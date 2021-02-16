Coronavirus in Georgia | Second deadliest day ever for COVID-19 pandemic

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,176 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 179 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/3-2/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/20-2/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,840 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,781.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,695. There have been 53,658 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 255 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 212.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.79.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.16, there were 2,752 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 91 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1777 56

Atkinson 752 15

Bacon 1011 25

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3639 97

Banks 1509 30

Barrow 7739 109

Bartow 9693 170

Ben Hill 1447 55

Berrien 990 28

Bibb 12326 328

Bleckley 768 32

Brantley 850 25

Brooks 882 37

Bryan 2348 26

Bulloch 4912 47

Burke 1625 30

Butts 1916 64

Calhoun 435 14

Camden 2971 24

Candler 711 33

Carroll 6813 117

Catoosa 4892 53

Charlton 1000 17

Chatham 17842 328

Chattahoochee 2593 9

Chattooga 2039 55

Cherokee 19229 234

Clarke 11737 105

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20211 338

Clinch 691 21

Cobb 53790 790

Coffee 4081 118

Colquitt 3184 60

Columbia 10262 139

Cook 1119 34

Coweta 7637 135

Crawford 489 12

Crisp 1290 40

Dade 1047 9

Dawson 2485 34

DeKalb 49901 698

Decatur 2022 50

Dodge 1058 54

Dooly 711 28

Dougherty 5178 253

Douglas 10488 146

Early 955 40

Echols 351 2

Effingham 3408 52

Elbert 1463 42

Emanuel 1665 51

Evans 713 12

Fannin 1907 50

Fayette 5723 117

Floyd 9037 154

Forsyth 15538 134

Franklin 2221 35

Fulton 72124 997

Gilmer 2308 56

Glascock 137 5

Glynn 6151 140

Gordon 5657 86

Grady 1456 42

Greene 1396 41

Gwinnett 78237 829

Habersham 4491 133

Hall 23420 358

Hancock 782 54

Haralson 1574 31

Harris 1924 45

Hart 1613 34

Heard 579 13

Henry 16532 221

Houston 9091 150

Irwin 654 15

Jackson 7803 112

Jasper 610 15

Jeff Davis 1201 33

Jefferson 1510 50

Jenkins 695 36

Johnson 746 39

Jones 1479 35

Lamar 1210 35

Lanier 469 8

Laurens 3551 131

Lee 1516 42

Liberty 2605 46

Lincoln 473 16

Long 616 11

Lowndes 7132 125

Lumpkin 2619 50

Macon 561 21

Madison 2521 34

Marion 361 12

McDuffie 1542 34

McIntosh 576 13

Meriwether 1388 43

Miller 600 4

Mitchell 1452 70

Monroe 1719 75

Montgomery 687 19

Morgan 1094 12

Murray 3787 61

Muscogee 12377 302

Newton 6648 174

Oconee 2666 55

Oglethorpe 1086 22

Paulding 9324 139

Peach 1676 41

Pickens 2267 46

Pierce 1150 37

Pike 952 21

Polk 3620 65

Pulaski 553 28

Putnam 1631 45

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1400 34

Randolph 442 31

Richmond 18113 326

Rockdale 5286 115

Schley 199 2

Screven 767 16

Seminole 708 15

Spalding 3509 121

Stephens 2806 69

Stewart 746 21

Sumter 1740 84

Talbot 354 15

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1747 36

Taylor 469 20

Telfair 687 41

Terrell 528 38

Thomas 3351 103

Tift 3325 90

Toombs 2731 81

Towns 962 36

Treutlen 597 19

Troup 5401 157

Turner 571 27

Twiggs 483 27

Union 1886 62

Upson 1673 93

Walker 5602 69

Walton 7120 184

Ware 2810 120

Warren 352 8

Washington 1550 46

Wayne 2497 64

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 452 20

White 2815 57

Whitfield 13932 195

Wilcox 448 27

Wilkes 635 16

Wilkinson 684 21