Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,997 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 33 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/2-2/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/19-2/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43.
- There have been 792,509 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,730 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,861.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,835.
- There have been 53,403 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 24 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 220 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 255.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.15, there were 2,843 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 88 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1775 55
Atkinson 752 15
Bacon 1011 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3636 95
Banks 1506 30
Barrow 7718 108
Bartow 9647 167
Ben Hill 1445 53
Berrien 989 28
Bibb 12297 325
Bleckley 768 32
Brantley 850 25
Brooks 881 37
Bryan 2340 25
Bulloch 4904 47
Burke 1622 30
Butts 1914 64
Calhoun 435 14
Camden 2966 24
Candler 711 33
Carroll 6802 117
Catoosa 4875 53
Charlton 1000 16
Chatham 17785 324
Chattahoochee 2558 9
Chattooga 2033 55
Cherokee 19144 229
Clarke 11708 102
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20155 336
Clinch 690 21
Cobb 53666 776
Coffee 4078 113
Colquitt 3163 59
Columbia 10251 138
Cook 1118 34
Coweta 7620 133
Crawford 489 11
Crisp 1289 40
Dade 1041 9
Dawson 2473 32
DeKalb 49823 688
Decatur 2022 49
Dodge 1057 54
Dooly 710 27
Dougherty 5169 252
Douglas 10469 142
Early 952 40
Echols 350 2
Effingham 3394 52
Elbert 1461 42
Emanuel 1665 51
Evans 711 11
Fannin 1901 50
Fayette 5699 116
Floyd 9004 151
Forsyth 15486 131
Franklin 2214 35
Fulton 71970 987
Gilmer 2304 55
Glascock 137 5
Glynn 6140 139
Gordon 5608 85
Grady 1452 41
Greene 1382 40
Gwinnett 78033 815
Habersham 4482 131
Hall 23384 357
Hancock 782 54
Haralson 1569 31
Harris 1920 43
Hart 1612 34
Heard 578 13
Henry 16499 216
Houston 9058 150
Irwin 653 15
Jackson 7786 109
Jasper 609 15
Jeff Davis 1197 33
Jefferson 1509 50
Jenkins 695 36
Johnson 747 39
Jones 1474 35
Lamar 1203 34
Lanier 469 7
Laurens 3545 131
Lee 1515 42
Liberty 2601 45
Lincoln 470 16
Long 615 10
Lowndes 7122 125
Lumpkin 2611 50
Macon 561 20
Madison 2514 33
Marion 361 12
McDuffie 1534 34
McIntosh 576 13
Meriwether 1384 42
Miller 600 4
Mitchell 1450 69
Monroe 1715 75
Montgomery 685 19
Morgan 1090 10
Murray 3780 59
Muscogee 12355 299
Newton 6624 173
Oconee 2658 53
Oglethorpe 1082 21
Paulding 9282 139
Peach 1672 40
Pickens 2252 45
Pierce 1150 37
Pike 951 20
Polk 3611 65
Pulaski 553 27
Putnam 1625 45
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1400 34
Randolph 442 31
Richmond 18099 318
Rockdale 5266 112
Schley 199 2
Screven 767 16
Seminole 707 14
Spalding 3502 120
Stephens 2805 68
Stewart 745 21
Sumter 1740 84
Talbot 351 15
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1744 35
Taylor 464 20
Telfair 687 41
Terrell 527 38
Thomas 3347 100
Tift 3321 90
Toombs 2729 80
Towns 957 34
Treutlen 597 19
Troup 5395 156
Turner 571 27
Twiggs 482 27
Union 1882 62
Upson 1669 93
Walker 5593 69
Walton 7108 182
Ware 2805 118
Warren 351 8
Washington 1549 45
Wayne 2495 63
Webster 96 4
Wheeler 452 20
White 2810 56
Whitfield 13923 194
Wilcox 448 26
Wilkes 634 16
Wilkinson 682 21
Worth 1127 54