Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 3

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,907 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 135 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/21-2/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/7-1/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.29.
- There have been 759,228 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,816 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,559.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,615.
- There have been 50,953 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 268 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 263.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations from the previous day. (Note: The state's dashboard had not yet been updated at the time of publishing)
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1708 50
Atkinson 742 15
Bacon 998 25
Baker 151 6
Baldwin 3521 90
Banks 1462 28
Barrow 7404 98
Bartow 9141 155
Ben Hill 1431 50
Berrien 960 24
Bibb 11892 304
Bleckley 753 32
Brantley 807 22
Brooks 872 33
Bryan 2227 23
Bulloch 4672 46
Burke 1566 27
Butts 1827 61
Calhoun 424 12
Camden 2826 22
Candler 701 30
Carroll 6519 113
Catoosa 4601 51
Charlton 980 15
Chatham 16764 298
Chattahoochee 2459 3
Chattooga 1973 53
Cherokee 18289 201
Clarke 11253 92
Clay 172 3
Clayton 18116 302
Clinch 673 20
Cobb 51374 716
Coffee 3995 102
Colquitt 3070 56
Columbia 9775 121
Cook 1102 33
Coweta 7229 114
Crawford 472 10
Crisp 1270 36
Dade 979 8
Dawson 2392 28
DeKalb 47530 625
Decatur 1988 47
Dodge 1040 52
Dooly 702 26
Dougherty 5017 243
Douglas 9818 131
Early 911 40
Echols 346 2
Effingham 3180 46
Elbert 1415 36
Emanuel 1637 51
Evans 683 10
Fannin 1827 47
Fayette 5237 106
Floyd 8696 141
Forsyth 14497 114
Franklin 2145 30
Fulton 69079 914
Gilmer 2203 48
Glascock 130 4
Glynn 5857 137
Gordon 5313 79
Grady 1421 41
Greene 1304 36
Gwinnett 74825 740
Habersham 4397 121
Hall 22819 324
Hancock 760 53
Haralson 1507 28
Harris 1820 40
Hart 1558 32
Heard 542 12
Henry 15648 202
Houston 8877 146
Irwin 648 14
Jackson 7527 101
Jasper 574 13
Jeff Davis 1169 33
Jefferson 1449 49
Jenkins 678 36
Johnson 714 34
Jones 1404 30
Lamar 1160 33
Lanier 456 7
Laurens 3437 128
Lee 1474 38
Liberty 2451 40
Lincoln 454 15
Long 583 8
Lowndes 6941 117
Lumpkin 2542 46
Macon 537 17
Madison 2389 28
Marion 347 10
McDuffie 1469 31
McIntosh 548 10
Meriwether 1287 31
Miller 579 4
Mitchell 1416 68
Monroe 1642 74
Montgomery 673 19
Morgan 1043 10
Murray 3620 52
Muscogee 11896 258
Newton 6348 158
Oconee 2532 49
Oglethorpe 1043 16
Paulding 8831 133
Peach 1622 38
Pickens 2143 40
Pierce 1119 34
Pike 906 19
Polk 3479 61
Pulaski 539 26
Putnam 1540 42
Quitman 72 1
Rabun 1363 32
Randolph 426 30
Richmond 17185 300
Rockdale 4999 102
Schley 185 2
Screven 722 15
Seminole 681 14
Spalding 3353 110
Stephens 2720 66
Stewart 669 19
Sumter 1694 81
Talbot 339 13
Taliaferro 92 0
Tattnall 1669 32
Taylor 452 19
Telfair 669 39
Terrell 509 36
Thomas 3279 93
Tift 3287 88
Toombs 2652 78
Towns 916 32
Treutlen 576 19
Troup 5206 149
Turner 570 26
Twiggs 467 23
Union 1790 58
Upson 1609 87
Walker 5226 67
Walton 6785 161
Ware 2748 108
Warren 343 8
Washington 1500 39
Wayne 2363 62
Webster 89 3
Wheeler 443 19
White 2714 55
Whitfield 13574 169
Wilcox 433 26
Wilkes 609 15
Wilkinson 662 21
Worth 1102 47