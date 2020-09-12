Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,073 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/26-12/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/12-11/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.79.
- There have been 456,113 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,744 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,222.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,379.
- There have been 36,740 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 279 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 2,672 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 40826 692
Gwinnett 40322 517
Cobb 28790 509
DeKalb 28364 452
Hall 13614 199
Chatham 11155 206
Clayton 10668 202
Richmond 10377 202
Cherokee 9993 114
Whitfield 8526 95
Henry 8459 133
Bibb 7850 224
Muscogee 7325 191
Clarke 7190 56
Forsyth 6970 66
Columbia 5848 78
Floyd 5524 87
Lowndes 5495 96
Douglas 5446 91
Bartow 4967 103
Houston 4642 104
Paulding 4481 84
Carroll 4369 89
Glynn 4265 117
Coweta 3950 71
Newton 3676 107
Jackson 3593 53
Barrow 3582 60
Dougherty 3537 199
Troup 3445 119
Bulloch 3395 35
Gordon 3320 55
Walton 3222 78
Fayette 2971 62
Walker 2867 53
Coffee 2865 72
Rockdale 2831 56
Baldwin 2608 70
Habersham 2605 82
Tift 2511 68
Catoosa 2363 34
Colquitt 2340 43
Laurens 2339 110
Effingham 2162 32
Polk 2098 34
Chattahoochee 2071 1
Spalding 2063 78
Murray 1998 28
Ware 1935 72
Thomas 1868 78
Camden 1855 18
Toombs 1707 61
Stephens 1680 46
Liberty 1575 29
Wayne 1529 45
Bryan 1507 16
White 1457 28
Decatur 1438 41
Lumpkin 1377 19
Gilmer 1315 29
Emanuel 1302 43
Franklin 1271 20
Appling 1259 41
Dawson 1254 11
Chattooga 1213 33
Madison 1175 14
Union 1156 38
Oconee 1151 35
Pickens 1137 14
Sumter 1097 69
Fannin 1088 31
Tattnall 1067 21
Burke 1047 13
Washington 1028 23
Ben Hill 1012 35
Harris 1010 28
Peach 1002 29
Jefferson 996 38
Elbert 971 22
Monroe 970 59
Haralson 969 21
Upson 966 71
Butts 964 46
Putnam 954 30
Grady 950 27
Mitchell 946 49
Lee 870 32
Banks 869 12
Jeff Davis 857 30
McDuffie 842 21
Cook 837 19
Hart 825 20
Jones 796 23
Pierce 755 27
Crisp 750 26
Dodge 744 40
Charlton 728 11
Rabun 688 12
Greene 686 26
Worth 684 36
Bacon 673 20
Meriwether 666 19
Brooks 661 26
Berrien 635 18
Early 626 37
Morgan 614 7
Towns 604 22
Lamar 601 23
Stewart 586 17
Candler 583 27
Dade 572 7
Brantley 568 18
Bleckley 567 30
Atkinson 548 9
Oglethorpe 542 13
Evans 528 8
Telfair 527 27
Hancock 522 46
Pike 503 12
Clinch 498 13
Seminole 497 12
Jenkins 490 34
Screven 474 11
Johnson 472 29
Dooly 448 19
Irwin 441 11
Wilkinson 438 18
Montgomery 405 9
Pulaski 393 25
Turner 392 24
Wilkes 391 8
McIntosh 387 7
Terrell 379 33
Wheeler 370 18
Miller 361 2
Lanier 353 7
Randolph 347 30
Treutlen 336 14
Long 333 5
Heard 325 8
Macon 320 15
Jasper 312 5
Wilcox 308 25
Calhoun 299 11
Taylor 293 13
Lincoln 289 9
Echols 286 2
Twiggs 263 15
Crawford 253 6
Marion 222 10
Talbot 213 8
Warren 194 6
Schley 136 2
Clay 127 3
Baker 109 6
Glascock 66 2
Quitman 46 1
Webster 46 2
Taliaferro 39 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.