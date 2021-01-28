Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Jan. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,280 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 145 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/15-1/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/1-1/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.64.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 28, there were 4,628 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1665 49

Atkinson 736 14

Bacon 984 24

Baker 150 6

Baldwin 3416 90

Banks 1426 26

Barrow 7132 88

Bartow 8834 154

Ben Hill 1419 49

Berrien 941 24

Bibb 11596 292

Bleckley 743 32

Brantley 788 22

Brooks 858 32

Bryan 2156 22

Bulloch 4528 46

Burke 1516 24

Butts 1744 56

Calhoun 406 12

Camden 2764 21

Candler 697 29

Carroll 6353 110

Catoosa 4409 50

Charlton 965 15

Chatham 16202 277

Chattahoochee 2330 1

Chattooga 1941 53

Cherokee 17683 193

Clarke 10952 84

Clay 169 3

Clayton 17500 281

Clinch 659 18

Cobb 49759 688

Coffee 3928 101

Colquitt 2896 55

Columbia 9487 116

Cook 1091 30

Coweta 6988 108

Crawford 449 9

Crisp 1213 35

Dade 940 8

Dawson 2331 24

DeKalb 46119 593

Decatur 1941 47

Dodge 1025 52

Dooly 681 26

Dougherty 4893 239

Douglas 9360 125

Early 891 40

Echols 344 2

Effingham 3041 45

Elbert 1394 32

Emanuel 1618 47

Evans 669 10

Fannin 1764 44

Fayette 5034 101

Floyd 8463 138

Forsyth 13995 102

Franklin 2085 28

Fulton 67040 876

Gilmer 2107 42

Glascock 124 4

Glynn 5642 134

Gordon 5136 75

Grady 1387 39

Greene 1265 33

Gwinnett 72464 689

Habersham 4297 114

Hall 22300 306

Hancock 749 52

Haralson 1474 27

Harris 1747 37

Hart 1515 29

Heard 528 12

Henry 15168 189

Houston 8567 142

Irwin 640 14

Jackson 7222 88

Jasper 559 11

Jeff Davis 1136 32

Jefferson 1421 46

Jenkins 663 36

Johnson 689 34

Jones 1349 26

Lamar 1125 33

Lanier 453 7

Laurens 3335 126

Lee 1421 37

Liberty 2339 39

Lincoln 435 15

Long 559 8

Lowndes 6848 111

Lumpkin 2492 37

Macon 512 17

Madison 2293 27

Marion 334 10

McDuffie 1413 30

McIntosh 524 10

Meriwether 1224 29

Miller 558 4

Mitchell 1392 67

Monroe 1604 72

Montgomery 659 15

Morgan 1005 9

Murray 3486 50

Muscogee 11497 242

Newton 6135 151

Oconee 2449 46

Oglethorpe 1014 15

Paulding 8493 128

Peach 1553 35

Pickens 2070 37

Pierce 1101 33

Pike 857 17

Polk 3384 61

Pulaski 529 26

Putnam 1481 39

Quitman 70 1

Rabun 1329 31

Randolph 414 30

Richmond 16654 279

Rockdale 4831 98

Schley 182 2

Screven 697 14

Seminole 673 14

Spalding 3261 104

Stephens 2650 63

Stewart 661 17

Sumter 1641 81

Talbot 324 13

Taliaferro 89 0

Tattnall 1611 29

Taylor 434 18

Telfair 652 39

Terrell 502 36

Thomas 3185 91

Tift 3245 86

Toombs 2608 70

Towns 889 29

Treutlen 562 16

Troup 5088 144

Turner 562 26

Twiggs 460 23

Union 1750 51

Upson 1575 82

Walker 5014 64

Walton 6575 141

Ware 2691 102

Warren 325 7

Washington 1461 31

Wayne 2279 57

Webster 86 3

Wheeler 434 19

White 2632 52

Whitfield 13277 163

Wilcox 424 26

Wilkes 589 13

Wilkinson 645 21