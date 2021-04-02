Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,048 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 141 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/22-2/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/8-1/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.79.

in Georgia, an increase of 141 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/22-2/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/8-1/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.79. There have been 763,077 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,849 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,412.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,531.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,849 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,412.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,531. There have been 51,247 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 294 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 277.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 294 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 277.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,910 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1717 50

Atkinson 745 15

Bacon 1002 25

Baker 151 6

Baldwin 3542 90

Banks 1467 28

Barrow 7447 100

Bartow 9206 159

Ben Hill 1434 50

Berrien 961 25

Bibb 11965 307

Bleckley 756 32

Brantley 810 22

Brooks 875 33

Bryan 2236 23

Bulloch 4704 46

Burke 1576 27

Butts 1836 61

Calhoun 424 12

Camden 2840 24

Candler 702 31

Carroll 6547 114

Catoosa 4648 51

Charlton 981 15

Chatham 16882 299

Chattahoochee 2469 3

Chattooga 1981 53

Cherokee 18417 206

Clarke 11306 94

Clay 172 3

Clayton 18253 308

Clinch 678 20

Cobb 51668 723

Coffee 4011 102

Colquitt 3083 56

Columbia 9843 125

Cook 1103 33

Coweta 7292 114

Crawford 473 10

Crisp 1276 36

Dade 994 8

Dawson 2408 29

DeKalb 47755 630

Decatur 1992 47

Dodge 1043 52

Dooly 703 26

Dougherty 5033 247

Douglas 9919 132

Early 919 40

Echols 346 2

Effingham 3206 47

Elbert 1422 37

Emanuel 1640 51

Evans 685 10

Fannin 1836 47

Fayette 5284 106

Floyd 8734 142

Forsyth 14650 115

Franklin 2150 31

Fulton 69491 927

Gilmer 2216 49

Glascock 132 4

Glynn 5929 137

Gordon 5352 81

Grady 1423 41

Greene 1311 36

Gwinnett 75268 754

Habersham 4410 123

Hall 22895 327

Hancock 761 53

Haralson 1515 28

Harris 1830 40

Hart 1567 32

Heard 546 12

Henry 15731 204

Houston 8804 146

Irwin 648 15

Jackson 7562 102

Jasper 576 13

Jeff Davis 1173 33

Jefferson 1456 49

Jenkins 682 36

Johnson 727 34

Jones 1418 30

Lamar 1169 33

Lanier 456 7

Laurens 3450 128

Lee 1483 40

Liberty 2486 40

Lincoln 456 16

Long 586 9

Lowndes 6958 118

Lumpkin 2553 48

Macon 540 18

Madison 2409 29

Marion 348 10

McDuffie 1482 31

McIntosh 549 10

Meriwether 1293 31

Miller 584 4

Mitchell 1422 68

Monroe 1658 74

Montgomery 675 19

Morgan 1046 10

Murray 3649 52

Muscogee 11939 266

Newton 6376 161

Oconee 2549 50

Oglethorpe 1050 17

Paulding 8885 133

Peach 1613 38

Pickens 2158 40

Pierce 1122 34

Pike 912 19

Polk 3500 62

Pulaski 542 26

Putnam 1551 42

Quitman 73 1

Rabun 1368 33

Randolph 428 30

Richmond 17276 301

Rockdale 5028 103

Schley 185 2

Screven 724 15

Seminole 687 14

Spalding 3364 111

Stephens 2734 67

Stewart 671 20

Sumter 1699 81

Talbot 341 13

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1683 33

Taylor 455 19

Telfair 674 39

Terrell 511 36

Thomas 3284 93

Tift 3292 88

Toombs 2668 78

Towns 917 32

Treutlen 577 19

Troup 5229 150

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 469 24

Union 1804 59

Upson 1615 88

Walker 5275 67

Walton 6823 161

Ware 2756 110

Warren 346 8

Washington 1507 39

Wayne 2373 62

Webster 90 3

Wheeler 444 20

White 2723 55

Whitfield 13628 169

Wilcox 434 26

Wilkes 611 15

Wilkinson 665 21