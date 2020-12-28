x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,719 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/15-12/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/1-12/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.43.
  • There have been 546,859 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,152 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,822.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,086.
  • There have been 40,952 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 165 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,342 current hospitalizations – an increase of 238 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett    49389    554

Fulton    49301    731

Cobb    35379    545

DeKalb    34124    488

Hall    16850    213

Clayton    12767    218

Chatham    12504    227

Richmond    12267    218

Cherokee    12226    125

Henry    10622    145

Whitfield    10499    112

Bibb    9082    237

Forsyth    8885    79

Muscogee    8550    202

Clarke    8235    63

Columbia    6997    84

Douglas    6598    97

Floyd    6499    106

Bartow    6261    111

Lowndes    6016    99

Houston    5841    112

Paulding    5688    100

Carroll    5141    95

Coweta    4974    77

Jackson    4842    61

Glynn    4709    123

Barrow    4604    65

Newton    4490    119

Walton    4294    84

Gordon    3956    57

Dougherty    3934    203

Troup    3929    121

Bulloch    3672    36

Walker    3617    54

Fayette    3612    68

Rockdale    3479    69

Habersham    3379    86

Coffee    3352    78

Catoosa    3093    36

Baldwin    2843    72

Tift    2828    70

Laurens    2656    113

Murray    2510    40

Spalding    2506    86

Colquitt    2496    44

Polk    2454    42

Effingham    2379    34

Thomas    2266    78

Camden    2163    19

Chattahoochee    2143    1

Ware    2135    72

Stephens    2089    48

Toombs    2031    61

White    1912    34

Lumpkin    1777    21

Liberty    1776    30

Wayne    1760    45

Bryan    1717    17

Dawson    1592    14

Franklin    1591    21

Decatur    1586    43

Oconee    1567    40

Gilmer    1566    31

Madison    1517    16

Chattooga    1481    43

Pickens    1427    15

Appling    1402    42

Emanuel    1393    45

Union    1340    41

Sumter    1287    70

Fannin    1246    35

Tattnall    1233    22

Butts    1223    47

Harris    1215    29

Monroe    1215    60

Haralson    1191    23

Ben Hill    1179    36

Peach    1161    29

Burke    1146    15

Upson    1138    72

Washington    1129    26

Putnam    1125    31

Elbert    1121    24

Jefferson    1121    39

Mitchell    1110    49

Banks    1098    18

Hart    1090    20

Grady    1042    27

Lee    1037    32

Jones    986    23

Rabun    978    17

Cook    971    23

McDuffie    961    22

Jeff Davis    939    31

Crisp    933    27

Greene    900    26

Pierce    869    27

Worth    842    37

Charlton    826    12

Meriwether    814    20

Dodge    813    44

Bacon    794    21

Berrien    768    20

Lamar    764    26

Brooks    758    26

Morgan    755    8

Towns    706    25

Early    697    39

Oglethorpe    697    13

Dade    685    7

Brantley    651    18

Bleckley    629    30

Atkinson    621    9

Pike    606    14

Candler    605    28

Stewart    604    17

Evans    583    8

Hancock    579    46

Telfair    569    32

Seminole    553    12

Irwin    540    11

Johnson    539    30

Clinch    537    14

Dooly    520    21

Screven    518    11

Jenkins    513    34

Wilkinson    510    18

Montgomery    508    9

Turner    452    24

Wilkes    449    8

Terrell    443    34

McIntosh    442    8

Miller    430    2

Pulaski    429    25

Long    421    5

Heard    412    10

Jasper    388    5

Lanier    387    7

Treutlen    387    14

Wheeler    386    18

Wilcox    368    25

Randolph    356    30

Macon    354    15

Crawford    347    7

Twiggs    340    15

Taylor    336    13

Lincoln    327    9

Echols    311    2

Calhoun    308    11

Marion    249    10

Talbot    235    9

Warren    217    6

Schley    153    2

Clay    143    3

Baker    128    6

Glascock    85    3

Webster    61    2

Quitman    49    1

Taliaferro    48    0

