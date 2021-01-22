COVID in Georgia | State at 2nd-highest reported deaths for 1 day

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,670 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/9-1/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/26-1/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 159 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/9-1/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/26-1/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43. There have been 707,750 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,442 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,250.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,943.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,442 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,250.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,943. There have been 47,950 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 270 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.07.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 270 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.07. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 22, there were 5,196 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 136 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1641 46

Atkinson 725 12

Bacon 949 23

Baker 147 6

Baldwin 3308 81

Banks 1396 25

Barrow 6689 86

Bartow 8384 145

Ben Hill 1384 45

Berrien 921 24

Bibb 11274 277

Bleckley 725 33

Brantley 761 22

Brooks 845 31

Bryan 2049 22

Bulloch 4344 42

Burke 1455 23

Butts 1665 54

Calhoun 414 12

Camden 2668 21

Candler 686 28

Carroll 6133 105

Catoosa 4203 45

Charlton 947 15

Chatham 15447 271

Chattahoochee 2200 1

Chattooga 1880 49

Cherokee 16825 178

Clarke 10455 81

Clay 166 3

Clayton 16603 263

Clinch 633 16

Cobb 47551 651

Coffee 3845 99

Colquitt 2833 51

Columbia 9117 105

Cook 1075 30

Coweta 6620 100

Crawford 434 9

Crisp 1170 33

Dade 909 8

Dawson 2246 21

DeKalb 44126 563

Decatur 1860 47

Dodge 1003 51

Dooly 654 24

Dougherty 4738 236

Douglas 8929 118

Early 848 40

Echols 339 2

Effingham 2911 43

Elbert 1342 30

Emanuel 1598 47

Evans 650 10

Fannin 1699 40

Fayette 4792 95

Floyd 8161 129

Forsyth 13218 98

Franklin 2021 26

Fulton 64340 850

Gilmer 2009 39

Glascock 116 4

Glynn 5468 131

Gordon 4913 73

Grady 1344 37

Greene 1210 28

Gwinnett 68603 643

Habersham 4222 108

Hall 21601 281

Hancock 738 50

Haralson 1435 25

Harris 1668 35

Hart 1472 26

Heard 504 12

Henry 14395 178

Houston 8207 138

Irwin 620 13

Jackson 6866 86

Jasper 536 10

Jeff Davis 1110 32

Jefferson 1395 45

Jenkins 638 34

Johnson 675 32

Jones 1298 23

Lamar 1061 32

Lanier 444 7

Laurens 3248 122

Lee 1367 36

Liberty 2186 37

Lincoln 419 14

Long 525 8

Lowndes 6727 108

Lumpkin 2418 36

Macon 479 16

Madison 2169 24

Marion 311 10

McDuffie 1304 29

McIntosh 518 10

Meriwether 1150 26

Miller 546 4

Mitchell 1330 64

Monroe 1535 70

Montgomery 644 14

Morgan 967 8

Murray 3315 45

Muscogee 11012 227

Newton 5842 145

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23991 308

Oconee 2333 45

Oglethorpe 966 15

Paulding 8013 125

Peach 1498 34

Pickens 1962 27

Pierce 1060 33

Pike 823 16

Polk 3278 57

Pulaski 516 26

Putnam 1431 38

Quitman 67 1

Rabun 1286 31

Randolph 395 30

Richmond 15974 267

Rockdale 4623 87

Schley 177 2

Screven 661 13

Seminole 664 14

Spalding 3119 102

Stephens 2567 63

Stewart 652 17

Sumter 1602 76

Talbot 308 11

Taliaferro 84 0

Tattnall 1556 28

Taylor 427 17

Telfair 645 38

Terrell 498 36

Thomas 3035 88

Tift 3193 83

Toombs 2554 68

Towns 873 28

Treutlen 539 15

Troup 4941 138

Turner 549 26

Twiggs 452 21

Union 1696 47

Unknown 3337 14

Upson 1524 77

Walker 4796 61

Walton 6284 115

Ware 2622 95

Warren 305 7

Washington 1411 30

Wayne 2204 54

Webster 82 3

Wheeler 426 19

White 2554 51

Whitfield 12998 156

Wilcox 419 25

Wilkes 565 12

Wilkinson 641 20