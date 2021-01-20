Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Wednesday, Jan. 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,411 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 146 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/7-1/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 98.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/24-1/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.36.

There have been 695,400 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,724 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,614.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,624.

There have been 47,311 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 305 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 263.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 249.29.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 19, there were 5,428 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 87 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett 66384 632

Fulton 63317 830

Cobb 46709 637

DeKalb 43456 552

Hall 21096 271

Cherokee 16495 168

Clayton 16304 260

Richmond 15632 262

Chatham 15141 267

Henry 14089 170

Forsyth 12824 95

Whitfield 12775 156

Bibb 11084 272

Muscogee 10862 223

Clarke 10300 78

Columbia 8928 106

Douglas 8730 116

Bartow 8194 141

Houston 8023 132

Floyd 7970 129

Paulding 7849 124

Jackson 6664 79

Lowndes 6651 107

Coweta 6527 97

Barrow 6504 83

Walton 6190 112

Carroll 6046 104

Newton 5761 140

Glynn 5412 129

Troup 4879 135

Gordon 4809 72

Walker 4728 60

Fayette 4703 90

Dougherty 4689 229

Rockdale 4568 84

Bulloch 4268 42

Habersham 4173 105

Catoosa 4125 45

Coffee 3829 99

Baldwin 3279 78

Murray 3266 44

Polk 3219 56

Laurens 3188 120

Tift 3162 82

Spalding 3060 101

Thomas 2979 87

Effingham 2861 39

Colquitt 2799 51

Camden 2617 21

Ware 2587 95

Stephens 2521 63

Toombs 2520 68

White 2518 49

Lumpkin 2376 35

Oconee 2303 43

Chattahoochee 2200 1

Dawson 2188 21

Wayne 2175 53

Madison 2138 22

Liberty 2112 34

Bryan 2035 20

Franklin 1991 25

Gilmer 1978 37

Pickens 1933 23

Chattooga 1850 49

Decatur 1844 46

Union 1677 47

Harris 1652 35

Butts 1645 52

Fannin 1641 39

Appling 1619 44

Emanuel 1591 47

Sumter 1587 74

Tattnall 1535 28

Monroe 1506 70

Upson 1493 77

Peach 1473 34

Hart 1450 24

Burke 1426 22

Putnam 1414 36

Haralson 1413 25

Washington 1391 30

Banks 1380 23

Ben Hill 1373 45

Jefferson 1360 45

Lee 1341 36

Elbert 1331 27

Grady 1329 36

Mitchell 1322 61

Jones 1276 23

McDuffie 1276 26

Rabun 1269 27

Greene 1192 28

Crisp 1151 33

Meriwether 1119 23

Jeff Davis 1104 32

Cook 1066 30

Worth 1058 43

Lamar 1047 32

Pierce 1043 31

Dodge 995 49

Morgan 957 8

Oglethorpe 951 15

Bacon 945 22

Charlton 940 15

Berrien 910 24

Dade 891 8

Towns 864 27

Brooks 839 31

Early 833 40

Pike 804 16

Brantley 742 22

Hancock 731 49

Atkinson 718 12

Bleckley 717 32

Candler 683 28

Johnson 665 31

Seminole 653 13

Stewart 652 17

Screven 650 12

Evans 644 10

Telfair 643 35

Dooly 639 24

Montgomery 634 14

Wilkinson 634 20

Jenkins 633 34

Clinch 628 16

Irwin 616 13

Wilkes 555 11

Miller 534 4

Turner 534 25

Treutlen 532 16

Jasper 529 10

Long 513 7

McIntosh 511 8

Pulaski 507 26

Heard 500 12

Terrell 492 36

Macon 470 15

Twiggs 447 20

Lanier 443 7

Crawford 427 9

Wheeler 425 19

Wilcox 420 25

Taylor 419 17

Calhoun 409 12

Lincoln 404 14

Randolph 393 30

Echols 336 2

Marion 309 10

Talbot 306 11

Warren 300 7

Schley 176 2

Clay 164 3

Baker 145 6

Glascock 114 4

Taliaferro 84 0

Webster 80 3