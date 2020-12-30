x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,808 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/17-12/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/3-12/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.
  • There have been 558,177 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,465 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,988.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,240.
  • There have been 41,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 375 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,560 current hospitalizations – an increase of 123 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1441    43

Atkinson    634    9

Bacon    802    21

Baker    128    6

Baldwin    2886    72

Banks    1124    19

Barrow    4723    66

Bartow    6454    116

Ben Hill    1188    36

Berrien    781    20

Bibb    9255    239

Bleckley    637    30

Brantley    661    18

Brooks    765    26

Bryan    1741    17

Bulloch    3711    36

Burke    1156    16

Butts    1252    47

Calhoun    311    11

Camden    2198    19

Candler    605    28

Carroll    5200    95

Catoosa    3185    37

Charlton    837    12

Chatham    12691    229

Chattahoochee    2148    1

Chattooga    1513    44

Cherokee    12582    125

Clarke    8408    63

Clay    145    3

Clayton    13010    219

Clinch    550    14

Cobb    36240    549

Coffee    3395    79

Colquitt    2532    44

Columbia    7140    85

Cook    981    23

Coweta    5113    78

Crawford    357    7

Crisp    962    28

Dade    708    7

Dawson    1651    15

DeKalb    34904    491

Decatur    1599    43

Dodge    813    44

Dooly    529    22

Dougherty    3975    204

Douglas    6712    97

Early    701    39

Echols    314    2

Effingham    2409    34

Elbert    1136    24

Emanuel    1408    45

Evans    584    8

Fannin    1265    35

Fayette    3712    69

Floyd    6676    108

Forsyth    9174    80

Franklin    1622    21

Fulton    50176    736

Gilmer    1590    32

Glascock    86    3

Glynn    4750    124

Gordon    4022    60

Grady    1069    27

Greene    932    26

Gwinnett    50631    558

Habersham    3455    87

Hall    17233    217

Hancock    630    46

Haralson    1214    23

Harris    1243    29

Hart    1114    20

Heard    416    10

Henry    10834    145

Houston    5994    113

Irwin    546    11

Jackson    5015    62

Jasper    393    5

Jeff Davis    948    31

Jefferson    1131    38

Jenkins    518    34

Johnson    544    30

Jones    1014    23

Lamar    781    27

Lanier    395    7

Laurens    2684    113

Lee    1063    32

Liberty    1790    30

Lincoln    331    9

Long    431    5

Lowndes    6075    99

Lumpkin    1838    22

Macon    363    15

Madison    1557    16

Marion    250    10

McDuffie    978    22

McIntosh    444    8

Meriwether    837    20

Miller    436    2

Mitchell    1133    50

Monroe    1242    61

Montgomery    521    9

Morgan    780    8

Murray    2603    40

Muscogee    8717    202

Newton    4582    119

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    21385    254

Oconee    1664    40

Oglethorpe    721    13

Paulding    5890    103

Peach    1188    32

Pickens    1478    16

Pierce    879    27

Pike    618    14

Polk    2538    43

Pulaski    436    25

Putnam    1173    31

Quitman    49    1

Rabun    1004    17

Randolph    359    30

Richmond    12463    219

Rockdale    3557    69

Schley    153    2

Screven    522    11

Seminole    560    12

Spalding    2532    86

Stephens    2134    48

Stewart    607    17

Sumter    1305    71

Talbot    240    9

Taliaferro    48    0

Tattnall    1252    22

Taylor    345    13

Telfair    574    32

Terrell    445    34

Thomas    2308    80

Tift    2875    70

Toombs    2072    61

Towns    718    26

Treutlen    390    14

Troup    3981    121

Turner    457    24

Twiggs    349    15

Union    1364    41

Unknown    2866    6

Upson    1169    72

Walker    3743    54

Walton    4469    87

Ware    2155    74

Warren    222    7

Washington    1157    27

Wayne    1775    45

Webster    63    2

Wheeler    388    18

White    1971    34

Whitfield    10690    117

Wilcox    375    25

Wilkes    453    8

Wilkinson    523    18

Worth    862    37

    

Related Articles