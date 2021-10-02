Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 10

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,599 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 118 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/28-2/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/14-1/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 118 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/28-2/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/14-1/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07. There have been 780,494 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,445 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,476.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,534.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,445 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,476.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,534. There have been 52,543 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 281 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 281 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 10, there were 3,322 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 53 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1754 52

Atkinson 750 15

Bacon 1010 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3595 93

Banks 1492 28

Barrow 7594 104

Bartow 9477 166

Ben Hill 1443 50

Berrien 981 27

Bibb 12189 319

Bleckley 763 32

Brantley 828 23

Brooks 876 35

Bryan 2289 25

Bulloch 4810 47

Burke 1593 27

Butts 1880 62

Calhoun 426 13

Camden 2904 24

Candler 709 32

Carroll 6719 115

Catoosa 4790 52

Charlton 993 16

Chatham 17389 319

Chattahoochee 2523 8

Chattooga 2011 55

Cherokee 18796 221

Clarke 11554 100

Clay 176 3

Clayton 19785 329

Clinch 684 21

Cobb 52798 754

Coffee 4052 110

Colquitt 3132 58

Columbia 10051 131

Cook 1114 34

Coweta 7468 125

Crawford 485 11

Crisp 1284 37

Dade 1027 8

Dawson 2447 30

DeKalb 49007 672

Decatur 2012 48

Dodge 1047 53

Dooly 705 27

Dougherty 5113 248

Douglas 10223 136

Early 942 40

Echols 349 2

Effingham 3324 50

Elbert 1438 39

Emanuel 1656 51

Evans 705 11

Fannin 1862 48

Fayette 5548 109

Floyd 8908 146

Forsyth 15158 124

Franklin 2193 33

Fulton 70860 959

Gilmer 2280 54

Glascock 137 5

Glynn 6056 138

Gordon 5503 84

Grady 1438 41

Greene 1357 38

Gwinnett 76883 781

Habersham 4448 125

Hall 23155 344

Hancock 772 54

Haralson 1549 30

Harris 1883 42

Hart 1593 33

Heard 563 12

Henry 16194 211

Houston 8905 148

Irwin 650 15

Jackson 7685 106

Jasper 591 13

Jeff Davis 1187 33

Jefferson 1492 50

Jenkins 691 36

Johnson 738 38

Jones 1443 33

Lamar 1188 33

Lanier 462 7

Laurens 3509 130

Lee 1499 41

Liberty 2555 45

Lincoln 461 16

Long 608 10

Lowndes 7062 123

Lumpkin 2586 50

Macon 554 19

Madison 2473 30

Marion 354 12

McDuffie 1514 33

McIntosh 567 12

Meriwether 1361 37

Miller 597 4

Mitchell 1439 68

Monroe 1692 74

Montgomery 682 19

Morgan 1072 10

Murray 3743 58

Muscogee 12206 284

Newton 6534 169

Oconee 2608 51

Oglethorpe 1070 19

Paulding 9096 139

Peach 1643 39

Pickens 2213 44

Pierce 1140 35

Pike 936 19

Polk 3563 65

Pulaski 549 27

Putnam 1596 43

Quitman 74 1

Rabun 1388 34

Randolph 440 31

Richmond 17676 310

Rockdale 5163 107

Schley 198 2

Screven 743 16

Seminole 694 14

Spalding 3449 114

Stephens 2774 67

Stewart 682 21

Sumter 1730 84

Talbot 346 13

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1717 34

Taylor 460 20

Telfair 685 40

Terrell 520 36

Thomas 3328 96

Tift 3308 90

Toombs 2696 79

Towns 937 34

Treutlen 591 19

Troup 5324 153

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 476 24

Union 1851 61

Upson 1639 92

Walker 5475 67

Walton 6977 173

Ware 2785 113

Warren 351 8

Washington 1534 44

Wayne 2430 62

Webster 92 3

Wheeler 446 20

White 2766 55

Whitfield 13814 188

Wilcox 441 26

Wilkes 623 16

Wilkinson 672 21