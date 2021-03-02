Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,907 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 135 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/21-2/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/7-1/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.29.

There have been 759,228 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,816 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,559.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,615.

There have been 50,953 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 268 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 263.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations from the previous day. (Note: The state's dashboard had not yet been updated at the time of publishing)

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1708 50

Atkinson 742 15

Bacon 998 25

Baker 151 6

Baldwin 3521 90

Banks 1462 28

Barrow 7404 98

Bartow 9141 155

Ben Hill 1431 50

Berrien 960 24

Bibb 11892 304

Bleckley 753 32

Brantley 807 22

Brooks 872 33

Bryan 2227 23

Bulloch 4672 46

Burke 1566 27

Butts 1827 61

Calhoun 424 12

Camden 2826 22

Candler 701 30

Carroll 6519 113

Catoosa 4601 51

Charlton 980 15

Chatham 16764 298

Chattahoochee 2459 3

Chattooga 1973 53

Cherokee 18289 201

Clarke 11253 92

Clay 172 3

Clayton 18116 302

Clinch 673 20

Cobb 51374 716

Coffee 3995 102

Colquitt 3070 56

Columbia 9775 121

Cook 1102 33

Coweta 7229 114

Crawford 472 10

Crisp 1270 36

Dade 979 8

Dawson 2392 28

DeKalb 47530 625

Decatur 1988 47

Dodge 1040 52

Dooly 702 26

Dougherty 5017 243

Douglas 9818 131

Early 911 40

Echols 346 2

Effingham 3180 46

Elbert 1415 36

Emanuel 1637 51

Evans 683 10

Fannin 1827 47

Fayette 5237 106

Floyd 8696 141

Forsyth 14497 114

Franklin 2145 30

Fulton 69079 914

Gilmer 2203 48

Glascock 130 4

Glynn 5857 137

Gordon 5313 79

Grady 1421 41

Greene 1304 36

Gwinnett 74825 740

Habersham 4397 121

Hall 22819 324

Hancock 760 53

Haralson 1507 28

Harris 1820 40

Hart 1558 32

Heard 542 12

Henry 15648 202

Houston 8877 146

Irwin 648 14

Jackson 7527 101

Jasper 574 13

Jeff Davis 1169 33

Jefferson 1449 49

Jenkins 678 36

Johnson 714 34

Jones 1404 30

Lamar 1160 33

Lanier 456 7

Laurens 3437 128

Lee 1474 38

Liberty 2451 40

Lincoln 454 15

Long 583 8

Lowndes 6941 117

Lumpkin 2542 46

Macon 537 17

Madison 2389 28

Marion 347 10

McDuffie 1469 31

McIntosh 548 10

Meriwether 1287 31

Miller 579 4

Mitchell 1416 68

Monroe 1642 74

Montgomery 673 19

Morgan 1043 10

Murray 3620 52

Muscogee 11896 258

Newton 6348 158

Oconee 2532 49

Oglethorpe 1043 16

Paulding 8831 133

Peach 1622 38

Pickens 2143 40

Pierce 1119 34

Pike 906 19

Polk 3479 61

Pulaski 539 26

Putnam 1540 42

Quitman 72 1

Rabun 1363 32

Randolph 426 30

Richmond 17185 300

Rockdale 4999 102

Schley 185 2

Screven 722 15

Seminole 681 14

Spalding 3353 110

Stephens 2720 66

Stewart 669 19

Sumter 1694 81

Talbot 339 13

Taliaferro 92 0

Tattnall 1669 32

Taylor 452 19

Telfair 669 39

Terrell 509 36

Thomas 3279 93

Tift 3287 88

Toombs 2652 78

Towns 916 32

Treutlen 576 19

Troup 5206 149

Turner 570 26

Twiggs 467 23

Union 1790 58

Upson 1609 87

Walker 5226 67

Walton 6785 161

Ware 2748 108

Warren 343 8

Washington 1500 39

Wayne 2363 62

Webster 89 3

Wheeler 443 19

White 2714 55

Whitfield 13574 169

Wilcox 433 26

Wilkes 609 15

Wilkinson 662 21