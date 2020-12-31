Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thurdsay, Dec. 31

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,872 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/18-12/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/4-12/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21.
- There have been 566,676 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,499 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,178.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,344.
- There have been 42,084 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 306 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,578 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1451 43
Atkinson 639 9
Bacon 800 21
Baker 129 6
Baldwin 2905 72
Banks 1144 19
Barrow 4810 66
Bartow 6567 121
Ben Hill 1201 36
Berrien 795 20
Bibb 9346 240
Bleckley 640 30
Brantley 665 18
Brooks 773 27
Bryan 1762 18
Bulloch 3729 36
Burke 1162 16
Butts 1275 47
Calhoun 314 11
Camden 2221 19
Candler 611 28
Carroll 5246 96
Catoosa 3245 37
Charlton 842 12
Chatham 12842 230
Chattahoochee 2164 1
Chattooga 1557 44
Cherokee 12782 127
Clarke 8494 63
Clay 145 3
Clayton 13278 222
Clinch 563 14
Cobb 36865 554
Coffee 3412 80
Colquitt 2537 44
Columbia 7233 86
Cook 995 23
Coweta 5273 78
Crawford 363 7
Crisp 970 28
Dade 717 7
Dawson 1679 16
DeKalb 35415 494
Decatur 1603 44
Dodge 834 44
Dooly 533 22
Dougherty 4004 205
Douglas 6828 98
Early 709 39
Echols 315 2
Effingham 2449 34
Elbert 1149 24
Emanuel 1427 45
Evans 588 8
Fannin 1283 36
Fayette 3795 71
Floyd 6758 109
Forsyth 9345 81
Franklin 1654 21
Fulton 50873 739
Gilmer 1612 33
Glascock 89 3
Glynn 4774 124
Gordon 4076 61
Grady 1078 27
Greene 948 26
Gwinnett 51509 562
Habersham 3533 87
Hall 17469 220
Hancock 632 46
Haralson 1232 23
Harris 1281 29
Hart 1137 21
Heard 421 10
Henry 11112 145
Houston 6118 114
Irwin 548 11
Jackson 5086 63
Jasper 401 6
Jeff Davis 958 31
Jefferson 1134 38
Jenkins 520 34
Johnson 548 30
Jones 1030 23
Lamar 794 27
Lanier 402 7
Laurens 2706 113
Lee 1094 32
Liberty 1805 30
Lincoln 334 9
Long 438 5
Lowndes 6104 99
Lumpkin 1882 22
Macon 369 15
Madison 1605 16
Marion 259 10
McDuffie 988 23
McIntosh 450 8
Meriwether 850 20
Miller 440 2
Mitchell 1138 49
Monroe 1271 61
Montgomery 531 9
Morgan 791 8
Murray 2654 40
Muscogee 8860 202
Newton 4667 120
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 21800 255
Oconee 1716 40
Oglethorpe 732 13
Paulding 6013 104
Peach 1212 32
Pickens 1524 16
Pierce 885 27
Pike 630 14
Polk 2570 44
Pulaski 434 25
Putnam 1179 31
Quitman 50 1
Rabun 1029 17
Randolph 359 30
Richmond 12608 219
Rockdale 3615 70
Schley 155 2
Screven 524 11
Seminole 564 12
Spalding 2571 86
Stephens 2170 48
Stewart 611 17
Sumter 1313 71
Talbot 243 9
Taliaferro 49 0
Tattnall 1274 22
Taylor 348 13
Telfair 576 33
Terrell 446 34
Thomas 2331 80
Tift 2881 71
Toombs 2105 61
Towns 726 26
Treutlen 402 14
Troup 4010 122
Turner 460 24
Twiggs 358 15
Union 1384 41
Unknown 2941 6
Upson 1188 72
Walker 3796 55
Walton 4602 87
Ware 2176 75
Warren 222 7
Washington 1171 27
Wayne 1800 45
Webster 64 2
Wheeler 390 18
White 2020 34
Whitfield 10831 121
Wilcox 377 25
Wilkes 455 8
Wilkinson 530 18
Worth 875 37