Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Feb. 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,481 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 120 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/27-2/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/13-1/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.86.

There have been 778,049 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,583 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,592.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,647.

There have been 52,262 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 334 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 9, there were 3,375 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1737 51

Atkinson 749 15

Bacon 1011 26

Baker 153 6

Baldwin 3585 93

Banks 1491 28

Barrow 7578 103

Bartow 9428 165

Ben Hill 1441 50

Berrien 976 26

Bibb 12163 317

Bleckley 763 32

Brantley 829 23

Brooks 876 35

Bryan 2282 24

Bulloch 4775 47

Burke 1589 27

Butts 1874 62

Calhoun 424 13

Camden 2900 24

Candler 706 32

Carroll 6701 116

Catoosa 4766 51

Charlton 993 15

Chatham 17304 317

Chattahoochee 2488 3

Chattooga 2009 55

Cherokee 18763 221

Clarke 11503 100

Clay 176 3

Clayton 19689 327

Clinch 684 21

Cobb 52680 749

Coffee 4051 109

Colquitt 3120 57

Columbia 10034 130

Cook 1113 33

Coweta 7452 122

Crawford 485 11

Crisp 1281 36

Dade 1016 8

Dawson 2442 29

DeKalb 48779 665

Decatur 2004 48

Dodge 1047 52

Dooly 705 26

Dougherty 5100 249

Douglas 10189 135

Early 939 40

Echols 348 2

Effingham 3298 50

Elbert 1436 38

Emanuel 1656 51

Evans 702 11

Fannin 1862 48

Fayette 5505 108

Floyd 8880 146

Forsyth 15055 124

Franklin 2187 33

Fulton 70704 953

Gilmer 2276 54

Glascock 137 5

Glynn 6030 138

Gordon 5464 83

Grady 1438 41

Greene 1351 38

Gwinnett 76599 780

Habersham 4443 124

Hall 23135 335

Hancock 771 54

Haralson 1541 29

Harris 1875 42

Hart 1591 32

Heard 562 12

Henry 16147 209

Houston 8893 147

Irwin 649 15

Jackson 7677 105

Jasper 589 13

Jeff Davis 1178 33

Jefferson 1489 50

Jenkins 691 36

Johnson 737 38

Jones 1440 30

Lamar 1186 33

Lanier 461 7

Laurens 3503 130

Lee 1498 41

Liberty 2544 42

Lincoln 460 16

Long 608 9

Lowndes 7041 122

Lumpkin 2585 50

Macon 552 19

Madison 2463 29

Marion 353 12

McDuffie 1508 31

McIntosh 560 11

Meriwether 1356 37

Miller 597 4

Mitchell 1438 68

Monroe 1690 74

Montgomery 681 19

Morgan 1071 10

Murray 3725 55

Muscogee 12180 280

Newton 6519 166

Oconee 2604 51

Oglethorpe 1070 19

Paulding 9070 137

Peach 1637 39

Pickens 2198 44

Pierce 1138 35

Pike 932 19

Polk 3547 65

Pulaski 548 26

Putnam 1590 43

Quitman 74 1

Rabun 1387 34

Randolph 439 30

Richmond 17653 305

Rockdale 5145 103

Schley 194 2

Screven 738 16

Seminole 695 14

Spalding 3438 114

Stephens 2765 67

Stewart 676 21

Sumter 1728 83

Talbot 345 13

Taliaferro 93 0

Tattnall 1710 34

Taylor 459 20

Telfair 683 39

Terrell 516 36

Thomas 3319 93

Tift 3307 90

Toombs 2693 79

Towns 933 33

Treutlen 587 19

Troup 5312 153

Turner 570 27

Twiggs 475 24

Union 1850 61

Upson 1636 91

Walker 5439 67

Walton 6954 171

Ware 2776 112

Warren 350 8

Washington 1525 43

Wayne 2417 62

Webster 92 3

Wheeler 446 20

White 2758 55

Whitfield 13771 185

Wilcox 439 26

Wilkes 621 16

Wilkinson 671 21