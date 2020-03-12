Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Dec. 3

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 8,879 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/20-12/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/6-11/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.64.
  • There have been 433,353 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,373 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,622.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,020.
  • There have been 35,571 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 245 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.5.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 3, there were 2,300 current hospitalizations – an increase of 27 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    38494    675

Gwinnett    37875    506

Cobb    27232    501

DeKalb    26735    444

Hall    12802    196

Chatham    10824    203

Clayton    10052    197

Richmond    9789    197

Cherokee    9476    114

Henry    7925    130

Whitfield    7885    85

Bibb    7514    220

Muscogee    7049    190

Clarke    6869    55

Forsyth    6497    63

Columbia    5531    73

Lowndes    5340    95

Floyd    5221    80

Douglas    5129    85

Bartow    4641    101

Houston    4427    104

Paulding    4194    81

Glynn    4188    111

Carroll    4181    84

Coweta    3740    69

Dougherty    3477    199

Newton    3452    106

Troup    3354    118

Barrow    3329    58

Bulloch    3326    35

Jackson    3293    52

Gordon    3160    55

Walton    2994    78

Fayette    2804    62

Coffee    2697    72

Walker    2654    51

Rockdale    2651    55

Baldwin    2547    69

Habersham    2419    81

Tift    2383    67

Colquitt    2265    42

Laurens    2262    108

Catoosa    2144    29

Effingham    2124    32

Polk    2045    34

Chattahoochee    2010    1

Spalding    1979    75

Ware    1921    72

Murray    1861    23

Camden    1807    18

Thomas    1782    77

Toombs    1672    61

Stephens    1580    45

Liberty    1509    29

Wayne    1481    45

Bryan    1468    16

Decatur    1400    41

White    1356    28

Lumpkin    1317    19

Emanuel    1285    43

Appling    1242    40

Gilmer    1240    29

Franklin    1213    19

Dawson    1167    11

Chattooga    1158    31

Union    1107    35

Oconee    1083    35

Madison    1068    13

Pickens    1061    14

Sumter    1052    69

Tattnall    1031    20

Burke    1016    12

Fannin    1012    31

Washington    995    20

Harris    977    28

Jefferson    969    38

Peach    969    28

Ben Hill    959    35

Upson    951    71

Elbert    949    19

Monroe    932    59

Grady    926    27

Putnam    923    30

Butts    915    45

Mitchell    913    48

Haralson    909    20

Jeff Davis    842    29

Lee    836    32

Cook    804    19

McDuffie    800    21

Banks    797    12

Jones    768    20

Hart    760    20

Pierce    746    26

Crisp    726    26

Dodge    718    38

Charlton    704    11

Bacon    665    20

Worth    660    35

Greene    656    26

Meriwether    651    19

Brooks    636    26

Rabun    619    12

Early    618    36

Berrien    609    18

Morgan    596    7

Stewart    582    17

Candler    581    27

Towns    575    21

Lamar    567    23

Brantley    556    18

Bleckley    551    30

Atkinson    532    9

Dade    528    7

Evans    523    8

Telfair    521    25

Oglethorpe    519    13

Hancock    517    47

Clinch    495    13

Jenkins    488    34

Seminole    485    12

Pike    475    12

Screven    470    11

Johnson    467    28

Dooly    428    18

Wilkinson    425    18

Irwin    421    11

Montgomery    400    9

Pulaski    387    24

Turner    383    24

Wilkes    375    7

Wheeler    370    18

McIntosh    369    8

Miller    358    2

Terrell    358    32

Randolph    347    30

Lanier    346    7

Treutlen    334    14

Long    325    5

Heard    310    7

Macon    301    15

Jasper    294    5

Wilcox    293    25

Taylor    287    13

Lincoln    283    8

Calhoun    281    11

Echols    277    2

Twiggs    257    14

Crawford    236    6

Marion    221    10

Talbot    204    8

Warren    187    6

Schley    131    2

Clay    126    3

Baker    108    6

Glascock    64    2

Webster    46    2

Quitman    45    1

Taliaferro    38    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

