Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Feb. 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,481 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 120 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/27-2/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/13-1/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.86.
- There have been 778,049 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,583 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,592.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,647.
- There have been 52,262 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 334 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 9, there were 3,375 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1737 51
Atkinson 749 15
Bacon 1011 26
Baker 153 6
Baldwin 3585 93
Banks 1491 28
Barrow 7578 103
Bartow 9428 165
Ben Hill 1441 50
Berrien 976 26
Bibb 12163 317
Bleckley 763 32
Brantley 829 23
Brooks 876 35
Bryan 2282 24
Bulloch 4775 47
Burke 1589 27
Butts 1874 62
Calhoun 424 13
Camden 2900 24
Candler 706 32
Carroll 6701 116
Catoosa 4766 51
Charlton 993 15
Chatham 17304 317
Chattahoochee 2488 3
Chattooga 2009 55
Cherokee 18763 221
Clarke 11503 100
Clay 176 3
Clayton 19689 327
Clinch 684 21
Cobb 52680 749
Coffee 4051 109
Colquitt 3120 57
Columbia 10034 130
Cook 1113 33
Coweta 7452 122
Crawford 485 11
Crisp 1281 36
Dade 1016 8
Dawson 2442 29
DeKalb 48779 665
Decatur 2004 48
Dodge 1047 52
Dooly 705 26
Dougherty 5100 249
Douglas 10189 135
Early 939 40
Echols 348 2
Effingham 3298 50
Elbert 1436 38
Emanuel 1656 51
Evans 702 11
Fannin 1862 48
Fayette 5505 108
Floyd 8880 146
Forsyth 15055 124
Franklin 2187 33
Fulton 70704 953
Gilmer 2276 54
Glascock 137 5
Glynn 6030 138
Gordon 5464 83
Grady 1438 41
Greene 1351 38
Gwinnett 76599 780
Habersham 4443 124
Hall 23135 335
Hancock 771 54
Haralson 1541 29
Harris 1875 42
Hart 1591 32
Heard 562 12
Henry 16147 209
Houston 8893 147
Irwin 649 15
Jackson 7677 105
Jasper 589 13
Jeff Davis 1178 33
Jefferson 1489 50
Jenkins 691 36
Johnson 737 38
Jones 1440 30
Lamar 1186 33
Lanier 461 7
Laurens 3503 130
Lee 1498 41
Liberty 2544 42
Lincoln 460 16
Long 608 9
Lowndes 7041 122
Lumpkin 2585 50
Macon 552 19
Madison 2463 29
Marion 353 12
McDuffie 1508 31
McIntosh 560 11
Meriwether 1356 37
Miller 597 4
Mitchell 1438 68
Monroe 1690 74
Montgomery 681 19
Morgan 1071 10
Murray 3725 55
Muscogee 12180 280
Newton 6519 166
Oconee 2604 51
Oglethorpe 1070 19
Paulding 9070 137
Peach 1637 39
Pickens 2198 44
Pierce 1138 35
Pike 932 19
Polk 3547 65
Pulaski 548 26
Putnam 1590 43
Quitman 74 1
Rabun 1387 34
Randolph 439 30
Richmond 17653 305
Rockdale 5145 103
Schley 194 2
Screven 738 16
Seminole 695 14
Spalding 3438 114
Stephens 2765 67
Stewart 676 21
Sumter 1728 83
Talbot 345 13
Taliaferro 93 0
Tattnall 1710 34
Taylor 459 20
Telfair 683 39
Terrell 516 36
Thomas 3319 93
Tift 3307 90
Toombs 2693 79
Towns 933 33
Treutlen 587 19
Troup 5312 153
Turner 570 27
Twiggs 475 24
Union 1850 61
Upson 1636 91
Walker 5439 67
Walton 6954 171
Ware 2776 112
Warren 350 8
Washington 1525 43
Wayne 2417 62
Webster 92 3
Wheeler 446 20
White 2758 55
Whitfield 13771 185
Wilcox 439 26
Wilkes 621 16
Wilkinson 671 21
Worth 1120 53