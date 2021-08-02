Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 8

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,361 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/26-2/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/12-1/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07.
  • There have been 772,466 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,488 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,814.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,668.
  • There have been 51,928 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 245 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 8, there were 3,421 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1735    51

Atkinson    749    15

Bacon    1010    26

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3570    92

Banks    1489    28

Barrow    7538    103

Bartow    9376    164

Ben Hill    1439    50

Berrien    975    26

Bibb    12130    315

Bleckley    762    32

Brantley    825    23

Brooks    875    35

Bryan    2270    24

Bulloch    4770    47

Burke    1585    27

Butts    1865    61

Calhoun    424    13

Camden    2890    24

Candler    705    32

Carroll    6685    115

Catoosa    4746    51

Charlton    991    15

Chatham    17198    311

Chattahoochee    2487    3

Chattooga    2003    53

Cherokee    18714    219

Clarke    11468    98

Clay    176    3

Clayton    19632    323

Clinch    684    21

Cobb    52518    737

Coffee    4047    108

Colquitt    3111    56

Columbia    10011    128

Cook    1108    33

Coweta    7434    121

Crawford    482    11

Crisp    1281    36

Dade    1008    8

Dawson    2436    29

DeKalb    48509    657

Decatur    2003    48

Dodge    1046    52

Dooly    702    26

Dougherty    5088    248

Douglas    10144    135

Early    936    40

Echols    348    2

Effingham    3271    49

Elbert    1433    38

Emanuel    1654    51

Evans    691    11

Fannin    1857    48

Fayette    5487    108

Floyd    8837    142

Forsyth    14975    123

Franklin    2178    33

Fulton    70453    944

Gilmer    2265    50

Glascock    137    5

Glynn    6022    137

Gordon    5421    83

Grady    1435    41

Greene    1340    38

Gwinnett    76296    772

Habersham    4437    124

Hall    23081    332

Hancock    769    54

Haralson    1538    29

Harris    1868    42

Hart    1585    32

Heard    561    12

Henry    16091    208

Houston    8878    146

Irwin    648    15

Jackson    7652    105

Jasper    587    13

Jeff Davis    1175    33

Jefferson    1485    50

Jenkins    690    36

Johnson    735    36

Jones    1437    30

Lamar    1186    33

Lanier    458    7

Laurens    3493    130

Lee    1497    40

Liberty    2538    41

Lincoln    460    16

Long    605    9

Lowndes    7026    122

Lumpkin    2577    49

Macon    545    19

Madison    2454    29

Marion    352    12

McDuffie    1506    31

McIntosh    555    11

Meriwether    1349    35

Miller    596    4

Mitchell    1434    68

Monroe    1685    74

Montgomery    678    19

Morgan    1064    10

Murray    3719    54

Muscogee    12124    279

Newton    6503    165

Oconee    2590    50

Oglethorpe    1066    19

Paulding    9028    137

Peach    1634    39

Pickens    2192    41

Pierce    1137    34

Pike    927    19

Polk    3537    64

Pulaski    548    26

Putnam    1582    43

Quitman    74    1

Rabun    1385    34

Randolph    439    30

Richmond    17608    302

Rockdale    5116    103

Schley    193    2

Screven    737    15

Seminole    693    14

Spalding    3422    113

Stephens    2755    67

Stewart    673    20

Sumter    1721    82

Talbot    344    13

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1705    33

Taylor    458    20

Telfair    681    39

Terrell    515    36

Thomas    3313    93

Tift    3305    90

Toombs    2684    79

Towns    930    33

Treutlen    586    19

Troup    5295    151

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    475    24

Union    1838    60

Upson    1632    91

Walker    5368    67

Walton    6933    169

Ware    2771    112

Warren    350    8

Washington    1523    42

Wayne    2408    62

Webster    92    3

Wheeler    446    20

White    2743    55

Whitfield    13755    179

Wilcox    437    26

Wilkes    618    15

Wilkinson    669    21

Worth    1116    53

