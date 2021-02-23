x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Feb. 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,761 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 72 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/10-2/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/27-2/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.07.
  • There have been 808,416 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,297 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,169.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,593.
  • There have been 55,167 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 284 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 2,262 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 54 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1795    56

Atkinson    757    18

Bacon    1010    26

Baker    156    7

Baldwin    3692    101

Banks    1532    30

Barrow    7892    114

Bartow    10011    178

Ben Hill    1453    55

Berrien    1003    28

Bibb    12625    339

Bleckley    777    32

Brantley    858    26

Brooks    891    37

Bryan    2427    29

Bulloch    4996    47

Burke    1647    31

Butts    1962    67

Calhoun    439    15

Camden    3027    25

Candler    714    33

Carroll    6918    117

Catoosa    5015    58

Charlton    1012    18

Chatham    18244    339

Chattahoochee    2646    9

Chattooga    2070    58

Cherokee    19866    247

Clarke    11871    109

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20688    360

Clinch    693    21

Cobb    54840    826

Coffee    4123    121

Colquitt    3253    65

Columbia    10407    146

Cook    1125    34

Coweta    7821    145

Crawford    499    14

Crisp    1304    41

Dade    1075    9

Dawson    2523    34

DeKalb    51002    743

Decatur    2036    52

Dodge    1067    56

Dooly    722    28

Dougherty    5227    263

Douglas    10726    147

Early    962    40

Echols    354    2

Effingham    3506    55

Elbert    1473    46

Emanuel    1680    51

Evans    724    13

Fannin    1948    51

Fayette    5881    126

Floyd    9191    160

Forsyth    15888    138

Franklin    2247    36

Fulton    73336    1020

Gilmer    2335    62

Glascock    137    6

Glynn    6258    143

Gordon    5891    91

Grady    1466    43

Greene    1412    43

Gwinnett    79439    873

Habersham    4523    136

Hall    23644    370

Hancock    797    54

Haralson    1595    31

Harris    1963    46

Hart    1631    35

Heard    591    13

Henry    16857    237

Houston    9285    160

Irwin    658    15

Jackson    7903    117

Jasper    625    16

Jeff Davis    1214    35

Jefferson    1532    51

Jenkins    700    37

Johnson    773    40

Jones    1507    39

Lamar    1233    37

Lanier    474    8

Laurens    3573    134

Lee    1528    44

Liberty    2668    48

Lincoln    483    19

Long    631    11

Lowndes    7218    126

Lumpkin    2641    53

Macon    569    22

Madison    2545    37

Marion    366    14

McDuffie    1564    38

McIntosh    588    13

Meriwether    1410    45

Miller    602    5

Mitchell    1465    70

Monroe    1757    76

Montgomery    699    19

Morgan    1101    13

Murray    3840    65

Muscogee    12612    310

Newton    6779    178

Oconee    2700    57

Oglethorpe    1105    25

Paulding    9599    143

Peach    1736    43

Pickens    2316    48

Pierce    1163    38

Pike    967    21

Polk    3687    70

Pulaski    581    30

Putnam    1657    46

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1419    36

Randolph    447    31

Richmond    18475    344

Rockdale    5394    122

Schley    199    3

Screven    774    16

Seminole    710    16

Spalding    3569    125

Stephens    2838    70

Stewart    754    21

Sumter    1751    86

Talbot    358    15

Taliaferro    94    2

Tattnall    1762    36

Taylor    478    20

Telfair    692    42

Terrell    533    40

Thomas    3395    105

Tift    3345    91

Toombs    2757    84

Towns    978    37

Treutlen    615    19

Troup    5479    160

Turner    578    29

Twiggs    490    29

Union    1900    62

Upson    1694    96

Walker    5790    70

Walton    7245    197

Ware    2846    125

Warren    357    10

Washington    1562    47

Wayne    2531    65

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2844    61

Whitfield    14078    201

Wilcox    452    27

Wilkes    644    16

Wilkinson    692    23

Worth    1136    55

   

Related Articles