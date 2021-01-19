x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | State marks deadliest day for pandemic, with 170 new confirmed deaths

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,265 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 170 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/6-1/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/23-1/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07.
  • There have been 689,676 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,913 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,604.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,593.
  • There have been 47,006 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 265 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 284.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,515 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett    65424    628

Fulton    62813    824

Cobb    46363    621

DeKalb    43121    543

Hall    20896    270

Cherokee    16256    168

Clayton    16222    255

Richmond    15477    257

Chatham    15020    264

Henry    13950    167

Whitfield    12707    156

Forsyth    12561    93

Bibb    11005    269

Muscogee    10782    221

Clarke    10231    78

Columbia    8822    104

Douglas    8679    113

Bartow    8118    140

Houston    7944    131

Floyd    7906    123

Paulding    7777    126

Lowndes    6615    107

Jackson    6614    79

Coweta    6506    94

Barrow    6428    82

Walton    6146    108

Carroll    6018    103

Newton    5726    139

Glynn    5499    128

Troup    4804    133

Gordon    4771    71

Walker    4698    59

Fayette    4677    85

Dougherty    4651    227

Rockdale    4543    84

Bulloch    4241    41

Habersham    4141    105

Catoosa    4082    44

Coffee    3826    98

Baldwin    3273    77

Murray    3251    44

Polk    3194    55

Laurens    3174    119

Tift    3159    80

Spalding    3035    100

Thomas    2942    87

Effingham    2838    39

Colquitt    2793    48

Camden    2594    21

Ware    2577    95

Toombs    2512    68

White    2504    47

Stephens    2503    62

Lumpkin    2343    32

Oconee    2293    42

Chattahoochee    2198    1

Wayne    2158    52

Dawson    2131    20

Madison    2121    22

Liberty    2091    33

Bryan    2018    19

Franklin    1975    25

Gilmer    1966    37

Pickens    1915    22

Decatur    1840    46

Chattooga    1835    47

Union    1672    47

Harris    1642    34

Butts    1631    52

Fannin    1629    39

Appling    1613    44

Emanuel    1589    47

Sumter    1578    74

Tattnall    1519    27

Monroe    1498    68

Upson    1484    77

Peach    1457    33

Hart    1435    24

Burke    1421    21

Putnam    1408    36

Haralson    1401    25

Washington    1385    29

Banks    1368    23

Ben Hill    1366    44

Jefferson    1353    44

Lee    1326    36

Grady    1324    35

Elbert    1322    27

Mitchell    1311    61

McDuffie    1268    26

Jones    1267    23

Rabun    1262    26

Greene    1186    28

Crisp    1147    32

Meriwether    1106    22

Jeff Davis    1093    32

Cook    1063    28

Worth    1054    43

Lamar    1040    32

Pierce    1039    30

Dodge    990    48

Morgan    951    8

Oglethorpe    950    15

Bacon    939    22

Charlton    934    15

Berrien    910    24

Dade    888    8

Towns    859    27

Brooks    838    31

Early    817    40

Pike    799    16

Brantley    734    22

Hancock    728    49

Atkinson    718    12

Bleckley    711    32

Candler    679    28

Johnson    667    31

Stewart    650    17

Screven    645    11

Seminole    645    12

Evans    640    9

Telfair    638    34

Dooly    636    24

Montgomery    632    14

Wilkinson    631    20

Jenkins    630    34

Clinch    623    16

Irwin    615    13

Wilkes    554    9

Turner    531    25

Miller    530    4

Treutlen    527    16

Jasper    521    9

Long    510    7

McIntosh    507    8

Pulaski    503    25

Heard    492    12

Terrell    491    35

Macon    464    15

Twiggs    442    20

Lanier    440    7

Crawford    427    9

Wheeler    423    19

Wilcox    419    25

Taylor    418    17

Calhoun    406    12

Lincoln    398    14

Randolph    390    30

Echols    335    2

Marion    309    10

Talbot    304    11

Warren    296    7

Schley    176    2

Clay    164    3

Baker    145    6

Glascock    113    4

Taliaferro    83    0

Webster    78    2

Quitman    62    1

   

Related Articles