Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Jan. 26

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,996 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 142 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/13-1/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/30-1/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.93.
- There have been 727,752 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,647 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,856.
- There have been 48,915 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 417 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 269.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 26, there were 4,828 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1651 48
Atkinson 729 13
Bacon 979 24
Baker 148 6
Baldwin 3377 86
Banks 1418 25
Barrow 7022 87
Bartow 8627 148
Ben Hill 1406 48
Berrien 931 24
Bibb 11503 287
Bleckley 737 32
Brantley 776 22
Brooks 857 32
Bryan 2110 22
Bulloch 4448 43
Burke 1496 23
Butts 1724 55
Calhoun 397 12
Camden 2727 21
Candler 695 28
Carroll 6300 109
Catoosa 4338 46
Charlton 955 15
Chatham 15863 274
Chattahoochee 2303 1
Chattooga 1919 51
Cherokee 17365 187
Clarke 10783 84
Clay 168 3
Clayton 17219 272
Clinch 649 17
Cobb 49082 663
Coffee 3889 101
Colquitt 2872 54
Columbia 9351 112
Cook 1086 30
Coweta 6890 105
Crawford 446 9
Crisp 1203 34
Dade 922 8
Dawson 2299 23
DeKalb 45476 575
Decatur 1900 47
Dodge 1017 52
Dooly 676 24
Dougherty 4843 238
Douglas 9233 119
Early 878 40
Echols 342 2
Effingham 2979 45
Elbert 1375 32
Emanuel 1616 47
Evans 661 10
Fannin 1741 40
Fayette 4972 98
Floyd 8336 133
Forsyth 13737 99
Franklin 2066 28
Fulton 66311 859
Gilmer 2079 41
Glascock 120 4
Glynn 5579 133
Gordon 5046 74
Grady 1369 39
Greene 1249 30
Gwinnett 71427 675
Habersham 4276 112
Hall 22084 295
Hancock 746 51
Haralson 1458 26
Harris 1714 36
Hart 1507 27
Heard 521 12
Henry 14911 184
Houston 8440 139
Irwin 628 14
Jackson 7127 87
Jasper 557 11
Jeff Davis 1124 32
Jefferson 1410 46
Jenkins 651 35
Johnson 684 33
Jones 1335 25
Lamar 1116 32
Lanier 448 7
Laurens 3299 123
Lee 1399 37
Liberty 2271 38
Lincoln 430 15
Long 544 8
Lowndes 6810 111
Lumpkin 2468 36
Macon 500 17
Madison 2258 26
Marion 321 10
McDuffie 1360 30
McIntosh 523 10
Meriwether 1206 29
Miller 556 4
Mitchell 1345 64
Monroe 1580 71
Montgomery 652 15
Morgan 1000 8
Murray 3427 46
Muscogee 11323 239
Newton 6065 147
Oconee 2413 45
Oglethorpe 1004 15
Paulding 8342 126
Peach 1539 35
Pickens 2044 34
Pierce 1090 33
Pike 850 16
Polk 3344 59
Pulaski 525 26
Putnam 1466 39
Quitman 67 1
Rabun 1318 31
Randolph 401 30
Richmond 16399 276
Rockdale 4775 94
Schley 182 2
Screven 680 13
Seminole 671 14
Spalding 3233 104
Stephens 2617 63
Stewart 659 17
Sumter 1625 80
Talbot 316 12
Taliaferro 88 0
Tattnall 1590 29
Taylor 429 17
Telfair 652 39
Terrell 500 36
Thomas 3135 91
Tift 3224 85
Toombs 2584 69
Towns 881 29
Treutlen 545 16
Troup 5051 140
Turner 557 26
Twiggs 456 22
Union 1728 48
Upson 1566 81
Walker 4926 63
Walton 6502 126
Ware 2662 98
Warren 318 7
Washington 1442 30
Wayne 2242 56
Webster 83 3
Wheeler 429 19
White 2615 52
Whitfield 13164 160
Wilcox 422 25
Wilkes 587 12
Wilkinson 646 21
Worth 1083 45