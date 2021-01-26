x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Jan. 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,996 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 142 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/13-1/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/30-1/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.93.
  • There have been 727,752 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,647 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,856.
  • There have been 48,915 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 417 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 269.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 26, there were 4,828 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1651    48

Atkinson    729    13

Bacon    979    24

Baker    148    6

Baldwin    3377    86

Banks    1418    25

Barrow    7022    87

Bartow    8627    148

Ben Hill    1406    48

Berrien    931    24

Bibb    11503    287

Bleckley    737    32

Brantley    776    22

Brooks    857    32

Bryan    2110    22

Bulloch    4448    43

Burke    1496    23

Butts    1724    55

Calhoun    397    12

Camden    2727    21

Candler    695    28

Carroll    6300    109

Catoosa    4338    46

Charlton    955    15

Chatham    15863    274

Chattahoochee    2303    1

Chattooga    1919    51

Cherokee    17365    187

Clarke    10783    84

Clay    168    3

Clayton    17219    272

Clinch    649    17

Cobb    49082    663

Coffee    3889    101

Colquitt    2872    54

Columbia    9351    112

Cook    1086    30

Coweta    6890    105

Crawford    446    9

Crisp    1203    34

Dade    922    8

Dawson    2299    23

DeKalb    45476    575

Decatur    1900    47

Dodge    1017    52

Dooly    676    24

Dougherty    4843    238

Douglas    9233    119

Early    878    40

Echols    342    2

Effingham    2979    45

Elbert    1375    32

Emanuel    1616    47

Evans    661    10

Fannin    1741    40

Fayette    4972    98

Floyd    8336    133

Forsyth    13737    99

Franklin    2066    28

Fulton    66311    859

Gilmer    2079    41

Glascock    120    4

Glynn    5579    133

Gordon    5046    74

Grady    1369    39

Greene    1249    30

Gwinnett    71427    675

Habersham    4276    112

Hall    22084    295

Hancock    746    51

Haralson    1458    26

Harris    1714    36

Hart    1507    27

Heard    521    12

Henry    14911    184

Houston    8440    139

Irwin    628    14

Jackson    7127    87

Jasper    557    11

Jeff Davis    1124    32

Jefferson    1410    46

Jenkins    651    35

Johnson    684    33

Jones    1335    25

Lamar    1116    32

Lanier    448    7

Laurens    3299    123

Lee    1399    37

Liberty    2271    38

Lincoln    430    15

Long    544    8

Lowndes    6810    111

Lumpkin    2468    36

Macon    500    17

Madison    2258    26

Marion    321    10

McDuffie    1360    30

McIntosh    523    10

Meriwether    1206    29

Miller    556    4

Mitchell    1345    64

Monroe    1580    71

Montgomery    652    15

Morgan    1000    8

Murray    3427    46

Muscogee    11323    239

Newton    6065    147

Oconee    2413    45

Oglethorpe    1004    15

Paulding    8342    126

Peach    1539    35

Pickens    2044    34

Pierce    1090    33

Pike    850    16

Polk    3344    59

Pulaski    525    26

Putnam    1466    39

Quitman    67    1

Rabun    1318    31

Randolph    401    30

Richmond    16399    276

Rockdale    4775    94

Schley    182    2

Screven    680    13

Seminole    671    14

Spalding    3233    104

Stephens    2617    63

Stewart    659    17

Sumter    1625    80

Talbot    316    12

Taliaferro    88    0

Tattnall    1590    29

Taylor    429    17

Telfair    652    39

Terrell    500    36

Thomas    3135    91

Tift    3224    85

Toombs    2584    69

Towns    881    29

Treutlen    545    16

Troup    5051    140

Turner    557    26

Twiggs    456    22

Union    1728    48

Upson    1566    81

Walker    4926    63

Walton    6502    126

Ware    2662    98

Warren    318    7

Washington    1442    30

Wayne    2242    56

Webster    83    3

Wheeler    429    19

White    2615    52

Whitfield    13164    160

Wilcox    422    25

Wilkes    587    12

Wilkinson    646    21

Worth    1083    45

   

