Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,882 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 121 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/11-2/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/28-2/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.57.
- There have been 810,473 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,057 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,141.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,476.
- There have been 55,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 227 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 2,165 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1818 56
Atkinson 759 18
Bacon 1013 26
Baker 157 7
Baldwin 3699 101
Banks 1536 30
Barrow 7912 115
Bartow 10054 181
Ben Hill 1454 55
Berrien 1003 28
Bibb 12643 342
Bleckley 777 33
Brantley 862 26
Brooks 894 37
Bryan 2452 30
Bulloch 5005 49
Burke 1655 31
Butts 1966 68
Calhoun 440 15
Camden 3036 25
Candler 716 33
Carroll 6941 118
Catoosa 5053 58
Charlton 1012 18
Chatham 18346 344
Chattahoochee 2646 9
Chattooga 2084 58
Cherokee 19997 251
Clarke 11907 112
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20844 362
Clinch 696 21
Cobb 54939 832
Coffee 4137 121
Colquitt 3270 65
Columbia 10421 146
Cook 1129 35
Coweta 7849 145
Crawford 499 14
Crisp 1304 41
Dade 1080 9
Dawson 2532 34
DeKalb 51169 751
Decatur 2046 53
Dodge 1069 56
Dooly 721 28
Dougherty 5244 263
Douglas 10748 148
Early 964 40
Echols 354 2
Effingham 3525 56
Elbert 1474 47
Emanuel 1681 51
Evans 725 13
Fannin 1958 51
Fayette 5911 128
Floyd 9236 161
Forsyth 15966 141
Franklin 2258 36
Fulton 73502 1034
Gilmer 2337 64
Glascock 138 6
Glynn 6293 143
Gordon 5942 91
Grady 1468 43
Greene 1416 45
Gwinnett 79706 876
Habersham 4533 136
Hall 23705 371
Hancock 800 55
Haralson 1602 31
Harris 1970 47
Hart 1634 35
Heard 592 13
Henry 16916 241
Houston 9293 162
Irwin 662 15
Jackson 7927 119
Jasper 626 17
Jeff Davis 1218 35
Jefferson 1533 51
Jenkins 700 37
Johnson 776 40
Jones 1510 40
Lamar 1232 37
Lanier 476 8
Laurens 3574 134
Lee 1534 44
Liberty 2680 49
Lincoln 483 19
Long 636 11
Lowndes 7238 127
Lumpkin 2648 54
Macon 570 22
Madison 2553 37
Marion 370 14
McDuffie 1566 38
McIntosh 590 13
Meriwether 1412 49
Miller 608 5
Mitchell 1471 70
Monroe 1758 76
Montgomery 705 19
Morgan 1106 13
Murray 3843 66
Muscogee 12653 313
Newton 6793 178
Oconee 2707 57
Oglethorpe 1106 25
Paulding 9629 143
Peach 1735 43
Pickens 2322 52
Pierce 1168 38
Pike 967 21
Polk 3701 71
Pulaski 585 30
Putnam 1658 46
Quitman 75 1
Rabun 1424 36
Randolph 450 31
Richmond 18489 346
Rockdale 5406 122
Schley 200 3
Screven 776 16
Seminole 710 16
Spalding 3578 126
Stephens 2846 70
Stewart 754 21
Sumter 1754 86
Talbot 359 15
Taliaferro 94 2
Tattnall 1771 37
Taylor 481 20
Telfair 692 42
Terrell 534 40
Thomas 3410 106
Tift 3351 91
Toombs 2765 84
Towns 983 37
Treutlen 617 19
Troup 5492 161
Turner 578 29
Twiggs 489 30
Union 1904 62
Upson 1697 96
Walker 5837 71
Walton 7260 199
Ware 2848 125
Warren 358 10
Washington 1567 48
Wayne 2538 65
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2852 62
Whitfield 14097 203
Wilcox 453 27
Wilkes 644 16
Wilkinson 695 23
Worth 1138 55