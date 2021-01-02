x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,613 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/19-2/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/5-1/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.36.
  • There have been 752,448 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,581 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,834.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,690.
  • There have been 50,323 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 255.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 296.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 1, there were 4,094 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1702    50

Atkinson    741    14

Bacon    995    25

Baker    151    6

Baldwin    3488    91

Banks    1446    28

Barrow    7317    94

Bartow    9032    155

Ben Hill    1428    50

Berrien    954    24

Bibb    11767    297

Bleckley    754    32

Brantley    801    22

Brooks    867    33

Bryan    2194    23

Bulloch    4602    46

Burke    1551    24

Butts    1789    59

Calhoun    426    12

Camden    2809    22

Candler    699    30

Carroll    6475    110

Catoosa    4495    50

Charlton    975    15

Chatham    16535    288

Chattahoochee    2402    1

Chattooga    1960    53

Cherokee    18074    201

Clarke    11162    90

Clay    171    3

Clayton    17932    294

Clinch    668    19

Cobb    50928    702

Coffee    3982    102

Colquitt    3039    56

Columbia    9726    118

Cook    1100    32

Coweta    7170    110

Crawford    466    10

Crisp    1259    35

Dade    957    8

Dawson    2371    25

DeKalb    47091    609

Decatur    1972    47

Dodge    1040    52

Dooly    690    26

Dougherty    4978    241

Douglas    9674    129

Early    910    40

Echols    345    2

Effingham    3135    46

Elbert    1410    34

Emanuel    1634    49

Evans    678    10

Fannin    1811    45

Fayette    5180    103

Floyd    8576    139

Forsyth    14332    109

Franklin    2118    29

Fulton    68471    896

Gilmer    2165    45

Glascock    129    4

Glynn    5806    137

Gordon    5235    77

Grady    1413    39

Greene    1292    35

Gwinnett    73988    721

Habersham    4342    118

Hall    22579    312

Hancock    755    53

Haralson    1498    28

Harris    1804    40

Hart    1539    31

Heard    540    12

Henry    15500    200

Houston    8748    143

Irwin    644    14

Jackson    7406    96

Jasper    570    13

Jeff Davis    1160    32

Jefferson    1439    46

Jenkins    676    36

Johnson    707    34

Jones    1385    29

Lamar    1149    33

Lanier    454    7

Laurens    3405    127

Lee    1456    37

Liberty    2410    40

Lincoln    452    15

Long    575    8

Lowndes    6911    114

Lumpkin    2512    39

Macon    525    17

Madison    2356    28

Marion    343    10

McDuffie    1452    31

McIntosh    538    10

Meriwether    1277    29

Miller    575    4

Mitchell    1406    68

Monroe    1628    73

Montgomery    665    18

Morgan    1030    9

Murray    3573    50

Muscogee    11774    256

Newton    6288    153

Oconee    2506    46

Oglethorpe    1033    16

Paulding    8705    130

Peach    1595    36

Pickens    2116    38

Pierce    1116    34

Pike    887    18

Polk    3443    61

Pulaski    535    26

Putnam    1519    39

Quitman    73    1

Rabun    1352    31

Randolph    420    30

Richmond    17083    292

Rockdale    4919    99

Schley    182    2

Screven    715    15

Seminole    677    14

Spalding    3311    107

Stephens    2698    65

Stewart    668    18

Sumter    1664    81

Talbot    333    13

Taliaferro    91    0

Tattnall    1644    30

Taylor    443    19

Telfair    664    39

Terrell    506    36

Thomas    3250    92

Tift    3284    88

Toombs    2638    74

Towns    904    32

Treutlen    567    17

Troup    5168    145

Turner    569    26

Twiggs    465    23

Union    1777    54

Upson    1596    86

Walker    5097    67

Walton    6728    153

Ware    2728    106

Warren    341    8

Washington    1487    36

Wayne    2349    58

Webster    87    3

Wheeler    440    19

White    2689    52

Whitfield    13472    165

Wilcox    431    26

Wilkes    603    15

Wilkinson    655    21

Worth    1098    47

        

        

   

