Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Jan. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,280 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 145 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/15-1/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/1-1/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.64.
  • There have been 737,205 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,379 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,463.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,717.
  • There have been 49,608 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 361 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 28, there were 4,628 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1665    49

Atkinson    736    14

Bacon    984    24

Baker    150    6

Baldwin    3416    90

Banks    1426    26

Barrow    7132    88

Bartow    8834    154

Ben Hill    1419    49

Berrien    941    24

Bibb    11596    292

Bleckley    743    32

Brantley    788    22

Brooks    858    32

Bryan    2156    22

Bulloch    4528    46

Burke    1516    24

Butts    1744    56

Calhoun    406    12

Camden    2764    21

Candler    697    29

Carroll    6353    110

Catoosa    4409    50

Charlton    965    15

Chatham    16202    277

Chattahoochee    2330    1

Chattooga    1941    53

Cherokee    17683    193

Clarke    10952    84

Clay    169    3

Clayton    17500    281

Clinch    659    18

Cobb    49759    688

Coffee    3928    101

Colquitt    2896    55

Columbia    9487    116

Cook    1091    30

Coweta    6988    108

Crawford    449    9

Crisp    1213    35

Dade    940    8

Dawson    2331    24

DeKalb    46119    593

Decatur    1941    47

Dodge    1025    52

Dooly    681    26

Dougherty    4893    239

Douglas    9360    125

Early    891    40

Echols    344    2

Effingham    3041    45

Elbert    1394    32

Emanuel    1618    47

Evans    669    10

Fannin    1764    44

Fayette    5034    101

Floyd    8463    138

Forsyth    13995    102

Franklin    2085    28

Fulton    67040    876

Gilmer    2107    42

Glascock    124    4

Glynn    5642    134

Gordon    5136    75

Grady    1387    39

Greene    1265    33

Gwinnett    72464    689

Habersham    4297    114

Hall    22300    306

Hancock    749    52

Haralson    1474    27

Harris    1747    37

Hart    1515    29

Heard    528    12

Henry    15168    189

Houston    8567    142

Irwin    640    14

Jackson    7222    88

Jasper    559    11

Jeff Davis    1136    32

Jefferson    1421    46

Jenkins    663    36

Johnson    689    34

Jones    1349    26

Lamar    1125    33

Lanier    453    7

Laurens    3335    126

Lee    1421    37

Liberty    2339    39

Lincoln    435    15

Long    559    8

Lowndes    6848    111

Lumpkin    2492    37

Macon    512    17

Madison    2293    27

Marion    334    10

McDuffie    1413    30

McIntosh    524    10

Meriwether    1224    29

Miller    558    4

Mitchell    1392    67

Monroe    1604    72

Montgomery    659    15

Morgan    1005    9

Murray    3486    50

Muscogee    11497    242

Newton    6135    151

Oconee    2449    46

Oglethorpe    1014    15

Paulding    8493    128

Peach    1553    35

Pickens    2070    37

Pierce    1101    33

Pike    857    17

Polk    3384    61

Pulaski    529    26

Putnam    1481    39

Quitman    70    1

Rabun    1329    31

Randolph    414    30

Richmond    16654    279

Rockdale    4831    98

Schley    182    2

Screven    697    14

Seminole    673    14

Spalding    3261    104

Stephens    2650    63

Stewart    661    17

Sumter    1641    81

Talbot    324    13

Taliaferro    89    0

Tattnall    1611    29

Taylor    434    18

Telfair    652    39

Terrell    502    36

Thomas    3185    91

Tift    3245    86

Toombs    2608    70

Towns    889    29

Treutlen    562    16

Troup    5088    144

Turner    562    26

Twiggs    460    23

Union    1750    51

Upson    1575    82

Walker    5014    64

Walton    6575    141

Ware    2691    102

Warren    325    7

Washington    1461    31

Wayne    2279    57

Webster    86    3

Wheeler    434    19

White    2632    52

Whitfield    13277    163

Wilcox    424    26

Wilkes    589    13

Wilkinson    645    21

Worth    1087    47

