Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,719 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/15-12/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/1-12/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.43.
- There have been 546,859 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,152 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,822.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,086.
- There have been 40,952 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 165 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,342 current hospitalizations – an increase of 238 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Gwinnett 49389 554
Fulton 49301 731
Cobb 35379 545
DeKalb 34124 488
Hall 16850 213
Clayton 12767 218
Chatham 12504 227
Richmond 12267 218
Cherokee 12226 125
Henry 10622 145
Whitfield 10499 112
Bibb 9082 237
Forsyth 8885 79
Muscogee 8550 202
Clarke 8235 63
Columbia 6997 84
Douglas 6598 97
Floyd 6499 106
Bartow 6261 111
Lowndes 6016 99
Houston 5841 112
Paulding 5688 100
Carroll 5141 95
Coweta 4974 77
Jackson 4842 61
Glynn 4709 123
Barrow 4604 65
Newton 4490 119
Walton 4294 84
Gordon 3956 57
Dougherty 3934 203
Troup 3929 121
Bulloch 3672 36
Walker 3617 54
Fayette 3612 68
Rockdale 3479 69
Habersham 3379 86
Coffee 3352 78
Catoosa 3093 36
Baldwin 2843 72
Tift 2828 70
Laurens 2656 113
Murray 2510 40
Spalding 2506 86
Colquitt 2496 44
Polk 2454 42
Effingham 2379 34
Thomas 2266 78
Camden 2163 19
Chattahoochee 2143 1
Ware 2135 72
Stephens 2089 48
Toombs 2031 61
White 1912 34
Lumpkin 1777 21
Liberty 1776 30
Wayne 1760 45
Bryan 1717 17
Dawson 1592 14
Franklin 1591 21
Decatur 1586 43
Oconee 1567 40
Gilmer 1566 31
Madison 1517 16
Chattooga 1481 43
Pickens 1427 15
Appling 1402 42
Emanuel 1393 45
Union 1340 41
Sumter 1287 70
Fannin 1246 35
Tattnall 1233 22
Butts 1223 47
Harris 1215 29
Monroe 1215 60
Haralson 1191 23
Ben Hill 1179 36
Peach 1161 29
Burke 1146 15
Upson 1138 72
Washington 1129 26
Putnam 1125 31
Elbert 1121 24
Jefferson 1121 39
Mitchell 1110 49
Banks 1098 18
Hart 1090 20
Grady 1042 27
Lee 1037 32
Jones 986 23
Rabun 978 17
Cook 971 23
McDuffie 961 22
Jeff Davis 939 31
Crisp 933 27
Greene 900 26
Pierce 869 27
Worth 842 37
Charlton 826 12
Meriwether 814 20
Dodge 813 44
Bacon 794 21
Berrien 768 20
Lamar 764 26
Brooks 758 26
Morgan 755 8
Towns 706 25
Early 697 39
Oglethorpe 697 13
Dade 685 7
Brantley 651 18
Bleckley 629 30
Atkinson 621 9
Pike 606 14
Candler 605 28
Stewart 604 17
Evans 583 8
Hancock 579 46
Telfair 569 32
Seminole 553 12
Irwin 540 11
Johnson 539 30
Clinch 537 14
Dooly 520 21
Screven 518 11
Jenkins 513 34
Wilkinson 510 18
Montgomery 508 9
Turner 452 24
Wilkes 449 8
Terrell 443 34
McIntosh 442 8
Miller 430 2
Pulaski 429 25
Long 421 5
Heard 412 10
Jasper 388 5
Lanier 387 7
Treutlen 387 14
Wheeler 386 18
Wilcox 368 25
Randolph 356 30
Macon 354 15
Crawford 347 7
Twiggs 340 15
Taylor 336 13
Lincoln 327 9
Echols 311 2
Calhoun 308 11
Marion 249 10
Talbot 235 9
Warren 217 6
Schley 153 2
Clay 143 3
Baker 128 6
Glascock 85 3
Webster 61 2
Quitman 49 1
Taliaferro 48 0