Coronavirus in Georgia | Another above-average day for deaths

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,772 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/20-2/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/6-1/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.79.
- There have been 755,412 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,964 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,695.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,605.
- There have been 50,685 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 362 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 284.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1704 50
Atkinson 741 14
Bacon 997 25
Baker 151 6
Baldwin 3507 91
Banks 1452 28
Barrow 7364 96
Bartow 9088 155
Ben Hill 1429 50
Berrien 955 24
Bibb 11847 302
Bleckley 753 32
Brantley 804 22
Brooks 868 33
Bryan 2215 23
Bulloch 4621 46
Burke 1558 26
Butts 1819 60
Calhoun 426 12
Camden 2817 22
Candler 699 30
Carroll 6503 112
Catoosa 4530 50
Charlton 976 15
Chatham 16638 296
Chattahoochee 2444 3
Chattooga 1962 53
Cherokee 18159 201
Clarke 11194 92
Clay 171 3
Clayton 18020 299
Clinch 669 20
Cobb 51119 705
Coffee 3989 102
Colquitt 3055 56
Columbia 9749 119
Cook 1100 33
Coweta 7196 112
Crawford 468 10
Crisp 1262 36
Dade 968 8
Dawson 2379 26
DeKalb 47298 619
Decatur 1986 47
Dodge 1039 52
Dooly 698 26
Dougherty 4994 243
Douglas 9720 129
Early 910 40
Echols 346 2
Effingham 3147 46
Elbert 1412 34
Emanuel 1636 51
Evans 682 10
Fannin 1817 47
Fayette 5202 103
Floyd 8656 139
Forsyth 14391 110
Franklin 2133 29
Fulton 68705 904
Gilmer 2190 46
Glascock 130 4
Glynn 5821 137
Gordon 5276 79
Grady 1419 40
Greene 1296 35
Gwinnett 74367 726
Habersham 4357 119
Hall 22693 320
Hancock 759 53
Haralson 1503 28
Harris 1810 40
Hart 1544 32
Heard 541 12
Henry 15565 201
Houston 8777 145
Irwin 646 14
Jackson 7467 99
Jasper 572 13
Jeff Davis 1164 33
Jefferson 1444 47
Jenkins 678 36
Johnson 711 34
Jones 1392 30
Lamar 1152 33
Lanier 455 7
Laurens 3420 127
Lee 1464 37
Liberty 2435 40
Lincoln 453 15
Long 579 8
Lowndes 6925 115
Lumpkin 2528 43
Macon 528 17
Madison 2360 28
Marion 344 10
McDuffie 1460 31
McIntosh 543 10
Meriwether 1280 31
Miller 579 4
Mitchell 1413 68
Monroe 1632 74
Montgomery 670 19
Morgan 1039 9
Murray 3583 51
Muscogee 11830 258
Newton 6310 155
Oconee 2516 48
Oglethorpe 1038 16
Paulding 8745 131
Peach 1606 36
Pickens 2127 40
Pierce 1116 34
Pike 895 19
Polk 3458 61
Pulaski 538 26
Putnam 1529 41
Quitman 73 1
Rabun 1355 31
Randolph 423 30
Richmond 17142 296
Rockdale 4949 102
Schley 182 2
Screven 719 15
Seminole 677 14
Spalding 3324 108
Stephens 2711 66
Stewart 669 18
Sumter 1668 81
Talbot 335 13
Taliaferro 91 0
Tattnall 1651 32
Taylor 445 19
Telfair 668 39
Terrell 508 36
Thomas 3265 93
Tift 3285 88
Toombs 2646 76
Towns 908 32
Treutlen 576 19
Troup 5191 149
Turner 570 26
Twiggs 467 23
Union 1781 56
Upson 1607 86
Walker 5156 67
Walton 6751 156
Ware 2737 108
Warren 343 8
Washington 1493 39
Wayne 2355 61
Webster 88 3
Wheeler 440 19
White 2706 55
Whitfield 13508 168
Wilcox 431 26
Wilkes 606 15
Wilkinson 661 21
Worth 1100 47