahoochee    1999    1

Spalding    1971    74

Ware    1914    72

Murray    1823    23

Camden    1784    18

Thomas    1767    77

Toombs    1656    60

Stephens    1567    45

Liberty    1498    29

Wayne    1478    45

Bryan    1450    16

Decatur    1393    41

White    1336    28

Lumpkin    1295    19

Emanuel    1284    43

Appling    1239    39

Gilmer    1233    29

Franklin    1206    19

Dawson    1151    11

Chattooga    1149    31

Union    1100    35

Oconee    1068    35

Madison    1052    13

Pickens    1049    14

Sumter    1048    69

Tattnall    1022    19

Burke    1012    12

Fannin    1004    31

Washington    993    20

Harris    969    28

Jefferson    962    38

Peach    957    28

Ben Hill    949    35

Upson    949    71

Elbert    935    19

Monroe    923    59

Grady    922    27

Putnam    917    30

Mitchell    910    48

Butts    901    45

Haralson    900    20

Jeff Davis    840    29

Lee    829    32

McDuffie    794    21

Cook    789    19

Banks    781    12

Jones    764    20

Hart    749    20

Pierce    743    26

Crisp    724    26

Dodge    717    38

Charlton    700    11

Bacon    664    20

Worth    656    35

Greene    650    26

Meriwether    645    19

Brooks    620    26

Early    618    36

Rabun    610    11

Berrien    604    17

Morgan    591    7

Candler    580    27

Stewart    575    17

Towns    570    21

Lamar    564    23

Brantley    553    18

Bleckley    551    30

Atkinson    532    9

Telfair    521    25

Evans    520    8

Hancock    515    46

Oglethorpe    510    13

Dade    499    7

Clinch    493    13

Jenkins    487    34

Seminole    484    12

Pike    472    12

Screven    469    11

Johnson    466    28

Dooly    424    18

Irwin    419    11

Wilkinson    416    18

Montgomery    397    9

Pulaski    383    24

Turner    381    24

Wilkes    372    7

Wheeler    369    18

McIntosh    365    8

Miller    358    2

Terrell    353    32

Randolph    347    30

Lanier    343    7

Treutlen    331    13

Long    324    5

Heard    305    7

Macon    297    15

Wilcox    291    25

Jasper    290    5

Lincoln    283    8

Taylor    282    13

Calhoun    279    11

Echols    274    2

Twiggs    253    14

Crawford    233    6

Marion    221    10

Talbot    203    8

Warren    187    6

Schley    130    2

Clay    126    3

Baker    108    6

Glascock    63    2

Webster    46    2

Quitman    44    1

Taliaferro    38    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

