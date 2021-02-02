x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Another above-average day for deaths

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,772 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/20-2/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/6-1/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.79.
  • There have been 755,412 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,964 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,695.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,605.
  • There have been 50,685 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 362 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 284.86.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1704    50

Atkinson    741    14

Bacon    997    25

Baker    151    6

Baldwin    3507    91

Banks    1452    28

Barrow    7364    96

Bartow    9088    155

Ben Hill    1429    50

Berrien    955    24

Bibb    11847    302

Bleckley    753    32

Brantley    804    22

Brooks    868    33

Bryan    2215    23

Bulloch    4621    46

Burke    1558    26

Butts    1819    60

Calhoun    426    12

Camden    2817    22

Candler    699    30

Carroll    6503    112

Catoosa    4530    50

Charlton    976    15

Chatham    16638    296

Chattahoochee    2444    3

Chattooga    1962    53

Cherokee    18159    201

Clarke    11194    92

Clay    171    3

Clayton    18020    299

Clinch    669    20

Cobb    51119    705

Coffee    3989    102

Colquitt    3055    56

Columbia    9749    119

Cook    1100    33

Coweta    7196    112

Crawford    468    10

Crisp    1262    36

Dade    968    8

Dawson    2379    26

DeKalb    47298    619

Decatur    1986    47

Dodge    1039    52

Dooly    698    26

Dougherty    4994    243

Douglas    9720    129

Early    910    40

Echols    346    2

Effingham    3147    46

Elbert    1412    34

Emanuel    1636    51

Evans    682    10

Fannin    1817    47

Fayette    5202    103

Floyd    8656    139

Forsyth    14391    110

Franklin    2133    29

Fulton    68705    904

Gilmer    2190    46

Glascock    130    4

Glynn    5821    137

Gordon    5276    79

Grady    1419    40

Greene    1296    35

Gwinnett    74367    726

Habersham    4357    119

Hall    22693    320

Hancock    759    53

Haralson    1503    28

Harris    1810    40

Hart    1544    32

Heard    541    12

Henry    15565    201

Houston    8777    145

Irwin    646    14

Jackson    7467    99

Jasper    572    13

Jeff Davis    1164    33

Jefferson    1444    47

Jenkins    678    36

Johnson    711    34

Jones    1392    30

Lamar    1152    33

Lanier    455    7

Laurens    3420    127

Lee    1464    37

Liberty    2435    40

Lincoln    453    15

Long    579    8

Lowndes    6925    115

Lumpkin    2528    43

Macon    528    17

Madison    2360    28

Marion    344    10

McDuffie    1460    31

McIntosh    543    10

Meriwether    1280    31

Miller    579    4

Mitchell    1413    68

Monroe    1632    74

Montgomery    670    19

Morgan    1039    9

Murray    3583    51

Muscogee    11830    258

Newton    6310    155

Oconee    2516    48

Oglethorpe    1038    16

Paulding    8745    131

Peach    1606    36

Pickens    2127    40

Pierce    1116    34

Pike    895    19

Polk    3458    61

Pulaski    538    26

Putnam    1529    41

Quitman    73    1

Rabun    1355    31

Randolph    423    30

Richmond    17142    296

Rockdale    4949    102

Schley    182    2

Screven    719    15

Seminole    677    14

Spalding    3324    108

Stephens    2711    66

Stewart    669    18

Sumter    1668    81

Talbot    335    13

Taliaferro    91    0

Tattnall    1651    32

Taylor    445    19

Telfair    668    39

Terrell    508    36

Thomas    3265    93

Tift    3285    88

Toombs    2646    76

Towns    908    32

Treutlen    576    19

Troup    5191    149

Turner    570    26

Twiggs    467    23

Union    1781    56

Upson    1607    86

Walker    5156    67

Walton    6751    156

Ware    2737    108

Warren    343    8

Washington    1493    39

Wayne    2355    61

Webster    88    3

Wheeler    440    19

White    2706    55

Whitfield    13508    168

Wilcox    431    26

Wilkes    606    15

Wilkinson    661    21

Worth    1100    47

   

