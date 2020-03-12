Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Dec. 3

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,879 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/20-12/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/6-11/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.64.
- There have been 433,353 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,373 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,622.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,020.
- There have been 35,571 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 3, there were 2,300 current hospitalizations – an increase of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 38494 675
Gwinnett 37875 506
Cobb 27232 501
DeKalb 26735 444
Hall 12802 196
Chatham 10824 203
Clayton 10052 197
Richmond 9789 197
Cherokee 9476 114
Henry 7925 130
Whitfield 7885 85
Bibb 7514 220
Muscogee 7049 190
Clarke 6869 55
Forsyth 6497 63
Columbia 5531 73
Lowndes 5340 95
Floyd 5221 80
Douglas 5129 85
Bartow 4641 101
Houston 4427 104
Paulding 4194 81
Glynn 4188 111
Carroll 4181 84
Coweta 3740 69
Dougherty 3477 199
Newton 3452 106
Troup 3354 118
Barrow 3329 58
Bulloch 3326 35
Jackson 3293 52
Gordon 3160 55
Walton 2994 78
Fayette 2804 62
Coffee 2697 72
Walker 2654 51
Rockdale 2651 55
Baldwin 2547 69
Habersham 2419 81
Tift 2383 67
Colquitt 2265 42
Laurens 2262 108
Catoosa 2144 29
Effingham 2124 32
Polk 2045 34
Chattahoochee 2010 1
Spalding 1979 75
Ware 1921 72
Murray 1861 23
Camden 1807 18
Thomas 1782 77
Toombs 1672 61
Stephens 1580 45
Liberty 1509 29
Wayne 1481 45
Bryan 1468 16
Decatur 1400 41
White 1356 28
Lumpkin 1317 19
Emanuel 1285 43
Appling 1242 40
Gilmer 1240 29
Franklin 1213 19
Dawson 1167 11
Chattooga 1158 31
Union 1107 35
Oconee 1083 35
Madison 1068 13
Pickens 1061 14
Sumter 1052 69
Tattnall 1031 20
Burke 1016 12
Fannin 1012 31
Washington 995 20
Harris 977 28
Jefferson 969 38
Peach 969 28
Ben Hill 959 35
Upson 951 71
Elbert 949 19
Monroe 932 59
Grady 926 27
Putnam 923 30
Butts 915 45
Mitchell 913 48
Haralson 909 20
Jeff Davis 842 29
Lee 836 32
Cook 804 19
McDuffie 800 21
Banks 797 12
Jones 768 20
Hart 760 20
Pierce 746 26
Crisp 726 26
Dodge 718 38
Charlton 704 11
Bacon 665 20
Worth 660 35
Greene 656 26
Meriwether 651 19
Brooks 636 26
Rabun 619 12
Early 618 36
Berrien 609 18
Morgan 596 7
Stewart 582 17
Candler 581 27
Towns 575 21
Lamar 567 23
Brantley 556 18
Bleckley 551 30
Atkinson 532 9
Dade 528 7
Evans 523 8
Telfair 521 25
Oglethorpe 519 13
Hancock 517 47
Clinch 495 13
Jenkins 488 34
Seminole 485 12
Pike 475 12
Screven 470 11
Johnson 467 28
Dooly 428 18
Wilkinson 425 18
Irwin 421 11
Montgomery 400 9
Pulaski 387 24
Turner 383 24
Wilkes 375 7
Wheeler 370 18
McIntosh 369 8
Miller 358 2
Terrell 358 32
Randolph 347 30
Lanier 346 7
Treutlen 334 14
Long 325 5
Heard 310 7
Macon 301 15
Jasper 294 5
Wilcox 293 25
Taylor 287 13
Lincoln 283 8
Calhoun 281 11
Echols 277 2
Twiggs 257 14
Crawford 236 6
Marion 221 10
Talbot 204 8
Warren 187 6
Schley 131 2
Clay 126 3
Baker 108 6
Glascock 64 2
Webster 46 2
Quitman 45 1
Taliaferro 38 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.