COVID in Georgia | State at 2nd-highest reported deaths for 1 day

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,670 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 159 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/9-1/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 106.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/26-1/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 37.43.
- There have been 707,750 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,442 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,250.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,943.
- There have been 47,950 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 270 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 268.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 254.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 22, there were 5,196 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 136 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1641 46
Atkinson 725 12
Bacon 949 23
Baker 147 6
Baldwin 3308 81
Banks 1396 25
Barrow 6689 86
Bartow 8384 145
Ben Hill 1384 45
Berrien 921 24
Bibb 11274 277
Bleckley 725 33
Brantley 761 22
Brooks 845 31
Bryan 2049 22
Bulloch 4344 42
Burke 1455 23
Butts 1665 54
Calhoun 414 12
Camden 2668 21
Candler 686 28
Carroll 6133 105
Catoosa 4203 45
Charlton 947 15
Chatham 15447 271
Chattahoochee 2200 1
Chattooga 1880 49
Cherokee 16825 178
Clarke 10455 81
Clay 166 3
Clayton 16603 263
Clinch 633 16
Cobb 47551 651
Coffee 3845 99
Colquitt 2833 51
Columbia 9117 105
Cook 1075 30
Coweta 6620 100
Crawford 434 9
Crisp 1170 33
Dade 909 8
Dawson 2246 21
DeKalb 44126 563
Decatur 1860 47
Dodge 1003 51
Dooly 654 24
Dougherty 4738 236
Douglas 8929 118
Early 848 40
Echols 339 2
Effingham 2911 43
Elbert 1342 30
Emanuel 1598 47
Evans 650 10
Fannin 1699 40
Fayette 4792 95
Floyd 8161 129
Forsyth 13218 98
Franklin 2021 26
Fulton 64340 850
Gilmer 2009 39
Glascock 116 4
Glynn 5468 131
Gordon 4913 73
Grady 1344 37
Greene 1210 28
Gwinnett 68603 643
Habersham 4222 108
Hall 21601 281
Hancock 738 50
Haralson 1435 25
Harris 1668 35
Hart 1472 26
Heard 504 12
Henry 14395 178
Houston 8207 138
Irwin 620 13
Jackson 6866 86
Jasper 536 10
Jeff Davis 1110 32
Jefferson 1395 45
Jenkins 638 34
Johnson 675 32
Jones 1298 23
Lamar 1061 32
Lanier 444 7
Laurens 3248 122
Lee 1367 36
Liberty 2186 37
Lincoln 419 14
Long 525 8
Lowndes 6727 108
Lumpkin 2418 36
Macon 479 16
Madison 2169 24
Marion 311 10
McDuffie 1304 29
McIntosh 518 10
Meriwether 1150 26
Miller 546 4
Mitchell 1330 64
Monroe 1535 70
Montgomery 644 14
Morgan 967 8
Murray 3315 45
Muscogee 11012 227
Newton 5842 145
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23991 308
Oconee 2333 45
Oglethorpe 966 15
Paulding 8013 125
Peach 1498 34
Pickens 1962 27
Pierce 1060 33
Pike 823 16
Polk 3278 57
Pulaski 516 26
Putnam 1431 38
Quitman 67 1
Rabun 1286 31
Randolph 395 30
Richmond 15974 267
Rockdale 4623 87
Schley 177 2
Screven 661 13
Seminole 664 14
Spalding 3119 102
Stephens 2567 63
Stewart 652 17
Sumter 1602 76
Talbot 308 11
Taliaferro 84 0
Tattnall 1556 28
Taylor 427 17
Telfair 645 38
Terrell 498 36
Thomas 3035 88
Tift 3193 83
Toombs 2554 68
Towns 873 28
Treutlen 539 15
Troup 4941 138
Turner 549 26
Twiggs 452 21
Union 1696 47
Unknown 3337 14
Upson 1524 77
Walker 4796 61
Walton 6284 115
Ware 2622 95
Warren 305 7
Washington 1411 30
Wayne 2204 54
Webster 82 3
Wheeler 426 19
White 2554 51
Whitfield 12998 156
Wilcox 419 25
Wilkes 565 12
Wilkinson 641 20
Worth 1063 44