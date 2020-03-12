Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Dec. 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,879 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/20-12/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/6-11/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/20-12/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/6-11/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.64. There have been 433,353 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,373 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,622.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,020.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,373 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,622.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,020. There have been 35,571 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.5.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.5. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 3, there were 2,300 current hospitalizations – an increase of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 38494 675

Gwinnett 37875 506

Cobb 27232 501

DeKalb 26735 444

Hall 12802 196

Chatham 10824 203

Clayton 10052 197

Richmond 9789 197

Cherokee 9476 114

Henry 7925 130

Whitfield 7885 85

Bibb 7514 220

Muscogee 7049 190

Clarke 6869 55

Forsyth 6497 63

Columbia 5531 73

Lowndes 5340 95

Floyd 5221 80

Douglas 5129 85

Bartow 4641 101

Houston 4427 104

Paulding 4194 81

Glynn 4188 111

Carroll 4181 84

Coweta 3740 69

Dougherty 3477 199

Newton 3452 106

Troup 3354 118

Barrow 3329 58

Bulloch 3326 35

Jackson 3293 52

Gordon 3160 55

Walton 2994 78

Fayette 2804 62

Coffee 2697 72

Walker 2654 51

Rockdale 2651 55

Baldwin 2547 69

Habersham 2419 81

Tift 2383 67

Colquitt 2265 42

Laurens 2262 108

Catoosa 2144 29

Effingham 2124 32

Polk 2045 34

Chattahoochee 2010 1

Spalding 1979 75

Ware 1921 72

Murray 1861 23

Camden 1807 18

Thomas 1782 77

Toombs 1672 61

Stephens 1580 45

Liberty 1509 29

Wayne 1481 45

Bryan 1468 16

Decatur 1400 41

White 1356 28

Lumpkin 1317 19

Emanuel 1285 43

Appling 1242 40

Gilmer 1240 29

Franklin 1213 19

Dawson 1167 11

Chattooga 1158 31

Union 1107 35

Oconee 1083 35

Madison 1068 13

Pickens 1061 14

Sumter 1052 69

Tattnall 1031 20

Burke 1016 12

Fannin 1012 31

Washington 995 20

Harris 977 28

Jefferson 969 38

Peach 969 28

Ben Hill 959 35

Upson 951 71

Elbert 949 19

Monroe 932 59

Grady 926 27

Putnam 923 30

Butts 915 45

Mitchell 913 48

Haralson 909 20

Jeff Davis 842 29

Lee 836 32

Cook 804 19

McDuffie 800 21

Banks 797 12

Jones 768 20

Hart 760 20

Pierce 746 26

Crisp 726 26

Dodge 718 38

Charlton 704 11

Bacon 665 20

Worth 660 35

Greene 656 26

Meriwether 651 19

Brooks 636 26

Rabun 619 12

Early 618 36

Berrien 609 18

Morgan 596 7

Stewart 582 17

Candler 581 27

Towns 575 21

Lamar 567 23

Brantley 556 18

Bleckley 551 30

Atkinson 532 9

Dade 528 7

Evans 523 8

Telfair 521 25

Oglethorpe 519 13

Hancock 517 47

Clinch 495 13

Jenkins 488 34

Seminole 485 12

Pike 475 12

Screven 470 11

Johnson 467 28

Dooly 428 18

Wilkinson 425 18

Irwin 421 11

Montgomery 400 9

Pulaski 387 24

Turner 383 24

Wilkes 375 7

Wheeler 370 18

McIntosh 369 8

Miller 358 2

Terrell 358 32

Randolph 347 30

Lanier 346 7

Treutlen 334 14

Long 325 5

Heard 310 7

Macon 301 15

Jasper 294 5

Wilcox 293 25

Taylor 287 13

Lincoln 283 8

Calhoun 281 11

Echols 277 2

Twiggs 257 14

Crawford 236 6

Marion 221 10

Talbot 204 8

Warren 187 6

Schley 131 2

Clay 126 3

Baker 108 6

Glascock 64 2

Webster 46 2

Quitman 45 1

Taliaferro 38 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.