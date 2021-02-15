x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,997 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/2-2/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/19-2/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43.
  • There have been 792,509 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,730 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,861.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,835.
  • There have been 53,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 255.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.15, there were 2,843 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 88 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1775    55

Atkinson    752    15

Bacon    1011    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3636    95

Banks    1506    30

Barrow    7718    108

Bartow    9647    167

Ben Hill    1445    53

Berrien    989    28

Bibb    12297    325

Bleckley    768    32

Brantley    850    25

Brooks    881    37

Bryan    2340    25

Bulloch    4904    47

Burke    1622    30

Butts    1914    64

Calhoun    435    14

Camden    2966    24

Candler    711    33

Carroll    6802    117

Catoosa    4875    53

Charlton    1000    16

Chatham    17785    324

Chattahoochee    2558    9

Chattooga    2033    55

Cherokee    19144    229

Clarke    11708    102

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20155    336

Clinch    690    21

Cobb    53666    776

Coffee    4078    113

Colquitt    3163    59

Columbia    10251    138

Cook    1118    34

Coweta    7620    133

Crawford    489    11

Crisp    1289    40

Dade    1041    9

Dawson    2473    32

DeKalb    49823    688

Decatur    2022    49

Dodge    1057    54

Dooly    710    27

Dougherty    5169    252

Douglas    10469    142

Early    952    40

Echols    350    2

Effingham    3394    52

Elbert    1461    42

Emanuel    1665    51

Evans    711    11

Fannin    1901    50

Fayette    5699    116

Floyd    9004    151

Forsyth    15486    131

Franklin    2214    35

Fulton    71970    987

Gilmer    2304    55

Glascock    137    5

Glynn    6140    139

Gordon    5608    85

Grady    1452    41

Greene    1382    40

Gwinnett    78033    815

Habersham    4482    131

Hall    23384    357

Hancock    782    54

Haralson    1569    31

Harris    1920    43

Hart    1612    34

Heard    578    13

Henry    16499    216

Houston    9058    150

Irwin    653    15

Jackson    7786    109

Jasper    609    15

Jeff Davis    1197    33

Jefferson    1509    50

Jenkins    695    36

Johnson    747    39

Jones    1474    35

Lamar    1203    34

Lanier    469    7

Laurens    3545    131

Lee    1515    42

Liberty    2601    45

Lincoln    470    16

Long    615    10

Lowndes    7122    125

Lumpkin    2611    50

Macon    561    20

Madison    2514    33

Marion    361    12

McDuffie    1534    34

McIntosh    576    13

Meriwether    1384    42

Miller    600    4

Mitchell    1450    69

Monroe    1715    75

Montgomery    685    19

Morgan    1090    10

Murray    3780    59

Muscogee    12355    299

Newton    6624    173

Oconee    2658    53

Oglethorpe    1082    21

Paulding    9282    139

Peach    1672    40

Pickens    2252    45

Pierce    1150    37

Pike    951    20

Polk    3611    65

Pulaski    553    27

Putnam    1625    45

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1400    34

Randolph    442    31

Richmond    18099    318

Rockdale    5266    112

Schley    199    2

Screven    767    16

Seminole    707    14

Spalding    3502    120

Stephens    2805    68

Stewart    745    21

Sumter    1740    84

Talbot    351    15

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1744    35

Taylor    464    20

Telfair    687    41

Terrell    527    38

Thomas    3347    100

Tift    3321    90

Toombs    2729    80

Towns    957    34

Treutlen    597    19

Troup    5395    156

Turner    571    27

Twiggs    482    27

Union    1882    62

Upson    1669    93

Walker    5593    69

Walton    7108    182

Ware    2805    118

Warren    351    8

Washington    1549    45

Wayne    2495    63

Webster    96    4

Wheeler    452    20

White    2810    56

Whitfield    13923    194

Wilcox    448    26

Wilkes    634    16

Wilkinson    682    21

Worth    1127    54

   

