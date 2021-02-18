Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 18

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 104 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/5-2/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/22-2/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.79.

in Georgia, an increase of 104 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/5-2/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/22-2/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.79. There have been 798,785 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,238 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,550.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,412.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,238 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,550.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,412. There have been 54,173 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 293 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 209 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.79.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 293 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 209 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.79. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.18, there were 2,593 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 61 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling 1783 56

Atkinson 753 16

Bacon 1011 26

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3654 98

Banks 1517 30

Barrow 7790 109

Bartow 9774 171

Ben Hill 1449 55

Berrien 994 28

Bibb 12402 333

Bleckley 771 32

Brantley 853 25

Brooks 887 37

Bryan 2379 26

Bulloch 4944 47

Burke 1632 31

Butts 1931 67

Calhoun 442 14

Camden 2985 24

Candler 712 33

Carroll 6831 117

Catoosa 4927 53

Charlton 1004 17

Chatham 17971 330

Chattahoochee 2615 9

Chattooga 2049 57

Cherokee 19448 238

Clarke 11782 105

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20338 343

Clinch 691 21

Cobb 54125 794

Coffee 4092 119

Colquitt 3210 61

Columbia 10306 143

Cook 1123 34

Coweta 7690 140

Crawford 487 13

Crisp 1294 40

Dade 1061 9

Dawson 2497 34

DeKalb 50248 714

Decatur 2022 51

Dodge 1060 54

Dooly 714 28

Dougherty 5198 256

Douglas 10547 147

Early 956 40

Echols 351 2

Effingham 3450 54

Elbert 1467 44

Emanuel 1667 51

Evans 716 12

Fannin 1925 50

Fayette 5767 119

Floyd 9072 155

Forsyth 15638 135

Franklin 2228 36

Fulton 72459 1007

Gilmer 2314 60

Glascock 137 6

Glynn 6189 141

Gordon 5746 86

Grady 1458 42

Greene 1405 42

Gwinnett 78643 842

Habersham 4497 134

Hall 23500 362

Hancock 785 54

Haralson 1578 31

Harris 1937 45

Hart 1619 34

Heard 580 13

Henry 16618 227

Houston 9144 150

Irwin 658 15

Jackson 7829 113

Jasper 616 16

Jeff Davis 1209 34

Jefferson 1518 50

Jenkins 695 36

Johnson 770 40

Jones 1488 35

Lamar 1213 35

Lanier 471 8

Laurens 3556 132

Lee 1521 43

Liberty 2626 46

Lincoln 475 16

Long 619 11

Lowndes 7156 126

Lumpkin 2624 50

Macon 565 21

Madison 2527 35

Marion 363 13

McDuffie 1549 37

McIntosh 578 13

Meriwether 1397 43

Miller 602 4

Mitchell 1456 70

Monroe 1732 76

Montgomery 690 19

Morgan 1096 13

Murray 3808 63

Muscogee 12474 305

Newton 6681 175

Oconee 2675 55

Oglethorpe 1092 22

Paulding 9405 141

Peach 1698 43

Pickens 2282 46

Pierce 1157 38

Pike 960 21

Polk 3631 66

Pulaski 573 28

Putnam 1638 45

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1407 35

Randolph 442 31

Richmond 18205 332

Rockdale 5327 121

Schley 199 3

Screven 768 16

Seminole 708 15

Spalding 3525 122

Stephens 2814 69

Stewart 752 21

Sumter 1743 85

Talbot 356 15

Taliaferro 93 1

Tattnall 1752 36

Taylor 473 20

Telfair 690 41

Terrell 529 38

Thomas 3365 104

Tift 3327 91

Toombs 2741 83

Towns 968 36

Treutlen 605 19

Troup 5423 157

Turner 574 28

Twiggs 485 27

Union 1893 62

Upson 1680 94

Walker 5660 69

Walton 7150 186

Ware 2828 122

Warren 352 9

Washington 1554 46

Wayne 2506 65

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 452 20

White 2830 60

Whitfield 13993 197

Wilcox 449 27

Wilkes 635 16

Wilkinson 687 22