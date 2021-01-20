x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Jan. 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,411 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 146 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/7-1/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/24-1/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.
  • There have been 695,400 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,724 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,614.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,624.
  • There have been 47,311 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 305 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 263.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,428 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett    66384    632

Fulton    63317    830

Cobb    46709    637

DeKalb    43456    552

Hall    21096    271

Cherokee    16495    168

Clayton    16304    260

Richmond    15632    262

Chatham    15141    267

Henry    14089    170

Forsyth    12824    95

Whitfield    12775    156

Bibb    11084    272

Muscogee    10862    223

Clarke    10300    78

Columbia    8928    106

Douglas    8730    116

Bartow    8194    141

Houston    8023    132

Floyd    7970    129

Paulding    7849    124

Jackson    6664    79

Lowndes    6651    107

Coweta    6527    97

Barrow    6504    83

Walton    6190    112

Carroll    6046    104

Newton    5761    140

Glynn    5412    129

Troup    4879    135

Gordon    4809    72

Walker    4728    60

Fayette    4703    90

Dougherty    4689    229

Rockdale    4568    84

Bulloch    4268    42

Habersham    4173    105

Catoosa    4125    45

Coffee    3829    99

Baldwin    3279    78

Murray    3266    44

Polk    3219    56

Laurens    3188    120

Tift    3162    82

Spalding    3060    101

Thomas    2979    87

Effingham    2861    39

Colquitt    2799    51

Camden    2617    21

Ware    2587    95

Stephens    2521    63

Toombs    2520    68

White    2518    49

Lumpkin    2376    35

Oconee    2303    43

Chattahoochee    2200    1

Dawson    2188    21

Wayne    2175    53

Madison    2138    22

Liberty    2112    34

Bryan    2035    20

Franklin    1991    25

Gilmer    1978    37

Pickens    1933    23

Chattooga    1850    49

Decatur    1844    46

Union    1677    47

Harris    1652    35

Butts    1645    52

Fannin    1641    39

Appling    1619    44

Emanuel    1591    47

Sumter    1587    74

Tattnall    1535    28

Monroe    1506    70

Upson    1493    77

Peach    1473    34

Hart    1450    24

Burke    1426    22

Putnam    1414    36

Haralson    1413    25

Washington    1391    30

Banks    1380    23

Ben Hill    1373    45

Jefferson    1360    45

Lee    1341    36

Elbert    1331    27

Grady    1329    36

Mitchell    1322    61

Jones    1276    23

McDuffie    1276    26

Rabun    1269    27

Greene    1192    28

Crisp    1151    33

Meriwether    1119    23

Jeff Davis    1104    32

Cook    1066    30

Worth    1058    43

Lamar    1047    32

Pierce    1043    31

Dodge    995    49

Morgan    957    8

Oglethorpe    951    15

Bacon    945    22

Charlton    940    15

Berrien    910    24

Dade    891    8

Towns    864    27

Brooks    839    31

Early    833    40

Pike    804    16

Brantley    742    22

Hancock    731    49

Atkinson    718    12

Bleckley    717    32

Candler    683    28

Johnson    665    31

Seminole    653    13

Stewart    652    17

Screven    650    12

Evans    644    10

Telfair    643    35

Dooly    639    24

Montgomery    634    14

Wilkinson    634    20

Jenkins    633    34

Clinch    628    16

Irwin    616    13

Wilkes    555    11

Miller    534    4

Turner    534    25

Treutlen    532    16

Jasper    529    10

Long    513    7

McIntosh    511    8

Pulaski    507    26

Heard    500    12

Terrell    492    36

Macon    470    15

Twiggs    447    20

Lanier    443    7

Crawford    427    9

Wheeler    425    19

Wilcox    420    25

Taylor    419    17

Calhoun    409    12

Lincoln    404    14

Randolph    393    30

Echols    336    2

Marion    309    10

Talbot    306    11

Warren    300    7

Schley    176    2

Clay    164    3

Baker    145    6

Glascock    114    4

Taliaferro    84    0

Webster    80    3

Quitman    62    1

