Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Feb. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,761 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 72 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/10-2/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/27-2/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 72 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/10-2/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/27-2/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.07. There have been 808,416 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,297 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,169.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,593.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,297 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,169.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,593. There have been 55,167 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 284 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 284 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 2,262 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 54 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1795 56

Atkinson 757 18

Bacon 1010 26

Baker 156 7

Baldwin 3692 101

Banks 1532 30

Barrow 7892 114

Bartow 10011 178

Ben Hill 1453 55

Berrien 1003 28

Bibb 12625 339

Bleckley 777 32

Brantley 858 26

Brooks 891 37

Bryan 2427 29

Bulloch 4996 47

Burke 1647 31

Butts 1962 67

Calhoun 439 15

Camden 3027 25

Candler 714 33

Carroll 6918 117

Catoosa 5015 58

Charlton 1012 18

Chatham 18244 339

Chattahoochee 2646 9

Chattooga 2070 58

Cherokee 19866 247

Clarke 11871 109

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20688 360

Clinch 693 21

Cobb 54840 826

Coffee 4123 121

Colquitt 3253 65

Columbia 10407 146

Cook 1125 34

Coweta 7821 145

Crawford 499 14

Crisp 1304 41

Dade 1075 9

Dawson 2523 34

DeKalb 51002 743

Decatur 2036 52

Dodge 1067 56

Dooly 722 28

Dougherty 5227 263

Douglas 10726 147

Early 962 40

Echols 354 2

Effingham 3506 55

Elbert 1473 46

Emanuel 1680 51

Evans 724 13

Fannin 1948 51

Fayette 5881 126

Floyd 9191 160

Forsyth 15888 138

Franklin 2247 36

Fulton 73336 1020

Gilmer 2335 62

Glascock 137 6

Glynn 6258 143

Gordon 5891 91

Grady 1466 43

Greene 1412 43

Gwinnett 79439 873

Habersham 4523 136

Hall 23644 370

Hancock 797 54

Haralson 1595 31

Harris 1963 46

Hart 1631 35

Heard 591 13

Henry 16857 237

Houston 9285 160

Irwin 658 15

Jackson 7903 117

Jasper 625 16

Jeff Davis 1214 35

Jefferson 1532 51

Jenkins 700 37

Johnson 773 40

Jones 1507 39

Lamar 1233 37

Lanier 474 8

Laurens 3573 134

Lee 1528 44

Liberty 2668 48

Lincoln 483 19

Long 631 11

Lowndes 7218 126

Lumpkin 2641 53

Macon 569 22

Madison 2545 37

Marion 366 14

McDuffie 1564 38

McIntosh 588 13

Meriwether 1410 45

Miller 602 5

Mitchell 1465 70

Monroe 1757 76

Montgomery 699 19

Morgan 1101 13

Murray 3840 65

Muscogee 12612 310

Newton 6779 178

Oconee 2700 57

Oglethorpe 1105 25

Paulding 9599 143

Peach 1736 43

Pickens 2316 48

Pierce 1163 38

Pike 967 21

Polk 3687 70

Pulaski 581 30

Putnam 1657 46

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1419 36

Randolph 447 31

Richmond 18475 344

Rockdale 5394 122

Schley 199 3

Screven 774 16

Seminole 710 16

Spalding 3569 125

Stephens 2838 70

Stewart 754 21

Sumter 1751 86

Talbot 358 15

Taliaferro 94 2

Tattnall 1762 36

Taylor 478 20

Telfair 692 42

Terrell 533 40

Thomas 3395 105

Tift 3345 91

Toombs 2757 84

Towns 978 37

Treutlen 615 19

Troup 5479 160

Turner 578 29

Twiggs 490 29

Union 1900 62

Upson 1694 96

Walker 5790 70

Walton 7245 197

Ware 2846 125

Warren 357 10

Washington 1562 47

Wayne 2531 65

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2844 61

Whitfield 14078 201

Wilcox 452 27

Wilkes 644 16

Wilkinson 692 23