Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Dec. 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,073 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 46 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (11/26-12/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (11/12-11/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.79.

There have been 456,113 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,744 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,222.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,379.

There have been 36,740 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 279 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 166.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 114.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Dec. 9, there were 2,672 current hospitalizations – an increase of 58 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 40826 692

Gwinnett 40322 517

Cobb 28790 509

DeKalb 28364 452

Hall 13614 199

Chatham 11155 206

Clayton 10668 202

Richmond 10377 202

Cherokee 9993 114

Whitfield 8526 95

Henry 8459 133

Bibb 7850 224

Muscogee 7325 191

Clarke 7190 56

Forsyth 6970 66

Columbia 5848 78

Floyd 5524 87

Lowndes 5495 96

Douglas 5446 91

Bartow 4967 103

Houston 4642 104

Paulding 4481 84

Carroll 4369 89

Glynn 4265 117

Coweta 3950 71

Newton 3676 107

Jackson 3593 53

Barrow 3582 60

Dougherty 3537 199

Troup 3445 119

Bulloch 3395 35

Gordon 3320 55

Walton 3222 78

Fayette 2971 62

Walker 2867 53

Coffee 2865 72

Rockdale 2831 56

Baldwin 2608 70

Habersham 2605 82

Tift 2511 68

Catoosa 2363 34

Colquitt 2340 43

Laurens 2339 110

Effingham 2162 32

Polk 2098 34

Chattahoochee 2071 1

Spalding 2063 78

Murray 1998 28

Ware 1935 72

Thomas 1868 78

Camden 1855 18

Toombs 1707 61

Stephens 1680 46

Liberty 1575 29

Wayne 1529 45

Bryan 1507 16

White 1457 28

Decatur 1438 41

Lumpkin 1377 19

Gilmer 1315 29

Emanuel 1302 43

Franklin 1271 20

Appling 1259 41

Dawson 1254 11

Chattooga 1213 33

Madison 1175 14

Union 1156 38

Oconee 1151 35

Pickens 1137 14

Sumter 1097 69

Fannin 1088 31

Tattnall 1067 21

Burke 1047 13

Washington 1028 23

Ben Hill 1012 35

Harris 1010 28

Peach 1002 29

Jefferson 996 38

Elbert 971 22

Monroe 970 59

Haralson 969 21

Upson 966 71

Butts 964 46

Putnam 954 30

Grady 950 27

Mitchell 946 49

Lee 870 32

Banks 869 12

Jeff Davis 857 30

McDuffie 842 21

Cook 837 19

Hart 825 20

Jones 796 23

Pierce 755 27

Crisp 750 26

Dodge 744 40

Charlton 728 11

Rabun 688 12

Greene 686 26

Worth 684 36

Bacon 673 20

Meriwether 666 19

Brooks 661 26

Berrien 635 18

Early 626 37

Morgan 614 7

Towns 604 22

Lamar 601 23

Stewart 586 17

Candler 583 27

Dade 572 7

Brantley 568 18

Bleckley 567 30

Atkinson 548 9

Oglethorpe 542 13

Evans 528 8

Telfair 527 27

Hancock 522 46

Pike 503 12

Clinch 498 13

Seminole 497 12

Jenkins 490 34

Screven 474 11

Johnson 472 29

Dooly 448 19

Irwin 441 11

Wilkinson 438 18

Montgomery 405 9

Pulaski 393 25

Turner 392 24

Wilkes 391 8

McIntosh 387 7

Terrell 379 33

Wheeler 370 18

Miller 361 2

Lanier 353 7

Randolph 347 30

Treutlen 336 14

Long 333 5

Heard 325 8

Macon 320 15

Jasper 312 5

Wilcox 308 25

Calhoun 299 11

Taylor 293 13

Lincoln 289 9

Echols 286 2

Twiggs 263 15

Crawford 253 6

Marion 222 10

Talbot 213 8

Warren 194 6

Schley 136 2

Clay 127 3

Baker 109 6

Glascock 66 2

Quitman 46 1

Webster 46 2

Taliaferro 39 0

