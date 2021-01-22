COVID in Georgia | State at 2nd-highest reported deaths for 1 day

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,670 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/9-1/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/26-1/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43.
  • There have been 707,750 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,442 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,250.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,943.
  • There have been 47,950 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 270 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 22, there were 5,196 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 136 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1641    46

Atkinson    725    12

Bacon    949    23

Baker    147    6

Baldwin    3308    81

Banks    1396    25

Barrow    6689    86

Bartow    8384    145

Ben Hill    1384    45

Berrien    921    24

Bibb    11274    277

Bleckley    725    33

Brantley    761    22

Brooks    845    31

Bryan    2049    22

Bulloch    4344    42

Burke    1455    23

Butts    1665    54

Calhoun    414    12

Camden    2668    21

Candler    686    28

Carroll    6133    105

Catoosa    4203    45

Charlton    947    15

Chatham    15447    271

Chattahoochee    2200    1

Chattooga    1880    49

Cherokee    16825    178

Clarke    10455    81

Clay    166    3

Clayton    16603    263

Clinch    633    16

Cobb    47551    651

Coffee    3845    99

Colquitt    2833    51

Columbia    9117    105

Cook    1075    30

Coweta    6620    100

Crawford    434    9

Crisp    1170    33

Dade    909    8

Dawson    2246    21

DeKalb    44126    563

Decatur    1860    47

Dodge    1003    51

Dooly    654    24

Dougherty    4738    236

Douglas    8929    118

Early    848    40

Echols    339    2

Effingham    2911    43

Elbert    1342    30

Emanuel    1598    47

Evans    650    10

Fannin    1699    40

Fayette    4792    95

Floyd    8161    129

Forsyth    13218    98

Franklin    2021    26

Fulton    64340    850

Gilmer    2009    39

Glascock    116    4

Glynn    5468    131

Gordon    4913    73

Grady    1344    37

Greene    1210    28

Gwinnett    68603    643

Habersham    4222    108

Hall    21601    281

Hancock    738    50

Haralson    1435    25

Harris    1668    35

Hart    1472    26

Heard    504    12

Henry    14395    178

Houston    8207    138

Irwin    620    13

Jackson    6866    86

Jasper    536    10

Jeff Davis    1110    32

Jefferson    1395    45

Jenkins    638    34

Johnson    675    32

Jones    1298    23

Lamar    1061    32

Lanier    444    7

Laurens    3248    122

Lee    1367    36

Liberty    2186    37

Lincoln    419    14

Long    525    8

Lowndes    6727    108

Lumpkin    2418    36

Macon    479    16

Madison    2169    24

Marion    311    10

McDuffie    1304    29

McIntosh    518    10

Meriwether    1150    26

Miller    546    4

Mitchell    1330    64

Monroe    1535    70

Montgomery    644    14

Morgan    967    8

Murray    3315    45

Muscogee    11012    227

Newton    5842    145

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23991    308

Oconee    2333    45

Oglethorpe    966    15

Paulding    8013    125

Peach    1498    34

Pickens    1962    27

Pierce    1060    33

Pike    823    16

Polk    3278    57

Pulaski    516    26

Putnam    1431    38

Quitman    67    1

Rabun    1286    31

Randolph    395    30

Richmond    15974    267

Rockdale    4623    87

Schley    177    2

Screven    661    13

Seminole    664    14

Spalding    3119    102

Stephens    2567    63

Stewart    652    17

Sumter    1602    76

Talbot    308    11

Taliaferro    84    0

Tattnall    1556    28

Taylor    427    17

Telfair    645    38

Terrell    498    36

Thomas    3035    88

Tift    3193    83

Toombs    2554    68

Towns    873    28

Treutlen    539    15

Troup    4941    138

Turner    549    26

Twiggs    452    21

Union    1696    47

Unknown    3337    14

Upson    1524    77

Walker    4796    61

Walton    6284    115

Ware    2622    95

Warren    305    7

Washington    1411    30

Wayne    2204    54

Webster    82    3

Wheeler    426    19

White    2554    51

Whitfield    12998    156

Wilcox    419    25

Wilkes    565    12

Wilkinson    641    20

Worth    1063    44

