Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,048 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 141 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/22-2/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/8-1/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.79.
- There have been 763,077 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,849 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,412.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,531.
- There have been 51,247 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 294 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 277.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,910 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1717 50
Atkinson 745 15
Bacon 1002 25
Baker 151 6
Baldwin 3542 90
Banks 1467 28
Barrow 7447 100
Bartow 9206 159
Ben Hill 1434 50
Berrien 961 25
Bibb 11965 307
Bleckley 756 32
Brantley 810 22
Brooks 875 33
Bryan 2236 23
Bulloch 4704 46
Burke 1576 27
Butts 1836 61
Calhoun 424 12
Camden 2840 24
Candler 702 31
Carroll 6547 114
Catoosa 4648 51
Charlton 981 15
Chatham 16882 299
Chattahoochee 2469 3
Chattooga 1981 53
Cherokee 18417 206
Clarke 11306 94
Clay 172 3
Clayton 18253 308
Clinch 678 20
Cobb 51668 723
Coffee 4011 102
Colquitt 3083 56
Columbia 9843 125
Cook 1103 33
Coweta 7292 114
Crawford 473 10
Crisp 1276 36
Dade 994 8
Dawson 2408 29
DeKalb 47755 630
Decatur 1992 47
Dodge 1043 52
Dooly 703 26
Dougherty 5033 247
Douglas 9919 132
Early 919 40
Echols 346 2
Effingham 3206 47
Elbert 1422 37
Emanuel 1640 51
Evans 685 10
Fannin 1836 47
Fayette 5284 106
Floyd 8734 142
Forsyth 14650 115
Franklin 2150 31
Fulton 69491 927
Gilmer 2216 49
Glascock 132 4
Glynn 5929 137
Gordon 5352 81
Grady 1423 41
Greene 1311 36
Gwinnett 75268 754
Habersham 4410 123
Hall 22895 327
Hancock 761 53
Haralson 1515 28
Harris 1830 40
Hart 1567 32
Heard 546 12
Henry 15731 204
Houston 8804 146
Irwin 648 15
Jackson 7562 102
Jasper 576 13
Jeff Davis 1173 33
Jefferson 1456 49
Jenkins 682 36
Johnson 727 34
Jones 1418 30
Lamar 1169 33
Lanier 456 7
Laurens 3450 128
Lee 1483 40
Liberty 2486 40
Lincoln 456 16
Long 586 9
Lowndes 6958 118
Lumpkin 2553 48
Macon 540 18
Madison 2409 29
Marion 348 10
McDuffie 1482 31
McIntosh 549 10
Meriwether 1293 31
Miller 584 4
Mitchell 1422 68
Monroe 1658 74
Montgomery 675 19
Morgan 1046 10
Murray 3649 52
Muscogee 11939 266
Newton 6376 161
Oconee 2549 50
Oglethorpe 1050 17
Paulding 8885 133
Peach 1613 38
Pickens 2158 40
Pierce 1122 34
Pike 912 19
Polk 3500 62
Pulaski 542 26
Putnam 1551 42
Quitman 73 1
Rabun 1368 33
Randolph 428 30
Richmond 17276 301
Rockdale 5028 103
Schley 185 2
Screven 724 15
Seminole 687 14
Spalding 3364 111
Stephens 2734 67
Stewart 671 20
Sumter 1699 81
Talbot 341 13
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1683 33
Taylor 455 19
Telfair 674 39
Terrell 511 36
Thomas 3284 93
Tift 3292 88
Toombs 2668 78
Towns 917 32
Treutlen 577 19
Troup 5229 150
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 469 24
Union 1804 59
Upson 1615 88
Walker 5275 67
Walton 6823 161
Ware 2756 110
Warren 346 8
Washington 1507 39
Wayne 2373 62
Webster 90 3
Wheeler 444 20
White 2723 55
Whitfield 13628 169
Wilcox 434 26
Wilkes 611 15
Wilkinson 665 21
Worth 1106 49