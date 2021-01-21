Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Jan. 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,511 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 100 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/8-1/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/25-1/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.

There have been 701,308 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,908 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,531.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,565.

There have been 47,680 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 369 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 277.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 232.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 21, there were 5,332 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 96 hospitalizations from the previous day.

Gwinnett 67465 635

Fulton 63795 839

Cobb 47106 638

DeKalb 43767 556

Hall 21398 276

Cherokee 16673 171

Clayton 16447 260

Richmond 15812 265

Chatham 15295 268

Henry 14236 175

Forsyth 13051 96

Whitfield 12898 156

Bibb 11188 274

Muscogee 10919 225

Clarke 10376 78

Columbia 9037 105

Douglas 8821 116

Bartow 8254 144

Houston 8100 134

Floyd 8021 129

Paulding 7909 125

Jackson 6790 83

Lowndes 6696 107

Barrow 6616 84

Coweta 6570 98

Walton 6237 114

Carroll 6076 105

Newton 5791 141

Glynn 5431 131

Troup 4904 136

Gordon 4847 72

Fayette 4755 91

Walker 4755 61

Dougherty 4707 230

Rockdale 4587 84

Bulloch 4285 42

Habersham 4196 107

Catoosa 4151 45

Coffee 3836 99

Baldwin 3294 79

Murray 3290 44

Polk 3234 57

Laurens 3211 121

Tift 3181 83

Spalding 3081 102

Thomas 3002 87

Effingham 2887 41

Colquitt 2811 51

Camden 2637 21

Ware 2609 95

Stephens 2549 63

White 2533 50

Toombs 2530 68

Lumpkin 2399 35

Oconee 2313 45

Dawson 2222 21

Chattahoochee 2200 1

Wayne 2186 54

Madison 2153 24

Liberty 2138 36

Bryan 2047 21

Franklin 2003 25

Gilmer 1994 37

Pickens 1946 24

Chattooga 1856 49

Decatur 1852 47

Union 1684 47

Fannin 1670 40

Harris 1662 35

Butts 1652 52

Appling 1626 45

Emanuel 1592 47

Sumter 1591 76

Tattnall 1541 28

Monroe 1518 70

Upson 1516 77

Peach 1477 34

Hart 1460 25

Burke 1443 23

Haralson 1423 25

Putnam 1423 36

Washington 1397 30

Banks 1389 24

Jefferson 1382 45

Ben Hill 1377 45

Lee 1348 36

Grady 1335 36

Elbert 1334 29

Mitchell 1326 62

McDuffie 1291 28

Jones 1287 23

Rabun 1275 29

Greene 1199 28

Crisp 1159 33

Meriwether 1136 23

Jeff Davis 1104 32

Cook 1068 30

Worth 1061 44

Lamar 1053 32

Pierce 1052 31

Dodge 998 50

Morgan 963 8

Oglethorpe 960 15

Bacon 946 22

Charlton 944 15

Berrien 915 24

Dade 898 8

Towns 867 27

Brooks 842 31

Early 837 40

Pike 808 16

Brantley 753 22

Hancock 735 50

Bleckley 721 32

Atkinson 720 12

Candler 684 28

Johnson 668 31

Screven 658 13

Seminole 658 14

Stewart 652 17

Evans 646 10

Dooly 643 24

Telfair 642 36

Wilkinson 638 20

Montgomery 637 14

Jenkins 635 34

Clinch 630 16

Irwin 616 13

Wilkes 559 11

Turner 546 25

Miller 542 4

Treutlen 537 15

Jasper 534 10

Pulaski 515 26

Long 514 8

McIntosh 514 8

Heard 502 12

Terrell 494 36

Macon 474 15

Twiggs 449 21

Lanier 443 7

Crawford 430 9

Wheeler 425 19

Taylor 422 17

Wilcox 422 25

Calhoun 413 12

Lincoln 413 14

Randolph 395 30

Echols 339 2

Marion 310 10

Talbot 306 11

Warren 303 7

Schley 176 2

Clay 166 3

Baker 145 6

Glascock 115 4

Taliaferro 84 0

Webster 82 3