Coronavirus in Georgia | Another above-average day for deaths

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,772 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/20-2/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/6-1/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.79.

There have been 755,412 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,964 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,695.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,605.

There have been 50,685 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 362 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 262.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 284.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1704 50

Atkinson 741 14

Bacon 997 25

Baker 151 6

Baldwin 3507 91

Banks 1452 28

Barrow 7364 96

Bartow 9088 155

Ben Hill 1429 50

Berrien 955 24

Bibb 11847 302

Bleckley 753 32

Brantley 804 22

Brooks 868 33

Bryan 2215 23

Bulloch 4621 46

Burke 1558 26

Butts 1819 60

Calhoun 426 12

Camden 2817 22

Candler 699 30

Carroll 6503 112

Catoosa 4530 50

Charlton 976 15

Chatham 16638 296

Chattahoochee 2444 3

Chattooga 1962 53

Cherokee 18159 201

Clarke 11194 92

Clay 171 3

Clayton 18020 299

Clinch 669 20

Cobb 51119 705

Coffee 3989 102

Colquitt 3055 56

Columbia 9749 119

Cook 1100 33

Coweta 7196 112

Crawford 468 10

Crisp 1262 36

Dade 968 8

Dawson 2379 26

DeKalb 47298 619

Decatur 1986 47

Dodge 1039 52

Dooly 698 26

Dougherty 4994 243

Douglas 9720 129

Early 910 40

Echols 346 2

Effingham 3147 46

Elbert 1412 34

Emanuel 1636 51

Evans 682 10

Fannin 1817 47

Fayette 5202 103

Floyd 8656 139

Forsyth 14391 110

Franklin 2133 29

Fulton 68705 904

Gilmer 2190 46

Glascock 130 4

Glynn 5821 137

Gordon 5276 79

Grady 1419 40

Greene 1296 35

Gwinnett 74367 726

Habersham 4357 119

Hall 22693 320

Hancock 759 53

Haralson 1503 28

Harris 1810 40

Hart 1544 32

Heard 541 12

Henry 15565 201

Houston 8777 145

Irwin 646 14

Jackson 7467 99

Jasper 572 13

Jeff Davis 1164 33

Jefferson 1444 47

Jenkins 678 36

Johnson 711 34

Jones 1392 30

Lamar 1152 33

Lanier 455 7

Laurens 3420 127

Lee 1464 37

Liberty 2435 40

Lincoln 453 15

Long 579 8

Lowndes 6925 115

Lumpkin 2528 43

Macon 528 17

Madison 2360 28

Marion 344 10

McDuffie 1460 31

McIntosh 543 10

Meriwether 1280 31

Miller 579 4

Mitchell 1413 68

Monroe 1632 74

Montgomery 670 19

Morgan 1039 9

Murray 3583 51

Muscogee 11830 258

Newton 6310 155

Oconee 2516 48

Oglethorpe 1038 16

Paulding 8745 131

Peach 1606 36

Pickens 2127 40

Pierce 1116 34

Pike 895 19

Polk 3458 61

Pulaski 538 26

Putnam 1529 41

Quitman 73 1

Rabun 1355 31

Randolph 423 30

Richmond 17142 296

Rockdale 4949 102

Schley 182 2

Screven 719 15

Seminole 677 14

Spalding 3324 108

Stephens 2711 66

Stewart 669 18

Sumter 1668 81

Talbot 335 13

Taliaferro 91 0

Tattnall 1651 32

Taylor 445 19

Telfair 668 39

Terrell 508 36

Thomas 3265 93

Tift 3285 88

Toombs 2646 76

Towns 908 32

Treutlen 576 19

Troup 5191 149

Turner 570 26

Twiggs 467 23

Union 1781 56

Upson 1607 86

Walker 5156 67

Walton 6751 156

Ware 2737 108

Warren 343 8

Washington 1493 39

Wayne 2355 61

Webster 88 3

Wheeler 440 19

White 2706 55

Whitfield 13508 168

Wilcox 431 26

Wilkes 606 15

Wilkinson 661 21