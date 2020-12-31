Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thurdsay, Dec. 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,872 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/18-12/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/4-12/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,578 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1451 43

Atkinson 639 9

Bacon 800 21

Baker 129 6

Baldwin 2905 72

Banks 1144 19

Barrow 4810 66

Bartow 6567 121

Ben Hill 1201 36

Berrien 795 20

Bibb 9346 240

Bleckley 640 30

Brantley 665 18

Brooks 773 27

Bryan 1762 18

Bulloch 3729 36

Burke 1162 16

Butts 1275 47

Calhoun 314 11

Camden 2221 19

Candler 611 28

Carroll 5246 96

Catoosa 3245 37

Charlton 842 12

Chatham 12842 230

Chattahoochee 2164 1

Chattooga 1557 44

Cherokee 12782 127

Clarke 8494 63

Clay 145 3

Clayton 13278 222

Clinch 563 14

Cobb 36865 554

Coffee 3412 80

Colquitt 2537 44

Columbia 7233 86

Cook 995 23

Coweta 5273 78

Crawford 363 7

Crisp 970 28

Dade 717 7

Dawson 1679 16

DeKalb 35415 494

Decatur 1603 44

Dodge 834 44

Dooly 533 22

Dougherty 4004 205

Douglas 6828 98

Early 709 39

Echols 315 2

Effingham 2449 34

Elbert 1149 24

Emanuel 1427 45

Evans 588 8

Fannin 1283 36

Fayette 3795 71

Floyd 6758 109

Forsyth 9345 81

Franklin 1654 21

Fulton 50873 739

Gilmer 1612 33

Glascock 89 3

Glynn 4774 124

Gordon 4076 61

Grady 1078 27

Greene 948 26

Gwinnett 51509 562

Habersham 3533 87

Hall 17469 220

Hancock 632 46

Haralson 1232 23

Harris 1281 29

Hart 1137 21

Heard 421 10

Henry 11112 145

Houston 6118 114

Irwin 548 11

Jackson 5086 63

Jasper 401 6

Jeff Davis 958 31

Jefferson 1134 38

Jenkins 520 34

Johnson 548 30

Jones 1030 23

Lamar 794 27

Lanier 402 7

Laurens 2706 113

Lee 1094 32

Liberty 1805 30

Lincoln 334 9

Long 438 5

Lowndes 6104 99

Lumpkin 1882 22

Macon 369 15

Madison 1605 16

Marion 259 10

McDuffie 988 23

McIntosh 450 8

Meriwether 850 20

Miller 440 2

Mitchell 1138 49

Monroe 1271 61

Montgomery 531 9

Morgan 791 8

Murray 2654 40

Muscogee 8860 202

Newton 4667 120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21800 255

Oconee 1716 40

Oglethorpe 732 13

Paulding 6013 104

Peach 1212 32

Pickens 1524 16

Pierce 885 27

Pike 630 14

Polk 2570 44

Pulaski 434 25

Putnam 1179 31

Quitman 50 1

Rabun 1029 17

Randolph 359 30

Richmond 12608 219

Rockdale 3615 70

Schley 155 2

Screven 524 11

Seminole 564 12

Spalding 2571 86

Stephens 2170 48

Stewart 611 17

Sumter 1313 71

Talbot 243 9

Taliaferro 49 0

Tattnall 1274 22

Taylor 348 13

Telfair 576 33

Terrell 446 34

Thomas 2331 80

Tift 2881 71

Toombs 2105 61

Towns 726 26

Treutlen 402 14

Troup 4010 122

Turner 460 24

Twiggs 358 15

Union 1384 41

Unknown 2941 6

Upson 1188 72

Walker 3796 55

Walton 4602 87

Ware 2176 75

Warren 222 7

Washington 1171 27

Wayne 1800 45

Webster 64 2

Wheeler 390 18

White 2020 34

Whitfield 10831 121

Wilcox 377 25

Wilkes 455 8

Wilkinson 530 18