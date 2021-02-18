Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 18

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,358 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 104 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/5-2/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 93.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/22-2/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.79.
- There have been 798,785 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,238 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,550.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,412.
- There have been 54,173 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 293 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 209 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb.18, there were 2,593 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 61 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Appling 1783 56
Atkinson 753 16
Bacon 1011 26
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3654 98
Banks 1517 30
Barrow 7790 109
Bartow 9774 171
Ben Hill 1449 55
Berrien 994 28
Bibb 12402 333
Bleckley 771 32
Brantley 853 25
Brooks 887 37
Bryan 2379 26
Bulloch 4944 47
Burke 1632 31
Butts 1931 67
Calhoun 442 14
Camden 2985 24
Candler 712 33
Carroll 6831 117
Catoosa 4927 53
Charlton 1004 17
Chatham 17971 330
Chattahoochee 2615 9
Chattooga 2049 57
Cherokee 19448 238
Clarke 11782 105
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20338 343
Clinch 691 21
Cobb 54125 794
Coffee 4092 119
Colquitt 3210 61
Columbia 10306 143
Cook 1123 34
Coweta 7690 140
Crawford 487 13
Crisp 1294 40
Dade 1061 9
Dawson 2497 34
DeKalb 50248 714
Decatur 2022 51
Dodge 1060 54
Dooly 714 28
Dougherty 5198 256
Douglas 10547 147
Early 956 40
Echols 351 2
Effingham 3450 54
Elbert 1467 44
Emanuel 1667 51
Evans 716 12
Fannin 1925 50
Fayette 5767 119
Floyd 9072 155
Forsyth 15638 135
Franklin 2228 36
Fulton 72459 1007
Gilmer 2314 60
Glascock 137 6
Glynn 6189 141
Gordon 5746 86
Grady 1458 42
Greene 1405 42
Gwinnett 78643 842
Habersham 4497 134
Hall 23500 362
Hancock 785 54
Haralson 1578 31
Harris 1937 45
Hart 1619 34
Heard 580 13
Henry 16618 227
Houston 9144 150
Irwin 658 15
Jackson 7829 113
Jasper 616 16
Jeff Davis 1209 34
Jefferson 1518 50
Jenkins 695 36
Johnson 770 40
Jones 1488 35
Lamar 1213 35
Lanier 471 8
Laurens 3556 132
Lee 1521 43
Liberty 2626 46
Lincoln 475 16
Long 619 11
Lowndes 7156 126
Lumpkin 2624 50
Macon 565 21
Madison 2527 35
Marion 363 13
McDuffie 1549 37
McIntosh 578 13
Meriwether 1397 43
Miller 602 4
Mitchell 1456 70
Monroe 1732 76
Montgomery 690 19
Morgan 1096 13
Murray 3808 63
Muscogee 12474 305
Newton 6681 175
Oconee 2675 55
Oglethorpe 1092 22
Paulding 9405 141
Peach 1698 43
Pickens 2282 46
Pierce 1157 38
Pike 960 21
Polk 3631 66
Pulaski 573 28
Putnam 1638 45
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1407 35
Randolph 442 31
Richmond 18205 332
Rockdale 5327 121
Schley 199 3
Screven 768 16
Seminole 708 15
Spalding 3525 122
Stephens 2814 69
Stewart 752 21
Sumter 1743 85
Talbot 356 15
Taliaferro 93 1
Tattnall 1752 36
Taylor 473 20
Telfair 690 41
Terrell 529 38
Thomas 3365 104
Tift 3327 91
Toombs 2741 83
Towns 968 36
Treutlen 605 19
Troup 5423 157
Turner 574 28
Twiggs 485 27
Union 1893 62
Upson 1680 94
Walker 5660 69
Walton 7150 186
Ware 2828 122
Warren 352 9
Washington 1554 46
Wayne 2506 65
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 452 20
White 2830 60
Whitfield 13993 197
Wilcox 449 27
Wilkes 635 16
Wilkinson 687 22
Worth 1130 54