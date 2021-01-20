Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Jan. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,411 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 146 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/7-1/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/24-1/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.
- There have been 695,400 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,724 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,614.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,624.
- There have been 47,311 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 305 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 263.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,428 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Gwinnett 66384 632
Fulton 63317 830
Cobb 46709 637
DeKalb 43456 552
Hall 21096 271
Cherokee 16495 168
Clayton 16304 260
Richmond 15632 262
Chatham 15141 267
Henry 14089 170
Forsyth 12824 95
Whitfield 12775 156
Bibb 11084 272
Muscogee 10862 223
Clarke 10300 78
Columbia 8928 106
Douglas 8730 116
Bartow 8194 141
Houston 8023 132
Floyd 7970 129
Paulding 7849 124
Jackson 6664 79
Lowndes 6651 107
Coweta 6527 97
Barrow 6504 83
Walton 6190 112
Carroll 6046 104
Newton 5761 140
Glynn 5412 129
Troup 4879 135
Gordon 4809 72
Walker 4728 60
Fayette 4703 90
Dougherty 4689 229
Rockdale 4568 84
Bulloch 4268 42
Habersham 4173 105
Catoosa 4125 45
Coffee 3829 99
Baldwin 3279 78
Murray 3266 44
Polk 3219 56
Laurens 3188 120
Tift 3162 82
Spalding 3060 101
Thomas 2979 87
Effingham 2861 39
Colquitt 2799 51
Camden 2617 21
Ware 2587 95
Stephens 2521 63
Toombs 2520 68
White 2518 49
Lumpkin 2376 35
Oconee 2303 43
Chattahoochee 2200 1
Dawson 2188 21
Wayne 2175 53
Madison 2138 22
Liberty 2112 34
Bryan 2035 20
Franklin 1991 25
Gilmer 1978 37
Pickens 1933 23
Chattooga 1850 49
Decatur 1844 46
Union 1677 47
Harris 1652 35
Butts 1645 52
Fannin 1641 39
Appling 1619 44
Emanuel 1591 47
Sumter 1587 74
Tattnall 1535 28
Monroe 1506 70
Upson 1493 77
Peach 1473 34
Hart 1450 24
Burke 1426 22
Putnam 1414 36
Haralson 1413 25
Washington 1391 30
Banks 1380 23
Ben Hill 1373 45
Jefferson 1360 45
Lee 1341 36
Elbert 1331 27
Grady 1329 36
Mitchell 1322 61
Jones 1276 23
McDuffie 1276 26
Rabun 1269 27
Greene 1192 28
Crisp 1151 33
Meriwether 1119 23
Jeff Davis 1104 32
Cook 1066 30
Worth 1058 43
Lamar 1047 32
Pierce 1043 31
Dodge 995 49
Morgan 957 8
Oglethorpe 951 15
Bacon 945 22
Charlton 940 15
Berrien 910 24
Dade 891 8
Towns 864 27
Brooks 839 31
Early 833 40
Pike 804 16
Brantley 742 22
Hancock 731 49
Atkinson 718 12
Bleckley 717 32
Candler 683 28
Johnson 665 31
Seminole 653 13
Stewart 652 17
Screven 650 12
Evans 644 10
Telfair 643 35
Dooly 639 24
Montgomery 634 14
Wilkinson 634 20
Jenkins 633 34
Clinch 628 16
Irwin 616 13
Wilkes 555 11
Miller 534 4
Turner 534 25
Treutlen 532 16
Jasper 529 10
Long 513 7
McIntosh 511 8
Pulaski 507 26
Heard 500 12
Terrell 492 36
Macon 470 15
Twiggs 447 20
Lanier 443 7
Crawford 427 9
Wheeler 425 19
Wilcox 420 25
Taylor 419 17
Calhoun 409 12
Lincoln 404 14
Randolph 393 30
Echols 336 2
Marion 309 10
Talbot 306 11
Warren 300 7
Schley 176 2
Clay 164 3
Baker 145 6
Glascock 114 4
Taliaferro 84 0
Webster 80 3
Quitman 62 1