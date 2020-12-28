Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Dec. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,719 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/15-12/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/1-12/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 5 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/15-12/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/1-12/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.43. There have been 546,859 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,152 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,822.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,086.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,152 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,822.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,086. There have been 40,952 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 165 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 165 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 229.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 208.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,342 current hospitalizations – an increase of 238 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett 49389 554

Fulton 49301 731

Cobb 35379 545

DeKalb 34124 488

Hall 16850 213

Clayton 12767 218

Chatham 12504 227

Richmond 12267 218

Cherokee 12226 125

Henry 10622 145

Whitfield 10499 112

Bibb 9082 237

Forsyth 8885 79

Muscogee 8550 202

Clarke 8235 63

Columbia 6997 84

Douglas 6598 97

Floyd 6499 106

Bartow 6261 111

Lowndes 6016 99

Houston 5841 112

Paulding 5688 100

Carroll 5141 95

Coweta 4974 77

Jackson 4842 61

Glynn 4709 123

Barrow 4604 65

Newton 4490 119

Walton 4294 84

Gordon 3956 57

Dougherty 3934 203

Troup 3929 121

Bulloch 3672 36

Walker 3617 54

Fayette 3612 68

Rockdale 3479 69

Habersham 3379 86

Coffee 3352 78

Catoosa 3093 36

Baldwin 2843 72

Tift 2828 70

Laurens 2656 113

Murray 2510 40

Spalding 2506 86

Colquitt 2496 44

Polk 2454 42

Effingham 2379 34

Thomas 2266 78

Camden 2163 19

Chattahoochee 2143 1

Ware 2135 72

Stephens 2089 48

Toombs 2031 61

White 1912 34

Lumpkin 1777 21

Liberty 1776 30

Wayne 1760 45

Bryan 1717 17

Dawson 1592 14

Franklin 1591 21

Decatur 1586 43

Oconee 1567 40

Gilmer 1566 31

Madison 1517 16

Chattooga 1481 43

Pickens 1427 15

Appling 1402 42

Emanuel 1393 45

Union 1340 41

Sumter 1287 70

Fannin 1246 35

Tattnall 1233 22

Butts 1223 47

Harris 1215 29

Monroe 1215 60

Haralson 1191 23

Ben Hill 1179 36

Peach 1161 29

Burke 1146 15

Upson 1138 72

Washington 1129 26

Putnam 1125 31

Elbert 1121 24

Jefferson 1121 39

Mitchell 1110 49

Banks 1098 18

Hart 1090 20

Grady 1042 27

Lee 1037 32

Jones 986 23

Rabun 978 17

Cook 971 23

McDuffie 961 22

Jeff Davis 939 31

Crisp 933 27

Greene 900 26

Pierce 869 27

Worth 842 37

Charlton 826 12

Meriwether 814 20

Dodge 813 44

Bacon 794 21

Berrien 768 20

Lamar 764 26

Brooks 758 26

Morgan 755 8

Towns 706 25

Early 697 39

Oglethorpe 697 13

Dade 685 7

Brantley 651 18

Bleckley 629 30

Atkinson 621 9

Pike 606 14

Candler 605 28

Stewart 604 17

Evans 583 8

Hancock 579 46

Telfair 569 32

Seminole 553 12

Irwin 540 11

Johnson 539 30

Clinch 537 14

Dooly 520 21

Screven 518 11

Jenkins 513 34

Wilkinson 510 18

Montgomery 508 9

Turner 452 24

Wilkes 449 8

Terrell 443 34

McIntosh 442 8

Miller 430 2

Pulaski 429 25

Long 421 5

Heard 412 10

Jasper 388 5

Lanier 387 7

Treutlen 387 14

Wheeler 386 18

Wilcox 368 25

Randolph 356 30

Macon 354 15

Crawford 347 7

Twiggs 340 15

Taylor 336 13

Lincoln 327 9

Echols 311 2

Calhoun 308 11

Marion 249 10

Talbot 235 9

Warren 217 6

Schley 153 2

Clay 143 3

Baker 128 6

Glascock 85 3

Webster 61 2

Quitman 49 1