Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,689 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/9-2/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/26-2/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64.
  • There have been 806,119 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,307 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,189.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,815.
  • There have been 54,883 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 130 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 245.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 22, there were 2,316 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1795    56

Atkinson    757    18

Bacon    1010    26

Baker    156    7

Baldwin    3679    100

Banks    1530    30

Barrow    7864    113

Bartow    9955    178

Ben Hill    1453    55

Berrien    1001    28

Bibb    12577    338

Bleckley    776    32

Brantley    856    26

Brooks    890    37

Bryan    2407    28

Bulloch    4982    47

Burke    1642    31

Butts    1955    67

Calhoun    439    14

Camden    3017    25

Candler    714    33

Carroll    6898    117

Catoosa    4982    58

Charlton    1008    18

Chatham    18160    337

Chattahoochee    2646    9

Chattooga    2062    58

Cherokee    19754    244

Clarke    11853    107

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20592    357

Clinch    692    21

Cobb    54707    816

Coffee    4119    120

Colquitt    3238    65

Columbia    10384    145

Cook    1123    34

Coweta    7797    143

Crawford    498    14

Crisp    1304    41

Dade    1071    9

Dawson    2518    34

DeKalb    50807    736

Decatur    2032    52

Dodge    1064    55

Dooly    721    28

Dougherty    5220    263

Douglas    10685    147

Early    959    40

Echols    353    2

Effingham    3492    54

Elbert    1472    46

Emanuel    1678    51

Evans    722    13

Fannin    1944    51

Fayette    5854    124

Floyd    9157    160

Forsyth    15828    138

Franklin    2242    36

Fulton    73137    1025

Gilmer    2332    61

Glascock    137    6

Glynn    6251    143

Gordon    5845    91

Grady    1466    43

Greene    1409    43

Gwinnett    79278    871

Habersham    4518    136

Hall    23598    369

Hancock    795    54

Haralson    1592    31

Harris    1958    45

Hart    1626    35

Heard    590    13

Henry    16801    236

Houston    9237    158

Irwin    657    15

Jackson    7887    117

Jasper    623    16

Jeff Davis    1214    35

Jefferson    1528    50

Jenkins    697    36

Johnson    773    40

Jones    1506    37

Lamar    1229    37

Lanier    474    8

Laurens    3571    134

Lee    1524    44

Liberty    2657    47

Lincoln    478    18

Long    626    11

Lowndes    7192    126

Lumpkin    2638    52

Macon    570    22

Madison    2539    37

Marion    365    14

McDuffie    1558    37

McIntosh    586    13

Meriwether    1407    43

Miller    601    4

Mitchell    1464    70

Monroe    1745    76

Montgomery    696    19

Morgan    1098    13

Murray    3829    65

Muscogee    12586    310

Newton    6766    178

Oconee    2693    56

Oglethorpe    1103    25

Paulding    9562    143

Peach    1729    43

Pickens    2304    48

Pierce    1163    38

Pike    966    21

Polk    3672    69

Pulaski    578    30

Putnam    1655    46

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1414    36

Randolph    445    31

Richmond    18385    339

Rockdale    5377    122

Schley    199    3

Screven    771    16

Seminole    708    15

Spalding    3559    124

Stephens    2834    70

Stewart    753    21

Sumter    1749    85

Talbot    358    15

Taliaferro    94    2

Tattnall    1762    36

Taylor    477    20

Telfair    691    42

Terrell    533    40

Thomas    3386    105

Tift    3340    91

Toombs    2754    84

Towns    973    37

Treutlen    613    19

Troup    5467    158

Turner    575    29

Twiggs    488    29

Union    1899    62

Upson    1690    96

Walker    5736    69

Walton    7224    196

Ware    2839    125

Warren    354    10

Washington    1557    47

Wayne    2528    65

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2839    60

Whitfield    14055    200

Wilcox    450    27

Wilkes    638    16

Wilkinson    691    23

Worth    1133    55

