Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thurdsay, Dec. 31

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,872 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/18-12/31), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/4-12/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.21.
  • There have been 566,676 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 8,499 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,178.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,344.
  • There have been 42,084 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 306 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 224.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 28, there were 4,578 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1451    43

Atkinson    639    9

Bacon    800    21

Baker    129    6

Baldwin    2905    72

Banks    1144    19

Barrow    4810    66

Bartow    6567    121

Ben Hill    1201    36

Berrien    795    20

Bibb    9346    240

Bleckley    640    30

Brantley    665    18

Brooks    773    27

Bryan    1762    18

Bulloch    3729    36

Burke    1162    16

Butts    1275    47

Calhoun    314    11

Camden    2221    19

Candler    611    28

Carroll    5246    96

Catoosa    3245    37

Charlton    842    12

Chatham    12842    230

Chattahoochee    2164    1

Chattooga    1557    44

Cherokee    12782    127

Clarke    8494    63

Clay    145    3

Clayton    13278    222

Clinch    563    14

Cobb    36865    554

Coffee    3412    80

Colquitt    2537    44

Columbia    7233    86

Cook    995    23

Coweta    5273    78

Crawford    363    7

Crisp    970    28

Dade    717    7

Dawson    1679    16

DeKalb    35415    494

Decatur    1603    44

Dodge    834    44

Dooly    533    22

Dougherty    4004    205

Douglas    6828    98

Early    709    39

Echols    315    2

Effingham    2449    34

Elbert    1149    24

Emanuel    1427    45

Evans    588    8

Fannin    1283    36

Fayette    3795    71

Floyd    6758    109

Forsyth    9345    81

Franklin    1654    21

Fulton    50873    739

Gilmer    1612    33

Glascock    89    3

Glynn    4774    124

Gordon    4076    61

Grady    1078    27

Greene    948    26

Gwinnett    51509    562

Habersham    3533    87

Hall    17469    220

Hancock    632    46

Haralson    1232    23

Harris    1281    29

Hart    1137    21

Heard    421    10

Henry    11112    145

Houston    6118    114

Irwin    548    11

Jackson    5086    63

Jasper    401    6

Jeff Davis    958    31

Jefferson    1134    38

Jenkins    520    34

Johnson    548    30

Jones    1030    23

Lamar    794    27

Lanier    402    7

Laurens    2706    113

Lee    1094    32

Liberty    1805    30

Lincoln    334    9

Long    438    5

Lowndes    6104    99

Lumpkin    1882    22

Macon    369    15

Madison    1605    16

Marion    259    10

McDuffie    988    23

McIntosh    450    8

Meriwether    850    20

Miller    440    2

Mitchell    1138    49

Monroe    1271    61

Montgomery    531    9

Morgan    791    8

Murray    2654    40

Muscogee    8860    202

Newton    4667    120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    21800    255

Oconee    1716    40

Oglethorpe    732    13

Paulding    6013    104

Peach    1212    32

Pickens    1524    16

Pierce    885    27

Pike    630    14

Polk    2570    44

Pulaski    434    25

Putnam    1179    31

Quitman    50    1

Rabun    1029    17

Randolph    359    30

Richmond    12608    219

Rockdale    3615    70

Schley    155    2

Screven    524    11

Seminole    564    12

Spalding    2571    86

Stephens    2170    48

Stewart    611    17

Sumter    1313    71

Talbot    243    9

Taliaferro    49    0

Tattnall    1274    22

Taylor    348    13

Telfair    576    33

Terrell    446    34

Thomas    2331    80

Tift    2881    71

Toombs    2105    61

Towns    726    26

Treutlen    402    14

Troup    4010    122

Turner    460    24

Twiggs    358    15

Union    1384    41

Unknown    2941    6

Upson    1188    72

Walker    3796    55

Walton    4602    87

Ware    2176    75

Warren    222    7

Washington    1171    27

Wayne    1800    45

Webster    64    2

Wheeler    390    18

White    2020    34

Whitfield    10831    121

Wilcox    377    25

Wilkes    455    8

Wilkinson    530    18

Worth    875    37

    

