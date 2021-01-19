Coronavirus in Georgia | State marks deadliest day for pandemic, with 170 new confirmed deaths

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,265 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 170 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/6-1/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/23-1/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07.
- There have been 689,676 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,913 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,604.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,593.
- There have been 47,006 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 265 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 284.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,515 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Gwinnett 65424 628
Fulton 62813 824
Cobb 46363 621
DeKalb 43121 543
Hall 20896 270
Cherokee 16256 168
Clayton 16222 255
Richmond 15477 257
Chatham 15020 264
Henry 13950 167
Whitfield 12707 156
Forsyth 12561 93
Bibb 11005 269
Muscogee 10782 221
Clarke 10231 78
Columbia 8822 104
Douglas 8679 113
Bartow 8118 140
Houston 7944 131
Floyd 7906 123
Paulding 7777 126
Lowndes 6615 107
Jackson 6614 79
Coweta 6506 94
Barrow 6428 82
Walton 6146 108
Carroll 6018 103
Newton 5726 139
Glynn 5499 128
Troup 4804 133
Gordon 4771 71
Walker 4698 59
Fayette 4677 85
Dougherty 4651 227
Rockdale 4543 84
Bulloch 4241 41
Habersham 4141 105
Catoosa 4082 44
Coffee 3826 98
Baldwin 3273 77
Murray 3251 44
Polk 3194 55
Laurens 3174 119
Tift 3159 80
Spalding 3035 100
Thomas 2942 87
Effingham 2838 39
Colquitt 2793 48
Camden 2594 21
Ware 2577 95
Toombs 2512 68
White 2504 47
Stephens 2503 62
Lumpkin 2343 32
Oconee 2293 42
Chattahoochee 2198 1
Wayne 2158 52
Dawson 2131 20
Madison 2121 22
Liberty 2091 33
Bryan 2018 19
Franklin 1975 25
Gilmer 1966 37
Pickens 1915 22
Decatur 1840 46
Chattooga 1835 47
Union 1672 47
Harris 1642 34
Butts 1631 52
Fannin 1629 39
Appling 1613 44
Emanuel 1589 47
Sumter 1578 74
Tattnall 1519 27
Monroe 1498 68
Upson 1484 77
Peach 1457 33
Hart 1435 24
Burke 1421 21
Putnam 1408 36
Haralson 1401 25
Washington 1385 29
Banks 1368 23
Ben Hill 1366 44
Jefferson 1353 44
Lee 1326 36
Grady 1324 35
Elbert 1322 27
Mitchell 1311 61
McDuffie 1268 26
Jones 1267 23
Rabun 1262 26
Greene 1186 28
Crisp 1147 32
Meriwether 1106 22
Jeff Davis 1093 32
Cook 1063 28
Worth 1054 43
Lamar 1040 32
Pierce 1039 30
Dodge 990 48
Morgan 951 8
Oglethorpe 950 15
Bacon 939 22
Charlton 934 15
Berrien 910 24
Dade 888 8
Towns 859 27
Brooks 838 31
Early 817 40
Pike 799 16
Brantley 734 22
Hancock 728 49
Atkinson 718 12
Bleckley 711 32
Candler 679 28
Johnson 667 31
Stewart 650 17
Screven 645 11
Seminole 645 12
Evans 640 9
Telfair 638 34
Dooly 636 24
Montgomery 632 14
Wilkinson 631 20
Jenkins 630 34
Clinch 623 16
Irwin 615 13
Wilkes 554 9
Turner 531 25
Miller 530 4
Treutlen 527 16
Jasper 521 9
Long 510 7
McIntosh 507 8
Pulaski 503 25
Heard 492 12
Terrell 491 35
Macon 464 15
Twiggs 442 20
Lanier 440 7
Crawford 427 9
Wheeler 423 19
Wilcox 419 25
Taylor 418 17
Calhoun 406 12
Lincoln 398 14
Randolph 390 30
Echols 335 2
Marion 309 10
Talbot 304 11
Warren 296 7
Schley 176 2
Clay 164 3
Baker 145 6
Glascock 113 4
Taliaferro 83 0
Webster 78 2
Quitman 62 1