x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,073 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/26-12/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/12-11/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.79.
  • There have been 456,113 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,744 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,222.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,379.
  • There have been 36,740 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 279 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 2,672 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    40826    692

Gwinnett    40322    517

Cobb    28790    509

DeKalb    28364    452

Hall    13614    199

Chatham    11155    206

Clayton    10668    202

Richmond    10377    202

Cherokee    9993    114

Whitfield    8526    95

Henry    8459    133

Bibb    7850    224

Muscogee    7325    191

Clarke    7190    56

Forsyth    6970    66

Columbia    5848    78

Floyd    5524    87

Lowndes    5495    96

Douglas    5446    91

Bartow    4967    103

Houston    4642    104

Paulding    4481    84

Carroll    4369    89

Glynn    4265    117

Coweta    3950    71

Newton    3676    107

Jackson    3593    53

Barrow    3582    60

Dougherty    3537    199

Troup    3445    119

Bulloch    3395    35

Gordon    3320    55

Walton    3222    78

Fayette    2971    62

Walker    2867    53

Coffee    2865    72

Rockdale    2831    56

Baldwin    2608    70

Habersham    2605    82

Tift    2511    68

Catoosa    2363    34

Colquitt    2340    43

Laurens    2339    110

Effingham    2162    32

Polk    2098    34

Chattahoochee    2071    1

Spalding    2063    78

Murray    1998    28

Ware    1935    72

Thomas    1868    78

Camden    1855    18

Toombs    1707    61

Stephens    1680    46

Liberty    1575    29

Wayne    1529    45

Bryan    1507    16

White    1457    28

Decatur    1438    41

Lumpkin    1377    19

Gilmer    1315    29

Emanuel    1302    43

Franklin    1271    20

Appling    1259    41

Dawson    1254    11

Chattooga    1213    33

Madison    1175    14

Union    1156    38

Oconee    1151    35

Pickens    1137    14

Sumter    1097    69

Fannin    1088    31

Tattnall    1067    21

Burke    1047    13

Washington    1028    23

Ben Hill    1012    35

Harris    1010    28

Peach    1002    29

Jefferson    996    38

Elbert    971    22

Monroe    970    59

Haralson    969    21

Upson    966    71

Butts    964    46

Putnam    954    30

Grady    950    27

Mitchell    946    49

Lee    870    32

Banks    869    12

Jeff Davis    857    30

McDuffie    842    21

Cook    837    19

Hart    825    20

Jones    796    23

Pierce    755    27

Crisp    750    26

Dodge    744    40

Charlton    728    11

Rabun    688    12

Greene    686    26

Worth    684    36

Bacon    673    20

Meriwether    666    19

Brooks    661    26

Berrien    635    18

Early    626    37

Morgan    614    7

Towns    604    22

Lamar    601    23

Stewart    586    17

Candler    583    27

Dade    572    7

Brantley    568    18

Bleckley    567    30

Atkinson    548    9

Oglethorpe    542    13

Evans    528    8

Telfair    527    27

Hancock    522    46

Pike    503    12

Clinch    498    13

Seminole    497    12

Jenkins    490    34

Screven    474    11

Johnson    472    29

Dooly    448    19

Irwin    441    11

Wilkinson    438    18

Montgomery    405    9

Pulaski    393    25

Turner    392    24

Wilkes    391    8

McIntosh    387    7

Terrell    379    33

Wheeler    370    18

Miller    361    2

Lanier    353    7

Randolph    347    30

Treutlen    336    14

Long    333    5

Heard    325    8

Macon    320    15

Jasper    312    5

Wilcox    308    25

Calhoun    299    11

Taylor    293    13

Lincoln    289    9

Echols    286    2

Twiggs    263    15

Crawford    253    6

Marion    222    10

Talbot    213    8

Warren    194    6

Schley    136    2

Clay    127    3

Baker    109    6

Glascock    66    2

Quitman    46    1

Webster    46    2

Taliaferro    39    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Related Articles