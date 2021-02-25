Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,989 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 107 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/12-2/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/29-2/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.43.

There have been 812,612 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,139 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,056.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,330.

There have been 55,604 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 25, there were 2,107 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1831 57

Atkinson 760 18

Bacon 1015 26

Baker 158 7

Baldwin 3708 101

Banks 1540 31

Barrow 7939 115

Bartow 10094 182

Ben Hill 1456 55

Berrien 1005 28

Bibb 12718 342

Bleckley 778 33

Brantley 863 26

Brooks 896 37

Bryan 2458 30

Bulloch 5022 50

Burke 1658 31

Butts 1967 68

Calhoun 445 15

Camden 3047 25

Candler 719 33

Carroll 6960 122

Catoosa 5082 58

Charlton 1014 19

Chatham 18408 345

Chattahoochee 2653 9

Chattooga 2087 58

Cherokee 20121 252

Clarke 11936 112

Clay 177 3

Clayton 20919 366

Clinch 696 22

Cobb 55061 836

Coffee 4140 121

Colquitt 3281 65

Columbia 10434 146

Cook 1130 35

Coweta 7867 148

Crawford 500 14

Crisp 1310 41

Dade 1088 9

Dawson 2534 34

DeKalb 51352 760

Decatur 2046 53

Dodge 1071 56

Dooly 721 28

Dougherty 5255 264

Douglas 10775 150

Early 966 40

Echols 354 2

Effingham 3542 58

Elbert 1474 47

Emanuel 1687 51

Evans 726 13

Fannin 1962 51

Fayette 5936 128

Floyd 9252 162

Forsyth 16011 142

Franklin 2258 36

Fulton 73801 1048

Gilmer 2340 64

Glascock 139 6

Glynn 6306 144

Gordon 5984 91

Grady 1472 43

Greene 1425 46

Gwinnett 79934 884

Habersham 4538 136

Hall 23729 374

Hancock 803 56

Haralson 1610 32

Harris 1975 47

Hart 1636 35

Heard 593 13

Henry 16978 243

Houston 9315 164

Irwin 663 15

Jackson 7945 120

Jasper 632 17

Jeff Davis 1219 35

Jefferson 1534 53

Jenkins 700 37

Johnson 779 40

Jones 1516 40

Lamar 1234 37

Lanier 477 8

Laurens 3579 134

Lee 1534 45

Liberty 2684 49

Lincoln 485 19

Long 637 11

Lowndes 7249 127

Lumpkin 2652 54

Macon 571 22

Madison 2556 37

Marion 374 14

McDuffie 1570 38

McIntosh 592 13

Meriwether 1413 49

Miller 608 5

Mitchell 1471 70

Monroe 1763 76

Montgomery 704 19

Morgan 1107 14

Murray 3855 67

Muscogee 12714 317

Newton 6808 179

Oconee 2712 57

Oglethorpe 1110 26

Paulding 9648 143

Peach 1743 43

Pickens 2332 52

Pierce 1171 38

Pike 968 21

Polk 3709 71

Pulaski 587 30

Putnam 1660 46

Quitman 76 1

Rabun 1425 36

Randolph 451 31

Richmond 18538 347

Rockdale 5425 123

Schley 200 3

Screven 776 17

Seminole 713 17

Spalding 3592 127

Stephens 2847 70

Stewart 755 21

Sumter 1754 86

Talbot 359 17

Taliaferro 94 2

Tattnall 1772 37

Taylor 485 20

Telfair 694 42

Terrell 536 40

Thomas 3422 106

Tift 3351 91

Toombs 2771 85

Towns 987 37

Treutlen 618 19

Troup 5506 162

Turner 579 29

Twiggs 489 30

Union 1906 62

Upson 1699 96

Walker 5871 71

Walton 7277 204

Ware 2856 127

Warren 359 10

Washington 1569 49

Wayne 2540 67

Webster 97 4

Wheeler 453 21

White 2853 62

Whitfield 14114 203

Wilcox 453 27

Wilkes 644 16

Wilkinson 698 23