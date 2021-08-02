Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Monday, Feb. 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,361 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/26-2/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 107.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/12-1/25), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.07.

There have been 772,466 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,488 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,814.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,668.

There have been 51,928 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 86 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 245 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 8, there were 3,421 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 35 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1735 51

Atkinson 749 15

Bacon 1010 26

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3570 92

Banks 1489 28

Barrow 7538 103

Bartow 9376 164

Ben Hill 1439 50

Berrien 975 26

Bibb 12130 315

Bleckley 762 32

Brantley 825 23

Brooks 875 35

Bryan 2270 24

Bulloch 4770 47

Burke 1585 27

Butts 1865 61

Calhoun 424 13

Camden 2890 24

Candler 705 32

Carroll 6685 115

Catoosa 4746 51

Charlton 991 15

Chatham 17198 311

Chattahoochee 2487 3

Chattooga 2003 53

Cherokee 18714 219

Clarke 11468 98

Clay 176 3

Clayton 19632 323

Clinch 684 21

Cobb 52518 737

Coffee 4047 108

Colquitt 3111 56

Columbia 10011 128

Cook 1108 33

Coweta 7434 121

Crawford 482 11

Crisp 1281 36

Dade 1008 8

Dawson 2436 29

DeKalb 48509 657

Decatur 2003 48

Dodge 1046 52

Dooly 702 26

Dougherty 5088 248

Douglas 10144 135

Early 936 40

Echols 348 2

Effingham 3271 49

Elbert 1433 38

Emanuel 1654 51

Evans 691 11

Fannin 1857 48

Fayette 5487 108

Floyd 8837 142

Forsyth 14975 123

Franklin 2178 33

Fulton 70453 944

Gilmer 2265 50

Glascock 137 5

Glynn 6022 137

Gordon 5421 83

Grady 1435 41

Greene 1340 38

Gwinnett 76296 772

Habersham 4437 124

Hall 23081 332

Hancock 769 54

Haralson 1538 29

Harris 1868 42

Hart 1585 32

Heard 561 12

Henry 16091 208

Houston 8878 146

Irwin 648 15

Jackson 7652 105

Jasper 587 13

Jeff Davis 1175 33

Jefferson 1485 50

Jenkins 690 36

Johnson 735 36

Jones 1437 30

Lamar 1186 33

Lanier 458 7

Laurens 3493 130

Lee 1497 40

Liberty 2538 41

Lincoln 460 16

Long 605 9

Lowndes 7026 122

Lumpkin 2577 49

Macon 545 19

Madison 2454 29

Marion 352 12

McDuffie 1506 31

McIntosh 555 11

Meriwether 1349 35

Miller 596 4

Mitchell 1434 68

Monroe 1685 74

Montgomery 678 19

Morgan 1064 10

Murray 3719 54

Muscogee 12124 279

Newton 6503 165

Oconee 2590 50

Oglethorpe 1066 19

Paulding 9028 137

Peach 1634 39

Pickens 2192 41

Pierce 1137 34

Pike 927 19

Polk 3537 64

Pulaski 548 26

Putnam 1582 43

Quitman 74 1

Rabun 1385 34

Randolph 439 30

Richmond 17608 302

Rockdale 5116 103

Schley 193 2

Screven 737 15

Seminole 693 14

Spalding 3422 113

Stephens 2755 67

Stewart 673 20

Sumter 1721 82

Talbot 344 13

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1705 33

Taylor 458 20

Telfair 681 39

Terrell 515 36

Thomas 3313 93

Tift 3305 90

Toombs 2684 79

Towns 930 33

Treutlen 586 19

Troup 5295 151

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 475 24

Union 1838 60

Upson 1632 91

Walker 5368 67

Walton 6933 169

Ware 2771 112

Warren 350 8

Washington 1523 42

Wayne 2408 62

Webster 92 3

Wheeler 446 20

White 2743 55

Whitfield 13755 179

Wilcox 437 26

Wilkes 618 15

Wilkinson 669 21