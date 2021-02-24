Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,882 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 121 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/11-2/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/28-2/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.57.

in Georgia, an increase of 121 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/11-2/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/28-2/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.57. There have been 810,473 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,057 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,141.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,476.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,057 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,141.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,476. There have been 55,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 227 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 227 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 2,165 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1818 56

Atkinson 759 18

Bacon 1013 26

Baker 157 7

Baldwin 3699 101

Banks 1536 30

Barrow 7912 115

Bartow 10054 181

Ben Hill 1454 55

Berrien 1003 28

Bibb 12643 342

Bleckley 777 33

Brantley 862 26

Brooks 894 37

Bryan 2452 30

Bulloch 5005 49

Burke 1655 31

Butts 1966 68

Calhoun 440 15

Camden 3036 25

Candler 716 33

Carroll 6941 118

Catoosa 5053 58

Charlton 1012 18

Chatham 18346 344

Chattahoochee 2646 9

Chattooga 2084 58

Cherokee 19997 251

Clarke 11907 112

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20844 362

Clinch 696 21

Cobb 54939 832

Coffee 4137 121

Colquitt 3270 65

Columbia 10421 146

Cook 1129 35

Coweta 7849 145

Crawford 499 14

Crisp 1304 41

Dade 1080 9

Dawson 2532 34

DeKalb 51169 751

Decatur 2046 53

Dodge 1069 56

Dooly 721 28

Dougherty 5244 263

Douglas 10748 148

Early 964 40

Echols 354 2

Effingham 3525 56

Elbert 1474 47

Emanuel 1681 51

Evans 725 13

Fannin 1958 51

Fayette 5911 128

Floyd 9236 161

Forsyth 15966 141

Franklin 2258 36

Fulton 73502 1034

Gilmer 2337 64

Glascock 138 6

Glynn 6293 143

Gordon 5942 91

Grady 1468 43

Greene 1416 45

Gwinnett 79706 876

Habersham 4533 136

Hall 23705 371

Hancock 800 55

Haralson 1602 31

Harris 1970 47

Hart 1634 35

Heard 592 13

Henry 16916 241

Houston 9293 162

Irwin 662 15

Jackson 7927 119

Jasper 626 17

Jeff Davis 1218 35

Jefferson 1533 51

Jenkins 700 37

Johnson 776 40

Jones 1510 40

Lamar 1232 37

Lanier 476 8

Laurens 3574 134

Lee 1534 44

Liberty 2680 49

Lincoln 483 19

Long 636 11

Lowndes 7238 127

Lumpkin 2648 54

Macon 570 22

Madison 2553 37

Marion 370 14

McDuffie 1566 38

McIntosh 590 13

Meriwether 1412 49

Miller 608 5

Mitchell 1471 70

Monroe 1758 76

Montgomery 705 19

Morgan 1106 13

Murray 3843 66

Muscogee 12653 313

Newton 6793 178

Oconee 2707 57

Oglethorpe 1106 25

Paulding 9629 143

Peach 1735 43

Pickens 2322 52

Pierce 1168 38

Pike 967 21

Polk 3701 71

Pulaski 585 30

Putnam 1658 46

Quitman 75 1

Rabun 1424 36

Randolph 450 31

Richmond 18489 346

Rockdale 5406 122

Schley 200 3

Screven 776 16

Seminole 710 16

Spalding 3578 126

Stephens 2846 70

Stewart 754 21

Sumter 1754 86

Talbot 359 15

Taliaferro 94 2

Tattnall 1771 37

Taylor 481 20

Telfair 692 42

Terrell 534 40

Thomas 3410 106

Tift 3351 91

Toombs 2765 84

Towns 983 37

Treutlen 617 19

Troup 5492 161

Turner 578 29

Twiggs 489 30

Union 1904 62

Upson 1697 96

Walker 5837 71

Walton 7260 199

Ware 2848 125

Warren 358 10

Washington 1567 48

Wayne 2538 65

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2852 62

Whitfield 14097 203

Wilcox 453 27

Wilkes 644 16

Wilkinson 695 23