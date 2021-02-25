x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 14,989 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 107 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (2/12-2/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/29-2/11), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 99.43.
  • There have been 812,612 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,139 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,056.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,330.
  • There have been 55,604 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 210 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 231.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 25, there were 2,107 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1831    57

Atkinson    760    18

Bacon    1015    26

Baker    158    7

Baldwin    3708    101

Banks    1540    31

Barrow    7939    115

Bartow    10094    182

Ben Hill    1456    55

Berrien    1005    28

Bibb    12718    342

Bleckley    778    33

Brantley    863    26

Brooks    896    37

Bryan    2458    30

Bulloch    5022    50

Burke    1658    31

Butts    1967    68

Calhoun    445    15

Camden    3047    25

Candler    719    33

Carroll    6960    122

Catoosa    5082    58

Charlton    1014    19

Chatham    18408    345

Chattahoochee    2653    9

Chattooga    2087    58

Cherokee    20121    252

Clarke    11936    112

Clay    177    3

Clayton    20919    366

Clinch    696    22

Cobb    55061    836

Coffee    4140    121

Colquitt    3281    65

Columbia    10434    146

Cook    1130    35

Coweta    7867    148

Crawford    500    14

Crisp    1310    41

Dade    1088    9

Dawson    2534    34

DeKalb    51352    760

Decatur    2046    53

Dodge    1071    56

Dooly    721    28

Dougherty    5255    264

Douglas    10775    150

Early    966    40

Echols    354    2

Effingham    3542    58

Elbert    1474    47

Emanuel    1687    51

Evans    726    13

Fannin    1962    51

Fayette    5936    128

Floyd    9252    162

Forsyth    16011    142

Franklin    2258    36

Fulton    73801    1048

Gilmer    2340    64

Glascock    139    6

Glynn    6306    144

Gordon    5984    91

Grady    1472    43

Greene    1425    46

Gwinnett    79934    884

Habersham    4538    136

Hall    23729    374

Hancock    803    56

Haralson    1610    32

Harris    1975    47

Hart    1636    35

Heard    593    13

Henry    16978    243

Houston    9315    164

Irwin    663    15

Jackson    7945    120

Jasper    632    17

Jeff Davis    1219    35

Jefferson    1534    53

Jenkins    700    37

Johnson    779    40

Jones    1516    40

Lamar    1234    37

Lanier    477    8

Laurens    3579    134

Lee    1534    45

Liberty    2684    49

Lincoln    485    19

Long    637    11

Lowndes    7249    127

Lumpkin    2652    54

Macon    571    22

Madison    2556    37

Marion    374    14

McDuffie    1570    38

McIntosh    592    13

Meriwether    1413    49

Miller    608    5

Mitchell    1471    70

Monroe    1763    76

Montgomery    704    19

Morgan    1107    14

Murray    3855    67

Muscogee    12714    317

Newton    6808    179

Oconee    2712    57

Oglethorpe    1110    26

Paulding    9648    143

Peach    1743    43

Pickens    2332    52

Pierce    1171    38

Pike    968    21

Polk    3709    71

Pulaski    587    30

Putnam    1660    46

Quitman    76    1

Rabun    1425    36

Randolph    451    31

Richmond    18538    347

Rockdale    5425    123

Schley    200    3

Screven    776    17

Seminole    713    17

Spalding    3592    127

Stephens    2847    70

Stewart    755    21

Sumter    1754    86

Talbot    359    17

Taliaferro    94    2

Tattnall    1772    37

Taylor    485    20

Telfair    694    42

Terrell    536    40

Thomas    3422    106

Tift    3351    91

Toombs    2771    85

Towns    987    37

Treutlen    618    19

Troup    5506    162

Turner    579    29

Twiggs    489    30

Union    1906    62

Upson    1699    96

Walker    5871    71

Walton    7277    204

Ware    2856    127

Warren    359    10

Washington    1569    49

Wayne    2540    67

Webster    97    4

Wheeler    453    21

White    2853    62

Whitfield    14114    203

Wilcox    453    27

Wilkes    644    16

Wilkinson    698    23

Worth    1138    55

   

