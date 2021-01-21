Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Jan. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,511 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 100 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/8-1/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/25-1/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.
- There have been 701,308 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,908 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,531.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,565.
- There have been 47,680 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 369 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 277.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 232.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 21, there were 5,332 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 96 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Gwinnett 67465 635
Fulton 63795 839
Cobb 47106 638
DeKalb 43767 556
Hall 21398 276
Cherokee 16673 171
Clayton 16447 260
Richmond 15812 265
Chatham 15295 268
Henry 14236 175
Forsyth 13051 96
Whitfield 12898 156
Bibb 11188 274
Muscogee 10919 225
Clarke 10376 78
Columbia 9037 105
Douglas 8821 116
Bartow 8254 144
Houston 8100 134
Floyd 8021 129
Paulding 7909 125
Jackson 6790 83
Lowndes 6696 107
Barrow 6616 84
Coweta 6570 98
Walton 6237 114
Carroll 6076 105
Newton 5791 141
Glynn 5431 131
Troup 4904 136
Gordon 4847 72
Fayette 4755 91
Walker 4755 61
Dougherty 4707 230
Rockdale 4587 84
Bulloch 4285 42
Habersham 4196 107
Catoosa 4151 45
Coffee 3836 99
Baldwin 3294 79
Murray 3290 44
Polk 3234 57
Laurens 3211 121
Tift 3181 83
Spalding 3081 102
Thomas 3002 87
Effingham 2887 41
Colquitt 2811 51
Camden 2637 21
Ware 2609 95
Stephens 2549 63
White 2533 50
Toombs 2530 68
Lumpkin 2399 35
Oconee 2313 45
Dawson 2222 21
Chattahoochee 2200 1
Wayne 2186 54
Madison 2153 24
Liberty 2138 36
Bryan 2047 21
Franklin 2003 25
Gilmer 1994 37
Pickens 1946 24
Chattooga 1856 49
Decatur 1852 47
Union 1684 47
Fannin 1670 40
Harris 1662 35
Butts 1652 52
Appling 1626 45
Emanuel 1592 47
Sumter 1591 76
Tattnall 1541 28
Monroe 1518 70
Upson 1516 77
Peach 1477 34
Hart 1460 25
Burke 1443 23
Haralson 1423 25
Putnam 1423 36
Washington 1397 30
Banks 1389 24
Jefferson 1382 45
Ben Hill 1377 45
Lee 1348 36
Grady 1335 36
Elbert 1334 29
Mitchell 1326 62
McDuffie 1291 28
Jones 1287 23
Rabun 1275 29
Greene 1199 28
Crisp 1159 33
Meriwether 1136 23
Jeff Davis 1104 32
Cook 1068 30
Worth 1061 44
Lamar 1053 32
Pierce 1052 31
Dodge 998 50
Morgan 963 8
Oglethorpe 960 15
Bacon 946 22
Charlton 944 15
Berrien 915 24
Dade 898 8
Towns 867 27
Brooks 842 31
Early 837 40
Pike 808 16
Brantley 753 22
Hancock 735 50
Bleckley 721 32
Atkinson 720 12
Candler 684 28
Johnson 668 31
Screven 658 13
Seminole 658 14
Stewart 652 17
Evans 646 10
Dooly 643 24
Telfair 642 36
Wilkinson 638 20
Montgomery 637 14
Jenkins 635 34
Clinch 630 16
Irwin 616 13
Wilkes 559 11
Turner 546 25
Miller 542 4
Treutlen 537 15
Jasper 534 10
Pulaski 515 26
Long 514 8
McIntosh 514 8
Heard 502 12
Terrell 494 36
Macon 474 15
Twiggs 449 21
Lanier 443 7
Crawford 430 9
Wheeler 425 19
Taylor 422 17
Wilcox 422 25
Calhoun 413 12
Lincoln 413 14
Randolph 395 30
Echols 339 2
Marion 310 10
Talbot 306 11
Warren 303 7
Schley 176 2
Clay 166 3
Baker 145 6
Glascock 115 4
Taliaferro 84 0
Webster 82 3
Quitman 64 1