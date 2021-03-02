x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Feb. 3

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,907 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 135 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/21-2/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/7-1/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.29.
  • There have been 759,228 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,816 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,559.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,615.
  • There have been 50,953 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 268 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 260.14 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 263.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 2, there were 4,021 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 73 hospitalizations from the previous day. (Note: The state's dashboard had not yet been updated at the time of publishing)

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1708    50

Atkinson    742    15

Bacon    998    25

Baker    151    6

Baldwin    3521    90

Banks    1462    28

Barrow    7404    98

Bartow    9141    155

Ben Hill    1431    50

Berrien    960    24

Bibb    11892    304

Bleckley    753    32

Brantley    807    22

Brooks    872    33

Bryan    2227    23

Bulloch    4672    46

Burke    1566    27

Butts    1827    61

Calhoun    424    12

Camden    2826    22

Candler    701    30

Carroll    6519    113

Catoosa    4601    51

Charlton    980    15

Chatham    16764    298

Chattahoochee    2459    3

Chattooga    1973    53

Cherokee    18289    201

Clarke    11253    92

Clay    172    3

Clayton    18116    302

Clinch    673    20

Cobb    51374    716

Coffee    3995    102

Colquitt    3070    56

Columbia    9775    121

Cook    1102    33

Coweta    7229    114

Crawford    472    10

Crisp    1270    36

Dade    979    8

Dawson    2392    28

DeKalb    47530    625

Decatur    1988    47

Dodge    1040    52

Dooly    702    26

Dougherty    5017    243

Douglas    9818    131

Early    911    40

Echols    346    2

Effingham    3180    46

Elbert    1415    36

Emanuel    1637    51

Evans    683    10

Fannin    1827    47

Fayette    5237    106

Floyd    8696    141

Forsyth    14497    114

Franklin    2145    30

Fulton    69079    914

Gilmer    2203    48

Glascock    130    4

Glynn    5857    137

Gordon    5313    79

Grady    1421    41

Greene    1304    36

Gwinnett    74825    740

Habersham    4397    121

Hall    22819    324

Hancock    760    53

Haralson    1507    28

Harris    1820    40

Hart    1558    32

Heard    542    12

Henry    15648    202

Houston    8877    146

Irwin    648    14

Jackson    7527    101

Jasper    574    13

Jeff Davis    1169    33

Jefferson    1449    49

Jenkins    678    36

Johnson    714    34

Jones    1404    30

Lamar    1160    33

Lanier    456    7

Laurens    3437    128

Lee    1474    38

Liberty    2451    40

Lincoln    454    15

Long    583    8

Lowndes    6941    117

Lumpkin    2542    46

Macon    537    17

Madison    2389    28

Marion    347    10

McDuffie    1469    31

McIntosh    548    10

Meriwether    1287    31

Miller    579    4

Mitchell    1416    68

Monroe    1642    74

Montgomery    673    19

Morgan    1043    10

Murray    3620    52

Muscogee    11896    258

Newton    6348    158

Oconee    2532    49

Oglethorpe    1043    16

Paulding    8831    133

Peach    1622    38

Pickens    2143    40

Pierce    1119    34

Pike    906    19

Polk    3479    61

Pulaski    539    26

Putnam    1540    42

Quitman    72    1

Rabun    1363    32

Randolph    426    30

Richmond    17185    300

Rockdale    4999    102

Schley    185    2

Screven    722    15

Seminole    681    14

Spalding    3353    110

Stephens    2720    66

Stewart    669    19

Sumter    1694    81

Talbot    339    13

Taliaferro    92    0

Tattnall    1669    32

Taylor    452    19

Telfair    669    39

Terrell    509    36

Thomas    3279    93

Tift    3287    88

Toombs    2652    78

Towns    916    32

Treutlen    576    19

Troup    5206    149

Turner    570    26

Twiggs    467    23

Union    1790    58

Upson    1609    87

Walker    5226    67

Walton    6785    161

Ware    2748    108

Warren    343    8

Washington    1500    39

Wayne    2363    62

Webster    89    3

Wheeler    443    19

White    2714    55

Whitfield    13574    169

Wilcox    433    26

Wilkes    609    15

Wilkinson    662    21

Worth    1102    47

   

