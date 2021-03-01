Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 3, 2021

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,893 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/21-1/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/7-12/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.
  • There have been 587,076 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,077 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,534.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,698.
  • There have been 42,483 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 56 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 219.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 3, there were 4,921 current hospitalizations – an increase of 189 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1508    43

Atkinson    654    9

Bacon    841    21

Baker    132    6

Baldwin    2970    72

Banks    1183    19

Barrow    5079    66

Bartow    6790    121

Ben Hill    1233    36

Berrien    816    20

Bibb    9640    240

Bleckley    651    30

Brantley    680    18

Brooks    785    27

Bryan    1792    18

Bulloch    3801    36

Burke    1193    16

Butts    1350    47

Calhoun    329    11

Camden    2302    19

Candler    620    28

Carroll    5371    96

Catoosa    3356    37

Charlton    862    12

Chatham    13126    230

Chattahoochee    2167    1

Chattooga    1595    44

Cherokee    13384    127

Clarke    8780    63

Clay    150    3

Clayton    13715    223

Clinch    570    14

Cobb    38473    555

Coffee    3507    80

Colquitt    2582    44

Columbia    7475    86

Cook    1016    23

Coweta    5506    78

Crawford    378    7

Crisp    1001    28

Dade    728    7

Dawson    1740    16

DeKalb    36546    495

Decatur    1647    44

Dodge    871    44

Dooly    545    22

Dougherty    4086    205

Douglas    7184    98

Early    718    39

Echols    316    2

Effingham    2512    34

Elbert    1178    24

Emanuel    1478    45

Evans    599    8

Fannin    1340    36

Fayette    3928    71

Floyd    6971    109

Forsyth    9750    81

Franklin    1698    21

Fulton    52709    740

Gilmer    1673    33

Glascock    94    3

Glynn    4891    124

Gordon    4181    61

Grady    1100    28

Greene    978    26

Gwinnett    53549    565

Habersham    3640    89

Hall    17925    222

Hancock    646    47

Haralson    1258    23

Harris    1351    29

Hart    1205    21

Heard    434    10

Henry    11574    145

Houston    6450    114

Irwin    570    11

Jackson    5328    64

Jasper    421    6

Jeff Davis    986    31

Jefferson    1176    38

Jenkins    542    34

Johnson    559    31

Jones    1091    23

Lamar    858    27

Lanier    405    7

Laurens    2799    114

Lee    1126    32

Liberty    1842    30

Lincoln    340    9

Long    467    5

Lowndes    6198    99

Lumpkin    1941    22

Macon    396    15

Madison    1682    17

Marion    265    10

McDuffie    1015    23

McIntosh    463    8

Meriwether    901    20

Miller    464    2

Mitchell    1181    49

Monroe    1321    61

Montgomery    565    9

Morgan    818    8

Murray    2767    40

Muscogee    9218    202

Newton    4848    120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    22499    256

Oconee    1835    41

Oglethorpe    794    13

Paulding    6285    104

Peach    1255    32

Pickens    1592    16

Pierce    919    27

Pike    674    14

Polk    2667    44

Pulaski    446    25

Putnam    1198    31

Quitman    51    1

Rabun    1070    17

Randolph    363    30

Richmond    13063    219

Rockdale    3781    70

Schley    160    2

Screven    558    11

Seminole    576    12

Spalding    2643    86

Stephens    2236    48

Stewart    613    17

Sumter    1353    71

Talbot    252    9

Taliaferro    52    0

Tattnall    1323    22

Taylor    366    13

Telfair    589    33

Terrell    452    34

Thomas    2435    80

Tift    2943    71

Toombs    2187    61

Towns    755    26

Treutlen    420    14

Troup    4133    122

Turner    476    24

Twiggs    385    15

Union    1451    41

Unknown    3206    6

Upson    1272    72

Walker    3899    55

Walton    4902    88

Ware    2257    75

Warren    224    7

Washington    1204    27

Wayne    1871    45

Webster    66    2

Wheeler    402    18

White    2098    34

Whitfield    11118    122

Wilcox    380    25

Wilkes    465    8

Wilkinson    549    18

Worth    904    37

