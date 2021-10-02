x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,599 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 118 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/28-2/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/14-1/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07.
  • There have been 780,494 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,445 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,476.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,534.
  • There have been 52,543 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 281 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 10, there were 3,322 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1754    52

Atkinson    750    15

Bacon    1010    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3595    93

Banks    1492    28

Barrow    7594    104

Bartow    9477    166

Ben Hill    1443    50

Berrien    981    27

Bibb    12189    319

Bleckley    763    32

Brantley    828    23

Brooks    876    35

Bryan    2289    25

Bulloch    4810    47

Burke    1593    27

Butts    1880    62

Calhoun    426    13

Camden    2904    24

Candler    709    32

Carroll    6719    115

Catoosa    4790    52

Charlton    993    16

Chatham    17389    319

Chattahoochee    2523    8

Chattooga    2011    55

Cherokee    18796    221

Clarke    11554    100

Clay    176    3

Clayton    19785    329

Clinch    684    21

Cobb    52798    754

Coffee    4052    110

Colquitt    3132    58

Columbia    10051    131

Cook    1114    34

Coweta    7468    125

Crawford    485    11

Crisp    1284    37

Dade    1027    8

Dawson    2447    30

DeKalb    49007    672

Decatur    2012    48

Dodge    1047    53

Dooly    705    27

Dougherty    5113    248

Douglas    10223    136

Early    942    40

Echols    349    2

Effingham    3324    50

Elbert    1438    39

Emanuel    1656    51

Evans    705    11

Fannin    1862    48

Fayette    5548    109

Floyd    8908    146

Forsyth    15158    124

Franklin    2193    33

Fulton    70860    959

Gilmer    2280    54

Glascock    137    5

Glynn    6056    138

Gordon    5503    84

Grady    1438    41

Greene    1357    38

Gwinnett    76883    781

Habersham    4448    125

Hall    23155    344

Hancock    772    54

Haralson    1549    30

Harris    1883    42

Hart    1593    33

Heard    563    12

Henry    16194    211

Houston    8905    148

Irwin    650    15

Jackson    7685    106

Jasper    591    13

Jeff Davis    1187    33

Jefferson    1492    50

Jenkins    691    36

Johnson    738    38

Jones    1443    33

Lamar    1188    33

Lanier    462    7

Laurens    3509    130

Lee    1499    41

Liberty    2555    45

Lincoln    461    16

Long    608    10

Lowndes    7062    123

Lumpkin    2586    50

Macon    554    19

Madison    2473    30

Marion    354    12

McDuffie    1514    33

McIntosh    567    12

Meriwether    1361    37

Miller    597    4

Mitchell    1439    68

Monroe    1692    74

Montgomery    682    19

Morgan    1072    10

Murray    3743    58

Muscogee    12206    284

Newton    6534    169

Oconee    2608    51

Oglethorpe    1070    19

Paulding    9096    139

Peach    1643    39

Pickens    2213    44

Pierce    1140    35

Pike    936    19

Polk    3563    65

Pulaski    549    27

Putnam    1596    43

Quitman    74    1

Rabun    1388    34

Randolph    440    31

Richmond    17676    310

Rockdale    5163    107

Schley    198    2

Screven    743    16

Seminole    694    14

Spalding    3449    114

Stephens    2774    67

Stewart    682    21

Sumter    1730    84

Talbot    346    13

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1717    34

Taylor    460    20

Telfair    685    40

Terrell    520    36

Thomas    3328    96

Tift    3308    90

Toombs    2696    79

Towns    937    34

Treutlen    591    19

Troup    5324    153

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    476    24

Union    1851    61

Upson    1639    92

Walker    5475    67

Walton    6977    173

Ware    2785    113

Warren    351    8

Washington    1534    44

Wayne    2430    62

Webster    92    3

Wheeler    446    20

White    2766    55

Whitfield    13814    188

Wilcox    441    26

Wilkes    623    16

Wilkinson    672    21

Worth    1119    53

