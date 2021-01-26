Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Jan. 26

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 11,996 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 142 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/13-1/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/30-1/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 142 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/13-1/26), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 110.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/30-1/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.93. There have been 727,752 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,647 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,856.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,690 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,647 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,856. There have been 48,915 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 417 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 269.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 417 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 267.00 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 269.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 26, there were 4,828 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 51 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1651 48

Atkinson 729 13

Bacon 979 24

Baker 148 6

Baldwin 3377 86

Banks 1418 25

Barrow 7022 87

Bartow 8627 148

Ben Hill 1406 48

Berrien 931 24

Bibb 11503 287

Bleckley 737 32

Brantley 776 22

Brooks 857 32

Bryan 2110 22

Bulloch 4448 43

Burke 1496 23

Butts 1724 55

Calhoun 397 12

Camden 2727 21

Candler 695 28

Carroll 6300 109

Catoosa 4338 46

Charlton 955 15

Chatham 15863 274

Chattahoochee 2303 1

Chattooga 1919 51

Cherokee 17365 187

Clarke 10783 84

Clay 168 3

Clayton 17219 272

Clinch 649 17

Cobb 49082 663

Coffee 3889 101

Colquitt 2872 54

Columbia 9351 112

Cook 1086 30

Coweta 6890 105

Crawford 446 9

Crisp 1203 34

Dade 922 8

Dawson 2299 23

DeKalb 45476 575

Decatur 1900 47

Dodge 1017 52

Dooly 676 24

Dougherty 4843 238

Douglas 9233 119

Early 878 40

Echols 342 2

Effingham 2979 45

Elbert 1375 32

Emanuel 1616 47

Evans 661 10

Fannin 1741 40

Fayette 4972 98

Floyd 8336 133

Forsyth 13737 99

Franklin 2066 28

Fulton 66311 859

Gilmer 2079 41

Glascock 120 4

Glynn 5579 133

Gordon 5046 74

Grady 1369 39

Greene 1249 30

Gwinnett 71427 675

Habersham 4276 112

Hall 22084 295

Hancock 746 51

Haralson 1458 26

Harris 1714 36

Hart 1507 27

Heard 521 12

Henry 14911 184

Houston 8440 139

Irwin 628 14

Jackson 7127 87

Jasper 557 11

Jeff Davis 1124 32

Jefferson 1410 46

Jenkins 651 35

Johnson 684 33

Jones 1335 25

Lamar 1116 32

Lanier 448 7

Laurens 3299 123

Lee 1399 37

Liberty 2271 38

Lincoln 430 15

Long 544 8

Lowndes 6810 111

Lumpkin 2468 36

Macon 500 17

Madison 2258 26

Marion 321 10

McDuffie 1360 30

McIntosh 523 10

Meriwether 1206 29

Miller 556 4

Mitchell 1345 64

Monroe 1580 71

Montgomery 652 15

Morgan 1000 8

Murray 3427 46

Muscogee 11323 239

Newton 6065 147

Oconee 2413 45

Oglethorpe 1004 15

Paulding 8342 126

Peach 1539 35

Pickens 2044 34

Pierce 1090 33

Pike 850 16

Polk 3344 59

Pulaski 525 26

Putnam 1466 39

Quitman 67 1

Rabun 1318 31

Randolph 401 30

Richmond 16399 276

Rockdale 4775 94

Schley 182 2

Screven 680 13

Seminole 671 14

Spalding 3233 104

Stephens 2617 63

Stewart 659 17

Sumter 1625 80

Talbot 316 12

Taliaferro 88 0

Tattnall 1590 29

Taylor 429 17

Telfair 652 39

Terrell 500 36

Thomas 3135 91

Tift 3224 85

Toombs 2584 69

Towns 881 29

Treutlen 545 16

Troup 5051 140

Turner 557 26

Twiggs 456 22

Union 1728 48

Upson 1566 81

Walker 4926 63

Walton 6502 126

Ware 2662 98

Warren 318 7

Washington 1442 30

Wayne 2242 56

Webster 83 3

Wheeler 429 19

White 2615 52

Whitfield 13164 160

Wilcox 422 25

Wilkes 587 12

Wilkinson 646 21