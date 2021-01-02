Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,613 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/19-2/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 108.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/5-1/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 85.36.

There have been 752,448 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,581 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,834.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,690.

There have been 50,323 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 255.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 296.14.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 1, there were 4,094 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 56 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1702 50

Atkinson 741 14

Bacon 995 25

Baker 151 6

Baldwin 3488 91

Banks 1446 28

Barrow 7317 94

Bartow 9032 155

Ben Hill 1428 50

Berrien 954 24

Bibb 11767 297

Bleckley 754 32

Brantley 801 22

Brooks 867 33

Bryan 2194 23

Bulloch 4602 46

Burke 1551 24

Butts 1789 59

Calhoun 426 12

Camden 2809 22

Candler 699 30

Carroll 6475 110

Catoosa 4495 50

Charlton 975 15

Chatham 16535 288

Chattahoochee 2402 1

Chattooga 1960 53

Cherokee 18074 201

Clarke 11162 90

Clay 171 3

Clayton 17932 294

Clinch 668 19

Cobb 50928 702

Coffee 3982 102

Colquitt 3039 56

Columbia 9726 118

Cook 1100 32

Coweta 7170 110

Crawford 466 10

Crisp 1259 35

Dade 957 8

Dawson 2371 25

DeKalb 47091 609

Decatur 1972 47

Dodge 1040 52

Dooly 690 26

Dougherty 4978 241

Douglas 9674 129

Early 910 40

Echols 345 2

Effingham 3135 46

Elbert 1410 34

Emanuel 1634 49

Evans 678 10

Fannin 1811 45

Fayette 5180 103

Floyd 8576 139

Forsyth 14332 109

Franklin 2118 29

Fulton 68471 896

Gilmer 2165 45

Glascock 129 4

Glynn 5806 137

Gordon 5235 77

Grady 1413 39

Greene 1292 35

Gwinnett 73988 721

Habersham 4342 118

Hall 22579 312

Hancock 755 53

Haralson 1498 28

Harris 1804 40

Hart 1539 31

Heard 540 12

Henry 15500 200

Houston 8748 143

Irwin 644 14

Jackson 7406 96

Jasper 570 13

Jeff Davis 1160 32

Jefferson 1439 46

Jenkins 676 36

Johnson 707 34

Jones 1385 29

Lamar 1149 33

Lanier 454 7

Laurens 3405 127

Lee 1456 37

Liberty 2410 40

Lincoln 452 15

Long 575 8

Lowndes 6911 114

Lumpkin 2512 39

Macon 525 17

Madison 2356 28

Marion 343 10

McDuffie 1452 31

McIntosh 538 10

Meriwether 1277 29

Miller 575 4

Mitchell 1406 68

Monroe 1628 73

Montgomery 665 18

Morgan 1030 9

Murray 3573 50

Muscogee 11774 256

Newton 6288 153

Oconee 2506 46

Oglethorpe 1033 16

Paulding 8705 130

Peach 1595 36

Pickens 2116 38

Pierce 1116 34

Pike 887 18

Polk 3443 61

Pulaski 535 26

Putnam 1519 39

Quitman 73 1

Rabun 1352 31

Randolph 420 30

Richmond 17083 292

Rockdale 4919 99

Schley 182 2

Screven 715 15

Seminole 677 14

Spalding 3311 107

Stephens 2698 65

Stewart 668 18

Sumter 1664 81

Talbot 333 13

Taliaferro 91 0

Tattnall 1644 30

Taylor 443 19

Telfair 664 39

Terrell 506 36

Thomas 3250 92

Tift 3284 88

Toombs 2638 74

Towns 904 32

Treutlen 567 17

Troup 5168 145

Turner 569 26

Twiggs 465 23

Union 1777 54

Upson 1596 86

Walker 5097 67

Walton 6728 153

Ware 2728 106

Warren 341 8

Washington 1487 36

Wayne 2349 58

Webster 87 3

Wheeler 440 19

White 2689 52

Whitfield 13472 165

Wilcox 431 26

Wilkes 603 15

Wilkinson 655 21