Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,361 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/26-2/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/12-1/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07.
- There have been 772,466 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,488 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,814.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,668.
- There have been 51,928 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 245 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 8, there were 3,421 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1735 51
Atkinson 749 15
Bacon 1010 26
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3570 92
Banks 1489 28
Barrow 7538 103
Bartow 9376 164
Ben Hill 1439 50
Berrien 975 26
Bibb 12130 315
Bleckley 762 32
Brantley 825 23
Brooks 875 35
Bryan 2270 24
Bulloch 4770 47
Burke 1585 27
Butts 1865 61
Calhoun 424 13
Camden 2890 24
Candler 705 32
Carroll 6685 115
Catoosa 4746 51
Charlton 991 15
Chatham 17198 311
Chattahoochee 2487 3
Chattooga 2003 53
Cherokee 18714 219
Clarke 11468 98
Clay 176 3
Clayton 19632 323
Clinch 684 21
Cobb 52518 737
Coffee 4047 108
Colquitt 3111 56
Columbia 10011 128
Cook 1108 33
Coweta 7434 121
Crawford 482 11
Crisp 1281 36
Dade 1008 8
Dawson 2436 29
DeKalb 48509 657
Decatur 2003 48
Dodge 1046 52
Dooly 702 26
Dougherty 5088 248
Douglas 10144 135
Early 936 40
Echols 348 2
Effingham 3271 49
Elbert 1433 38
Emanuel 1654 51
Evans 691 11
Fannin 1857 48
Fayette 5487 108
Floyd 8837 142
Forsyth 14975 123
Franklin 2178 33
Fulton 70453 944
Gilmer 2265 50
Glascock 137 5
Glynn 6022 137
Gordon 5421 83
Grady 1435 41
Greene 1340 38
Gwinnett 76296 772
Habersham 4437 124
Hall 23081 332
Hancock 769 54
Haralson 1538 29
Harris 1868 42
Hart 1585 32
Heard 561 12
Henry 16091 208
Houston 8878 146
Irwin 648 15
Jackson 7652 105
Jasper 587 13
Jeff Davis 1175 33
Jefferson 1485 50
Jenkins 690 36
Johnson 735 36
Jones 1437 30
Lamar 1186 33
Lanier 458 7
Laurens 3493 130
Lee 1497 40
Liberty 2538 41
Lincoln 460 16
Long 605 9
Lowndes 7026 122
Lumpkin 2577 49
Macon 545 19
Madison 2454 29
Marion 352 12
McDuffie 1506 31
McIntosh 555 11
Meriwether 1349 35
Miller 596 4
Mitchell 1434 68
Monroe 1685 74
Montgomery 678 19
Morgan 1064 10
Murray 3719 54
Muscogee 12124 279
Newton 6503 165
Oconee 2590 50
Oglethorpe 1066 19
Paulding 9028 137
Peach 1634 39
Pickens 2192 41
Pierce 1137 34
Pike 927 19
Polk 3537 64
Pulaski 548 26
Putnam 1582 43
Quitman 74 1
Rabun 1385 34
Randolph 439 30
Richmond 17608 302
Rockdale 5116 103
Schley 193 2
Screven 737 15
Seminole 693 14
Spalding 3422 113
Stephens 2755 67
Stewart 673 20
Sumter 1721 82
Talbot 344 13
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1705 33
Taylor 458 20
Telfair 681 39
Terrell 515 36
Thomas 3313 93
Tift 3305 90
Toombs 2684 79
Towns 930 33
Treutlen 586 19
Troup 5295 151
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 475 24
Union 1838 60
Upson 1632 91
Walker 5368 67
Walton 6933 169
Ware 2771 112
Warren 350 8
Washington 1523 42
Wayne 2408 62
Webster 92 3
Wheeler 446 20
White 2743 55
Whitfield 13755 179
Wilcox 437 26
Wilkes 618 15
Wilkinson 669 21
Worth 1116 53