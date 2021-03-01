Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Jan. 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 9,893 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 2 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/21-1/3), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.57 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/7-12/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.29.

There have been 587,076 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,077 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,534.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,698.

There have been 42,483 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 56 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 219.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 240.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 3, there were 4,921 current hospitalizations – an increase of 189 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1508 43

Atkinson 654 9

Bacon 841 21

Baker 132 6

Baldwin 2970 72

Banks 1183 19

Barrow 5079 66

Bartow 6790 121

Ben Hill 1233 36

Berrien 816 20

Bibb 9640 240

Bleckley 651 30

Brantley 680 18

Brooks 785 27

Bryan 1792 18

Bulloch 3801 36

Burke 1193 16

Butts 1350 47

Calhoun 329 11

Camden 2302 19

Candler 620 28

Carroll 5371 96

Catoosa 3356 37

Charlton 862 12

Chatham 13126 230

Chattahoochee 2167 1

Chattooga 1595 44

Cherokee 13384 127

Clarke 8780 63

Clay 150 3

Clayton 13715 223

Clinch 570 14

Cobb 38473 555

Coffee 3507 80

Colquitt 2582 44

Columbia 7475 86

Cook 1016 23

Coweta 5506 78

Crawford 378 7

Crisp 1001 28

Dade 728 7

Dawson 1740 16

DeKalb 36546 495

Decatur 1647 44

Dodge 871 44

Dooly 545 22

Dougherty 4086 205

Douglas 7184 98

Early 718 39

Echols 316 2

Effingham 2512 34

Elbert 1178 24

Emanuel 1478 45

Evans 599 8

Fannin 1340 36

Fayette 3928 71

Floyd 6971 109

Forsyth 9750 81

Franklin 1698 21

Fulton 52709 740

Gilmer 1673 33

Glascock 94 3

Glynn 4891 124

Gordon 4181 61

Grady 1100 28

Greene 978 26

Gwinnett 53549 565

Habersham 3640 89

Hall 17925 222

Hancock 646 47

Haralson 1258 23

Harris 1351 29

Hart 1205 21

Heard 434 10

Henry 11574 145

Houston 6450 114

Irwin 570 11

Jackson 5328 64

Jasper 421 6

Jeff Davis 986 31

Jefferson 1176 38

Jenkins 542 34

Johnson 559 31

Jones 1091 23

Lamar 858 27

Lanier 405 7

Laurens 2799 114

Lee 1126 32

Liberty 1842 30

Lincoln 340 9

Long 467 5

Lowndes 6198 99

Lumpkin 1941 22

Macon 396 15

Madison 1682 17

Marion 265 10

McDuffie 1015 23

McIntosh 463 8

Meriwether 901 20

Miller 464 2

Mitchell 1181 49

Monroe 1321 61

Montgomery 565 9

Morgan 818 8

Murray 2767 40

Muscogee 9218 202

Newton 4848 120

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 22499 256

Oconee 1835 41

Oglethorpe 794 13

Paulding 6285 104

Peach 1255 32

Pickens 1592 16

Pierce 919 27

Pike 674 14

Polk 2667 44

Pulaski 446 25

Putnam 1198 31

Quitman 51 1

Rabun 1070 17

Randolph 363 30

Richmond 13063 219

Rockdale 3781 70

Schley 160 2

Screven 558 11

Seminole 576 12

Spalding 2643 86

Stephens 2236 48

Stewart 613 17

Sumter 1353 71

Talbot 252 9

Taliaferro 52 0

Tattnall 1323 22

Taylor 366 13

Telfair 589 33

Terrell 452 34

Thomas 2435 80

Tift 2943 71

Toombs 2187 61

Towns 755 26

Treutlen 420 14

Troup 4133 122

Turner 476 24

Twiggs 385 15

Union 1451 41

Unknown 3206 6

Upson 1272 72

Walker 3899 55

Walton 4902 88

Ware 2257 75

Warren 224 7

Washington 1204 27

Wayne 1871 45

Webster 66 2

Wheeler 402 18

White 2098 34

Whitfield 11118 122

Wilcox 380 25

Wilkes 465 8

Wilkinson 549 18