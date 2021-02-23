Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Feb. 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,761 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 72 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/10-2/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/27-2/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.07.
- There have been 808,416 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,297 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,169.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,593.
- There have been 55,167 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 284 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 207.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 2,262 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 54 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1795 56
Atkinson 757 18
Bacon 1010 26
Baker 156 7
Baldwin 3692 101
Banks 1532 30
Barrow 7892 114
Bartow 10011 178
Ben Hill 1453 55
Berrien 1003 28
Bibb 12625 339
Bleckley 777 32
Brantley 858 26
Brooks 891 37
Bryan 2427 29
Bulloch 4996 47
Burke 1647 31
Butts 1962 67
Calhoun 439 15
Camden 3027 25
Candler 714 33
Carroll 6918 117
Catoosa 5015 58
Charlton 1012 18
Chatham 18244 339
Chattahoochee 2646 9
Chattooga 2070 58
Cherokee 19866 247
Clarke 11871 109
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20688 360
Clinch 693 21
Cobb 54840 826
Coffee 4123 121
Colquitt 3253 65
Columbia 10407 146
Cook 1125 34
Coweta 7821 145
Crawford 499 14
Crisp 1304 41
Dade 1075 9
Dawson 2523 34
DeKalb 51002 743
Decatur 2036 52
Dodge 1067 56
Dooly 722 28
Dougherty 5227 263
Douglas 10726 147
Early 962 40
Echols 354 2
Effingham 3506 55
Elbert 1473 46
Emanuel 1680 51
Evans 724 13
Fannin 1948 51
Fayette 5881 126
Floyd 9191 160
Forsyth 15888 138
Franklin 2247 36
Fulton 73336 1020
Gilmer 2335 62
Glascock 137 6
Glynn 6258 143
Gordon 5891 91
Grady 1466 43
Greene 1412 43
Gwinnett 79439 873
Habersham 4523 136
Hall 23644 370
Hancock 797 54
Haralson 1595 31
Harris 1963 46
Hart 1631 35
Heard 591 13
Henry 16857 237
Houston 9285 160
Irwin 658 15
Jackson 7903 117
Jasper 625 16
Jeff Davis 1214 35
Jefferson 1532 51
Jenkins 700 37
Johnson 773 40
Jones 1507 39
Lamar 1233 37
Lanier 474 8
Laurens 3573 134
Lee 1528 44
Liberty 2668 48
Lincoln 483 19
Long 631 11
Lowndes 7218 126
Lumpkin 2641 53
Macon 569 22
Madison 2545 37
Marion 366 14
McDuffie 1564 38
McIntosh 588 13
Meriwether 1410 45
Miller 602 5
Mitchell 1465 70
Monroe 1757 76
Montgomery 699 19
Morgan 1101 13
Murray 3840 65
Muscogee 12612 310
Newton 6779 178
Oconee 2700 57
Oglethorpe 1105 25
Paulding 9599 143
Peach 1736 43
Pickens 2316 48
Pierce 1163 38
Pike 967 21
Polk 3687 70
Pulaski 581 30
Putnam 1657 46
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1419 36
Randolph 447 31
Richmond 18475 344
Rockdale 5394 122
Schley 199 3
Screven 774 16
Seminole 710 16
Spalding 3569 125
Stephens 2838 70
Stewart 754 21
Sumter 1751 86
Talbot 358 15
Taliaferro 94 2
Tattnall 1762 36
Taylor 478 20
Telfair 692 42
Terrell 533 40
Thomas 3395 105
Tift 3345 91
Toombs 2757 84
Towns 978 37
Treutlen 615 19
Troup 5479 160
Turner 578 29
Twiggs 490 29
Union 1900 62
Upson 1694 96
Walker 5790 70
Walton 7245 197
Ware 2846 125
Warren 357 10
Washington 1562 47
Wayne 2531 65
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2844 61
Whitfield 14078 201
Wilcox 452 27
Wilkes 644 16
Wilkinson 692 23
Worth 1136 55