Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 30

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,808 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/17-12/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/3-12/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71.
- There have been 558,177 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,465 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,988.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,240.
- There have been 41,778 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 375 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 220.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,560 current hospitalizations – an increase of 123 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1441 43
Atkinson 634 9
Bacon 802 21
Baker 128 6
Baldwin 2886 72
Banks 1124 19
Barrow 4723 66
Bartow 6454 116
Ben Hill 1188 36
Berrien 781 20
Bibb 9255 239
Bleckley 637 30
Brantley 661 18
Brooks 765 26
Bryan 1741 17
Bulloch 3711 36
Burke 1156 16
Butts 1252 47
Calhoun 311 11
Camden 2198 19
Candler 605 28
Carroll 5200 95
Catoosa 3185 37
Charlton 837 12
Chatham 12691 229
Chattahoochee 2148 1
Chattooga 1513 44
Cherokee 12582 125
Clarke 8408 63
Clay 145 3
Clayton 13010 219
Clinch 550 14
Cobb 36240 549
Coffee 3395 79
Colquitt 2532 44
Columbia 7140 85
Cook 981 23
Coweta 5113 78
Crawford 357 7
Crisp 962 28
Dade 708 7
Dawson 1651 15
DeKalb 34904 491
Decatur 1599 43
Dodge 813 44
Dooly 529 22
Dougherty 3975 204
Douglas 6712 97
Early 701 39
Echols 314 2
Effingham 2409 34
Elbert 1136 24
Emanuel 1408 45
Evans 584 8
Fannin 1265 35
Fayette 3712 69
Floyd 6676 108
Forsyth 9174 80
Franklin 1622 21
Fulton 50176 736
Gilmer 1590 32
Glascock 86 3
Glynn 4750 124
Gordon 4022 60
Grady 1069 27
Greene 932 26
Gwinnett 50631 558
Habersham 3455 87
Hall 17233 217
Hancock 630 46
Haralson 1214 23
Harris 1243 29
Hart 1114 20
Heard 416 10
Henry 10834 145
Houston 5994 113
Irwin 546 11
Jackson 5015 62
Jasper 393 5
Jeff Davis 948 31
Jefferson 1131 38
Jenkins 518 34
Johnson 544 30
Jones 1014 23
Lamar 781 27
Lanier 395 7
Laurens 2684 113
Lee 1063 32
Liberty 1790 30
Lincoln 331 9
Long 431 5
Lowndes 6075 99
Lumpkin 1838 22
Macon 363 15
Madison 1557 16
Marion 250 10
McDuffie 978 22
McIntosh 444 8
Meriwether 837 20
Miller 436 2
Mitchell 1133 50
Monroe 1242 61
Montgomery 521 9
Morgan 780 8
Murray 2603 40
Muscogee 8717 202
Newton 4582 119
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21385 254
Oconee 1664 40
Oglethorpe 721 13
Paulding 5890 103
Peach 1188 32
Pickens 1478 16
Pierce 879 27
Pike 618 14
Polk 2538 43
Pulaski 436 25
Putnam 1173 31
Quitman 49 1
Rabun 1004 17
Randolph 359 30
Richmond 12463 219
Rockdale 3557 69
Schley 153 2
Screven 522 11
Seminole 560 12
Spalding 2532 86
Stephens 2134 48
Stewart 607 17
Sumter 1305 71
Talbot 240 9
Taliaferro 48 0
Tattnall 1252 22
Taylor 345 13
Telfair 574 32
Terrell 445 34
Thomas 2308 80
Tift 2875 70
Toombs 2072 61
Towns 718 26
Treutlen 390 14
Troup 3981 121
Turner 457 24
Twiggs 349 15
Union 1364 41
Unknown 2866 6
Upson 1169 72
Walker 3743 54
Walton 4469 87
Ware 2155 74
Warren 222 7
Washington 1157 27
Wayne 1775 45
Webster 63 2
Wheeler 388 18
White 1971 34
Whitfield 10690 117
Wilcox 375 25
Wilkes 453 8
Wilkinson 523 18
Worth 862 37