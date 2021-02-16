Coronavirus in Georgia | Second deadliest day ever for COVID-19 pandemic

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,176 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 179 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/3-2/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/20-2/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64.
- There have been 794,349 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,840 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,781.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,695.
- There have been 53,658 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 255 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 212.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.16, there were 2,752 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 91 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1777 56
Atkinson 752 15
Bacon 1011 25
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3639 97
Banks 1509 30
Barrow 7739 109
Bartow 9693 170
Ben Hill 1447 55
Berrien 990 28
Bibb 12326 328
Bleckley 768 32
Brantley 850 25
Brooks 882 37
Bryan 2348 26
Bulloch 4912 47
Burke 1625 30
Butts 1916 64
Calhoun 435 14
Camden 2971 24
Candler 711 33
Carroll 6813 117
Catoosa 4892 53
Charlton 1000 17
Chatham 17842 328
Chattahoochee 2593 9
Chattooga 2039 55
Cherokee 19229 234
Clarke 11737 105
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20211 338
Clinch 691 21
Cobb 53790 790
Coffee 4081 118
Colquitt 3184 60
Columbia 10262 139
Cook 1119 34
Coweta 7637 135
Crawford 489 12
Crisp 1290 40
Dade 1047 9
Dawson 2485 34
DeKalb 49901 698
Decatur 2022 50
Dodge 1058 54
Dooly 711 28
Dougherty 5178 253
Douglas 10488 146
Early 955 40
Echols 351 2
Effingham 3408 52
Elbert 1463 42
Emanuel 1665 51
Evans 713 12
Fannin 1907 50
Fayette 5723 117
Floyd 9037 154
Forsyth 15538 134
Franklin 2221 35
Fulton 72124 997
Gilmer 2308 56
Glascock 137 5
Glynn 6151 140
Gordon 5657 86
Grady 1456 42
Greene 1396 41
Gwinnett 78237 829
Habersham 4491 133
Hall 23420 358
Hancock 782 54
Haralson 1574 31
Harris 1924 45
Hart 1613 34
Heard 579 13
Henry 16532 221
Houston 9091 150
Irwin 654 15
Jackson 7803 112
Jasper 610 15
Jeff Davis 1201 33
Jefferson 1510 50
Jenkins 695 36
Johnson 746 39
Jones 1479 35
Lamar 1210 35
Lanier 469 8
Laurens 3551 131
Lee 1516 42
Liberty 2605 46
Lincoln 473 16
Long 616 11
Lowndes 7132 125
Lumpkin 2619 50
Macon 561 21
Madison 2521 34
Marion 361 12
McDuffie 1542 34
McIntosh 576 13
Meriwether 1388 43
Miller 600 4
Mitchell 1452 70
Monroe 1719 75
Montgomery 687 19
Morgan 1094 12
Murray 3787 61
Muscogee 12377 302
Newton 6648 174
Oconee 2666 55
Oglethorpe 1086 22
Paulding 9324 139
Peach 1676 41
Pickens 2267 46
Pierce 1150 37
Pike 952 21
Polk 3620 65
Pulaski 553 28
Putnam 1631 45
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1400 34
Randolph 442 31
Richmond 18113 326
Rockdale 5286 115
Schley 199 2
Screven 767 16
Seminole 708 15
Spalding 3509 121
Stephens 2806 69
Stewart 746 21
Sumter 1740 84
Talbot 354 15
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1747 36
Taylor 469 20
Telfair 687 41
Terrell 528 38
Thomas 3351 103
Tift 3325 90
Toombs 2731 81
Towns 962 36
Treutlen 597 19
Troup 5401 157
Turner 571 27
Twiggs 483 27
Union 1886 62
Upson 1673 93
Walker 5602 69
Walton 7120 184
Ware 2810 120
Warren 352 8
Washington 1550 46
Wayne 2497 64
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 452 20
White 2815 57
Whitfield 13932 195
Wilcox 448 27
Wilkes 635 16
Wilkinson 684 21
Worth 1129 54