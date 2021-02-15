Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,997 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/2-2/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/19-2/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43.

There have been 792,509 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,730 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,861.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,835.

There have been 53,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 255.86.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 255.86. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.15, there were 2,843 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 88 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1775 55

Atkinson 752 15

Bacon 1011 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3636 95

Banks 1506 30

Barrow 7718 108

Bartow 9647 167

Ben Hill 1445 53

Berrien 989 28

Bibb 12297 325

Bleckley 768 32

Brantley 850 25

Brooks 881 37

Bryan 2340 25

Bulloch 4904 47

Burke 1622 30

Butts 1914 64

Calhoun 435 14

Camden 2966 24

Candler 711 33

Carroll 6802 117

Catoosa 4875 53

Charlton 1000 16

Chatham 17785 324

Chattahoochee 2558 9

Chattooga 2033 55

Cherokee 19144 229

Clarke 11708 102

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20155 336

Clinch 690 21

Cobb 53666 776

Coffee 4078 113

Colquitt 3163 59

Columbia 10251 138

Cook 1118 34

Coweta 7620 133

Crawford 489 11

Crisp 1289 40

Dade 1041 9

Dawson 2473 32

DeKalb 49823 688

Decatur 2022 49

Dodge 1057 54

Dooly 710 27

Dougherty 5169 252

Douglas 10469 142

Early 952 40

Echols 350 2

Effingham 3394 52

Elbert 1461 42

Emanuel 1665 51

Evans 711 11

Fannin 1901 50

Fayette 5699 116

Floyd 9004 151

Forsyth 15486 131

Franklin 2214 35

Fulton 71970 987

Gilmer 2304 55

Glascock 137 5

Glynn 6140 139

Gordon 5608 85

Grady 1452 41

Greene 1382 40

Gwinnett 78033 815

Habersham 4482 131

Hall 23384 357

Hancock 782 54

Haralson 1569 31

Harris 1920 43

Hart 1612 34

Heard 578 13

Henry 16499 216

Houston 9058 150

Irwin 653 15

Jackson 7786 109

Jasper 609 15

Jeff Davis 1197 33

Jefferson 1509 50

Jenkins 695 36

Johnson 747 39

Jones 1474 35

Lamar 1203 34

Lanier 469 7

Laurens 3545 131

Lee 1515 42

Liberty 2601 45

Lincoln 470 16

Long 615 10

Lowndes 7122 125

Lumpkin 2611 50

Macon 561 20

Madison 2514 33

Marion 361 12

McDuffie 1534 34

McIntosh 576 13

Meriwether 1384 42

Miller 600 4

Mitchell 1450 69

Monroe 1715 75

Montgomery 685 19

Morgan 1090 10

Murray 3780 59

Muscogee 12355 299

Newton 6624 173

Oconee 2658 53

Oglethorpe 1082 21

Paulding 9282 139

Peach 1672 40

Pickens 2252 45

Pierce 1150 37

Pike 951 20

Polk 3611 65

Pulaski 553 27

Putnam 1625 45

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1400 34

Randolph 442 31

Richmond 18099 318

Rockdale 5266 112

Schley 199 2

Screven 767 16

Seminole 707 14

Spalding 3502 120

Stephens 2805 68

Stewart 745 21

Sumter 1740 84

Talbot 351 15

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1744 35

Taylor 464 20

Telfair 687 41

Terrell 527 38

Thomas 3347 100

Tift 3321 90

Toombs 2729 80

Towns 957 34

Treutlen 597 19

Troup 5395 156

Turner 571 27

Twiggs 482 27

Union 1882 62

Upson 1669 93

Walker 5593 69

Walton 7108 182

Ware 2805 118

Warren 351 8

Washington 1549 45

Wayne 2495 63

Webster 96 4

Wheeler 452 20

White 2810 56

Whitfield 13923 194

Wilcox 448 26

Wilkes 634 16

Wilkinson 682 21