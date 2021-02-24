x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,882 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 121 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/11-2/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 91.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/28-2/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.57.
  • There have been 810,473 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,057 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,141.36 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,476.
  • There have been 55,394 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 227 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 23, there were 2,165 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1818    56

Atkinson    759    18

Bacon    1013    26

Baker    157    7

Baldwin    3699    101

Banks    1536    30

Barrow    7912    115

Bartow    10054    181

Ben Hill    1454    55

Berrien    1003    28

Bibb    12643    342

Bleckley    777    33

Brantley    862    26

Brooks    894    37

Bryan    2452    30

Bulloch    5005    49

Burke    1655    31

Butts    1966    68

Calhoun    440    15

Camden    3036    25

Candler    716    33

Carroll    6941    118

Catoosa    5053    58

Charlton    1012    18

Chatham    18346    344

Chattahoochee    2646    9

Chattooga    2084    58

Cherokee    19997    251

Clarke    11907    112

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20844    362

Clinch    696    21

Cobb    54939    832

Coffee    4137    121

Colquitt    3270    65

Columbia    10421    146

Cook    1129    35

Coweta    7849    145

Crawford    499    14

Crisp    1304    41

Dade    1080    9

Dawson    2532    34

DeKalb    51169    751

Decatur    2046    53

Dodge    1069    56

Dooly    721    28

Dougherty    5244    263

Douglas    10748    148

Early    964    40

Echols    354    2

Effingham    3525    56

Elbert    1474    47

Emanuel    1681    51

Evans    725    13

Fannin    1958    51

Fayette    5911    128

Floyd    9236    161

Forsyth    15966    141

Franklin    2258    36

Fulton    73502    1034

Gilmer    2337    64

Glascock    138    6

Glynn    6293    143

Gordon    5942    91

Grady    1468    43

Greene    1416    45

Gwinnett    79706    876

Habersham    4533    136

Hall    23705    371

Hancock    800    55

Haralson    1602    31

Harris    1970    47

Hart    1634    35

Heard    592    13

Henry    16916    241

Houston    9293    162

Irwin    662    15

Jackson    7927    119

Jasper    626    17

Jeff Davis    1218    35

Jefferson    1533    51

Jenkins    700    37

Johnson    776    40

Jones    1510    40

Lamar    1232    37

Lanier    476    8

Laurens    3574    134

Lee    1534    44

Liberty    2680    49

Lincoln    483    19

Long    636    11

Lowndes    7238    127

Lumpkin    2648    54

Macon    570    22

Madison    2553    37

Marion    370    14

McDuffie    1566    38

McIntosh    590    13

Meriwether    1412    49

Miller    608    5

Mitchell    1471    70

Monroe    1758    76

Montgomery    705    19

Morgan    1106    13

Murray    3843    66

Muscogee    12653    313

Newton    6793    178

Oconee    2707    57

Oglethorpe    1106    25

Paulding    9629    143

Peach    1735    43

Pickens    2322    52

Pierce    1168    38

Pike    967    21

Polk    3701    71

Pulaski    585    30

Putnam    1658    46

Quitman    75    1

Rabun    1424    36

Randolph    450    31

Richmond    18489    346

Rockdale    5406    122

Schley    200    3

Screven    776    16

Seminole    710    16

Spalding    3578    126

Stephens    2846    70

Stewart    754    21

Sumter    1754    86

Talbot    359    15

Taliaferro    94    2

Tattnall    1771    37

Taylor    481    20

Telfair    692    42

Terrell    534    40

Thomas    3410    106

Tift    3351    91

Toombs    2765    84

Towns    983    37

Treutlen    617    19

Troup    5492    161

Turner    578    29

Twiggs    489    30

Union    1904    62

Upson    1697    96

Walker    5837    71

Walton    7260    199

Ware    2848    125

Warren    358    10

Washington    1567    48

Wayne    2538    65

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2852    62

Whitfield    14097    203

Wilcox    453    27

Wilkes    644    16

Wilkinson    695    23

Worth    1138    55

   

