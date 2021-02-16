x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Second deadliest day ever for COVID-19 pandemic

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,176 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 179 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/3-2/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/20-2/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64.
  • There have been 794,349 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,840 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,781.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,695.
  • There have been 53,658 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 255 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 212.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.16, there were 2,752 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 91 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1777    56

Atkinson    752    15

Bacon    1011    25

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3639    97

Banks    1509    30

Barrow    7739    109

Bartow    9693    170

Ben Hill    1447    55

Berrien    990    28

Bibb    12326    328

Bleckley    768    32

Brantley    850    25

Brooks    882    37

Bryan    2348    26

Bulloch    4912    47

Burke    1625    30

Butts    1916    64

Calhoun    435    14

Camden    2971    24

Candler    711    33

Carroll    6813    117

Catoosa    4892    53

Charlton    1000    17

Chatham    17842    328

Chattahoochee    2593    9

Chattooga    2039    55

Cherokee    19229    234

Clarke    11737    105

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20211    338

Clinch    691    21

Cobb    53790    790

Coffee    4081    118

Colquitt    3184    60

Columbia    10262    139

Cook    1119    34

Coweta    7637    135

Crawford    489    12

Crisp    1290    40

Dade    1047    9

Dawson    2485    34

DeKalb    49901    698

Decatur    2022    50

Dodge    1058    54

Dooly    711    28

Dougherty    5178    253

Douglas    10488    146

Early    955    40

Echols    351    2

Effingham    3408    52

Elbert    1463    42

Emanuel    1665    51

Evans    713    12

Fannin    1907    50

Fayette    5723    117

Floyd    9037    154

Forsyth    15538    134

Franklin    2221    35

Fulton    72124    997

Gilmer    2308    56

Glascock    137    5

Glynn    6151    140

Gordon    5657    86

Grady    1456    42

Greene    1396    41

Gwinnett    78237    829

Habersham    4491    133

Hall    23420    358

Hancock    782    54

Haralson    1574    31

Harris    1924    45

Hart    1613    34

Heard    579    13

Henry    16532    221

Houston    9091    150

Irwin    654    15

Jackson    7803    112

Jasper    610    15

Jeff Davis    1201    33

Jefferson    1510    50

Jenkins    695    36

Johnson    746    39

Jones    1479    35

Lamar    1210    35

Lanier    469    8

Laurens    3551    131

Lee    1516    42

Liberty    2605    46

Lincoln    473    16

Long    616    11

Lowndes    7132    125

Lumpkin    2619    50

Macon    561    21

Madison    2521    34

Marion    361    12

McDuffie    1542    34

McIntosh    576    13

Meriwether    1388    43

Miller    600    4

Mitchell    1452    70

Monroe    1719    75

Montgomery    687    19

Morgan    1094    12

Murray    3787    61

Muscogee    12377    302

Newton    6648    174

Oconee    2666    55

Oglethorpe    1086    22

Paulding    9324    139

Peach    1676    41

Pickens    2267    46

Pierce    1150    37

Pike    952    21

Polk    3620    65

Pulaski    553    28

Putnam    1631    45

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1400    34

Randolph    442    31

Richmond    18113    326

Rockdale    5286    115

Schley    199    2

Screven    767    16

Seminole    708    15

Spalding    3509    121

Stephens    2806    69

Stewart    746    21

Sumter    1740    84

Talbot    354    15

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1747    36

Taylor    469    20

Telfair    687    41

Terrell    528    38

Thomas    3351    103

Tift    3325    90

Toombs    2731    81

Towns    962    36

Treutlen    597    19

Troup    5401    157

Turner    571    27

Twiggs    483    27

Union    1886    62

Upson    1673    93

Walker    5602    69

Walton    7120    184

Ware    2810    120

Warren    352    8

Washington    1550    46

Wayne    2497    64

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    452    20

White    2815    57

Whitfield    13932    195

Wilcox    448    27

Wilkes    635    16

Wilkinson    684    21

Worth    1129    54

