Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 104 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/5-2/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/22-2/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.79.
  • There have been 798,785 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,238 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,550.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,412.
  • There have been 54,173 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 293 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 209 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.18, there were 2,593 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 61 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling    1783    56

Atkinson    753    16

Bacon    1011    26

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3654    98

Banks    1517    30

Barrow    7790    109

Bartow    9774    171

Ben Hill    1449    55

Berrien    994    28

Bibb    12402    333

Bleckley    771    32

Brantley    853    25

Brooks    887    37

Bryan    2379    26

Bulloch    4944    47

Burke    1632    31

Butts    1931    67

Calhoun    442    14

Camden    2985    24

Candler    712    33

Carroll    6831    117

Catoosa    4927    53

Charlton    1004    17

Chatham    17971    330

Chattahoochee    2615    9

Chattooga    2049    57

Cherokee    19448    238

Clarke    11782    105

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20338    343

Clinch    691    21

Cobb    54125    794

Coffee    4092    119

Colquitt    3210    61

Columbia    10306    143

Cook    1123    34

Coweta    7690    140

Crawford    487    13

Crisp    1294    40

Dade    1061    9

Dawson    2497    34

DeKalb    50248    714

Decatur    2022    51

Dodge    1060    54

Dooly    714    28

Dougherty    5198    256

Douglas    10547    147

Early    956    40

Echols    351    2

Effingham    3450    54

Elbert    1467    44

Emanuel    1667    51

Evans    716    12

Fannin    1925    50

Fayette    5767    119

Floyd    9072    155

Forsyth    15638    135

Franklin    2228    36

Fulton    72459    1007

Gilmer    2314    60

Glascock    137    6

Glynn    6189    141

Gordon    5746    86

Grady    1458    42

Greene    1405    42

Gwinnett    78643    842

Habersham    4497    134

Hall    23500    362

Hancock    785    54

Haralson    1578    31

Harris    1937    45

Hart    1619    34

Heard    580    13

Henry    16618    227

Houston    9144    150

Irwin    658    15

Jackson    7829    113

Jasper    616    16

Jeff Davis    1209    34

Jefferson    1518    50

Jenkins    695    36

Johnson    770    40

Jones    1488    35

Lamar    1213    35

Lanier    471    8

Laurens    3556    132

Lee    1521    43

Liberty    2626    46

Lincoln    475    16

Long    619    11

Lowndes    7156    126

Lumpkin    2624    50

Macon    565    21

Madison    2527    35

Marion    363    13

McDuffie    1549    37

McIntosh    578    13

Meriwether    1397    43

Miller    602    4

Mitchell    1456    70

Monroe    1732    76

Montgomery    690    19

Morgan    1096    13

Murray    3808    63

Muscogee    12474    305

Newton    6681    175

Oconee    2675    55

Oglethorpe    1092    22

Paulding    9405    141

Peach    1698    43

Pickens    2282    46

Pierce    1157    38

Pike    960    21

Polk    3631    66

Pulaski    573    28

Putnam    1638    45

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1407    35

Randolph    442    31

Richmond    18205    332

Rockdale    5327    121

Schley    199    3

Screven    768    16

Seminole    708    15

Spalding    3525    122

Stephens    2814    69

Stewart    752    21

Sumter    1743    85

Talbot    356    15

Taliaferro    93    1

Tattnall    1752    36

Taylor    473    20

Telfair    690    41

Terrell    529    38

Thomas    3365    104

Tift    3327    91

Toombs    2741    83

Towns    968    36

Treutlen    605    19

Troup    5423    157

Turner    574    28

Twiggs    485    27

Union    1893    62

Upson    1680    94

Walker    5660    69

Walton    7150    186

Ware    2828    122

Warren    352    9

Washington    1554    46

Wayne    2506    65

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    452    20

White    2830    60

Whitfield    13993    197

Wilcox    449    27

Wilkes    635    16

Wilkinson    687    22

Worth    1130    54

