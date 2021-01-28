Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Thursday, Jan. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 12,280 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 145 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (1/15-1/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 111.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (1/1-1/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 60.64.
- There have been 737,205 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,379 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,463.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,717.
- There have been 49,608 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 361 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 265.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 272.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 28, there were 4,628 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 113 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1665 49
Atkinson 736 14
Bacon 984 24
Baker 150 6
Baldwin 3416 90
Banks 1426 26
Barrow 7132 88
Bartow 8834 154
Ben Hill 1419 49
Berrien 941 24
Bibb 11596 292
Bleckley 743 32
Brantley 788 22
Brooks 858 32
Bryan 2156 22
Bulloch 4528 46
Burke 1516 24
Butts 1744 56
Calhoun 406 12
Camden 2764 21
Candler 697 29
Carroll 6353 110
Catoosa 4409 50
Charlton 965 15
Chatham 16202 277
Chattahoochee 2330 1
Chattooga 1941 53
Cherokee 17683 193
Clarke 10952 84
Clay 169 3
Clayton 17500 281
Clinch 659 18
Cobb 49759 688
Coffee 3928 101
Colquitt 2896 55
Columbia 9487 116
Cook 1091 30
Coweta 6988 108
Crawford 449 9
Crisp 1213 35
Dade 940 8
Dawson 2331 24
DeKalb 46119 593
Decatur 1941 47
Dodge 1025 52
Dooly 681 26
Dougherty 4893 239
Douglas 9360 125
Early 891 40
Echols 344 2
Effingham 3041 45
Elbert 1394 32
Emanuel 1618 47
Evans 669 10
Fannin 1764 44
Fayette 5034 101
Floyd 8463 138
Forsyth 13995 102
Franklin 2085 28
Fulton 67040 876
Gilmer 2107 42
Glascock 124 4
Glynn 5642 134
Gordon 5136 75
Grady 1387 39
Greene 1265 33
Gwinnett 72464 689
Habersham 4297 114
Hall 22300 306
Hancock 749 52
Haralson 1474 27
Harris 1747 37
Hart 1515 29
Heard 528 12
Henry 15168 189
Houston 8567 142
Irwin 640 14
Jackson 7222 88
Jasper 559 11
Jeff Davis 1136 32
Jefferson 1421 46
Jenkins 663 36
Johnson 689 34
Jones 1349 26
Lamar 1125 33
Lanier 453 7
Laurens 3335 126
Lee 1421 37
Liberty 2339 39
Lincoln 435 15
Long 559 8
Lowndes 6848 111
Lumpkin 2492 37
Macon 512 17
Madison 2293 27
Marion 334 10
McDuffie 1413 30
McIntosh 524 10
Meriwether 1224 29
Miller 558 4
Mitchell 1392 67
Monroe 1604 72
Montgomery 659 15
Morgan 1005 9
Murray 3486 50
Muscogee 11497 242
Newton 6135 151
Oconee 2449 46
Oglethorpe 1014 15
Paulding 8493 128
Peach 1553 35
Pickens 2070 37
Pierce 1101 33
Pike 857 17
Polk 3384 61
Pulaski 529 26
Putnam 1481 39
Quitman 70 1
Rabun 1329 31
Randolph 414 30
Richmond 16654 279
Rockdale 4831 98
Schley 182 2
Screven 697 14
Seminole 673 14
Spalding 3261 104
Stephens 2650 63
Stewart 661 17
Sumter 1641 81
Talbot 324 13
Taliaferro 89 0
Tattnall 1611 29
Taylor 434 18
Telfair 652 39
Terrell 502 36
Thomas 3185 91
Tift 3245 86
Toombs 2608 70
Towns 889 29
Treutlen 562 16
Troup 5088 144
Turner 562 26
Twiggs 460 23
Union 1750 51
Upson 1575 82
Walker 5014 64
Walton 6575 141
Ware 2691 102
Warren 325 7
Washington 1461 31
Wayne 2279 57
Webster 86 3
Wheeler 434 19
White 2632 52
Whitfield 13277 163
Wilcox 424 26
Wilkes 589 13
Wilkinson 645 21
Worth 1087 47