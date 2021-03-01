Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 3, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,893 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/21-1/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/7-12/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.
- There have been 587,076 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,077 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,534.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,698.
- There have been 42,483 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 56 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 219.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.93.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 3, there were 4,921 current hospitalizations – an increase of 189 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1508 43
Atkinson 654 9
Bacon 841 21
Baker 132 6
Baldwin 2970 72
Banks 1183 19
Barrow 5079 66
Bartow 6790 121
Ben Hill 1233 36
Berrien 816 20
Bibb 9640 240
Bleckley 651 30
Brantley 680 18
Brooks 785 27
Bryan 1792 18
Bulloch 3801 36
Burke 1193 16
Butts 1350 47
Calhoun 329 11
Camden 2302 19
Candler 620 28
Carroll 5371 96
Catoosa 3356 37
Charlton 862 12
Chatham 13126 230
Chattahoochee 2167 1
Chattooga 1595 44
Cherokee 13384 127
Clarke 8780 63
Clay 150 3
Clayton 13715 223
Clinch 570 14
Cobb 38473 555
Coffee 3507 80
Colquitt 2582 44
Columbia 7475 86
Cook 1016 23
Coweta 5506 78
Crawford 378 7
Crisp 1001 28
Dade 728 7
Dawson 1740 16
DeKalb 36546 495
Decatur 1647 44
Dodge 871 44
Dooly 545 22
Dougherty 4086 205
Douglas 7184 98
Early 718 39
Echols 316 2
Effingham 2512 34
Elbert 1178 24
Emanuel 1478 45
Evans 599 8
Fannin 1340 36
Fayette 3928 71
Floyd 6971 109
Forsyth 9750 81
Franklin 1698 21
Fulton 52709 740
Gilmer 1673 33
Glascock 94 3
Glynn 4891 124
Gordon 4181 61
Grady 1100 28
Greene 978 26
Gwinnett 53549 565
Habersham 3640 89
Hall 17925 222
Hancock 646 47
Haralson 1258 23
Harris 1351 29
Hart 1205 21
Heard 434 10
Henry 11574 145
Houston 6450 114
Irwin 570 11
Jackson 5328 64
Jasper 421 6
Jeff Davis 986 31
Jefferson 1176 38
Jenkins 542 34
Johnson 559 31
Jones 1091 23
Lamar 858 27
Lanier 405 7
Laurens 2799 114
Lee 1126 32
Liberty 1842 30
Lincoln 340 9
Long 467 5
Lowndes 6198 99
Lumpkin 1941 22
Macon 396 15
Madison 1682 17
Marion 265 10
McDuffie 1015 23
McIntosh 463 8
Meriwether 901 20
Miller 464 2
Mitchell 1181 49
Monroe 1321 61
Montgomery 565 9
Morgan 818 8
Murray 2767 40
Muscogee 9218 202
Newton 4848 120
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22499 256
Oconee 1835 41
Oglethorpe 794 13
Paulding 6285 104
Peach 1255 32
Pickens 1592 16
Pierce 919 27
Pike 674 14
Polk 2667 44
Pulaski 446 25
Putnam 1198 31
Quitman 51 1
Rabun 1070 17
Randolph 363 30
Richmond 13063 219
Rockdale 3781 70
Schley 160 2
Screven 558 11
Seminole 576 12
Spalding 2643 86
Stephens 2236 48
Stewart 613 17
Sumter 1353 71
Talbot 252 9
Taliaferro 52 0
Tattnall 1323 22
Taylor 366 13
Telfair 589 33
Terrell 452 34
Thomas 2435 80
Tift 2943 71
Toombs 2187 61
Towns 755 26
Treutlen 420 14
Troup 4133 122
Turner 476 24
Twiggs 385 15
Union 1451 41
Unknown 3206 6
Upson 1272 72
Walker 3899 55
Walton 4902 88
Ware 2257 75
Warren 224 7
Washington 1204 27
Wayne 1871 45
Webster 66 2
Wheeler 402 18
White 2098 34
Whitfield 11118 122
Wilcox 380 25
Wilkes 465 8
Wilkinson 549 18
Worth 904 37