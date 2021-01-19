Coronavirus in Georgia | State marks deadliest day for pandemic, with 170 new confirmed deaths

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,265 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 170 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/6-1/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/23-1/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07.

in Georgia, an increase of 170 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/6-1/19), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 92.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/23-1/5), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.07. There have been 689,676 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,913 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,604.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,593.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,913 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,604.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,593. There have been 47,006 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 265 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 284.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 265 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 284.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 227.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,515 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett 65424 628

Fulton 62813 824

Cobb 46363 621

DeKalb 43121 543

Hall 20896 270

Cherokee 16256 168

Clayton 16222 255

Richmond 15477 257

Chatham 15020 264

Henry 13950 167

Whitfield 12707 156

Forsyth 12561 93

Bibb 11005 269

Muscogee 10782 221

Clarke 10231 78

Columbia 8822 104

Douglas 8679 113

Bartow 8118 140

Houston 7944 131

Floyd 7906 123

Paulding 7777 126

Lowndes 6615 107

Jackson 6614 79

Coweta 6506 94

Barrow 6428 82

Walton 6146 108

Carroll 6018 103

Newton 5726 139

Glynn 5499 128

Troup 4804 133

Gordon 4771 71

Walker 4698 59

Fayette 4677 85

Dougherty 4651 227

Rockdale 4543 84

Bulloch 4241 41

Habersham 4141 105

Catoosa 4082 44

Coffee 3826 98

Baldwin 3273 77

Murray 3251 44

Polk 3194 55

Laurens 3174 119

Tift 3159 80

Spalding 3035 100

Thomas 2942 87

Effingham 2838 39

Colquitt 2793 48

Camden 2594 21

Ware 2577 95

Toombs 2512 68

White 2504 47

Stephens 2503 62

Lumpkin 2343 32

Oconee 2293 42

Chattahoochee 2198 1

Wayne 2158 52

Dawson 2131 20

Madison 2121 22

Liberty 2091 33

Bryan 2018 19

Franklin 1975 25

Gilmer 1966 37

Pickens 1915 22

Decatur 1840 46

Chattooga 1835 47

Union 1672 47

Harris 1642 34

Butts 1631 52

Fannin 1629 39

Appling 1613 44

Emanuel 1589 47

Sumter 1578 74

Tattnall 1519 27

Monroe 1498 68

Upson 1484 77

Peach 1457 33

Hart 1435 24

Burke 1421 21

Putnam 1408 36

Haralson 1401 25

Washington 1385 29

Banks 1368 23

Ben Hill 1366 44

Jefferson 1353 44

Lee 1326 36

Grady 1324 35

Elbert 1322 27

Mitchell 1311 61

McDuffie 1268 26

Jones 1267 23

Rabun 1262 26

Greene 1186 28

Crisp 1147 32

Meriwether 1106 22

Jeff Davis 1093 32

Cook 1063 28

Worth 1054 43

Lamar 1040 32

Pierce 1039 30

Dodge 990 48

Morgan 951 8

Oglethorpe 950 15

Bacon 939 22

Charlton 934 15

Berrien 910 24

Dade 888 8

Towns 859 27

Brooks 838 31

Early 817 40

Pike 799 16

Brantley 734 22

Hancock 728 49

Atkinson 718 12

Bleckley 711 32

Candler 679 28

Johnson 667 31

Stewart 650 17

Screven 645 11

Seminole 645 12

Evans 640 9

Telfair 638 34

Dooly 636 24

Montgomery 632 14

Wilkinson 631 20

Jenkins 630 34

Clinch 623 16

Irwin 615 13

Wilkes 554 9

Turner 531 25

Miller 530 4

Treutlen 527 16

Jasper 521 9

Long 510 7

McIntosh 507 8

Pulaski 503 25

Heard 492 12

Terrell 491 35

Macon 464 15

Twiggs 442 20

Lanier 440 7

Crawford 427 9

Wheeler 423 19

Wilcox 419 25

Taylor 418 17

Calhoun 406 12

Lincoln 398 14

Randolph 390 30

Echols 335 2

Marion 309 10

Talbot 304 11

Warren 296 7

Schley 176 2

Clay 164 3

Baker 145 6

Glascock 113 4

Taliaferro 83 0

Webster 78 2