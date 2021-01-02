Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,613 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/19-2/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/5-1/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.36.
- There have been 752,448 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,581 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,834.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,690.
- There have been 50,323 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 255.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 296.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 1, there were 4,094 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1702 50
Atkinson 741 14
Bacon 995 25
Baker 151 6
Baldwin 3488 91
Banks 1446 28
Barrow 7317 94
Bartow 9032 155
Ben Hill 1428 50
Berrien 954 24
Bibb 11767 297
Bleckley 754 32
Brantley 801 22
Brooks 867 33
Bryan 2194 23
Bulloch 4602 46
Burke 1551 24
Butts 1789 59
Calhoun 426 12
Camden 2809 22
Candler 699 30
Carroll 6475 110
Catoosa 4495 50
Charlton 975 15
Chatham 16535 288
Chattahoochee 2402 1
Chattooga 1960 53
Cherokee 18074 201
Clarke 11162 90
Clay 171 3
Clayton 17932 294
Clinch 668 19
Cobb 50928 702
Coffee 3982 102
Colquitt 3039 56
Columbia 9726 118
Cook 1100 32
Coweta 7170 110
Crawford 466 10
Crisp 1259 35
Dade 957 8
Dawson 2371 25
DeKalb 47091 609
Decatur 1972 47
Dodge 1040 52
Dooly 690 26
Dougherty 4978 241
Douglas 9674 129
Early 910 40
Echols 345 2
Effingham 3135 46
Elbert 1410 34
Emanuel 1634 49
Evans 678 10
Fannin 1811 45
Fayette 5180 103
Floyd 8576 139
Forsyth 14332 109
Franklin 2118 29
Fulton 68471 896
Gilmer 2165 45
Glascock 129 4
Glynn 5806 137
Gordon 5235 77
Grady 1413 39
Greene 1292 35
Gwinnett 73988 721
Habersham 4342 118
Hall 22579 312
Hancock 755 53
Haralson 1498 28
Harris 1804 40
Hart 1539 31
Heard 540 12
Henry 15500 200
Houston 8748 143
Irwin 644 14
Jackson 7406 96
Jasper 570 13
Jeff Davis 1160 32
Jefferson 1439 46
Jenkins 676 36
Johnson 707 34
Jones 1385 29
Lamar 1149 33
Lanier 454 7
Laurens 3405 127
Lee 1456 37
Liberty 2410 40
Lincoln 452 15
Long 575 8
Lowndes 6911 114
Lumpkin 2512 39
Macon 525 17
Madison 2356 28
Marion 343 10
McDuffie 1452 31
McIntosh 538 10
Meriwether 1277 29
Miller 575 4
Mitchell 1406 68
Monroe 1628 73
Montgomery 665 18
Morgan 1030 9
Murray 3573 50
Muscogee 11774 256
Newton 6288 153
Oconee 2506 46
Oglethorpe 1033 16
Paulding 8705 130
Peach 1595 36
Pickens 2116 38
Pierce 1116 34
Pike 887 18
Polk 3443 61
Pulaski 535 26
Putnam 1519 39
Quitman 73 1
Rabun 1352 31
Randolph 420 30
Richmond 17083 292
Rockdale 4919 99
Schley 182 2
Screven 715 15
Seminole 677 14
Spalding 3311 107
Stephens 2698 65
Stewart 668 18
Sumter 1664 81
Talbot 333 13
Taliaferro 91 0
Tattnall 1644 30
Taylor 443 19
Telfair 664 39
Terrell 506 36
Thomas 3250 92
Tift 3284 88
Toombs 2638 74
Towns 904 32
Treutlen 567 17
Troup 5168 145
Turner 569 26
Twiggs 465 23
Union 1777 54
Upson 1596 86
Walker 5097 67
Walton 6728 153
Ware 2728 106
Warren 341 8
Washington 1487 36
Wayne 2349 58
Webster 87 3
Wheeler 440 19
White 2689 52
Whitfield 13472 165
Wilcox 431 26
Wilkes 603 15
Wilkinson 655 21
Worth 1098 47