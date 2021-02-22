Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,689 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/9-2/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/26-2/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 22, there were 2,316 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1795 56

Atkinson 757 18

Bacon 1010 26

Baker 156 7

Baldwin 3679 100

Banks 1530 30

Barrow 7864 113

Bartow 9955 178

Ben Hill 1453 55

Berrien 1001 28

Bibb 12577 338

Bleckley 776 32

Brantley 856 26

Brooks 890 37

Bryan 2407 28

Bulloch 4982 47

Burke 1642 31

Butts 1955 67

Calhoun 439 14

Camden 3017 25

Candler 714 33

Carroll 6898 117

Catoosa 4982 58

Charlton 1008 18

Chatham 18160 337

Chattahoochee 2646 9

Chattooga 2062 58

Cherokee 19754 244

Clarke 11853 107

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20592 357

Clinch 692 21

Cobb 54707 816

Coffee 4119 120

Colquitt 3238 65

Columbia 10384 145

Cook 1123 34

Coweta 7797 143

Crawford 498 14

Crisp 1304 41

Dade 1071 9

Dawson 2518 34

DeKalb 50807 736

Decatur 2032 52

Dodge 1064 55

Dooly 721 28

Dougherty 5220 263

Douglas 10685 147

Early 959 40

Echols 353 2

Effingham 3492 54

Elbert 1472 46

Emanuel 1678 51

Evans 722 13

Fannin 1944 51

Fayette 5854 124

Floyd 9157 160

Forsyth 15828 138

Franklin 2242 36

Fulton 73137 1025

Gilmer 2332 61

Glascock 137 6

Glynn 6251 143

Gordon 5845 91

Grady 1466 43

Greene 1409 43

Gwinnett 79278 871

Habersham 4518 136

Hall 23598 369

Hancock 795 54

Haralson 1592 31

Harris 1958 45

Hart 1626 35

Heard 590 13

Henry 16801 236

Houston 9237 158

Irwin 657 15

Jackson 7887 117

Jasper 623 16

Jeff Davis 1214 35

Jefferson 1528 50

Jenkins 697 36

Johnson 773 40

Jones 1506 37

Lamar 1229 37

Lanier 474 8

Laurens 3571 134

Lee 1524 44

Liberty 2657 47

Lincoln 478 18

Long 626 11

Lowndes 7192 126

Lumpkin 2638 52

Macon 570 22

Madison 2539 37

Marion 365 14

McDuffie 1558 37

McIntosh 586 13

Meriwether 1407 43

Miller 601 4

Mitchell 1464 70

Monroe 1745 76

Montgomery 696 19

Morgan 1098 13

Murray 3829 65

Muscogee 12586 310

Newton 6766 178

Oconee 2693 56

Oglethorpe 1103 25

Paulding 9562 143

Peach 1729 43

Pickens 2304 48

Pierce 1163 38

Pike 966 21

Polk 3672 69

Pulaski 578 30

Putnam 1655 46

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1414 36

Randolph 445 31

Richmond 18385 339

Rockdale 5377 122

Schley 199 3

Screven 771 16

Seminole 708 15

Spalding 3559 124

Stephens 2834 70

Stewart 753 21

Sumter 1749 85

Talbot 358 15

Taliaferro 94 2

Tattnall 1762 36

Taylor 477 20

Telfair 691 42

Terrell 533 40

Thomas 3386 105

Tift 3340 91

Toombs 2754 84

Towns 973 37

Treutlen 613 19

Troup 5467 158

Turner 575 29

Twiggs 488 29

Union 1899 62

Upson 1690 96

Walker 5736 69

Walton 7224 196

Ware 2839 125

Warren 354 10

Washington 1557 47

Wayne 2528 65

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2839 60

Whitfield 14055 200

Wilcox 450 27

Wilkes 638 16

Wilkinson 691 23