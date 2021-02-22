Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,689 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 56 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/9-2/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/26-2/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64.
- There have been 806,119 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,307 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,189.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,815.
- There have been 54,883 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 130 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 245.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 22, there were 2,316 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1795 56
Atkinson 757 18
Bacon 1010 26
Baker 156 7
Baldwin 3679 100
Banks 1530 30
Barrow 7864 113
Bartow 9955 178
Ben Hill 1453 55
Berrien 1001 28
Bibb 12577 338
Bleckley 776 32
Brantley 856 26
Brooks 890 37
Bryan 2407 28
Bulloch 4982 47
Burke 1642 31
Butts 1955 67
Calhoun 439 14
Camden 3017 25
Candler 714 33
Carroll 6898 117
Catoosa 4982 58
Charlton 1008 18
Chatham 18160 337
Chattahoochee 2646 9
Chattooga 2062 58
Cherokee 19754 244
Clarke 11853 107
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20592 357
Clinch 692 21
Cobb 54707 816
Coffee 4119 120
Colquitt 3238 65
Columbia 10384 145
Cook 1123 34
Coweta 7797 143
Crawford 498 14
Crisp 1304 41
Dade 1071 9
Dawson 2518 34
DeKalb 50807 736
Decatur 2032 52
Dodge 1064 55
Dooly 721 28
Dougherty 5220 263
Douglas 10685 147
Early 959 40
Echols 353 2
Effingham 3492 54
Elbert 1472 46
Emanuel 1678 51
Evans 722 13
Fannin 1944 51
Fayette 5854 124
Floyd 9157 160
Forsyth 15828 138
Franklin 2242 36
Fulton 73137 1025
Gilmer 2332 61
Glascock 137 6
Glynn 6251 143
Gordon 5845 91
Grady 1466 43
Greene 1409 43
Gwinnett 79278 871
Habersham 4518 136
Hall 23598 369
Hancock 795 54
Haralson 1592 31
Harris 1958 45
Hart 1626 35
Heard 590 13
Henry 16801 236
Houston 9237 158
Irwin 657 15
Jackson 7887 117
Jasper 623 16
Jeff Davis 1214 35
Jefferson 1528 50
Jenkins 697 36
Johnson 773 40
Jones 1506 37
Lamar 1229 37
Lanier 474 8
Laurens 3571 134
Lee 1524 44
Liberty 2657 47
Lincoln 478 18
Long 626 11
Lowndes 7192 126
Lumpkin 2638 52
Macon 570 22
Madison 2539 37
Marion 365 14
McDuffie 1558 37
McIntosh 586 13
Meriwether 1407 43
Miller 601 4
Mitchell 1464 70
Monroe 1745 76
Montgomery 696 19
Morgan 1098 13
Murray 3829 65
Muscogee 12586 310
Newton 6766 178
Oconee 2693 56
Oglethorpe 1103 25
Paulding 9562 143
Peach 1729 43
Pickens 2304 48
Pierce 1163 38
Pike 966 21
Polk 3672 69
Pulaski 578 30
Putnam 1655 46
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1414 36
Randolph 445 31
Richmond 18385 339
Rockdale 5377 122
Schley 199 3
Screven 771 16
Seminole 708 15
Spalding 3559 124
Stephens 2834 70
Stewart 753 21
Sumter 1749 85
Talbot 358 15
Taliaferro 94 2
Tattnall 1762 36
Taylor 477 20
Telfair 691 42
Terrell 533 40
Thomas 3386 105
Tift 3340 91
Toombs 2754 84
Towns 973 37
Treutlen 613 19
Troup 5467 158
Turner 575 29
Twiggs 488 29
Union 1899 62
Upson 1690 96
Walker 5736 69
Walton 7224 196
Ware 2839 125
Warren 354 10
Washington 1557 47
Wayne 2528 65
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2839 60
Whitfield 14055 200
Wilcox 450 27
Wilkes 638 16
Wilkinson 691 23
Worth 1133 55