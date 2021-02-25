Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 25

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,989 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 107 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/12-2/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/29-2/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.43.
- There have been 812,612 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,139 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,056.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,330.
- There have been 55,604 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 25, there were 2,107 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1831 57
Atkinson 760 18
Bacon 1015 26
Baker 158 7
Baldwin 3708 101
Banks 1540 31
Barrow 7939 115
Bartow 10094 182
Ben Hill 1456 55
Berrien 1005 28
Bibb 12718 342
Bleckley 778 33
Brantley 863 26
Brooks 896 37
Bryan 2458 30
Bulloch 5022 50
Burke 1658 31
Butts 1967 68
Calhoun 445 15
Camden 3047 25
Candler 719 33
Carroll 6960 122
Catoosa 5082 58
Charlton 1014 19
Chatham 18408 345
Chattahoochee 2653 9
Chattooga 2087 58
Cherokee 20121 252
Clarke 11936 112
Clay 177 3
Clayton 20919 366
Clinch 696 22
Cobb 55061 836
Coffee 4140 121
Colquitt 3281 65
Columbia 10434 146
Cook 1130 35
Coweta 7867 148
Crawford 500 14
Crisp 1310 41
Dade 1088 9
Dawson 2534 34
DeKalb 51352 760
Decatur 2046 53
Dodge 1071 56
Dooly 721 28
Dougherty 5255 264
Douglas 10775 150
Early 966 40
Echols 354 2
Effingham 3542 58
Elbert 1474 47
Emanuel 1687 51
Evans 726 13
Fannin 1962 51
Fayette 5936 128
Floyd 9252 162
Forsyth 16011 142
Franklin 2258 36
Fulton 73801 1048
Gilmer 2340 64
Glascock 139 6
Glynn 6306 144
Gordon 5984 91
Grady 1472 43
Greene 1425 46
Gwinnett 79934 884
Habersham 4538 136
Hall 23729 374
Hancock 803 56
Haralson 1610 32
Harris 1975 47
Hart 1636 35
Heard 593 13
Henry 16978 243
Houston 9315 164
Irwin 663 15
Jackson 7945 120
Jasper 632 17
Jeff Davis 1219 35
Jefferson 1534 53
Jenkins 700 37
Johnson 779 40
Jones 1516 40
Lamar 1234 37
Lanier 477 8
Laurens 3579 134
Lee 1534 45
Liberty 2684 49
Lincoln 485 19
Long 637 11
Lowndes 7249 127
Lumpkin 2652 54
Macon 571 22
Madison 2556 37
Marion 374 14
McDuffie 1570 38
McIntosh 592 13
Meriwether 1413 49
Miller 608 5
Mitchell 1471 70
Monroe 1763 76
Montgomery 704 19
Morgan 1107 14
Murray 3855 67
Muscogee 12714 317
Newton 6808 179
Oconee 2712 57
Oglethorpe 1110 26
Paulding 9648 143
Peach 1743 43
Pickens 2332 52
Pierce 1171 38
Pike 968 21
Polk 3709 71
Pulaski 587 30
Putnam 1660 46
Quitman 76 1
Rabun 1425 36
Randolph 451 31
Richmond 18538 347
Rockdale 5425 123
Schley 200 3
Screven 776 17
Seminole 713 17
Spalding 3592 127
Stephens 2847 70
Stewart 755 21
Sumter 1754 86
Talbot 359 17
Taliaferro 94 2
Tattnall 1772 37
Taylor 485 20
Telfair 694 42
Terrell 536 40
Thomas 3422 106
Tift 3351 91
Toombs 2771 85
Towns 987 37
Treutlen 618 19
Troup 5506 162
Turner 579 29
Twiggs 489 30
Union 1906 62
Upson 1699 96
Walker 5871 71
Walton 7277 204
Ware 2856 127
Warren 359 10
Washington 1569 49
Wayne 2540 67
Webster 97 4
Wheeler 453 21
White 2853 62
Whitfield 14114 203
Wilcox 453 27
Wilkes 644 16
Wilkinson 698 23
Worth 1138 55