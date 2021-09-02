x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Feb. 9

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 13,481 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 120 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/27-2/9), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/13-1/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.86.
  • There have been 778,049 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,583 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,592.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,647.
  • There have been 52,262 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 334 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 239.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Feb. 9, there were 3,375 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 46 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1737    51

Atkinson    749    15

Bacon    1011    26

Baker    153    6

Baldwin    3585    93

Banks    1491    28

Barrow    7578    103

Bartow    9428    165

Ben Hill    1441    50

Berrien    976    26

Bibb    12163    317

Bleckley    763    32

Brantley    829    23

Brooks    876    35

Bryan    2282    24

Bulloch    4775    47

Burke    1589    27

Butts    1874    62

Calhoun    424    13

Camden    2900    24

Candler    706    32

Carroll    6701    116

Catoosa    4766    51

Charlton    993    15

Chatham    17304    317

Chattahoochee    2488    3

Chattooga    2009    55

Cherokee    18763    221

Clarke    11503    100

Clay    176    3

Clayton    19689    327

Clinch    684    21

Cobb    52680    749

Coffee    4051    109

Colquitt    3120    57

Columbia    10034    130

Cook    1113    33

Coweta    7452    122

Crawford    485    11

Crisp    1281    36

Dade    1016    8

Dawson    2442    29

DeKalb    48779    665

Decatur    2004    48

Dodge    1047    52

Dooly    705    26

Dougherty    5100    249

Douglas    10189    135

Early    939    40

Echols    348    2

Effingham    3298    50

Elbert    1436    38

Emanuel    1656    51

Evans    702    11

Fannin    1862    48

Fayette    5505    108

Floyd    8880    146

Forsyth    15055    124

Franklin    2187    33

Fulton    70704    953

Gilmer    2276    54

Glascock    137    5

Glynn    6030    138

Gordon    5464    83

Grady    1438    41

Greene    1351    38

Gwinnett    76599    780

Habersham    4443    124

Hall    23135    335

Hancock    771    54

Haralson    1541    29

Harris    1875    42

Hart    1591    32

Heard    562    12

Henry    16147    209

Houston    8893    147

Irwin    649    15

Jackson    7677    105

Jasper    589    13

Jeff Davis    1178    33

Jefferson    1489    50

Jenkins    691    36

Johnson    737    38

Jones    1440    30

Lamar    1186    33

Lanier    461    7

Laurens    3503    130

Lee    1498    41

Liberty    2544    42

Lincoln    460    16

Long    608    9

Lowndes    7041    122

Lumpkin    2585    50

Macon    552    19

Madison    2463    29

Marion    353    12

McDuffie    1508    31

McIntosh    560    11

Meriwether    1356    37

Miller    597    4

Mitchell    1438    68

Monroe    1690    74

Montgomery    681    19

Morgan    1071    10

Murray    3725    55

Muscogee    12180    280

Newton    6519    166

Oconee    2604    51

Oglethorpe    1070    19

Paulding    9070    137

Peach    1637    39

Pickens    2198    44

Pierce    1138    35

Pike    932    19

Polk    3547    65

Pulaski    548    26

Putnam    1590    43

Quitman    74    1

Rabun    1387    34

Randolph    439    30

Richmond    17653    305

Rockdale    5145    103

Schley    194    2

Screven    738    16

Seminole    695    14

Spalding    3438    114

Stephens    2765    67

Stewart    676    21

Sumter    1728    83

Talbot    345    13

Taliaferro    93    0

Tattnall    1710    34

Taylor    459    20

Telfair    683    39

Terrell    516    36

Thomas    3319    93

Tift    3307    90

Toombs    2693    79

Towns    933    33

Treutlen    587    19

Troup    5312    153

Turner    570    27

Twiggs    475    24

Union    1850    61

Upson    1636    91

Walker    5439    67

Walton    6954    171

Ware    2776    112

Warren    350    8

Washington    1525    43

Wayne    2417    62

Webster    92    3

Wheeler    446    20

White    2758    55

Whitfield    13771    185

Wilcox    439    26

Wilkes    621    16

Wilkinson    671    21

Worth    1120    53

