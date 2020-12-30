Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,808 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/17-12/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/3-12/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.

There have been 558,177 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,465 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,988.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,240.

There have been 41,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 375 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,560 current hospitalizations – an increase of 123 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1441 43

Atkinson 634 9

Bacon 802 21

Baker 128 6

Baldwin 2886 72

Banks 1124 19

Barrow 4723 66

Bartow 6454 116

Ben Hill 1188 36

Berrien 781 20

Bibb 9255 239

Bleckley 637 30

Brantley 661 18

Brooks 765 26

Bryan 1741 17

Bulloch 3711 36

Burke 1156 16

Butts 1252 47

Calhoun 311 11

Camden 2198 19

Candler 605 28

Carroll 5200 95

Catoosa 3185 37

Charlton 837 12

Chatham 12691 229

Chattahoochee 2148 1

Chattooga 1513 44

Cherokee 12582 125

Clarke 8408 63

Clay 145 3

Clayton 13010 219

Clinch 550 14

Cobb 36240 549

Coffee 3395 79

Colquitt 2532 44

Columbia 7140 85

Cook 981 23

Coweta 5113 78

Crawford 357 7

Crisp 962 28

Dade 708 7

Dawson 1651 15

DeKalb 34904 491

Decatur 1599 43

Dodge 813 44

Dooly 529 22

Dougherty 3975 204

Douglas 6712 97

Early 701 39

Echols 314 2

Effingham 2409 34

Elbert 1136 24

Emanuel 1408 45

Evans 584 8

Fannin 1265 35

Fayette 3712 69

Floyd 6676 108

Forsyth 9174 80

Franklin 1622 21

Fulton 50176 736

Gilmer 1590 32

Glascock 86 3

Glynn 4750 124

Gordon 4022 60

Grady 1069 27

Greene 932 26

Gwinnett 50631 558

Habersham 3455 87

Hall 17233 217

Hancock 630 46

Haralson 1214 23

Harris 1243 29

Hart 1114 20

Heard 416 10

Henry 10834 145

Houston 5994 113

Irwin 546 11

Jackson 5015 62

Jasper 393 5

Jeff Davis 948 31

Jefferson 1131 38

Jenkins 518 34

Johnson 544 30

Jones 1014 23

Lamar 781 27

Lanier 395 7

Laurens 2684 113

Lee 1063 32

Liberty 1790 30

Lincoln 331 9

Long 431 5

Lowndes 6075 99

Lumpkin 1838 22

Macon 363 15

Madison 1557 16

Marion 250 10

McDuffie 978 22

McIntosh 444 8

Meriwether 837 20

Miller 436 2

Mitchell 1133 50

Monroe 1242 61

Montgomery 521 9

Morgan 780 8

Murray 2603 40

Muscogee 8717 202

Newton 4582 119

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21385 254

Oconee 1664 40

Oglethorpe 721 13

Paulding 5890 103

Peach 1188 32

Pickens 1478 16

Pierce 879 27

Pike 618 14

Polk 2538 43

Pulaski 436 25

Putnam 1173 31

Quitman 49 1

Rabun 1004 17

Randolph 359 30

Richmond 12463 219

Rockdale 3557 69

Schley 153 2

Screven 522 11

Seminole 560 12

Spalding 2532 86

Stephens 2134 48

Stewart 607 17

Sumter 1305 71

Talbot 240 9

Taliaferro 48 0

Tattnall 1252 22

Taylor 345 13

Telfair 574 32

Terrell 445 34

Thomas 2308 80

Tift 2875 70

Toombs 2072 61

Towns 718 26

Treutlen 390 14

Troup 3981 121

Turner 457 24

Twiggs 349 15

Union 1364 41

Unknown 2866 6

Upson 1169 72

Walker 3743 54

Walton 4469 87

Ware 2155 74

Warren 222 7

Washington 1157 27

Wayne 1775 45

Webster 63 2

Wheeler 388 18

White 1971 34

Whitfield 10690 117

Wilcox 375 25

Wilkes 453 8

Wilkinson 523 18