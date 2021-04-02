x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Feb. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,048 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 141 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/22-2/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/8-1/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.79.
  • There have been 763,077 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,849 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,412.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,531.
  • There have been 51,247 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 294 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 277.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 4, there were 3,910 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 111 hospitalizations from the previous day. 

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1717    50

Atkinson    745    15

Bacon    1002    25

Baker    151    6

Baldwin    3542    90

Banks    1467    28

Barrow    7447    100

Bartow    9206    159

Ben Hill    1434    50

Berrien    961    25

Bibb    11965    307

Bleckley    756    32

Brantley    810    22

Brooks    875    33

Bryan    2236    23

Bulloch    4704    46

Burke    1576    27

Butts    1836    61

Calhoun    424    12

Camden    2840    24

Candler    702    31

Carroll    6547    114

Catoosa    4648    51

Charlton    981    15

Chatham    16882    299

Chattahoochee    2469    3

Chattooga    1981    53

Cherokee    18417    206

Clarke    11306    94

Clay    172    3

Clayton    18253    308

Clinch    678    20

Cobb    51668    723

Coffee    4011    102

Colquitt    3083    56

Columbia    9843    125

Cook    1103    33

Coweta    7292    114

Crawford    473    10

Crisp    1276    36

Dade    994    8

Dawson    2408    29

DeKalb    47755    630

Decatur    1992    47

Dodge    1043    52

Dooly    703    26

Dougherty    5033    247

Douglas    9919    132

Early    919    40

Echols    346    2

Effingham    3206    47

Elbert    1422    37

Emanuel    1640    51

Evans    685    10

Fannin    1836    47

Fayette    5284    106

Floyd    8734    142

Forsyth    14650    115

Franklin    2150    31

Fulton    69491    927

Gilmer    2216    49

Glascock    132    4

Glynn    5929    137

Gordon    5352    81

Grady    1423    41

Greene    1311    36

Gwinnett    75268    754

Habersham    4410    123

Hall    22895    327

Hancock    761    53

Haralson    1515    28

Harris    1830    40

Hart    1567    32

Heard    546    12

Henry    15731    204

Houston    8804    146

Irwin    648    15

Jackson    7562    102

Jasper    576    13

Jeff Davis    1173    33

Jefferson    1456    49

Jenkins    682    36

Johnson    727    34

Jones    1418    30

Lamar    1169    33

Lanier    456    7

Laurens    3450    128

Lee    1483    40

Liberty    2486    40

Lincoln    456    16

Long    586    9

Lowndes    6958    118

Lumpkin    2553    48

Macon    540    18

Madison    2409    29

Marion    348    10

McDuffie    1482    31

McIntosh    549    10

Meriwether    1293    31

Miller    584    4

Mitchell    1422    68

Monroe    1658    74

Montgomery    675    19

Morgan    1046    10

Murray    3649    52

Muscogee    11939    266

Newton    6376    161

Oconee    2549    50

Oglethorpe    1050    17

Paulding    8885    133

Peach    1613    38

Pickens    2158    40

Pierce    1122    34

Pike    912    19

Polk    3500    62

Pulaski    542    26

Putnam    1551    42

Quitman    73    1

Rabun    1368    33

Randolph    428    30

Richmond    17276    301

Rockdale    5028    103

Schley    185    2

Screven    724    15

Seminole    687    14

Spalding    3364    111

Stephens    2734    67

Stewart    671    20

Sumter    1699    81

Talbot    341    13

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1683    33

Taylor    455    19

Telfair    674    39

Terrell    511    36

Thomas    3284    93

Tift    3292    88

Toombs    2668    78

Towns    917    32

Treutlen    577    19

Troup    5229    150

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    469    24

Union    1804    59

Upson    1615    88

Walker    5275    67

Walton    6823    161

Ware    2756    110

Warren    346    8

Washington    1507    39

Wayne    2373    62

Webster    90    3

Wheeler    444    20

White    2723    55

Whitfield    13628    169

Wilcox    434    26

Wilkes    611    15

Wilkinson    665    21

Worth    1106    49

