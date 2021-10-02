Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 10

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,599 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 118 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/28-2/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/14-1/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07.
- There have been 780,494 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,445 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,476.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,534.
- There have been 52,543 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 281 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 10, there were 3,322 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1754 52
Atkinson 750 15
Bacon 1010 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3595 93
Banks 1492 28
Barrow 7594 104
Bartow 9477 166
Ben Hill 1443 50
Berrien 981 27
Bibb 12189 319
Bleckley 763 32
Brantley 828 23
Brooks 876 35
Bryan 2289 25
Bulloch 4810 47
Burke 1593 27
Butts 1880 62
Calhoun 426 13
Camden 2904 24
Candler 709 32
Carroll 6719 115
Catoosa 4790 52
Charlton 993 16
Chatham 17389 319
Chattahoochee 2523 8
Chattooga 2011 55
Cherokee 18796 221
Clarke 11554 100
Clay 176 3
Clayton 19785 329
Clinch 684 21
Cobb 52798 754
Coffee 4052 110
Colquitt 3132 58
Columbia 10051 131
Cook 1114 34
Coweta 7468 125
Crawford 485 11
Crisp 1284 37
Dade 1027 8
Dawson 2447 30
DeKalb 49007 672
Decatur 2012 48
Dodge 1047 53
Dooly 705 27
Dougherty 5113 248
Douglas 10223 136
Early 942 40
Echols 349 2
Effingham 3324 50
Elbert 1438 39
Emanuel 1656 51
Evans 705 11
Fannin 1862 48
Fayette 5548 109
Floyd 8908 146
Forsyth 15158 124
Franklin 2193 33
Fulton 70860 959
Gilmer 2280 54
Glascock 137 5
Glynn 6056 138
Gordon 5503 84
Grady 1438 41
Greene 1357 38
Gwinnett 76883 781
Habersham 4448 125
Hall 23155 344
Hancock 772 54
Haralson 1549 30
Harris 1883 42
Hart 1593 33
Heard 563 12
Henry 16194 211
Houston 8905 148
Irwin 650 15
Jackson 7685 106
Jasper 591 13
Jeff Davis 1187 33
Jefferson 1492 50
Jenkins 691 36
Johnson 738 38
Jones 1443 33
Lamar 1188 33
Lanier 462 7
Laurens 3509 130
Lee 1499 41
Liberty 2555 45
Lincoln 461 16
Long 608 10
Lowndes 7062 123
Lumpkin 2586 50
Macon 554 19
Madison 2473 30
Marion 354 12
McDuffie 1514 33
McIntosh 567 12
Meriwether 1361 37
Miller 597 4
Mitchell 1439 68
Monroe 1692 74
Montgomery 682 19
Morgan 1072 10
Murray 3743 58
Muscogee 12206 284
Newton 6534 169
Oconee 2608 51
Oglethorpe 1070 19
Paulding 9096 139
Peach 1643 39
Pickens 2213 44
Pierce 1140 35
Pike 936 19
Polk 3563 65
Pulaski 549 27
Putnam 1596 43
Quitman 74 1
Rabun 1388 34
Randolph 440 31
Richmond 17676 310
Rockdale 5163 107
Schley 198 2
Screven 743 16
Seminole 694 14
Spalding 3449 114
Stephens 2774 67
Stewart 682 21
Sumter 1730 84
Talbot 346 13
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1717 34
Taylor 460 20
Telfair 685 40
Terrell 520 36
Thomas 3328 96
Tift 3308 90
Toombs 2696 79
Towns 937 34
Treutlen 591 19
Troup 5324 153
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 476 24
Union 1851 61
Upson 1639 92
Walker 5475 67
Walton 6977 173
Ware 2785 113
Warren 351 8
Washington 1534 44
Wayne 2430 62
Webster 92 3
Wheeler 446 20
White 2766 55
Whitfield 13814 188
Wilcox 441 26
Wilkes 623 16
Wilkinson 672 21
Worth 1119 53