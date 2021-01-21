x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Jan. 21

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,511 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 100 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/8-1/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 100.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/25-1/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.
  • There have been 701,308 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,908 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,531.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,565.
  • There have been 47,680 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 369 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 277.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 232.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 21, there were 5,332 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 96 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett    67465    635

Fulton    63795    839

Cobb    47106    638

DeKalb    43767    556

Hall    21398    276

Cherokee    16673    171

Clayton    16447    260

Richmond    15812    265

Chatham    15295    268

Henry    14236    175

Forsyth    13051    96

Whitfield    12898    156

Bibb    11188    274

Muscogee    10919    225

Clarke    10376    78

Columbia    9037    105

Douglas    8821    116

Bartow    8254    144

Houston    8100    134

Floyd    8021    129

Paulding    7909    125

Jackson    6790    83

Lowndes    6696    107

Barrow    6616    84

Coweta    6570    98

Walton    6237    114

Carroll    6076    105

Newton    5791    141

Glynn    5431    131

Troup    4904    136

Gordon    4847    72

Fayette    4755    91

Walker    4755    61

Dougherty    4707    230

Rockdale    4587    84

Bulloch    4285    42

Habersham    4196    107

Catoosa    4151    45

Coffee    3836    99

Baldwin    3294    79

Murray    3290    44

Polk    3234    57

Laurens    3211    121

Tift    3181    83

Spalding    3081    102

Thomas    3002    87

Effingham    2887    41

Colquitt    2811    51

Camden    2637    21

Ware    2609    95

Stephens    2549    63

White    2533    50

Toombs    2530    68

Lumpkin    2399    35

Oconee    2313    45

Dawson    2222    21

Chattahoochee    2200    1

Wayne    2186    54

Madison    2153    24

Liberty    2138    36

Bryan    2047    21

Franklin    2003    25

Gilmer    1994    37

Pickens    1946    24

Chattooga    1856    49

Decatur    1852    47

Union    1684    47

Fannin    1670    40

Harris    1662    35

Butts    1652    52

Appling    1626    45

Emanuel    1592    47

Sumter    1591    76

Tattnall    1541    28

Monroe    1518    70

Upson    1516    77

Peach    1477    34

Hart    1460    25

Burke    1443    23

Haralson    1423    25

Putnam    1423    36

Washington    1397    30

Banks    1389    24

Jefferson    1382    45

Ben Hill    1377    45

Lee    1348    36

Grady    1335    36

Elbert    1334    29

Mitchell    1326    62

McDuffie    1291    28

Jones    1287    23

Rabun    1275    29

Greene    1199    28

Crisp    1159    33

Meriwether    1136    23

Jeff Davis    1104    32

Cook    1068    30

Worth    1061    44

Lamar    1053    32

Pierce    1052    31

Dodge    998    50

Morgan    963    8

Oglethorpe    960    15

Bacon    946    22

Charlton    944    15

Berrien    915    24

Dade    898    8

Towns    867    27

Brooks    842    31

Early    837    40

Pike    808    16

Brantley    753    22

Hancock    735    50

Bleckley    721    32

Atkinson    720    12

Candler    684    28

Johnson    668    31

Screven    658    13

Seminole    658    14

Stewart    652    17

Evans    646    10

Dooly    643    24

Telfair    642    36

Wilkinson    638    20

Montgomery    637    14

Jenkins    635    34

Clinch    630    16

Irwin    616    13

Wilkes    559    11

Turner    546    25

Miller    542    4

Treutlen    537    15

Jasper    534    10

Pulaski    515    26

Long    514    8

McIntosh    514    8

Heard    502    12

Terrell    494    36

Macon    474    15

Twiggs    449    21

Lanier    443    7

Crawford    430    9

Wheeler    425    19

Taylor    422    17

Wilcox    422    25

Calhoun    413    12

Lincoln    413    14

Randolph    395    30

Echols    339    2

Marion    310    10

Talbot    306    11

Warren    303    7

Schley    176    2

Clay    166    3

Baker    145    6

Glascock    115    4

Taliaferro    84    0

Webster    82    3

Quitman    64    1

